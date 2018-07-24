Rowan Companies Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis

Image: Rowan Companies' Rowan Relentless drillship. Photo: Art Van Essen
Investment Thesis
Rowan Companies (RDC) is one of the best offshore drillers, both from a fleet status level perspective and from the strength of its balance sheet. The company has managed to survive a severe offshore drilling recession driven by an oil crash and subsequent rig oversupply that started at the end of 2014.
Rowan's rig fleet is highly diversified, and the company owns a substantial jack-up fleet, which represents about 93.4% of its total backlog, including the long-term effect of the new JV 50/50 created with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) which is a difficult component to evaluate appropriately due to its complexity and its potential impact on the company's balance sheet.
Thomas Peter Burke said in the most recent quarterly conference call:
The offshore drilling market still has much to overcome in this downturn, but there are some positive signs.
This remark is still true.
As I said above, I view Rowan Companies as one of the best long-term offshore drillers due to its pristine balance sheet and potential future growth through the recent JV with Saudi Aramco which is growing fast.
However, the offshore drilling sector continues to be highly volatile and fundamentally weak despite stronger oil prices. Trading about 50% of your RDC holding using oil price as a gauge seems very appropriate.
Fleet Status As Of July 18, 2018 (Estimated by Fun Trading)
Note: I applied a 0.5 ratio on the ARO jack-ups day rate.
|#
|
Name
Year
Built
|
Specification
K feet
|
Information
Contract
End
|
Current
Day rate
K$
|
Location
Information
|1
|
2014
|
10/12
(Drilling 40k)
|
10/18
|
Undisclosed ($130K/d?)
|
[LLOG]
US GOM
2-wells options
|2
|
2015
|
10/12
(Drilling 40k)
|
8/18
9/18-12/18 (est. 80 days)
|
Available
Undisclosed
|
[ExxonMobil]
US GoM
4x1-well price option
Jack-ups
|#
|
Name
Year
Built
Category
|
Contract
End
|
Current
Day rate
K $
|Location
|
Indication
Off-rate
|1
|
Joe Douglas
2012
|
11/18 (4-well)
|
Undisclosed 110 (?)
|
[BP]
Trinidad
|1-well option
|2
|
Hank Boswell
2006
|
10/18
|
undisclosed
|
[Saudi Aramco]
Middle East
|3
|
Scooter Yeargain
2004
|
10/18
|
undisclosed
|
[Saudi Aramco]
Middle East
|4
|
Arch Rowan
1981
|
9/18
|
69
|
[Saudi Aramco]
Middle East
|[14d] 1Q19
|5
|
Charles Rowan
1981
|
9/18
|
69
|
[Saudi Aramco]
Middle East
|[8d] 1Q18
|6
|
Rowan Mississippi
2008
|
12/18
|
195
|
[Saudi Aramco]
Middle East
|7
|
Rowan Middletown
1980
|
9/18
|
69
|
[Saudi Aramco]
Middle East
|
[14d] 1Q19
|8
|
Rowan Viking
2011
|
10/18 (5-well or 100 days)
10/18-12/18 (2-well or 110 days)
1Q/2Q 2019
2Q/3Q 2019
|
Undisclosed
Undisclosed
Available
Undisclosed
|
[Shell/MOL]
UK NS
Norway-NS
|3-wells x priced options
|9
|
Rowan Stavanger
2011
|
8/18
9/18-1/19 (150 days)
|
Available
Undisclosed (~60k/d)
|
[Repsol Norge]
Norway
|10
|
Rowan Gorilla V
1998
|
Mid 9/19
|
Undisclosed
<100?
|
[Total]
UK North Sea
|180-d priced option
|11
|
2000
|
10/18 (150 days)
|
Undisclosed (~120?)
|
[Shell]
Trinidad
|4-well option
|12
|
Rowan EXL II
2011
|
3/19 (5-well)
|
Undisclosed
(~<100)
|[BP Trinidad] Trinidad
|13
|
Rowan EXL III
2011
|
8/18 (28-days)
|
Undisclosed
|
[Cantium]
GoM
|14
|
Ralph Coffman
2009
|
11/18 (120 days)
|
Undisclosed
(~<100)
|
Trinidad
[GulfSlope En.]
GoM
|15
|
Rowan Gorilla VII
2002
|
11/19 (18-month)
|
Undisclosed
|
[Chrysaor]
|2 x 1-year option
ARO Drilling - 50/50 JV Rowan/Aramco
|#
|
Name
Year
Built
Category
|
Contract
End
|
Current
Day rate
K $
|Location
|
Indication
Off-rate
|1
|
Gilbert Rowe
1981
|10/20
|69
|
[Saudi Aramco JV 50/50]
Middle East
|[27d] 2Q18
|2
|
Bob Keller
2005
|10/20
|130
|
[Saudi Aramco JV 50/50]
Middle East
|[11d] 3Q18
|3
|
J.P. Bussell
2008
|10/20
|130
|
[Saudi Aramco JV 50/50]
Middle East
|[14] 1Q'19
|4
|2/21
|79
|
[Saudi Aramco JV 50/50]
|[45d] 1Q'18
|5
|
2012
|10/20
|195
|
[Saudi Aramco JV 50/50]
Middle East
|6
|
Bob Palmer
2003
|6/21
|Undisclosed
|
[Saudi Aramco JV 50/50]
Middle East
|[14d] 3Q'18
|7
|
Rowan EXL I
|9/18-9/21
|Undisclosed
|
[Saudi Aramco JV 50/50]
Middle East
|8
|
Rowan EXL IV
|9/18-9/21
|Undisclosed
|
[Saudi Aramco JV 50/50]
Middle East
|9
|Mid 12/18-12/21
|Undisclosed
|
[Saudi Aramco JV 50/50]
Middle East
|10
|Mid 12/18-12/21
|Undisclosed
|
[Saudi Aramco JV 50/50]
Middle East
Cold Stacked rigs.
|#
|Name
|Year built
|Location
|1
|Rowan Gorilla IV
|1986
|
Gulf of Mexico
|2
|Rowan California
|1983
|Bahrain
Warm Stacked/Ready Stacked/ Available
|#
|Name
|Year built
|Location/info
|1
|
Rowan Renaissance
|2014
|Gulf of Mexico
|2
|
Rowan Reliance
|2014
|Gulf of Mexico
|3
|
Rowan Norway
|2011
|UK
Total Fleet
|Class
|Operational
|Available
|Cold Stacked
|Total
|UDW Drillships
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Jackup
|15 (10 Aro)
|1
|2
|18 (28 with ARO)
|Total
|17 (27)
|3
|2
|22 (32 with ARO)
The latest fleet status report was issued on July 18, 2018.
1 - Drillships
1 - Rowan announced it had received an early termination fee from Anadarko of $27.8 million for the drillship Rowan Resolute. The drillship commenced a two‐well contract with LLOG in the Gulf of Mexico in mid‐June 2018. LLOG extended the contract for one additional well until October 2018. The contract comes with two additional wells.
2 - The Drillship Rowan Relentless has been awarded a one‐well contract by ExxonMobil (XOM) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with an estimated duration of 80 days. The contract comes with four one‐well priced options. The gig will begin in September.
2 - Jack-ups
1 - The Jack-up Rowan Gorilla VII commenced an 18-month contract with Chrysaor off the UK in early May. The deal comes with two one-year unpriced options.
2 - The jack-up Bob Palmer has been chartered to ARO Drilling via a bareboat charter agreement to fulfill its three‐year contract with Saudi Aramco. The charter started in mid‐June 2018.
3 - The two jack-ups, Rowan EXL I and Rowan EXL IV will be chartered to ARO Drilling via a bareboat charter agreement to fulfill a three‐year contract between ARO Drilling and Saudi Aramco. The contract will start in early September 2018.
4 - The jack-ups, Bess Brants, and Earnest Dees will be chartered to ARO Drilling via a bareboat charter agreement to fulfill a three‐year contract between ARO Drilling and Saudi Aramco. These two jack-ups will start their 3-year contracts in mid‐December 2018.
5 - The Jack-up Rowan EXL III rolled off its contract with Freeport‐McMoRan in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in mid‐June 2018. The jack-up is actually working on a two‐well contract with Cantium for an estimated duration of 28 days which will end in August 2018.
Commentary
Rowan Companies is the leader in high-specification jack-ups (17) well above the seven rigs owned by Noble (NE) or the four jack-ups owned by Ensco (ESV). Rowan has an excellent balance sheet with low net debt, and high-level liquidity as the graph below is showing. Net debt is only $1.3 billion with a Net Debt-to-Ebitda ("TTM") ratio of 2.6x, well below the Industry average.
However, Rowan is quite a problematic riddle for an average investor like you or me. While the impact of the RDC/Aramco JV 50/50 carries the potential to boost significantly future revenues for the next several decades, the market doesn't seem to comprehend its financial ramification yet.
We are scratching our head to figure out ARO Drilling's impact regarding future revenues. What represents a three-year contract for a Jack-up chartered to Aro Drilling regarding cash?
The July fleet status confirms the trend that we have seen recurring since the beginning of 2018.
While we have noticed some encouraging signs in the Jackups' segment since the beginning of the year, it is far from happening in the floaters' division. A simple look at the company floaters' section is a perfect example. We experience the same situation for Noble Corp. (NE) or Ensco (ESV) that present a similar business model.
What does it tell us?
RDC will remain volatile until the recovery that we have experienced in the Jack-ups' segment spreads to the deepwater and ultra-deepwater sectors. It may take another year due to an endemic rig oversupply.
Thus, while investing in RDC for the long-term makes sense and seems safe; it is also crucial to trade a significant portion of your RDC stocks.
Technical Analysis
RDC was forming a symmetrical wedge pattern which concluded last week by a negative breakout around $15 (sell flag). I do not agree with Finviz regarding the second support at $14.40. I see the long-term support lower around $12.85 (buy flag) with a potential of a double bottom around $11.50 (Strong buy flag) depending on the future oil prices. Any upside above $16.25 should be used to take some profit off the table.
