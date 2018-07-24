This India Closed-End Fund Has A 12% Discount And Yields Over 11%

It has gotten much harder to find attractively valued growth investments in the major developed nations like the United States, Europe, or Japan. In the US, the economists debate whether growth in real GDP will be 2% or 3%. President Trump talks about a "stretch" goal of 4%, but very few economists take that seriously. In Europe, the discussion revolves around whether real GDP growth will be 1% or 2%, while in Japan, people debate whether or not real GDP growth will even exceed zero.

This Wikipedia page ranks countries by their real GDP growth rate in 2017. Some of the countries in the top ten (such as Libya and Ethiopia) are basically un-investable to US investors. But a few of the countries in the top ten are available to US investors. For example, Vietnam with a 7.7% real GDP growth rate can be bought using the VNM ETF.

But perhaps the best country for US investors looking for future growth is India which has a 7.5% real GDP growth rate. It offers many choices for investors - ETFs, mutual funds, individual stock ADRs, and two closed-end funds. Here are some of the reasons why longer term investing in India seems so promising:

1) Favorable Demographics: About 40% of the population is under 20 years old. The labor force should stay young for many more years to come:

2) Exploding Middle Class: A study by two Mumbai economists has found that a new middle class has doubled in size to 600 million people between 2004 and 2012.

3) India is now the world's second largest internet market with 300 million smartphone users. This is expected to double by 2021.

4) Fintech opportunities in India are booming.

5) The financial infrastructure and corporate governance in India have been rapidly improving. This article makes the case that in some ways India's minority shareholders have stronger rights than in the US.

6) Inflation has been brought under control: Back in 2013, inflation in India was running at 9% a year or higher which made it difficult to earn real returns. But over the last few years, inflation has been running around 5% a year.

Traditionally, most Indians have invested primarily in real estate and physical assets and very little money in equities. This research article estimated that only 4.45% of the total Indian population was invested in the stock market in 2017. As more and more Indians enter the middle class and learn about stock market investing, there is a very large upside potential in India equities.

While there are a number of different ways for a US investor to invest in India stocks, in this article, I've decided to write about a closed-end fund - The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

The India Fund is an unleveraged closed-end fund whose objective is long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of Indian companies.

(Data below is sourced from the Aberdeen fund website unless otherwise stated.)

IFN uses a disciplined investment process:

Bottom-up stock selection

Proprietary research driven

Based on fundamental analysis

Since its inception in 1994, IFN has had many ups and downs but has earned a solid annualized rate of 9.50% based on NAV. The fund has outperformed the MSCI India Index by over 250 basis points during this time period.

At Monday's close, IFN traded at a -11.93% discount to its net asset value. This is below its 52-week average discount of -11.58%. In April, the fund announced a 10% managed distribution policy based on NAV. Normally, an announcement like this would narrow the discount considerably, but the market seems to be asleep here.

Perhaps the reason for this is that two of the major closed-end fund websites (CEFConnect and Morningstar) are still reporting a stale IFN annual distribution yield of only 5.74% when the correct value should be 11.45%. Note that Bloomberg and CEF Analyzer are reporting the correct distribution yield, but I think many closed-end fund investors use CEFConnect or Morningstar for their research and closed-end fund screens. I think this provides a good opportunity since the yields on CEFConnect and Morningstar will be updated once a few more quarterly distributions are paid out.

Portfolio Holdings

IFN is a concentrated fund where the top ten holdings are about 50% of the portfolio. Here are the top ten IFN portfolio holdings as of May 31, 2018, taken from the fund's website. Of the top ten holdings, I believe there is only one that can be purchased directly by US investors - Tata Consultancy (OTCPK:TTNQY). The others trade on stock exchanges in India that are not available to non-India residents.

The fund's portfolio is heavily weighted toward Financial Services and Consumer Staples stocks. Here is the top ten sector breakdown as of May 31:

IFN has an annual expense ratio of 1.26%, which is a bit high but not so bad for a fund investing in foreign stocks and lower than the expense ratio of IIF which is its main closed-end fund competition. For equity closed-end funds, I like to see a discount of at least ten times the expense ratio, and IFN currently qualifies using this standard. I also like the fact that IFN pays out a large managed distribution and also has done share repurchases in the past.

If you buy IFN at today's price, you are buying a solid portfolio of Indian stocks for a "wholesale" price of 87 cents on the dollar. Very few of the stocks in the portfolio are available for direct purchase by US investors, so there is no easy way to replicate the fund's portfolio using the "do it yourself" approach.

New Managed Distribution Policy

In April 2018, the Fund announced the expiration of a two-year measurement period which was part of its target discount policy under which:

the Fund reviewed its volume-weighted average discount over a two-year period that expired on April 3, 2018. If the target volume-weighted average discount of 10% or less was not attained over a two-year period, the Board of Directors (the "Board") had previously announced that it may but was not obligated to, consider other actions that, in its judgment, may be effective to address the discount. Over the measurement period from April 4, 2016, to April 3, 2018, the Fund's volume-weighted average discount of 11.7% was greater than the 10% discount target. After reviewing potential actions to aid in managing the Fund's discount, the Board approved a managed distribution policy, effective today. The policy is expected to provide a steady and sustainable quarterly cash distribution to Fund shareholders that may help reduce any discount to NAV at which the Fund's shares trade. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve these results. The Board has determined that the Fund will pay quarterly distributions at an annual rate, set once a year, that is a percentage of the average daily NAV for the previous three months as of the month-end prior to declaration. The Board has determined that the initial annualized rate for the 2018 fiscal year will be 10%. This policy will be subject to regular review by the Board. Previously, the Fund's policy was to pay a single annual distribution.

Share Repurchase Program

Back in 2012, The Board of Directors authorized management to make open market purchases up to 10% of the Fund's outstanding shares. The Fund has done a good job in reporting these repurchases every month. Here is the latest report for the Fund:

Note how these regular monthly share repurchases have a positive effect on NAV and add a little "alpha" to the fund's performance. The share repurchases also help to improve the fund's trading liquidity.

Historical NAV Performance Record

IFN NAV IFN Market Price MSCI ACWI ex USA 15 Year 14.70% 17.21% 7.78% 10 Year 6.44% 5.52% 3.09% 5 Year 11.72% 13.35% 5.23% 3 Year 6.97% 7.42% 5.13% 1 year 4.97% 4.89% 4.76%

(Source: Morningstar)

Five-Year History of Discount to Net Asset Value

Z-Score Discount Data

The current discount to NAV as of July 23 is -11.93%. Here are the discount Z-scores for various periods. The current discount is below the 1-year average, but above the average over shorter periods. As more people learn about the higher distribution rate, we could see the discount continue to decrease.

One Month +0.7 Three Months +1.2 Six Months +0.2 Twelve Months -0.3

Source: CEF Analyzer

Here are some other summary statistics for IFN:

The India Investment Fund, Ltd.

Total Assets: $794 Million

Inception Date: February 23, 1994

Inception Share Price = $15.00

Inception NAV = $14.02

Last Quarterly Distribution = $0.71 (Annual= $2.84)

Annualized Distribution Rate = 11.45%

Fund Expense Ratio = 1.26%

Discount to NAV = -11.93%

6-Month Average Discount = -12.18%

12-Month Average Discount = -11.58%

Number of Holdings = 39

Annual Portfolio Turnover rate = 12%

Leverage = None

Average Three-Month Daily Volume (shares) = 65,190

Average Dollar Volume = $1,600,000

IFN is a good way for an investor to take a position in Indian equities. The main competition is another closed-end fund IIF which is also fairly attractive. There are also about ten ETFs available. I like INDA which has a low expense ratio of 0.68% and is quite liquid. FLIN was recently formed and has a rock-bottom expense ratio of only 0.19%, but for some reason, it has not gained any traction and has almost no trading liquidity.

But right now, I prefer IFN when you can buy it at a 12% discount versus paying full price for INDA because of its high managed distribution and regular share buybacks. There is also a possibility that activists could appear at some point in the future to reduce the IFN discount if it widens much more.

