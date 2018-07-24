CRESUD Sum Of Parts Analysis (Video)

Investors could earn better returns by buying the subsidiaries in Israel and Argentina.

It owns amazing assets, but whether it is undervalued is up for debate.

Cresud (CRESY) is a Latin American holding company. It owns agricultural land in Argentina and Brazil and real estate in Argentina and New York. It also has a diversified business in Israel. The agricultural land in Brazil is owned through a stake in Brasilagro (LND). The Argentinian Real estate focused on retail and offices is owned through IRSA (IRS) and IRSA Commercial properties (IRCP). The Israeli assets are owned through a Dutch holding company that owns IDB.

In addition, IRS owns 29.9% of Banco Hipotecario, 49% of the Lipstick building in New York and a very interesting land bank on a riverfront location in Buenos Aires.

It has taken me a few days to figure CRESY out, so this 17 minute video will save you a lot of time.

CRESY:

IRCP:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.