The Bitcoin Economy - A Cyclical Microcosm

Unless something happens that's meaningful enough to change our current pattern, history will not repeat itself, but it will rhyme.

There are four possible cycle positions, we are currently in a bear market.

Reverberations in Cyberspace

Regardless of your opinion of the business cycle, it appears that it's here to stay under our current financial system. As we've seen time and time again, the economy goes through periods of growth, overheats, and then we have a pull back in activity, a recession.

I think that Bitcoin (BTC-USD)(COIN)(OTCQX:GBTC) and the cryptocurrency market at large are getting to a scale that they too are starting to exhibit some of these tendencies. However, since the cryptocurrency market is also growing exponentially, it's more like a spiral than a circle. As time passes, the market grows larger, and the cycle gets more impactful.

Cyclical Behavior of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap

I took the log of the cryptocurrency market cap and put it on the same chart as the log of total transactions confirmed by Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH-USD). Then I just put a simple trend line on the data. Take a look.

Data Source: Coinmarketcap.com and Blockchain.info

Instead of looking at time in years or months, we're looking at it by the number of transactions confirmed. We are in the area marked #3 right now.

This is interesting isn't it? As I mentioned before, by running regression on the market cap of all cryptocurrencies and the total number of confirmed transactions, you will see a correlation of 94% with samples taken monthly.

Here's a similar chart that only includes Bitcoin, not the entire crypto market. This should look familiar to you, based on the previous chart.

Data Source: Blockchain.info

If we want to know something about the magnitude of the deviation from the trend line, we can standardize the values and get this chart below.

Data Source: Coinmarketcap.com and Blockchain.info

Again, this data is based off the regression analysis that total transactions predicts the market cap of all cryptocurrencies to be. One difference with the Z-score chart is that you can see the time in months and years. Also, you can see that at the top of position three, we had what appears to be the most overvalued cryptocurrency market ever based on my research.

Cyclical Impacts on Hardware

Let's talk about where the rubber meets the road with Bitcoin, mining. This is where dirt gets moved, power gets connected, and silicon comes alive. Bitcoin mining in 2009 was something you could do with your home computer, and you didn't need anything fancy.

In 2018, things look a little different. The crypto craze of 2017 saw every store sell out of graphics cards, and some companies even hiring their own jets just to move GPUs to their mining facilities. With a precipitous collapse in price, we're now debating the impact this will have on the bottom line of Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD).

GPUs are not used to mine Bitcoin anymore, but when the entire market collapsed, mining profitability of GPU and ASIC machines both fell together. It just so happens that Bitmain, the largest maker of ASICs is not publicly traded so we can't speculate on their stock price. However, with Samsung entering the ASIC game and Bitmain rumored to be considering IPO, this could change.

Cyclical Impact on Cloud Mining

Some of you may have heard of cloud mining, in which a company that mines Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies leases out hashing power to people and companies for a certain price (called a cloud contract). Some of you may have heard that cloud mining is a scam, and you're probably 93% correct. Why 93%?

Well, let's say there are at least 100 cloud mining providers (there are probably more). From what I can tell, about 92 of those are in fact scams. There are probably five I'm not sure about, and three that are probably legit. However, the three that are legit are either not selling contracts now, or they are selling at a price that would never generate positive ROI, and therefore they would be a terrible investment.

Why are we talking about this? Well, just as recent as last year, things were different. Let's talk about Genesis Mining for a moment, and how they help us understand the crypto economic cycle.

In early 2017, I looked at Genesis Mining and their cloud contract prices. I was thinking about supplementing our mining operations with some cloud contracts. So, I compared Genesis Cloud mining contract prices with the price of running an actual machine, and here's what it boiled down to.

Genesis Mining Actual Hardware Price of 13.5 TH/s $1522.8 $1609 Price of power per KwH $0.11 $0.03 - $0.10 Setup cost $0 My time Maintenance / Hosting Included My time Salvage Price $0 Some positive number

It was kind of a toss up. On the one hand, setting up a large data center would give us more control, but it would involve a lot of capital and time. Whereas with using Genesis Mining contracts we could be up and running the same day but we would never own the physical hardware.

I was interested to know if the price of contracts was going up over time or down. Luckily, I found an old YouTube video of someone doing a review of Genesis Mining and I was able to see the price. It turned out that the price was actually higher in the past. Then I started thinking, "ah, of course, the machines are faster now, Moore's law."

But, do you know what happened? Actually, the contracts started getting more expensive, now the price is $275/TH instead of $120/TH (minus 6% referral bonus). Why in the heck are the contract prices going up? Well, sometimes they go down, and sometimes they go up, depending on the phase of the cycle that we're in, just like with businesses in booms and recessions!

In early 2017, we were just coming out of the last bubble bursting (that bottomed in 2015), but we had not yet hit the full hype mania stage. Bitcoin was its least hyped in early 2016 when the price had fallen 75% since the end of 2013. At that time, market forces were putting pressure on cloud miners to lower their prices, or nobody would want to participate. But, when the market started to heat up, contracts started to sell out and the prices went through the roof.

Pop quiz hot shot: Using what you know now, what will happen next to the price of cloud mining contracts?

If you said, nobody will buy these contracts because they're a terrible investment at their current price, but then eventually the contract prices will fall because the cloud mining companies need revenue, then you get a gold star!

Bitcoin market cycle identifiers

So, what are the possible positions that we could be in? The way I see it, we can be:

At the bottom, getting ready to go up - Perfect time to buy

Coming off a bottom, now going up - Bull market

At the top, getting ready to go down - Perfect time to sell

Coming off a top, now going down - Bear Market

Let's look at the cryptocurrency market cap again, this time with annotation.

Data Source: Coinmarketcap.com and Blockchain.info

Data Source: Coinmarketcap.com and Blockchain.info

I can't make it any simpler than this. Unless something changes what's been happening the last nine-and-a-half years, I think you can fill in that purple bubble with an educated guess of what's coming down the pipe.

Making waves

Within these larger cycles there are smaller cycles. Some people think about it like this.

Image Source: CCN

It's all a matter of perspective. If you zoom in, there's been thirteen (13) bubbles, if you zoom out, there's only been three (3). Neither one is the "truth," it's just a matter of how you look at the data.

Conclusion

I think the Bitcoin economy has taken on a life of its own, and it happens to be following a pattern that's not completely unpredictable. Anything could happen in the future, but based on what's been going on so far the future looks more binary than mysterious to me. Bitcoin either completely implodes, or it will continue another cycle, just like it's already done three times over the last ten years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, ETH-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.