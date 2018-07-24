Papa John's: Messy Near-Term Situation Creates Long-Term Opportunity

From mid-2013 to late 2016, Domino's (DPZ) and Papa John's (PZZA) were both big winners as secular tailwinds in at-home entertainment (think Netflix (NFLX)) catalyzed greater demand for the two pizza chains, both of whom had perfected the delivery model (so consumers could "Netflix & Chew"). That is why during that stretch, DPZ and PZZA stock were both up more than 150%.

But, times have changed since then. Domino's has continued to ride those secular tailwinds to new highs. Papa John's, meanwhile, has been plagued by bad publicity and has dropped nearly 50% since the start of 2017.

Going forward, we think this trend of DPZ out-performance and PZZA under-performance could persist. But, over the next several years, we think this trend will reverse course, and that PZZA stock will eventually head materially higher and make up for lost ground, due partially to a presently discounted valuation and partially to a structural change in the company's growth narrative.

At its core, Papa John's is in disarray right now. Founder and former CEO John Schnatter has created a whirlwind of bad publicity for the company, ranging from Schnatter making controversial comments regarding NFL anthem protests to him using a racial slur on conference calls to Forbes blowing the lid open on what they call a "toxic culture" fostered by Schnatter. These issues are bad for multiple reasons, including:

Management isn't focused on growth. Perhaps most importantly, these issues create what amounts to a massive distraction for Papa John's management and board. Effort and resources are being allocated to fixing Papa John's culture and restoring public faith in the brand, all while preventing a hostile takeover from Schnatter, who isn't going quietly. Thus, there isn't much time, effort, or resources left to allocate towards growth strategy, and that is why Domino's has been dominating the pizza space recently. Consumer fallout. The consumer fall-out from Papa John's as a result of negative publicity likely won't be large, but it will affect near-term traffic trends and financials. That means that any operational turnaround in this brand is likely at least one to two quarters out, once negative headlines have moved into the rear-view mirror. Potential buyers are discouraged. Before Schnatter stepped down as Chairman, he had held potential merger talks with Wendy's (WEN). But, such talks went cold once Schnatter stepped down. Now, Schnatter is trying to regain control and presumably resume these talks, but the board has adopted a poison pill strategy to avoid this from happening. Thus, a Wendy's buyout offer is unlikely at this point in time. Meanwhile, other buyers are likely discouraged by all this legal drama, and the likelihood of someone stepping forward and buying Papa John's here and now is small.

The sum of the aforementioned headwinds creates a lot of noise in PZZA stock. Noise lends itself to uncertainty, and uncertainty usually accompanies sell-offs. That is why PZZA stock has been, still is, and will likely remain in sell-off mode until more clarity arises as to how the Schnatter situation plays out.

For that reason, PZZA stock is not a short-term holding or quick trade. Any and all bull theses on the stock are based on the idea that this brand can bounce back post-Schnatter, re-focus effort and resources on viable growth strategies, and once again compete head-to-head with Domino's. After all, back in 2011, these two pizza chains had the same market cap. Today, Domino's market cap is more than seven-fold that of Papa John's market cap. Granted, Domino's has 15,122 locations and Papa John's only has 5,212 locations. But, on a per store basis, Domino's market cap per location is still more than twice as big as Papa John's market cap per location (~$750,000 for Domino's, and ~$290,000 for Papa John's).

Thus, if Papa John's can simply get "back on track" and get a valuation of $500,000 per store (still well off Domino's levels), then PZZA stock could take off like a rocket ship.

Indeed, we think that in the long-run, Papa John's will do just that. We have described the Papa John's - Domino's competition as being highly similar to the Walmart (WMT) - Target (TGT) competition in that with respect to both competitions, both players are on the same playing field and can essentially do anything the other player does. Thus, in a long-term window, Domino's doesn't permanently dominate Papa John's, nor does Walmart permanently dominate Target.

The Walmart - Target narrative took a sharp turn in Holiday 2017 that ultimately caused a reversal in trend, and shot Target stock up while dragging Walmart stock down. We are due for a similar reversal in trend in the Papa John's - Domino's narrative. But, investors will likely have to wait for the Schnatter situation to be in the rear-view mirror before that happens (although, for what its worth, Domino's is already reporting slowing growth).

From a valuation standpoint, we think that over the next 5 years, Schnatter and negative publicity headwinds will move into the rear-view mirror, and the company will able to leverage investments into digital, delivery, menu innovations, and marketing to drive steady 1-2% sales growth. We also believe that steady sales growth should allow for healthy opex leverage, and that operating margins can head back towards their 2016 peak of just under 10%.

Under those assumptions, we think that PZZA has earnings power of $4.50 in 5 years. A market-average and historically-normal 16.5x forward multiple on $4.50 implies a four-year forward price target of over $74, which is over 60% higher than the current market price.

Consequently, we think that patient buyers here will be rewarded healthily in the long run. That being said, we don't think PZZA stock will reverse course and head towards $70 and higher until the Schnatter situation is the rear-view mirror, so this stock is a classic case of near-term pain, long-term gain.

