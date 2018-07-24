Oil - Keeping A Close Eye On OPEC Exports And Floating Storage

But both metrics are starting to reverse in July as we explain below.

That mismatch in timing pushed the oil physical market into a small surplus, which saw the 30+ day floating storage build.

Increase in crude exports from Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait vs the exports loss from Iran and Venezuela totaled 1.014 million b/d in June.

Welcome to the keeping a close eye edition of Oil Markets Daily!

OPEC Export Timing Mismatch

Last week, we published an oil article titled, "Mismatch In Export Timing Pushes Prices Lower Near Term." One of the issues surrounding the near-term physical oil market is the mismatch in export timing where Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait have increased crude exports at the expense of Iran and Venezuela. In June, we noted that the divergence was ~932k b/d.

Following a few updates, the final figure for June turned out to be higher at 1.014 million b/d. To illustrate the mismatch, here's a chart:

But what you will notice from the latest update is that July export figures show a material net decrease. Although Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait ramped up crude exports in June, the July export figure is expected to be flat m-o-m, all the while Venezuela and Iran are showing bigger export losses m-o-m. Looking at the data, South Korea has already completely stopped buying Iranian crude, and Japan has cut its imports by half. We expect more countries to follow suit and Iran's crude export to keep moving materially lower.

Venezuela is still managing to export over 1 million b/d, but we believe its production is now closer to 1.1 million b/d down from 1.5 million b/d earlier this year. This could keep trending lower moving forward.

Short-Term Signals - Headwinds Reversing

In the short-term, we are watching how this export mismatch has impacted the physical oil market. Using the floating storage data, you can see that 30+ day cargoes saw a jump in June when the mismatch took place:

Simultaneously, the physical oil market was impacted by reduced crude buying in China:

China crude imports in June were ~10% lower than last year.

But while China reduced crude buying, commercial crude inventory in China remains near multi-year lows. We believe that due to the drop in crack spreads, the reduced buying was an effort at pushing lower crude at the benefit of boosting margins. This worked, but storage has reached the lows, and the latest July import data indicates China's crude buying has resumed with y-o-y growth of ~11%.

Conclusion

The physical market is still trying to digest the export timing difference and following weak crude buying from China in June, some of these headwinds are starting to reverse. A key measurement we are watching is the 30+ day floating storage, which needs to keep trending lower. In addition, we believe that Iranian and Venezuela crude exports will move lower in the coming months helping to alleviate some of the increase in exports from the Big 3. As we have noted in the past, the Big 3 are currently exporting additional barrels out of storage, so while on the surface it appears export levels are high, these are not sustainable given the increased power burn demand need during the summer.

Nonetheless, Brent prompt time spreads went into contango, which fueled flat oil price weakness as algo trading strategies that rely on the roll yield are forced to liquidate positions. While we think there may still be some more consolidation in the near-term, we do see the near-term headwinds reversing. We will be watching OPEC exports along with floating storage data closely.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading. If you liked this article, please leave a "Like" at the bottom.

HFI Research Premium

If you have found this article insightful, these are the types of analysis that we publish exclusively to subscribers. For more info about the premium service, see here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.