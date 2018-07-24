Regional ETFs - What To Know Before You Buy Them

In my last article, I wrote a few words about problematic diversification in a new communication services index/ETF. It is true that similar issues are not uncommon. Today, I want to open up another interesting topic. Regional investing. If you want to get global exposition, you can do it in two ways. Either you can use ETF tracking some broad index, like iShares MSCI ACWI (ACWI), or you can build such a portfolio by yourself. As easily as you can buy ETFs that are tracking S&P 500, you can also buy ETFs that are tracking a variety of local indices, representing different countries. It is actually easy to find ETFs that are tracking local stock exchanges in Germany, France, UK, China, Mexico or any other country with a slightly developed stock market. You can use your imagination. The good thing is that you can almost always find at least one ETF with at least a few hundred million AUM, so liquidity is not much of an issue. The problem is that such an investment is not without risks, of which some investors are still not aware. I am not speaking about whether one or other country is in a good economic state, so the investment makes sense. I am talking about the problem with the low diversification of some of these indices.

The first question is, how many stocks do you need to own, to get proper diversification? In 1977, Edwin Elton and Martin Gruber introduced the now famous study called “Risk Reduction and Portfolio Diversification: An Analytical Solution”. They found (as you can see in Chart 1) that the benefits (reduced volatility) of diversification are negligible, once a portfolio increases in size beyond 20-30 different investments. So, at least according to this study, you do not need hundreds of different positions to get proper diversification, a few are sufficient. Under this assumption, it is no problem to invest in smaller stock exchanges with fewer listed companies, because there is the much more significant difference if you have 5 vs. 50 positions in the portfolio than if you have 50 vs. 500 positions. Well, that can be true. But it also all depends on the correlation between these positions. Elton and Gruber’s study was simplified, based on the assumption that companies are from different sectors, and that’s the problem.

Chart1: How many stocks are enough to reduce portfolio volatility?; source: Risk Reduction and Portfolio Diversification: An Analytical Solution

As you can see in Table 1, if you decide to invest in SPY tracking S&P 500 or EZU tracking MSCI EMU (countries paying with euro), the top 10 positions will represent about 20 % of your portfolio; the top 3 sectors will have a weight of about 50 %, and the baggiest sector will represent about 20 % (note that the weight of IT in S&P 500 will fall to about 20 % in September because of upcoming changes). Also, no single stock will have a weight of more than 5 %. That’s fine. That is proper diversification. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same thing about other regional ETFs/indices. (I am using mostly iShares ETFs tracking MSCI indices in Table 1)

Table 1: Top positions and sectors; source: SPDR, author calculation

Country Ticker TOP 10 positions TOP 1 position TOP 3 sectors TOP 1 sector Japan EWJ 18.60% Toyota Motor 4.31% 53.27% Industrials 20.75% Eurozone EZU 21.21% Total 3.14% 46.28% Financials 17.76% US SPY 21.53% Apple 3.96% 54.32% Information Technology 26.39% United Kingdom EWU 45.02% HSBC 7.20% 54.34% Financials 20.11% Canada EWC 45.90% Royal Bank of Canada 7.84% 72.35% Financials 39.73% France EWQ 46.04% Total 9.30% 52.40% Industrials 21.34% South Korea EWY 47.90% Samsung Electronics 22.34% 62.84% Information Technology 29.21% India INDA 49.20% Reliance Industries 9.83% 56.22% Financials 22.91% Germany EWG 52.68% SAP 8.43% 45.77% Consumer Discretionary 17.22% Sweden EWD 54.13% Nordea Bank 7.74% 73.83% Industrials 31.10% China FXI 54.88% China Constr. Bank Corporation 8.83% 69.14% Financials 46.00% Australia EWA 55.59% Commonwealth Bank of Australia 9.58% 66.14% Financials 38.91% Brazil EWZ 56.52% Companhia Vale do Rio Doce 12.19% 64.68% Financials 33.86% Mexico EWW 61.34% América Móvil 15.60% 60.99% Consumer Staples 27.64% Poland EPOL 61.97% Powsz. Kasa Oszczędności Bank 13.71% 71.03% Financials 44.57% Russia ERUS 68.38% Sberbank 14.24% 85.34% Energy 45.79% Spain EWP 69.46% Banco Santander 18.22% 72.06% Financials 40.42% Italy EWI 69.71% ENI 13.02% 65.75% Financials 30.90% Switzerland EWL 70.35 % Nestle 19.90% 72.95% Health Care 31.27% Austria EWO 73.74% Erste Group 21.14% 66.95% Financials 33.43%

Canada. Huge and beautiful country. However, the top 10 positions represent about 46 % of the portfolio of iShares MSCI Canada ETF, which is the biggest Canadian ETF according to AUM. What is worse, the top 3 sectors have more than 70 % weight and only one sector, financials, accounts for almost 40 % of the whole portfolio. Is this proper diversification?

And it is all going to get even worse. If you choose to invest in ERUS that is tracking the MSCI Russia index, you would hold an ETF where the energy sector represents 45 % of the portfolio, and the top 3 sectors have 85 % weight, i.e. too much. Of course, some indices/ETFs like EWG or EWQ have nice sector diversification, but unfortunately, the top 10 positions represent a relatively big part of the portfolio. Also, not ideal.

The problem is that people are not paying enough attention to this. You could think, “OK, I am going to invest in Canadian, Australian and Spanish stock markets.” These countries are on different continents; they could hardly have anything in common. Well, as you can see in Table 1, all of them have significant weight in the financial sector. In this case, your portfolio could be regionally diversified, but hardy sector diversified. Unfortunately, when one or other sector is in a bad condition, it is mostly not a regional problem, but companies from such sectors are in trouble all over the world.

If you look at Chart 2, at the composition of the MSCI ACWI index (you can track this index with aforementioned iShares MSCI ACWI ETF), representing 23 Developed Markets and 24 Emerging Markets from around the world, you can see that not a single sector has a bigger weight than 20 % and that the weight of the top 3 sectors is about 49 %. Also, the top 10 positions have only 11 % weight. That is nice (not only) sector diversification. ACWI has more than 8 billion dollars AUM and the TER is 0.31 %.

Chart 2: ACWI sector composition; source: MSCI

If you want to build your portfolio based on regional ETFs, you need to pay attention whether they have proper diversification. You should always calculate how much of your whole portfolio is represented by concrete sectors. If you want to have decent diversification, it should be close to what MSCI ACWI is doing. Not a single sector should represent more than ±20 %. Of course, if you are a stock picker focusing on only a few sectors, if you have a strong opinion about some sectors, etc., it is a different story. But that’s not the point of this article.

You should always do proper DD (due diligence) and know what ETF you are buying. For instance, there is of course not only the aforementioned iShares MSCI Russia ETF, but also VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX). From their names, one could say that they are the same. They are not. RSX uses the broader index, so the weight of the top 3 sectors is “only” about 74 %. Not enough, but still better than in ERUS. You could try to look for ETFs that use some limits. Of course, there could be a slight problem with liquidity, if such an ETF exists at all.

In conclusion, always pay attention to what you are buying. People mostly do DD when they are buying single stocks, but when it comes to ETFs, they often forget about this.

