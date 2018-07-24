Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) CEO Tarek Sherif on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Betsy Frank - Head of Investor Relations

Tarek Sherif - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Glen de Vries - President

Rouven Bergmann - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Glen Santangelo - Deutsche Bank

Sterling Auty - J.P. Morgan

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo

Donald Hooker - KeyBanc Capital Markets

George Hill - RBC Capital Markets

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

David Windley - Jefferies LLC

Sandy Draper - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Sean Wieland - Piper Jaffray

Gene Mannheimer - Dougherty & Company

Betsy Frank

Thank you, Christy. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am here today with our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tarek Sherif; our President, Glen de Vries; and our Chief Financial Officer, Rouven Bergmann.

They will each deliver prepared remarks, and then we will open it up for your questions. But first, I would like to remind everyone that elements of this discussion are forward-looking and based on our best view of the business as we see it today.

I refer you to our detailed disclaimer set forth in the press release and our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these. We will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures that we think help to explain our underlying performance. Today’s press release provides a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to these measures.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Tarek.

Tarek Sherif

Thanks, Betsy, and good morning and thanks for joining us today. Our quarterly and first-half of the year results have been solid. We’re well positioned to execute on our full-year plan, which represents healthy top-line growth and good margin expansion.

Midway through 2018, I feel good about what we’ve accomplished and I’m encouraged by the momentum and demand I see building around our platform. Last month, we successfully closed our acquisition of SHYFT Analytics, paving the way for life sciences companies to transform how they develop and launch new drugs and devices. The combination of Medidata and SHYFT opens up the commercial opportunity in life sciences to us, greatly expanding our TAM. In fact, a great example of this is that since the acquisition Novartis contracted with SHYFT to support the commercialization of a number of key therapies.

In terms of how it’s going overall, customers, shareholders and employees, all responded very positively, setting our expanded capabilities and are moving to the commercial market. Today, the integration is progressing smoothly and we’re excited about the innovations to come. Meanwhile, we posted healthy top-line growth with revenues up 16% year to date and solid margin expansion.

I’ll let Rouven provide the detail. But I want to note that we do expect an acceleration of revenue growth in the back-half of the year, given our backlog growth of 18%. Our results are being driven by our innovation and the trust our customers are putting in us to power their digital transformation with our unique platform and expertise. In fact, no other company combines these capabilities and the industry is recognizing this. Both IDC and Gartner clearly referenced our leadership in their recent publication.

Now, I’ll give you an update on our business. We continue to sign significant multiyear deals, setting us up for long-term success. Our strategic position in the industry has never been stronger, while our record backlog gives us good visibility into the future years. We continue to take market share with RAVE as our win rates have ticked up. We also had several important wins within our emerging solutions. We added 5 new payments customers, including our second top 10 pharma company.

We also added 3 new eTMF customers, giving us a total of 12. And among our existing customers, 3 top 20 pharma companies added RAVE Imaging to their enterprise agreements.

During the quarter, we delivered our first ever Synthetic Control Database, to a high-profile sponsor. We are taking the value we’ve generated in synthetic control arms for single studies and expanding it across an entire therapeutic area. This further validates the strategic decision we made nearly a decade ago, to begin building what is today the largest clinical data repository backed by increasingly advanced analytics.

We continue to make progress in the partner channel as we expanded our relationships with 2 CROs and signed 3 new ones. To sustain and accelerate this momentum, we also elevated our talent pool across the organization over the past 12 months. This quarter specifically, we upgraded the leadership in both Korea and China with General Managers who bring unparalleled tech experience and have helped several large companies to drive their digital transformation.

The SHYFT acquisition together with the organic investments in our platform, our clinical data repository and AI clearly show that we are building the world’s most complete platform for life sciences, one that combines data capture with the most comprehensive workflows and analytics to convert data into insights for competitive advantage.

Let me take a few minutes to discuss our thoughts on the industry. We are seeing healthy trends, strong R&D spend, record amounts of capital flowing into the biotech industry, plus a resurgence in IPO activity and continued health in the M&A market, all pointing to continued tailwinds for our industry. While I’ve gotten the question multiple times, the current focus on drug pricing could work out to be a positive for us. Lesser reliance on price increases should drive more focus on innovation, bringing new therapies to market, and a focus on efficiency and operations.

Speaking of which, digital transformation is one of the hottest topics in life sciences today, creating both opportunities and challenges for our customers. We are the right partner to help drive it, given our unified platform, and advanced data and analytics offerings.

Gartner’s recent CIO research provides sound proof of the need here. Digital transformation is the number one priority of CIOs across all industries. Now, looking at the longer list of priorities for CIOs, Medidata enables 4 of the top 5 listed for life sciences specifically. This capacity through our platform is the foundation for digital transformation. It’s the engine that makes data driven insights led decisions available and scalable.

But it’s just the beginning. Life sciences companies need the right data and analytics strategy, matched with the right solutions in order to achieve outcomes that truly improve efficiency, safety and quality. They need access to the most sophisticated solutions at a time when they are struggling to make sense of and get value from so much disparate data.

The SHYFT acquisition rounds out our ability to address this need and underscores our commitment to close the loop across the clinical and commercial continuum. Further, we’re excited about the opportunities the acquisition opens for us in the RWD space. There is growing demand for using real-world data to make better decisions, we hear in our conversations with industry thought-leaders, and it’s certainly a major focus for regulators and payers.

Before I turn the call over to Glen, I want to thank our whole team here at Medidata, we are regularly recognized by third parties for an industry leadership. But I’m particularly proud of Medidata being ranked number one in Life Sciences Development software by IDC. Not only were we number one, but we expanded our lead over Oracle.

And with that, I’ll ask Glen to talk more specifically about how we enable digital transformation for our customers. Go ahead, Glen.

Glen de Vries

Thanks, Tarek. So as you’ve heard our customers are striving to reinvent their operating models. They are trying to accelerate and optimize their businesses, and that’s exactly what we do with our platform. The RAVE family of products is about the science behind research, every type of data, clinic data, lab data, images, all mix devices and sensors, patient reported outcomes, everything is required in clinical research can be ingested and integrated and managed on our platform.

The Edge family of products helps customers’ deliver on the business and research. So research projects are projects and like any project, it has timeline and budget and resources strength that’s associated with it. So there are lots of stakeholders, who need to be coordinated to meet those constraints, the sponsors, resources themselves, CROs, doctors, nurses, patients. That’s what we do it Edge, helping them to manage that.

And then finally with SHYFT, with real world data and commercial analytics. We can help them ensure that therapies actually reach patients and deliver real world value. That’s value from the sense of the mission of people live longer, better lives. But it’s also what drives revenue for our clients. So with RAVE, and Edge, and SHYFT, we are uniquely positioned to power these new operating models to power that digital transformation that Tarek was talking about.

We are creating a new status quo, where research data and real world data are used both separately and together to generate evidence for safety, efficacy, and value, and then deliver that to the market. Two weeks ago, I was in Asia as part of our NEXT conference series and just as in the side, it was a record-breaking week, we had more than 1,600 Life Sciences’ leaders combined in South Korea and China.

And the themes were discussed were consistent with what we’re hearing around the world. Our clients want complete platforms, and platforms has delivered the maximum value from the all the data flowing through them, with the analytics and AI that actually generate that value. And ultimately, it’s about helping them to deliver the right treatments to the right patients at the right time. They want to combine real world outcomes and research data to better understand the standard of care, then to develop the safest most effective drugs and devices that they can and the indications they’re targeting, and then have the most effective commercialization strategy with those treatment to get them into patient’s hand.

When you look at their needs and our capabilities when you listen to the presentations that our clients and partners are making, you see how we’re impacting their business in three different ways. First, we are helping them accelerate, helping them run a faster trial, deliver regulatory submissions with shorter timelines, achieve peak revenue faster in their go-to-market strategies.

But we’re also helping the minimize and manage their risk. Whether that’s the risk assessment for our single studies clinical operations, or using biomarkers to raise your chance of success across an entire clinical development plan or looking at real world data and real time, we help risk manage both clinical development and now commercialization.

And finally, we are helping them optimize outcomes. Now, some of those outcomes are financial. What’s your ROI in clinical development. Can you increase the peak revenue in the commercial phase of therapeutics life cycle, and importantly some of those optimize the outcomes for patients, delivering those correct treatments to the right patients at the right time that truly precision medicine go-to-market.

And it’s not just in APAC client meetings that we’re hearing this. I was just in a Town Hall meeting, I got invited to one of our premier platform clients to attend their internal Town Hall. And they were emphasizing their realization of all of those values with Medidata. How they’ve accelerated, how they risk manage, how they optimize outcomes.

So with that, I’ll hand the call over to Rouven.

Rouven Bergmann

Thanks, Glen. Hope all our financials reflect good performance in the first half of the year both from revenue and profitability perspective. We continued our momentum across revenue growth drivers of density, intensity and new customer wins. And importantly, we set the foundation to support future growth, which is underscored by 26% year-over-year growth in our total unadjusted backlog, 24% absolute renewals over the past 12 months, 40% increase in the number of customers using three or more product, and the expansion of our addressable market into the commercial space with the acquisition of SHYFT. And to top this, we accelerate the customer growth even on an organic basis, we headed over 30% more customers in the first six months than last year.

Let me focus on the numbers for Q2 and the first half. For Q2, total revenue grew 15% year-over-year to $155.9 million, subscription revenue grew 16% to $130.5 million, and professional services revenue was up 10%. For the first six months, subscription revenue increased 17% and total revenue by 16%. Remaining 2018 backlog adjusted for renewals at par up 18% and as a result we expect subscription growth rates in the back half of the year to accelerate.

Gross margins declined by 60 basis points year-over-year as we ramped up investments into our cloud-based infrastructure, including depreciation of capitalized software development and the addition of SHYFT. As a reminder, the addition of SHYFT will result in gross margin compression in the back half of the year as a revenue is temporarily impacted by purchase accounting.

Meanwhile, with such a significant market opportunity in front of us, we remain focused on investing in the business, consistent with our plans to dial up sales and marketing this year 70% of our net headcount growth has been in customer facing roles. This, of course, does not consider the employees, who have joined from SHYFT.

Bringing this altogether, we are investing for future growth and we remain highly profitable. Q2 EDITDAO was up 18% to $36.6 million, equating to a margin of 23.5%. For the first six months, we recorded an EBITDAO margin of 23.2%, up nearly 100 basis points, despite more than $2 million of expenses related to the acquisition, this primarily impacted our G&A line.

Excluding the acquisition impact, our EBITDAO margin would have expanded by over 150 basis points year-over-year, while G&A as a percent of revenue would have declined by 100 basis points. Year-to-date GAAP net income is $26.9 million, up more than 50% and EPS is $0.44, up 47%. Both numbers benefitted from $7.6 million non-cash gain on our original investment in SHYFT.

Favorable tax treatment on this non-cash gain, plus a discrete impact on excess – of excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation resulted in an income tax provision of less than $1 million for Q2. We now expect the full-year GAAP effective tax rate of 9% compared with our prior estimate of 15%.

Now over to cash flow and balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $477 million in cash after having utilized the bottom $180 million to purchase SHYFT. Underscoring the strength of our profitability and healthy cash flows, we’ve been reviewing the principal amount of our $287 million convert next month with cash on hand. This will bring our cash balance to about $200 million. This plus the $500 million credit facility positions us to remain very flexible.

Further, with the elimination of the convert, it was significantly reduced GAAP interest expense. I would also note that the shares we will issue to cover the premium have been reflected in our diluted share count for the years, so there is no incremental dilution to be expected.

Operating cash flow for the first six months was $24 million impacted by delay in collections of which the majority has been collected in the first month of Q3. Cash flows can be subject to short-term fluctuations, but over the long-term, we continue to deliver strong and consistent cash performance, demonstrated by the fact that our trailing 12 months operating cash flows have grown at over 20% per year on average since 2012.

Further operating cash flow has consistently remained at or above $18 million on a trailing 12-month basis since Q1 of 2015 and we expect to exceed this level again in 2018. CapEx was $8 million for the quarter, which is in line with our expectations for the year.

Now let’s turn to the 2018 outlook. For the third consecutive quarter, multiyear unadjusted backlog with an excess of $1 billion, remaining adjusted subscription backlog for 2018 is $263 million, up 18% from a year-ago. Our total revenue guidance remains unchanged, and we now expect professional services to contribute more than $95 million.

The remaining adjusted subscription backlog together with the remainder of our professional services guidance implies coverage of over 94% at the midpoint of our total revenue guidance range. This is in line with last year’s actual results plus it is 200 basis points above the coverage when compared to the midpoint at this time last year.

So you can see we have made good progress year over year. And as such, we are on track to achieve the guidance midpoint. And this includes the $5 million to $6 million revenue contribution from the SHYFT acquisition. Let me add one additional comment regarding the revenue model of SHYFT and how it’s represented in our backlog.

SHYFT’s model is very much a consumption model. And bookings grow as customers roll out analytics to additional countries, and add drug labels. The option to expand is not reflected in our numbers. And over time, we expect this to contribute to growth. As a result of the SHYFT acquisition and associated investments to scale the offering, I’m going to refer back to my statement on the acquisition cost, that we now expect full year EBITDA to be in the range of $146 million to $154 million.

Also, we expect gross margin compression of approximately 150 basis points, relative to last year, due to SHYFT, still remaining at a very healthy 75%. Keep in mind, a large portion of this impact is temporary, as it relates to purchase accounting.

So to sum it up, I’m pleased with our execution in the first half of the year. And we have a large opportunity ahead of us that we are excited to capitalize on. And now, let’s open up the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Glen Santangelo of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Glen Santangelo

Oh, yeah, thanks and good morning. Tarek, I just have a follow-up. I mean, in the press release you sort of highlighted that your average renewal was 24% above the prior value. And I think that’s up a couple of percentage points, if I remember correctly from what you reported in 1Q. Could you maybe break that down a little bit for us in terms of how much of that may be coming from price versus intensity and density? And how should we think about that mix on a go-forward basis?

Tarek Sherif

Sure. Intensity and density plays a big role in it. And it’s something we’ve talked about over the years, in terms of our ability to both cross-sell and up-sell into the existing customer base, which is I’d point you back to Rouven’s comment earlier. We continue to grow that customer base, over 30% at this point, which bodes well for the future. But there is some level of price increase as well. And some of that is driven by mix in terms of what kinds of the phase of the studies and the kind of size of the studies that are being contracted for.

But the vast majority of it is really coming from our ability to drive incremental additional product into the existing customer base.

Glen Santangelo

And you also – as a follow-up to that, you highlighted a number of products in the release, maybe could you talk about which few products or ancillary products are really moving the needle right now. And has that been consistent over the past several quarters or does that change every quarter?

Tarek Sherif

So it tends to shift a bit from quarter to quarter, but I think there’s been a consistent multiyear sort of ramp in the number of different products. So, patient randomization is becoming a bigger and bigger contributor. And we’ve expected that to do that for a number of years. Patient Cloud, so ePRO is becoming a bigger contributor. And we’re seeing good trends, very healthy trends there.

And most recently it’s been payments that we’ve been working on that solution for a number of years. Now, we’re getting some serious traction there with our second top 20 pharma that’s signed on, and we expect more to come. And then, obviously, risk-based monitoring, so the combination of that solution and CSA are also showing some good trends.

Operator

Thank you, our next question is from Sterling Auty of J.P. Morgan. Your line is open.

Sterling Auty

Yeah, thanks. Hi, guys. I want to follow on a little bit on the growth from this point. Subscription revenue came in, in light of consensus expectations. And I think the growth rate on subscription revenue was actually flat or decelerated versus last quarter. How do we connect the dots between that versus the 24% increase on renewals, and the commentary that you’re talking about acceleration in the back-half?

Rouven Bergmann

Yeah, Sterling, happy to take the question and give you more color and break this down a little bit for you. So, first, the 16%, clearly, that’s below our own aspiration and that’s a fair point to highlight. I also want to point out, if you look at year to date, we actually grew 17% on subscription revenue. And the first half was always a more challenging comp as it is related to the second half of the year, where that’s more favorable to us.

I think further to this, what we expect to see as growth coming and the acceleration, what’s to highlight is the backlog for the 18% is promising. That is an acceleration. And we have good line of sight into our pipeline. And if you compare that to the situation we were in last year, we are now in a better shape.

And then, of course, we added a SHYFT. That’s incremental to our business. And that’s going to drive future growth for us. So that is what’s going to drive in aggregate our trajectory towards our guidance. And we have 94% coverage. And with that, we feel very much on track to deliver the guidance as we outlined it at the beginning of the year, so…

Tarek Sherif

Just want to add one thing to that, to what Rouven was saying is, if you look at our overall total backlog growth of 26%, what you’re seeing there is that we’re signing some pretty large multiyear deals. And you’re going to see the revenue impact of those in out years. So it doesn’t convert to prior quarter or near quarter necessarily. It doesn’t convert linearly to growth in those quarters. But it’s really healthy for us in terms of our outlook for 2019 and beyond.

Sterling Auty

That’s true, but we would expect that as you sign those deals, you’re layering in, there is incremental revenue that’s coming. And I just – just one other point in terms of – you’ve given us the full-year guidance and the commentary to the midpoint. But you said you don’t give quarterly guidance. So I think it would still be helpful at least to give some qualitative commentary in terms of should we expect subscription acceleration in the third quarter or is it even more backend loaded to the year, so we can set the appropriate expectation.

Rouven Bergmann

Yeah, I think it’s the third quarter and the fourth quarter will be showing acceleration as well for both quarters, when we look at this from a sequential perspective. You’re right. I’m not giving you the exact sequential expectations that we have. But last year a sequential growth into the third quarter was only 2% last year. Of course, we are going to do better this quarter than we did last year in Q3, sequential growth.

So from that perspective, definitely there is acceleration that we expect and that’s also why I made the comment around comp when we compare the second half of the year in 2018 with the second half of the year in 2017. So we see an acceleration in the back-half of 2018.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Jamie Stockton of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jamie Stockton

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess, maybe the first one on SHYFT, you announced I think the deal with Novartis. If I look at that organization, it seems like there were already some kind of legacy Medidata people who were in the sales organization there I think. You guys had an existing investment in that company and a partnership.

Can you talk about how the integration has gone so far? Maybe specifically from a sales standpoint, what do you need to do to make sure that you leveraged that technology platform as much as possible to sign incremental deals, like it hasn’t been very easy because of the existing relationships or is there a lot of investment that’s going to be required there?

Tarek Sherif

All right, good question, Jamie. And clearly you’ve done your homework on that. There were some former Medidatians there. And so, in terms of some of the integration it’s actually easier, because some of the model in terms of how sales folks are comped et cetera, it mirrors what Medidata historically looked like. I think the integration has been going extremely well.

One of the things we noted on the call with you, when we announced the acquisition, was that there was a really good cultural fit. And that’s really shining through. We’ve had pretty much no attrition on the SHYFT side. We’ve seen a lot of excitement. Like we said, the customer base is super-excited about it. I think it’s helping to accelerate some larger potential opportunities, where maybe the SHYFT size and the fact that they were a smaller private company was holding back sponsors from signing some larger deals with them.

But in terms of our investment, one of the things we said when we announce the acquisition is we’re going to operate as a separate organization. Within particular on the commercial side, is it relates to commercialization of drugs. It’s a different sales motion, it’s actually a shorter sales cycle, which is a positive.

But you’re dealing with very different side of that how it’s been we’ve historically deal with and so putting investment into that business is one of the things that we made a decision to do. There are lots of opportunities for us to go back to our existing partner channel and our existing customers on the RWD side, and in terms of where we have executive relationships and clearly that’s where we’re going to leverage the Medidata organization.

So while we’re going to investing to hiring additional sales folks into the SHYFT organization, we’ve already done a fair bit of account planning and integration work as it relates to how we manage the larger relationships from an executive presence perspective. So we see a lot of opportunity for synergy, but we are also going to be investing heavily in that business both on the sales side and on the R&D side.

Jamie Stockton

Okay. That’s great. And then maybe just a quick one on the synthetic control delivery that you guys talked about. What’s the level of activity like, I think, from what I remember you guys kind of talked about finding maybe one notable deal there, which is sounds like you’ve actually been able to now complete, should we expect an increasing deal flow around that in 2018 or this more of 2019, 2020 phenomenon?

Glen de Vries

Yeah, I mean, you’re going to expect this to, we’re delivering more of that in 2019, 2020 timeframe, not that whether wouldn’t more in 2018. But I just want to point out, how long this is. I mean that in a way that’s to the credit of our team. We’re actually delivering something, that was first published as an idea in 1976. So it is taken a long time to, A, have a data repository to Tarek’s point that actually is comprehensive enough and accurate enough to actually do this work.

And then an organization that’s got the ability to actually take that data not just have at one place, but standardize in the way to make it useful. Actually, I think that a good indicator for you that we’re going to be able to successfully continue to grow this business, is what we just announced. So we were doing in the past synthetic control arms and we’ll continue to do that. So to be kind of more specific, you got a clinical trial and you want to have a competitor group, you want to look into what’s happening to controls outside of your trial, but in the context of that trial.

We are now delivering, what we call a synthetic control database, this gives a customer the ability to look at the kinds of graphical and numerical representations of data that go with these hard signs of drug development. But without that constriction of a single clinical trial, you can look at things from a safety perspective from an efficacy perspective across whole therapeutic area or across all indication, I should say. So you’ll see us do more and more indications, once we’ve got those developed things that are actually beautifully reusable across multiple clients obviously since it’s coming from an industry data.

So I think there’s a very positive future. I think we’ve delivered some awesome stuff to date and at least from a growth perspective. Hopefully, I’ve directly answered your question. Yeah, more to come, but more next year, the year after than what you’re going to see in the second half of this year.

Thank you. Our next question is from Donald Hooker of KeyBanc. Your line is open.

Donald Hooker

Great. Good morning.

Tarek Sherif

Good morning.

Donald Hooker

Good morning. So a question, you called out a few CRO relationships and you guys have done well there. And I guess, I wanted to get a sense from you like when you develop these new relationships with CROs like how typically fast do they ramp looking back over time? And I am just thinking here with the raise of these smaller biotech firms as sort of the innovation engines, I guess, in the industry. Are CROs in your mind becoming more important for your go-to-market strategy?

Tarek Sherif

So CROs have always been important as part of our go-to-market strategy. We have great relationships. I think, what we’re seeing and I thank you for highlighting it, is the relationships are deepening. So we talked about those trends before where we see CROs who are – they make a strategic decision to work with us. They start to bring in incremental product beyond RAVE, sometimes to just bringing more of effectively digital transformation to their own operations.

One of the things we’re seeing is that, because there is a lot of deal flow in the market, there is a lot of trial starts, we’re seeing that as CROs – as we signed enterprise agreements with them, they’re actually going through those consumption model that have in place with them. They’re going through their commitments faster than they had historically have, because there is just much more trial activity, so that’s been a positive.

As it relates to their overall impact on our business, obviously, it’s important. But we’ve been selling a lot direct as well, and so in terms of the revenue contribution, it’s moved up a couple of points, but we’re not overly leverage to the CRO channel. I think, it’s a very healthy level and we have very healthy relationships there.

Donald Hooker

Okay. And then maybe one follow-up here in terms of the risk-based monitoring, I would think that would be – in the current environment would be very positive for your investments in risk-based monitoring. And I’m just wondering last quarter I was very bullish on that product for you guys, but I was also a little concern you made some comments around sort of a slower ramp in that product, I think, you’re trying to be careful in terms of how fast you’re rolling it out. I’m not sure, if I should be worried about that or how should I interpret that? How is that product area advanced for you in the recent quarter versus the…?

Tarek Sherif

Yeah, fair question. So our comment was very specific to the entire strategic monitoring suite and not to the individual components. So we continue to aggressively sell and see uptake on things like risk-based monitoring and on CSA. But we were talking about the combination which includes TSDV and all the other components, which is pretty complicated piece of software that we were putting together. And we did call back on that, but we absolutely not pulled back on all the components – they continue to grow at a very healthy pace.

Thank you. Our next question is from George Hill with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

George Hill

Hey, guys, good morning and thanks for taking the question. I guess, Rouven, I’ll start with you and I kind of want to follow-up on Sterling’s question a little bit here. If I look at the all the moving pieces, it looks like core subscription revenue guidance might have actually come in a bit, given the inclusion of SHYFT and the expectation for the little bit faster growth in services. So I guess, just I would ask if anything change as we went through the quarter?

And then my follow-up would just quickly be can you detail the SHYFT contribution to the backlog?

Rouven Bergmann

Yeah, sure. So I think nothing has changed. I was very expressive around this SHYFT impact to the year in all our guidance range, but we’re not making any changes to our guidance range, our midpoint stays, where it is. And I think that goes also a little back to Sterling’s point, where I think I can additionally clarify it. When you look at how the revenue model works and I had a comment in my prepared remarks that we really build the revenue stream over time, because it’s very much based on consumptions, you had countries to the analytics, you had drug labels to the analytics.

So now that is reflected in our backlog or reflected in – so those options are not reflected in our backlog nor in our revenue numbers. So that’s going to bid over time and we’ll expect growth contribution from the expansion of cost, and that will take some time. So that I just want to make sure, you understand when you think of the impact of SHYFT over a number with the $5 million to $6 million. It’s less than 1% of our overall revenue numbers. So it’s not a real big driver this year. But it’s going to have a large impact next year.

Does that clarify your question, George?

George Hill

Yeah, that’s helpful. And then, I guess maybe a follow-up for Glen and Tarek would be I know it would be helpful talking about the strategic monitoring product. I guess, maybe whether you’re talking about strategic – I guess, I would focus on strategic monitoring, but may be talk generally about the competitive environment for products outside of RAVE, when we were DIA month or so ago, while you guys have the compelling products offering some of these smaller companies and some of the CROs have, what would appear to be compelling product offerings and things like monitoring as well? Just would love to hear your comments on the competitive environment ex-Rave?

Glen de Vries

I mean, I think, if you want to look at some of the things that we have in strategic monitoring, lot of the CROs that are building a good market strategy on top of our technology as well. And I think if you look at what we are delivering, and then going back to Tarek’s comment, if you look at what it takes for a CRO or for a pharma of any appreciable size to go to 100% strategic monitoring across all their studies and all of our capabilities, exactly a big lift not a software lift, because this is all new software that’s a big process and order lift.

But if you look at the components, I think, we’ve got stuff that nobody else has. We have a completely differentiated statistical analytical capability that’s part of this. I think, if you look at some of those competitive offerings, what you find is, maybe they have some dash boarding and operational analytics.

People are doing the kind of statistics that we’re doing on actual data. If you look at where people are doing things like risk assessments and building services around them, again the service business and the software business in this case, CROs versus Medidata, I think it’s very different. There is some spreadsheets and duct tape and things behind a lot of stuff where I think we’ve actually built a scalable software solution to do things like TransCelerate – TransCelerate had some guidance around risk assessment tools. Like, those aren’t offline for us, those are online and integrated with the ability to monitor those risks.

You combined that with some of the things that we’ve burnt it that, again, a lot of these companies are probably using on the front end. Like the ability to manage a statistical – a source document verification plan, that doesn’t go to 100% in EDC, which and I think we have the best functionality for I’m just talking about stuff that you probably think it was playing RAVE. This is something that no other EDC does the way we do it. You look at that breadth and you look at that integration, I feel like we’re in a very, very good competitive place.

Thank you. Our next question is from Brian Essex of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Brian Essex

Hi, good morning, and thank you for taking the question. I think, not to beat a dead horse, but I would like to follow-up on Sterling and George’s kind of line of questioning around subscription revenue. And I think, if we calculate billings for example in terms of the formula we use revenue plus change in deferred, billings actually decreased. So Rouven, I guess, the question for you is, to your comments around the consumption based revenue that’s included in the quarter. How do we think about that in some of the moving parts relative to what might convert from your backlog on to revenue? Maybe if you could unpack that a little bit.

Rouven Bergmann

Yeah, Brian, absolutely. Let me clarify few points as well before I try to get to this reconciliation again.

Brian Essex

Sure.

Rouven Bergmann

So to billings first, that when I look at some of the timing impact in billings, so we had one large customer, if I – that was – that there was a timing shift. And if I normalize for that on a trailing 12 months basis actually calculated billings increased 17% year-over-year to $600 million. So it’s very much in line with what you see in subscription revenue right now. So that I want to make sure is clearly connected.

The part in terms of consumption model, so what I want to make sure, we take away from this, because I wanted to make sure, first I introduce this concept as it is not typical for Medidata and SHYFT, I think has a very scalable concept of driving demand with our customers. As you are launching drugs across countries, regions and add labels to the portfolio, so there is an organic growth that is established once you have, so to say, the infrastructure bid at one place.

And so that consumption and demand is not reflected in our backlog, we would only reflect that once the additional country or the additional label gets contracted and it adds to our backlog and contracted revenue, so all of that is outside of it. I wanted to make sure this land-and-expand consumption model that we are building right now or taking over from the SHYFT business, which we think is a great model. That’s going to contribute over time. So it’s not reflected in backlog yet. And we expect that to contribute over time, and the only guide, of course, on contracted revenue just to make that very clear.

And yes, 16% I think, don’t get to hang out on the 16% this quarter. Year-to-date, we’re up 17%. But our midpoint of guidance and the PS contribution, there is an acceleration happening in the second half of the year that gets us to $636 million. So that’s where we will be at the end of the year. That’s – let me pause here and ask if that answers your question?

Brian Essex

Yeah. That was a very, very helpful color. And I think important to understand, so thank you for that. And then, maybe just a quick follow-up, just on leverage points in the model given the acquisition of SHYFT, I mean, particularly looking at sales and marketing, and spending that you’re doing there, I think rebalancing of spend you noted last quarter and then the acquisition of SHYFT potentially contributing to spend. How should we think about longer-term leverage given what you’re investing on the sales marketing side? And how much should come from that segment as we kind of fine tune your models during the year?

Rouven Bergmann

Yeah, I think for this year, we are clear that we said that we’re going to continue to invest as we see the opportunity and just completed the acquisition 10 days before end of the quarter. So we are ensuring that focus on driving the synergy across our portfolio from – as it relates to go-to-market joining – bringing together our compliance, bringing together a holistic perspective of the opportunity.

Also please keep in mind the buyers that are our customers, even though we are selling into the same company, but they’re very different. They’re working in different parts of the organization, they have different budgets. So there is a lot of effort and education from all of sites required to bring these two worlds together. That’s a huge thing that we have in front of us, and that’s what we’re investing and that will drive our opportunity.

Tarek Sherif

Let me just philosophically address it as well, which is, we are committed to driving profitability higher to margin expansion, you’ve seen us do it over the years. But when you see an opportunity to massively expand your TAM and enter into an adjacent market that probably will help drive growth over the next decade if not beyond, and solve the huge strategic problem for our customers.

In the short-term, you kind of deviate from your philosophy and the investment of business, because you think it’s going to drive long-term growth. And that’s we get hired to do and that’s what we’re doing. So I would say that as you think about your multiyear model, you’re going to see us expand margin again, you’re going to see healthy EBITDAO growth, you’re going to get leverage out of sales and marketing, and you’re going to get leverage out of R&D. But the opportunity was just too good for us to let it pass by.

And I think, the purchase accounting, skews some of it this year, in particular. You’ll see us back on track next year, and you’ll start to see healthy margin expansion and as well as flow through in the gross margin line. So I wouldn’t bake it into the long-term model, just look at as a short-term deviation.

Thank you. Our next question is from David Windley of Jefferies. Your line is open.

David Windley

Hi, good morning, thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to maybe take bits and pieces of prior questions. So the question I’m interested in is, is product ramp? And in your prepared remarks, you talked about a number of new clients, and I think, Tarek, intensity and density is an initiative for sure. When you sell these multi-product deals, can you help us to understand how the client onboards new products, and perhaps, maybe helping to explain disconnect that some are perceiving? How that uptake is gated or perhaps to even Glen’s comments about heavy lift of strategic monitoring that these are things that take a long time to rollout in the client, and that’s why we don’t maybe see the immediacy of the revenue uptake? I’m just trying to explore deal to revenue production?

Glen de Vries

Yeah, I think that’s a very fair point. There are some products that are pretty easy to on-ramp and get up to things like patient randomization. You can sell through on a single study basis. One of the things we found is that even with something as simple as patient randomization. When you start to do it on an enterprise wide basis, because of biases that you find from within different development teams or historical relationships even there the on-ramp is longer than – it kind of feel like you should be able to just – if they already have RAVE, you should turn on the switch in some way. If you’re doing a 100 study, you should have a 100 patient randomizations, it doesn’t work that way in the real world.

You’re kind of in hand-to-hand combat with different teams, trying to make sure that they absorb the various product. And then, there are some that require significant process redesign, and so that those have a direct impact. And then, it’s worth pointing out that there is an inherent limitation and adoption cycle even for our clients, who get wrap their heads around saying, okay, we’re going to do everything in new way. You’re still waiting for new studies to start.

So if you look at a customer with a portfolio of dozens of studies and in some cases, I mean, in the biggest deals, hundreds of studies, it actually takes a couple of years to go from doing it all the old way to doing it the new way. And patient randomization is a perfect example. You’re not going to actually replace the way you’re randomizing subjects in existing studies. You’re going to do that in new studies moving forward.

And actually, just to give you hopefully a positive view of this, the town hall I got invited to, was related to a client, who over the last couple of years got the whole platform implemented. And it was really kind of a congratulatory event where everybody was rattling their sabers about how much operational productivity they created based on doing this. But it was also celebration, because it is – it takes a lot of organization gumption to turn over an entire portfolio and be able to use new technologies on them.

Tarek Sherif

And just to finish the color on that, David, it does get reflected in revenue ramp in how they – even in some of the contracting for renewals, we see that kind of incremental approach, because the customers understand that there is an inherent ramp that’s going to happen in terms of absorption by the organization. So it does play a role. Again, it’s all positive in the long-term. It does create headwinds in the short-term for us, but that’s part of the business we’re in. Once we’re in, we’re sticky, but sometimes it just takes longer.

David Windley

Right. Is there to – to come at the question perhaps from the other end, are there products – are there deals that you would look back on, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months later and you have products and deals where the client has yet to, I’ll say, begin implementing? Maybe they’ve taken five products or three products or something. And there is a product in there that 6 or 12 months later, they’re still not using.

And is there an opportunity – is that a professional services investment for Medidata or is it simply that their organizational process, you just have to kind of grit your teeth and bear it that they’ll get around to it eventually.

Tarek Sherif

No, I think that’s been a real learning for us over the years. I think we can through our services organization influence the speed of adoption, and through providing through executive steering committees where we provide quantitative sort of results and white papers on – in terms of where people have been able to see synergies, all of those things. So there is an active adoption process.

I think we were, as an organization, much more naïve about that years ago. I wouldn’t say that we’re perfect at it today. But we have – part of the – when you look at our services revenue, I think one of the things that was a concern last year or maybe two years ago when we contracted, when a number of large folks like BMS were announced as customers, there was always this concern that services revenue was going to fall off the cliff one day.

And what you’ve seen is that we’ve continued to show very healthy growth in that part of our business, lot of stability and very good margins. Well, part of that is because it goes back to exactly what you were just talking about, which is that our ability to help with the process of adoption has become more and more important to our customers. That makes us a better strategic partner to them as well. And I think it allows us to become or stay a sticky solution provider to them. So, are we perfect there? Absolutely not. Have we learned a lot? Yes, absolutely.

Thank you. Our next question is from Sandy Draper of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Sandy Draper

Thanks very much. Most of my questions have been asked and answered at this point. And maybe just one quick follow-up to a comment that Rouven made and the question is maybe actually more for Tarek or Glen.

When you think about SHYFT, Rouven, you had mentioned that the buyers of SHYFT are very different from the buyers on your clinical side. I get the comment, Tarek, that there is a synergy, take a small company, give it a better balance sheet, part of bigger company. Is that really for the next year or so, the main benefit, as you just – SHYFT now becomes part of a larger Medidata organization?

In longer term though, how do you get the customers to see the synergy to cross-sell, to leverage that accelerate or is it really just a function of being part of a bigger company? Thanks.

Tarek Sherif

Well, let me take part of that and I’ll hand it over to Glen as well. Just to be very clear, that’s not the only synergy that we see. So we have very good executive relationships and account relationships in a lot of our customers. And so, leveraging that relationship becomes – I think it becomes key to a faster sales-cycle; becomes key to finding opportunities.

Let’s face it. SHYFT has a very small sales organization. They don’t have an international presence. So APAC and EMEA are areas where we have longstanding relationships and very good infrastructure from a sales and marketing perspective.

Of course, they’re going to leverage that from day one. Same thing happens in the partner channel, where we have excellent relationship, where they were just getting started. So the synergies are being able to use our sales channel. It’s just that the sales motion on the commercial side is different. And so, we do need to keep that separation, especially when we’re selling – when we’re dealing with drug launches.

That changes and I’ll sort of hand over to Glen to answer the second part of that.

Glen de Vries

So there is demand. There is a strategic call to figure out the vast majority of our clients. I hesitate to say all. That’s too hyperbolic. But they’re trying to figure out how to – as very specific examples, bring real-world data into their clinical development cycles, the same way that we’re making synthetic controls from research data, a reality which is going to help you run more efficient and, frankly, more effective development cycle. There is also a lot of indications of what you want to look at is a more structured view of standard of care, which you get from real world data, regulators are calling for it.

So that’s an example of where actually some of the things in SHYFT can come into the development cycle. If you are looking at your initial go to market and pricing and development – the cycle time when you want to do that, you need to be looking at the potential impact on the healthcare economics in terms of your drug development. So you need to be doing SHYFT stuff at the same time as you’re doing more traditional Medidata stuff.

Then once you are in the commercial phase of actually selling your drug, again, in the new world that is emerging, you need to have a handle on what’s happening from an efficacy and safety perspective and model it based on the data that you’ve learned, the scientific stuff that you’ve learned in the clinical development cycle.

And actually that’s kind of like what you do in development with SHYFT blending into Medidata. That’s some of the stuff you do commercially, Medidata blending into SHYFT world. And by the way, before I even started doing development, when I was designing my draft label, when I was planning my clinical development cycle, I actually also need to have a more informed view of what’s happening in my indication and how I’m going to find patients.

And basically, every part of the product development lifecycle for the new world order of life sciences, you need Medidata stuff and SHYFT stuff. And that’s where we really see an exciting way to get leverage across both companies. And the CEOs, the Chief Medical Officers, the Heads of Development that we’re talking to, all want that, yeah, all is hyperbolic. So many of them want that.

But to Rouven’s point, and to Tarek’s points about go to market, if you look at who is buying the commercial go to – the commercialization analytics, when you look at who has got the budget for real world evidence, it’s different people than the people who are looking at statistical ways to clean data and data management in more traditional clinical operations. So I think that if you look at our strategy, we’re trying to have our cake and eat it too. We’re providing an environment where if you were the – if you were the buyer looking at development or looking at commercial and you know you need these other services, we’ve got very synergistic story and way to help you.

We are 100% aligned with the digital transformation, whatever you want to label an initiative that the C suite has. Yet, we’re also making sure that we go to market as effectively as possible with the products in their individual buckets as well, because that’s what the current buying centers look like, so hopefully that gives you more perspective on exactly why we structured things the way we have.

Thank you. Our next question is from Sean Wieland of Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Sean Wieland

Hi, thanks. Good morning. So I may have missed this. How does the $5 million to $6 million from SHYFT translate on a pro forma basis excluding the purchase accounting?

Rouven Bergmann

I think I’ll take this question, Sean. I go back to our acquisition call, when I gave a run rate of what we believe the SHYFT business is going to contribute next year. And purchase accounting is impacting, of course, the 2018 revenue contribution. And the $5 million to $6 million is what we acquired as a revenue base after writing down the vast majority of revenue.

So I leave it there. It’s – to everything that we just discussed around, how these two business are coming together, how are we driving revenues through consumption model, I don’t think it makes sense to exactly segregate the different businesses at this point. So consider the fact that 6 million, of course, there is a bigger contribution that’s going to come in 2019, once we essentially go through new billing cycle of existing customers and adding new customers on top with the opportunity that we have.

Sean Wieland

Okay. Let me try to get at it maybe a little different way. The purchase accounting adjustments over the next, for the full 12 months of the first year of the acquisition, is that fairly ratable and consistent over the 12 months or is it more front-end loaded?

Rouven Bergmann

No, it’s really for 2018. It’s really – you go through a billing cycle on a fiscal year basis, as you also deliver projects in a fiscal year basis. And then when you kind of – it’s too much to say to you, reset the clock as you start the New Year, but almost, right? So you’re going through a new billing cycle, you continue to deliver new projects. You add new drugs, you add new countries. So we will see the whole contribution of SHYFT in 2019.

Thank you. Our next question is from Gene Mannheimer of Dougherty & Company. Your line is open.

Gene Mannheimer

Thanks, guys. Good morning.

Rouven Bergmann

Good morning.

Gene Mannheimer

Hey, I’m still not clear on the – how much of the 18% increase in the remaining backlog is due to the SHYFT contribution, if you’re able to enunciate that? And then related question, how does the subscription and professional services mix of SHYFT compare to that of your core business? Thanks.

Rouven Bergmann

Gene, to your first question, it’s immaterial. We said the $4 million to $5 million of acquired revenue, of course, it’s added in our numbers. And it’s all – by the way, and it’s important as well. The $4 million to $5 million are not entirely impacting backlog, because backlog will only reflect for subscription revenue and the $4 million to $5 million also has some component of professional services. So overall impacts toward the revenues of $4 million to $5 million, it’s not entirely reflected in backlog. And so the amount in backlog was really immaterial.

To your second question, on the mix between professional services and subscription revenue for SHYFT versus Medidata, the SHYFT business has more components of professional services for the implementation and data integration into the commercial analytics. It also really depends on the various products that Glen and Tarek walked through. It’s not consistent for every product and services component. And, of course, our investments that you’re making are pointing to driving more scale. And it could get over time to a point where we have similar mix of services to a subscription.

Glen de Vries

And, Gene, there is good reason for that, the kind of difference. So if you look at what we do from a data perspective at Medidata, most of the data that we manage is things that’s been generated on our platform. They’re kind of captive data. It’s the client’s own data or cross-industry data that’s also come out of our platform and we’re managing. The SHYFT businesses does something else, it helps you get value out of all the third party data sources. And we do have product plans and investments we’re going to make to scale that ability, to deliver that more efficiently over time.

I give credit to the SHYFT team. They had to have those plans already. We’re just going to help them accelerate them. But that is part of what requires some of that heavier services lift. But there is also components on the SHYFT platform like what we do with real world data, turning it into real world evidence that are extremely scalable and have very low requirements for professional services. So it’s a mix, but I want to give you color commentary, as to why some of it requires more. It’s not related to kind of product maturity or anything like that. It’s the nature of what they do.

Thank you. And that does conclude our Q&A session for today. I’d like to turn the call back over to Tarek Sherif for any further remarks.

Tarek Sherif

Just want to thank you all for joining us today. Obviously, we’re feeling excited about the back-half of this year and 2019. There is a lot of good stuff that we’re seeing, both in the pipeline and in terms of customer conversations that we’re having. So looking forward to talking to you all in our Q3 call. Thanks very much for joining.

