Vical Looking For Strategic Options - Is There Any Hope?

Recently, Vical (VICL) announced that it would consider looking into strategic options to boost shareholder value. This biotech had a string of failures, but it still has a promising anti-fungal program that could turn things around. Such a move to potentially complete a strategic transaction could be a boost to the stock. For that reason, I believe that Vical is worth a speculative buy.

Strategic Transaction

Vical has stated that it is now in the process exploring strategic options, which it believes could boost shareholder value. What it could also do is possibly boost the stock higher as well. In order to explore such strategic options, it has brought on board MTS Health Partners, L.P. as its financial advisor to assist in the review process. There is a big risk with respect to such a transaction. There are about three risks associated with such a move. The first being that it is possible that no deal/merger is completed. In that case, Vical will be stuck to advance its anti-fungal drug VL-2397 on its own. The second risk involves the notion that the strategic options, whatever it may be, has to be approved by the Board of Directors. Even if an offer is made to buy Vical or merge with it, the Board of Directors will have to approve such a transaction. There is no guarantee that all Board members will agree to a particular transaction. The final risk is that even if a deal does end up going through, the transaction may not be favorable for shareholders. It remains to be seen if a deal is done, but I believe that the stock could recover once it is done.

Clinical Indications

The main thing to note is that the reason why Vical has to explore strategic options is because of the string of failures it had in the clinic with respect to different drugs. The most recent failure involves a drug by the name of VCL-HB01, which was being developed to treat patients with the herpes simplex virus type 2 ((HSV-2)). This phase 2 trial had failed to meet on the primary endpoint of the study which was annualized lesion recurrence rate. Prior to that Vical didn't even do well for another clinical candidate back in January of 2018, known as ASP0113. This clinical candidate was being explored to treat patients with cytomegalovirus (CMV). This phase 3 study also failed to meet on the primary endpoint as well. It was shown that those treated with ASP0113 failed on the overall mortality composite endpoint compared to placebo. With a couple of clinical trial failures, why do I believe that there is something left that may be worthwhile? That's because it has a clinical product known as VL-2397, which has the potential to become the first in a new class of antifungal drugs. This is currently being tested in a phase 2 study treating patients for first-line treatment for invasive aspergillosis. This is not a multi-billion dollar market opportunity, but at the same time it offers a quicker path to approval. By that I mean that the FDA has classified that if a successful vaccine is produced for this indication, then it could potentially qualify for Limited Use Indication. In other words, VL-2397 holds the potential to be approved after a phase 2 study. The bad news is that results for this phase 2 antifungal study are not expected to be released possibly until 2020. I believe though that the antifungal program might provide some capability for a strategic transaction, but the other preclinical program is more promising. Vical is also developing its Hepatitis B candidate, although it is still in the very early stages of testing. I believe that if a transaction was to take place it would be more so because of the potential with the Hepatitis B product as opposed to because of the antifungal drug.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Vical has cash and cash equivalents of $58.3 million as of March 31, 2018. It expects to end this year with $40 million in cash. This may seem like a small amount of cash, but all that is left in the pipeline now is that antifungal product and the Hepatitis B product. The Hepatitis B product is in preclinical stages of testing, therefore, the animal studies shouldn't take up as much cash as the phase 2 antifungal trial. The good news is that even if a strategic transaction doesn't occur, Vical has enough cash to last until the phase 2 antifungal results are readout in 2020. I believe this gives Vical plenty of time to consider strategic alternatives that could boost shareholder value. In other words, this biotech is not forced to enter into a transaction because of low cash.

Conclusion

I believe that Vical going the strategic option route was a smart move. I think it can get a merger deal done on the basis of the potential it has with its Hepatitis B vaccine. The antifungal is another great addition only because it has the potential to be approved after a phase 2 study, because of the Limited Use Indication from the FDA. The risk is that it's possible a merger/acquisition may not yield the desired outcome for shareholders. It's up to the Board of Directors to decide if the transaction is adequate enough. That means that Vical could choose to not go that path, and end up developing the antifungal and Hepatitis B drugs on their own. Still, it has two products left in the pipeline. I believe that it has some potential for a comeback. For that reason, I believe it's worth a speculative buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.