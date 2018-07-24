Rowan Companies Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis

While investing in RDC for the long-term makes sense and seems totally safe; it is also crucial to trade a significant portion of your RDC stocks.

The offshore drilling sector continues to be highly volatile and overall weak despite stronger oil prices and encouraging signs in the Jack-ups' segment.

Image: Rowan Companies' Rowan Relentless drillship. Photo: Art Van Essen

Investment Thesis

Rowan Companies (RDC) is one of the best offshore drillers, both from a fleet status level perspective and from the strength of its balance sheet. The company has managed to survive a severe offshore drilling recession driven by an oil crash and subsequent rig oversupply that started at the end of 2014.

Rowan's rig fleet is highly diversified, and the company owns a substantial jack-up fleet, which represents about 93.4% of its total backlog, including the long-term effect of the new JV 50/50 created with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) which is a difficult component to evaluate appropriately due to its complexity and its potential impact on the company's balance sheet.

RDC data by YCharts

Thomas Peter Burke said in the most recent quarterly conference call:

The offshore drilling market still has much to overcome in this downturn, but there are some positive signs.

This remark is still true.

As I said above, I view Rowan Companies as one of the best long-term offshore drillers due to its pristine balance sheet and potential future growth through the recent JV with Saudi Aramco which is growing fast.

However, the offshore drilling sector continues to be highly volatile and fundamentally weak despite stronger oil prices. Trading about 50% of your RDC holding using oil price as a gauge seems very appropriate.

Fleet Status As Of July 18, 2018 (Estimated by Fun Trading)

Note: I applied a 0.5 ratio on the ARO jack-ups day rate.

Ultra-Deepwater Drillships

# Name Year Built Specification K feet Information Contract End Current Day rate K$ Location Information 1 Rowan Resolute 2014 10/12 (Drilling 40k) 10/18 Undisclosed ($130K/d?) [LLOG] US GOM 2-wells options 2 Rowan Relentless 2015 10/12 (Drilling 40k) 8/18 9/18-12/18 (est. 80 days) Available Undisclosed [ExxonMobil] US GoM 4x1-well price option

Jack-ups

# Name Year Built Category Contract End Current Day rate K $ Location Indication Off-rate 1 Joe Douglas 2012 11/18 (4-well) Undisclosed 110 (?) [BP] Trinidad 1-well option 2 Hank Boswell 2006 10/18 undisclosed [Saudi Aramco] Middle East 3 Scooter Yeargain 2004 10/18 undisclosed [Saudi Aramco] Middle East 4 Arch Rowan 1981 9/18 69 [Saudi Aramco] Middle East [14d] 1Q19 5 Charles Rowan 1981 9/18 69 [Saudi Aramco] Middle East [8d] 1Q18 6 Rowan Mississippi 2008 12/18 195 [Saudi Aramco] Middle East 7 Rowan Middletown 1980 9/18 69 [Saudi Aramco] Middle East [14d] 1Q19 8 Rowan Viking 2011 10/18 (5-well or 100 days) 10/18-12/18 (2-well or 110 days) 1Q/2Q 2019 2Q/3Q 2019 Undisclosed Undisclosed Available Undisclosed [Shell/MOL] UK NS Norway-NS 3-wells x priced options 9 Rowan Stavanger 2011 8/18 9/18-1/19 (150 days) Available Undisclosed (~60k/d) [Repsol Norge] Norway 10 Rowan Gorilla V 1998 Mid 9/19 Undisclosed <100? [Total] UK North Sea 180-d priced option 11 Rowan Gorilla VI 2000 10/18 (150 days) Undisclosed (~120?) [Shell] Trinidad 4-well option 12 Rowan EXL II 2011 3/19 (5-well) Undisclosed (~<100) [BP Trinidad] Trinidad 13 Rowan EXL III 2011 8/18 (28-days) Undisclosed [Cantium] GoM 14 Ralph Coffman 2009 11/18 (120 days) Undisclosed (~<100) Trinidad [GulfSlope En.] GoM 15 Rowan Gorilla VII 2002 11/19 (18-month) Undisclosed [Chrysaor] 2 x 1-year option

ARO Drilling - 50/50 JV Rowan/Aramco

# Name Year Built Category Contract End Current Day rate K $ Location Indication Off-rate 1 Gilbert Rowe 1981 10/20 69 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East [27d] 2Q18 2 Bob Keller 2005 10/20 130 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East [11d] 3Q18 3 J.P. Bussell 2008 10/20 130 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East [14] 1Q'19 4 SAR-201 2/21 79 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] [45d] 1Q'18 5 SAR-202 2012 10/20 195 [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 6 Bob Palmer 2003 6/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East [14d] 3Q'18 7 Rowan EXL I 9/18-9/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 8 Rowan EXL IV 9/18-9/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 9 Bess Brants (P59) Mid 12/18-12/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East 10 Earnest Dees (P60) Mid 12/18-12/21 Undisclosed [Saudi Aramco JV 50/50] Middle East

Cold Stacked rigs.

# Name Year built Location 1 Rowan Gorilla IV 1986 Gulf of Mexico 2 Rowan California 1983 Bahrain

Warm Stacked/Ready Stacked/ Available

# Name Year built Location/info 1 Rowan Renaissance 2014 Gulf of Mexico 2 Rowan Reliance 2014 Gulf of Mexico 3 Rowan Norway 2011 UK

Total Fleet

Class Operational Available Cold Stacked Total UDW Drillships 2 2 0 4 Jackup 15 (10 Aro) 1 2 18 (28 with ARO) Total 17 (27) 3 2 22 (32 with ARO)

The latest fleet status report was issued on July 18, 2018.

1 - Drillships

1 - Rowan announced it had received an early termination fee from Anadarko of $27.8 million for the drillship Rowan Resolute. The drillship commenced a two‐well contract with LLOG in the Gulf of Mexico in mid‐June 2018. LLOG extended the contract for one additional well until October 2018. The contract comes with two additional wells.

2 - The Drillship Rowan Relentless has been awarded a one‐well contract by ExxonMobil (XOM) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with an estimated duration of 80 days. The contract comes with four one‐well priced options. The gig will begin in September.

2 - Jack-ups

1 - The Jack-up Rowan Gorilla VII commenced an 18-month contract with Chrysaor off the UK in early May. The deal comes with two one-year unpriced options.

2 - The jack-up Bob Palmer has been chartered to ARO Drilling via a bareboat charter agreement to fulfill its three‐year contract with Saudi Aramco. The charter started in mid‐June 2018.

3 - The two jack-ups, Rowan EXL I and Rowan EXL IV will be chartered to ARO Drilling via a bareboat charter agreement to fulfill a three‐year contract between ARO Drilling and Saudi Aramco. The contract will start in early September 2018.

4 - The jack-ups, Bess Brants, and Earnest Dees will be chartered to ARO Drilling via a bareboat charter agreement to fulfill a three‐year contract between ARO Drilling and Saudi Aramco. These two jack-ups will start their 3-year contracts in mid‐December 2018.

5 - The Jack-up Rowan EXL III rolled off its contract with Freeport‐McMoRan in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in mid‐June 2018. The jack-up is actually working on a two‐well contract with Cantium for an estimated duration of 28 days which will end in August 2018.

Commentary

Rowan Companies is the leader in high-specification jack-ups (17) well above the seven rigs owned by Noble (NE) or the four jack-ups owned by Ensco (ESV). Rowan has an excellent balance sheet with low net debt, and high-level liquidity as the graph below is showing. Net debt is only $1.3 billion with a Net Debt-to-Ebitda ("TTM") ratio of 2.6x, well below the Industry average.

However, Rowan is quite a problematic riddle for an average investor like you or me. While the impact of the RDC/Aramco JV 50/50 carries the potential to boost significantly future revenues for the next several decades, the market doesn't seem to comprehend its financial ramification yet.

We are scratching our head to figure out ARO Drilling's impact regarding future revenues. What represents a three-year contract for a Jack-up chartered to Aro Drilling regarding cash?

The July fleet status confirms the trend that we have seen recurring since the beginning of 2018.

While we have noticed some encouraging signs in the Jackups' segment since the beginning of the year, it is far from happening in the floaters' division. A simple look at the company floaters' section is a perfect example. We experience the same situation for Noble Corp. (NE) or Ensco (ESV) that present a similar business model.

What does it tell us?

RDC will remain volatile until the recovery that we have experienced in the Jack-ups' segment spreads to the deepwater and ultra-deepwater sectors. It may take another year due to an endemic rig oversupply.

Thus, while investing in RDC for the long-term makes sense and seems safe; it is also crucial to trade a significant portion of your RDC stocks.

Technical Analysis

RDC was forming a symmetrical wedge pattern which concluded last week by a negative breakout around $15 (sell flag). I do not agree with Finviz regarding the second support at $14.40. I see the long-term support lower around $12.85 (buy flag) with a potential of a double bottom around $11.50 (Strong buy flag) depending on the future oil prices. Any upside above $16.25 should be used to take some profit off the table.

