Helios And Matheson: Sell While You Can

One of the most fascinating stocks to watch over the past year has been Helios and Matheson (HMNY). The Moviepass owner saw its shares surge late last year as subscribers grew significantly, but the terrible business model has sent shares down to less than a dime recently. Unfortunately, the worst is probably not here yet, given the latest set of news.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

At the end of close on Tuesday, the stock will undergo a 1:250 reverse stock split. This means that if you held 1,000 shares at roughly 10 cents a piece currently, tomorrow you will have 4 shares at $25. There's also likely a lot of accounts that will have fractional shares, to be taken care of as detailed by the following statement from the above linked press release:

The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in a stockholder owning a fractional share. Fractional shares will not be issued as a result of the reverse stock split; instead, the Board of Directors determined to effect an issuance of shares to holders that would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share such that any fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole number.

The company says that 1.7 million shares will be outstanding after this reverse split takes place, but that number will rise significantly moving forward. Just take a look at the 10-Q filing detailing that in Q1 of this year, the outstanding share count went from 24 million to 49.6 million. It has obviously risen significantly since given nearly 2 million shares will be left after this major reverse split.

Yes, this is a very flawed business, with a more than $26 million net loss in Q1 fueling a cash burn of more than $68 million in operations. The company will likely need more and more funds to continue operating, and it doesn't help that AMC (AMC) has launched a competition service. How many millions more will MoviePass need to stay in business over the next year?

For those that have not followed my writing, take a look back at a similar situation that occurred with DryShips (DRYS). I warned investors over a long period of time about that company's multiple reverse splits, with every one taking the stock lower and lower. DryShips now trades for about $5, but the split adjusted price I first started warning investors at equates to around $294,000 per share. No, that is not a typo.

In the end, anyone still holding on to Helios and Matheson should get out before they lose even more money. I'd be very surprised if the name opens anywhere near $25 tomorrow, in fact we may see a lot of red after this massive reverse split. As investors get diluted more and more, and the company burns through tens of millions in cash, the situation will only get worse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.