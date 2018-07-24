US Concrete: Weekly Swing Confirmed

US Concrete (USCR) is now down around $30 a share from its December highs of last year. Investors are now looking at this stock as a possible value play as shares have recently formed a weekly swing low. Even with a confirmed swing low, buying low and selling high is never easy though especially in individual stocks. Stocks as experienced investors know can fall much lower than expected as well as rise much higher than expected. Furthermore if the market is fair, US Concrete is trading down around $53 for a reason. There is no such thing as a free lunch. Past performance is never indicative of future gains.

In saying the above, we still can process any potential value play by looking at its financial statements. Is the company turning a profit ? Does it share its earnings with its shareholders ? How is its cash and debt positions ? When the financials make sense and we can couple this with an attractive valuation and fundamentals, scaling into a long position makes sense. Here is how I would view US Concrete at this present moment in time.

We always look for any potential value play to be making a profit. US Concrete just about does that with $26 million reported in net income at the end of its latest fiscal year. Furthermore analysts are expecting a further 36% bump in earnings this year. Earnings trends though for this year and next have been dropping which is concerning. Yes,we are back to positive territory but can growth be sustained is the question.

With respect to valuation, we are looking at a book multiple of 3.3, a sales multiple of 0.7 and a cash flow multiple of 9.8. These numbers are well behind US Concrete's 5 year averages. The price to cash flow ratio of 9.8 looks particularly attractive for a potential value play.

Long term debt though has gone up by more than a factor of 3 over the past 5 years. At present this line item comes in at $667 million, which results in a debt to equity ratio of almost 300%. This for me is the first red flag, which is why sometimes one can't compare a stock's valuation with its historic averages. Why? Because while the amount of assets has also increased meaningfully over the past 5 years to match the debt, more leverage invariably brings more risks to the table long term

The attraction here though is the stock's valuation, which seems to be out of whack with the industry as a whole. For example, peers such as Martin Marietta have not seen the same type of share price declines. This brings opportunity to the table. Why? With Trump's infrastructure bill about to gain traction, building material stocks should do very well especially those trading at a clear discount. Furthermore, if a downturn were to take place in the construction industry, US Concrete should be shielded better than its peers given the low cost profile of its product compared to the industry average.

Trump, through his infrastructure bill and groanings to the FED about rising interest rates, has been an ally to US Concrete. If inflation continues to creep up though, the FED will have to act and that would be bearish for this stock over the long term. I'm not so sure that the US economy with the level of both business and personal debt on hand would be able to handle further rate hikes and usually spending is the first thing to give.

In the short term though, this stock looks about 15 to 20% undervalued. For us, it would be a swing play at most (probably in the vicinity of 1 to 3 months). Anything longer would be an investment and with the stock market definitely overdue some type of intermediate correction at present, strict risk management would have to employed here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USCR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.