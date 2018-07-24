Like Low Hanging Fruit-Look To China

The three stocks mentioned below are likely to be volatile in the short term, but they do put the risk-reward ratio in your favor.

Charles Munger, the 93-year-old quote machine, and Warren Buffett's right-hand man, recently said that it is hard to find low hanging fruit in the markets these days. It is hard to argue with that. Valuations are historically high and with today's technology and instantaneous communication, good ideas are quickly copied and competition is always lurking.

With today's stock market and it's frothy valuations, it may take a little more digging but there are still a good number of stocks that put the risk reward ration solidly in your favor. And, while a good number of value stocks can be found right here in the U.S., today we are are going to take a look at two small caps and a mid-cap stock from the Middle Kingdom that offer compelling value opportunities. Without further ado, here they are.

Secoo Holdings

Secoo Holdings (SECO) is an online and offline luxury retailer that offers a wide selection of upscale products and services. The company offers over 3,000 brands on its online platform and is growing its offline presence as well. Secoo has only been publicly traded for a little over ten months, with its IPO on the NASDAQ coming on September 21st of 2017. Secoo currently trades 11% below its IPO price of $13 but the company has been putting up good numbers, has a solid balance sheet and has been expanding partnerships at a rapid pace. That combination seems to give Secoo a significant runway for growth.

Performance:

A glance at either a recent quarterly report or the company's financial statements will certainly highlight an impressive growth story. Some highlights from the company's 2018 1st quarter earnings report include:

Gross merchandise volume up 43.2% YOY (year over year)

Total net revenue up 42.8% YOY

The total number of orders increased by 45.3% YOY

Non-GAAP net income increased 46.8% YOY.

The near future looks like more of the same with the midpoint of guidance calling for total net revenue to increase 42.1 on a year over year basis.

Valuation:

When I last wrote about Secoo, it was trading at $8.08 and was sporting a price to earnings ratio of 8.66. Even after a 42% rise in stock price, Secoo still trades at a significant discount to its peer group. On one hand, larger luxury goods retailers may deserve a premium valuation. On the other hand, neither of the large companies listed is experiencing the growth of Secoo Holdings.

Company PE Forward PE Secoo Holdings 12.46 9.19 Michael Kors (KORS) 17.70 13.23 Tapestry (TPR) 43.26 16.9

Data Sources: SEC Filings and Yahoo Finance

Other Factors:

When I first wrote about Secoo, I was warned about competition. Specifically, I was warned about JD.com (JD) being a player in the Chinese luxury market and was told that if they ramped up their efforts, JD.com would eat Secoo's lunch. Fast forward a few months and JD.com along with L Catterton announced a strategic partnership in which they would invest $175 million in Secoo. That investment may not sound big but keep in mind that Secoo is a small cap and $175 million represents over 30% of its current market cap.

I also like the fact that Secoo has a pristine balance sheet with more cash than debt. When you compare that with the companies listed above, the difference is striking. Michael Kors has over five times as much debt as it has cash. Tapestry has 50% more debt than cash. When you add in the fact that Secoo has almost no short interest, a rarity for any small cap, the stock becomes even more compelling.

YY Inc.

In mid-June, as I was evaluating my portfolio, it jumped out at me that Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) had grown to become my largest holding. That was not so bad since Momo Inc. had done well as of late but it did make me want to re-evaluate and possibly rebalance my portfolio. That process led me to dig a little deeper into the details regarding another player in the Chinese online entertainment space, YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) A short time later I swapped out a third of my Momo Inc. stock for YY. Here is why.

Valuation

The valuations numbers of YY Inc. look cheap in on a standalone basis and compare favorably to those of Momo, Inc. YY Inc. also has approximately $1 billion in cash on its balance sheet which makes the stock seem even cheaper. The 19 analysts who follow YY Inc. are looking for earnings growth of 24% and 18% respectively over the next two years. While there is no guarantee the company will meet those estimates and there are a lot of variables, the fact that the company has soundly beat estimates in each of the last four quarters gives reason for optimism. Either way, with the current valuation metrics, some things would have to go terribly wrong for YY Inc. to trade lower two years from now.

Stock PE Forward PE Forward PE Adjusted for Cash 2 Year Forward PE Adjusted for Cash MOMO 25.85 14.83 13.12 10.80 YY 20.05 9.44 8.17 6.89

Data Sources: Thomson Reuters, Yahoo Finance, and Y-Charts

Demographics

It may seem hard to believe for those who live here in the U.S. but China's internet penetration is only about 55%. That puts them about where the U.S. was in 2001. If you can recall how much both internet and mobile usage has increased in the U.S. since that time, you have an idea of the growth potential in China. As one of the first movers and leaders in live streaming with 77.6 monthly active users already, YY's potential looms large.

Source: Statista

Bitauto Holdings Limited

Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) is another Chinese small cap with a lot of potential. Bitauto provides internet content, marketing, and transaction services for the automobile industry in China. Bitauto may be small, but I am comforted by the fact that it has the backing of the big boys in China. Bitauto is backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), who integrates its features into WeChat and JD.com, who has Bitauto's platform on its marketplace.

Bitauto's valuation, like the two stocks mentioned above, is very attractive. Bitauto has a forward PE of 10.95 and is projected to grow earnings 49% next year and 22% in 2020. While Bitauto does have to compete with Autohome, (ATHM) a company that has more than doubled in the past year, I like the potential of Bitauto. In fact, I like it enough that I initiated a buy this morning through selling puts which would give me a buy price of $20.50.

Final Thoughts

When I began my search for value stocks to add on my watchlist, I wanted companies that were solidly profitable, had attractive valuations, solid growth prospects, and were reasonably isolated from the trade war. While some will dispute the last criteria with regard to Bitauto, I believe all three fit the bill. I also expect volatility from all three so I do not blame you if you wait for a lower entry point. There is a good chance but no guarantee you will get it.

Over a two year period, I believe Secoo may be the safest of the three and if you are interested in entering a position through options, both Secoo and Bitauto offer excellent returns through selling puts. It is likely that very few of you will take a stake in all three of these stocks like I did, but I encourage you to give them a look and if you can profit from any one of the three, I congratulate you and share in your investing joy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SECO, YY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.