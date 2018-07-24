AMD Q2: Crypto Vs. EPYC

Though, considering that AMD's share has already gained over 60% since Q1, one should wonder if much of the good fortune has been factored into the current price.

Even if AMD does not raise Q3 revenue guidance due to TSMC guiding down its Q3 revenue, AMD should have a 5%-10% upside after Q2 ER.

Maybe “Third Time IS The Charm.” It appears that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) may finally come out of the shadow of institutional and short sellers’ long-time scrutiny and deliver another clear earnings beat for the third time. Even Cramer has admitted that “The turn in Advanced Micro Devices stock is real.” While AMD may have turned the corner, they may not be out of the woods yet. In the forthcoming Q3 earnings report (ER), they still have to wrestle with the tradeoff between the rise of next-gen server CPU EPYC and the fall of crypto-related business.

Computing and Graphics (C&G) and Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom (EESC) Segments

AMD has a seemingly confusing mix of product segments. The Computing side includes desktop, laptop and server. While the Embedded side has APU and SoC, the Semi-Custom also includes various combinations of APU and SoC and applications for specific CPU and GPU combinations. The Graphics segment includes graphics cards with applications in enterprise AI and cloud computing, mixing in with a medley of CPU, APU, and Semi-Custom. The Graphics side also includes AI and desktop servers that include EPYC and Ryzen CPUs.

C&G and EESC Crossover

The largest PC market is still laptops, or APUs. More recent evidence suggests that AMD is competing and even winning against Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Not until recently, C&G was behind EESC in terms of revenue share (Figure 2). It may have been AMD management’s foresight in changing the segment classification back in 2014 that now the new EESC’s revenue growth has become a "hedge" for C&G‘s revenue growth (Figure 1).

Clearly, there has been a regime change from EESC to C&G since Q4 2017. In Q1 2018, C&G revenue share reached an unprecedented level of 68% and passed EESC by a wide margin. C&G has outpaced EESC in both revenue share and revenue growth (Figures 1 and 2).

Until recently, AMD's operating margin has been slightly skewed toward its EESC segment. This includes the recently launched EPYC server chips for data centers, which carry higher margins. Historically, EESC has maintained at least a 10% higher margin over C&G, which has caught up remarkably just in recent quarters. In Q1 2018, EESC’s margin was 2.63%, while C&G was up to 12.38%, coming out of deep and long losses. It was C&G’s second and the most significantly profitable quarter. More symbolically, this is the first quarter that C&G produced more profit than EESC (Figure 3). The C&G’s over-performance on all fronts validates AMD’s strategic shift from EESC to C&G, a high margin, high growth segment.

EPYC and Crypto Crossover

AMD’s CPU share has demonstrated gains in server CPUs, along with steadier PCs and a better GPU market since mid-2017. It is expected that the negative effect cryptocurrency has on revenue will start to dissipate. On the other hand, rising demand for corporate IT servers and increasing cloud use will be EPYC's gain. Corporate IT strength and server sales also generate higher margins and great expectations. The C&G is further aided by the growth in e-sports gaming.

Per Bloomberg’s Anand Srinivasan, “unlike previous cycles of CPU share, the AMD-Intel-Nvidia processor market isn't a zero-sum game, with sales opportunities for all three.” From Q1 to Q2, AMD's sales growth is likely to continue amid wider adoption of its refreshed PC CPUs and GPUs across laptops and desktop PCs. Further, AMD has more growth potential from a low market share vs. Intel in the data center.

Q1 witnessed better than expected shipments of CPUs, and robust shipments of graphics processors drove AMD's segment sales 23% higher vs. Q4 '17. The growth in EPYC server has more than offset the weak no-more-than 10% crypto-related revenue, leading to the record 68% C&G revenue share and 74% growth rate. I estimate that this uptrend will continue into Q2 and this prediction has been generally consistent with the Street estimate opinion. Since Q1 ER, the Wall Street analysts have consistently revised both Q2 and Q3 revenue, EPS, and gross margin over time (Figures 3A, 3B, 3C).

Q2 & Q3 Earnings Estimates

Specifically, just days until the Q2 ER, the Street consensus earnings estimate ranges from $0.12 to $0.15 per share, with Q2 revenue from $1.72 billion to $1.724 billion (Table 1). Investor sentiment going into the company's earnings release has 78% expecting earnings beat (Earnings Whispers). Consensus estimates are for year-over-year earnings growth of 1,200.00% with revenue increasing by 40.75%.

I also surveyed 5 well-known SA commentators for their "unbiased" forecasts of AMD Q2 and Q3 fundamentals. Not surprisingly, since only bullish investors are more likely to respond, they have much higher estimates than the average Wall Street analyst (Table 1). For AMD longs' sake, I hope they are right.

Short interest has decreased by 14.7% since the company's last earnings release while the stock has increased by 51.8% from its open following the earnings release to be 31.1% above its 200-day moving average of $12.58. Overall earnings estimates have been revised higher since the company's last earnings release. On Friday, July 20, 2018, there was some notable buying of 19,227 contracts of the $16.50 put expiring on Friday, July 27, 2018. Option traders are pricing in a 10.4% 1-day move after ER and the stock has averaged a 12.2% 1-day move in last 8 quarters.

Valuation of Q2 ER

In general, amid the earnings report, stock prices are reacting to (1) revenue surprise, (2) earnings surprise, (3) gross margin surprise, (4) guidance surprise, and (5) guidance changes. In order to better estimate the actual price reactions, I seek to identify the actual relationship between AMD stock price reactions to these ER metrics.

We used last 4-year actual ERs (48 quarters) to correlate the post-ER 5-day stock returns to these factors. The historical relationship can be presented in two different manners. In Table 1, the price impact of a simple directional ER outcome is summarized. For just a revenue beat, regardless the size of the beat, it will increase AMD price by 4.09% in the next 5 days. While earnings beat did not show significance, it is because 6.61% price impact from gross margin beat has reflected the same reason. In this context, raising next-quarter revenue guidance from the ER commands the largest impact of 8% (Table 2A).

For a more specific manner, we also summarized the price impacts based on the size of various ER metrics (Table 2B). For every $100 million revenue beat, the stock price increased by 10.86%, while for every 10 cents EPS beat, AMD price responded with an 8.86% rise. In this case, the impact from gross margin changes has already been reflected by the EPS beat and showed little additional significance.

The different reactions to different beats are uniquely interesting to AMD shareholders. It appears that, at least for the last 10 years, AMD investors paid more attention to revenue than EPS. However, since revenue beats are often correlated with earnings beats, there may be some statistical ambiguity regarding the relative impact of the two factors. Just for argument sake, the price impact from gross margin beat is much less than that from revenue. Similarly, guidance changes are more important than guidance beats. This is also understandable since analysts often base their estimates on management guidance; the bulk part of the impact has been already reflected by the revenue and earnings (estimate) beats.

However, since last few quarters of generally positive ERs have been met with sell-offs, there have been concerns that AMD prices were not responding to improving fundamentals due to non-economic factors. We also included metric of daily short volume and option volume, which was used to capture the price impact from those "swing traders." It appears there was -4% to -6% sell-off, which is not explained by the ER fundamentals. However, short interest has consistently decreased since Q1 ER; it is less likely there will be too much negative price impact from short selling for Q2 ER.

Likely Post-Q2 Price Impacts

Based on the Street consensus of $1.720 Q2 revenue and $0.13 Q1 EPS, we were able to use the metrics reported in the last section to estimate the likely price impact across various actual outcomes. In Table 3, I first present the simple estimates on the fact if ER beats or not. The price impact ranges from the best "all beats" case of +17% to the worst case of "all misses" case of -15%. Our most likely case of +6% is based on the assumption that all Q2 beats are accompanied with a lowering revenue guidance for Q3 which is based on TSMC (NYSE:TSM) recently guiding down its Q3 revenue.

I also estimated the price impact more accurately by considering the actual magnitude of the ER beats. To this end, I rely on the specific actual price reaction to a given size of the beats (Table 2B). Using these numbers, I was able to compute the corresponding stock return, given each combination of Q2 EPS and revenue outcome. Again, $1.72 billion revenue and $0.13 EPS were used as the Q2 market estimates.

The predicted 5-day post-ER returns could theoretically range from -10% to +16% (Table 4-A). Based on my most likely forecasts on Q2 revenue ($1.70 billion to $1.77 billion) and EPS ($0.12 to $0.15), the corresponding return estimates are between -0.56% and 9.70% (in blue), with the most likely case around 6%-7%. Since there are many moving parts to affect price reactions, we are only able to show the two most important factors, revenue and earnings surprises, at a time. The estimates were produced based on the assumption if Q3 guidance will not be raised.

I also present a more optimistic case if the Q3 revenue guidance is raised. This will add another 4.5%-6% to the no-raise base return case (Table 4A). However, the additional return will only apply those positive cases that Q2 is not a miss. In this context, AMD stock return may vary from -3% to +22%, and the most likely estimates are from +4.56% to +15.7% (Table 4B in blue), with the most likely case around 10%.

Let us say then, if AMD had announced Q2 earnings on Monday, using Friday's close of $16.5 and an optimistic near-10% estimated ER price reaction, AMD should have closed around $18. However, considering that AMD has already gained over 60% since Q1, one should wonder if much of the good "fortune" has been factored into the current price.

