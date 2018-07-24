Transocean: July Fleet Status Report Analysis

A few contracts have been made public before, but there is plenty of new information.

Development Driller III

I have recently written about two new contracts for Transocean's (RIG) rigs - Transocean 712 and GSF Development Driller I - but the company has just published a fleet status report that contains more information, so the topic deserves an update. Without further ado, here are the new contracts from the fleet status report (I'll start with the ones that were previously disclosed):

1) Semi-sub Transocean 712 got a 13-well contract from ConocoPhillips (COP) in the UK North Sea. The rig will start working in March 2019 at a dayrate of $129,000 for 580 days. It's interesting that although Transocean has made public both the duration of the contract in days and the total backlog, the dayrate remains undisclosed.

2) Semi-sub GSF Development Driller I got a contract from Chevron (CVX) in Australia. The rig will begin work in the first half of 2019 at a calculated dayrate of $159,000 for 955 days. Please note that the fleet status report states a dayrate of $165,000, which is a bit surprising to me since the company has previously made public both the duration of the contract in days and the total backlog, making it easy to calculate the dayrate. Anyway, the difference between the calculated dayrate and the dayrate in the fleet status report is not significant - perhaps, this difference could be explained by mobilization or other payments that I'm not aware of.

3) Drillship Deepwater Asgard will drill one more well for Murphy (MUR). The rig is now scheduled to work until November 2018.

4) Semi-sub Development Driller III got a contract from Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in Equatorial Guinea. The rig will work from February 2019 to July 2019 at a dayrate of $192,000. It's important to note that, just like in the cases of Transocean 712 and GSF Development Driller I, the dayrate is disclosed. Hopefully, the industry will slowly return to this previous-era norm. For this to happen, dayrates should be above cash breakeven. In other cases, the companies are reluctant to show their competitors (and potential investors too) how low they are willing to bid. Another important thing to mention is that Development Driller III has been stacked since October 2017, so one more Transocean rig is returning to the active fleet.

5) Semi-sub Deepwater Nautilus is drilling two more wells offshore Malaysia for Shell (RDS.A). Previously, the rig was scheduled to work until May and switch to drilling in Brunei (also for Shell) in July 2018. With this adjustment, the rig will have no waiting period.

6) Semi-sub Transocean Spitsbergen was awarded a three-well contract and six one-well options offshore Norway. Also, Equinor (EQNR) exercised two one-well options. North Sea remains strong and the rates are rising. For the work from October 2018 to December 2018, Transocean Spitsbergen will get $218,000 per day. The work from December 2018 to January 2019 will bring $238,000 on a daily basis, while the work from January 2019 to July 2019 is valued at $278,000 per day. After this, the rig is on contract with Equinor from July 2019 to April 2022 at an undisclosed dayrate.

7) Semi-sub Transocean Barents got a six-month contract extension from Suncor Energy (SU) in Canada at a dayrate of $285,000 compared to the previous rate of $260,000. Once again, it's not surprising to see a harsh environment rate going up.

8) Semi-sub Transocean Leader got a one-well contract in the UK North Sea at an undisclosed dayrate.

9) Semi-sub Transocean Arctic will drill one more well for Faroe Petroleum offshore Norway.

Here are a few observations. Transocean's marketing team must have been very busy and scored a number of contracts, most notably for the previously stacked Development Driller III. Customers obviously believe in Transocean's expertise, which allows the company to put rigs back into the market. In my opinion, the company has a strategy to reactivate as many rigs as possible.

At the same time, the company sends non-marketable rigs to scrap; Deepwater Discovery, Deepwater Frontier, Deepwater Millennium and Songa Trym (which I wrote about here) will be followed by other rigs. I think that it's a question of when, not if. Older drillships Discoverer Deep Seas, Discoverer Spirit, GSF C.R. Luigs and Discoverer Enterprise have zero chance to return to the market. Newer ships that are stacked - Deepwater Champion, Discoverer Luanda, Discoverer Americas and Discoverer Clear Leader - are under question.

It might seem like a stretch to label as "under question" drillships that are worth $760 million to $841 million according to Bassoe Offshore, so I have to explain my line of thinking. There are many modern drillships that are currently waiting for jobs - both hot stacked and cold stacked. At the same time, the drillship segment receives few jobs. The longer the rigs are in cold-stacked mode, the more companies will have to spend to bring them back. In my opinion, some of the rigs built post-2008 won't be coming back to the market. Thus, companies will be in a race to put stacked drillships back into the market before it's too late. This race has not yet started (there are too few jobs), but it will certainly begin some time in the future.

Overall, this was a solid fleet status report from Transocean. Don't count on bright GAAP figures for the upcoming earnings; a $520 million charge for the retired rigs will be put on the books. As for other drillers, I expect choppy action for Transocean in August, absent a major move in oil. It will be very interesting to hear management comments on the market in the upcoming quarterly conference call, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.