Insiders Are Bullish On Tiny Tonix (Again)

TNXP remains appropriate only for investors who can stomach the high risk in this potentially high-reward punt.

Tiny development-stage biotech Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) garnered oversized attention from the market on July 16th. After the FDA granted “Fast Track” designation to its TNX-102 SL drug candidate, for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer’s disease, TNXP traded over 4 million shares in the session—miles above its 3-month average daily volume of 137k shares.

The explosive volume also corresponded with TNXP rising 5.8% in the session. That would normally be a very bullish combination of price and volume, but the stock’s $4.18 closing price on July 16th was far below its $4.71 opening price and daily high of $4.80. TNXP also had trouble advancing in the following sessions last week.

So as a nice as the recent attention and gain for TNXP has been, it was actually a bit of a disappointment for those of us who have already taken on the very high risk of betting on this nano-cap.

But the FDA news was a positive nonetheless. “Fast Track” is a process designed to expedite the development and review of new drugs that could treat serious conditions that don’t already have approved drugs to address them.

The benefits of a Fast Track designation include rolling submission of portions of the New Drug Application (NDA) for the drug candidate, and eligibility for priority review of the NDA. Additionally, more frequent meetings and written communication with the FDA are encouraged throughout the entire drug development and review process, with the goal of having earlier drug approval and access for patients.

Applying this specifically to TNX-102 SL trials directed towards Alzheimer’s, the Fast Track designation follows the initial news on May 1st that TNX-102 SL was cleared by the FDA for a Phase 2 trial for this indication. Any good--or bad--clinical data from this trial will now be generated sooner than it otherwise would have been before the Fast Track designation was given.

It’s also worth noting that the same drug, TNX-102 SL (also commercially known as “Tonmya”), was previously designated as a “Breakthrough Therapy” in December 2016 by the FDA, for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Data from a Phase 3 study for this indication is expected in the third quarter of this year.

So tiny Tonix seems to have something interesting in TNX-102 SL for the FDA to apply designations for two of its indications. And insiders are acting as if they expect positive clinical data for their new drug candidate, with five of them accumulating TNXP over the past two months at prices ranging from $3.17 to $4.64 a share.

Tonix earned a +1 “Significantly Bullish” InsiderInsights Company Rating on June 6th, and was featured in the June 6th Daily Insider Ratings Report sent to our SA MarketPlace clients. Given the relatively small dollar values of the insider transactions in TNXP, however, the stock never made it on any of our free Daily Insider Round-Up articles.

But the low dollar values weren't the only reason TNXP didn't rate a higher +2 or +3 level of "Significance" as the insider buying cluster grew in number. The track records of the insiders just aren't very good, with the much larger dollar-value purchases by most of the same insiders back in mid 2016 standing out as a particularly disastrous insider signal to have followed.

Secondary Considerations

So, to be sure, despite the FDA’s designations and another round of positive insider sentiment, Tonix’ shares remain a very high-risk/high-reward bet. And there is obviously a big seller in this stock for such high trading volume last week not to have resulted in TNXP being able to close closer to its July 16th daily high.

The company’s last stated cash balance of $19 million is large for this $36 million market cap firm, but Tonix burned through $6.8 million in Q1. Ouch. The company needs money soon. If it garners funding from some deep-pocket partner, that could be a positive event for TNXP. But Tonix has been around the block a couple times already--hitting its share of curbs along the way, as any long-suffering shareholder in TNXP will lament. So if a big backer hasn't taken notice by now...

My fear is that the big seller on July 16th could be some large present investor peeking over the wall and selling before an imminent secondary they’ve already agreed to participate in at lower prices. That wouldn’t be ethical, but it also wouldn’t be unprecedented—especially in a nano-cap like Tonix.

We’re certainly not betting the farm on TNXP, and are sensitive to the potential of waking up tomorrow with the stock tanking on the announcement of a secondary. But having taken our punt on Tonix just before the most recent FDA Fast Track designation, we can hardly be disappointed now. Technically, we're also encouraged that, after flailing for over two years, TNXP is finally trading back above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages.

Tonix certainly has much more "hair" on its investment thesis than the rather more traditional high-risk/high-reward profile of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX), which we also just wrote about on SA. But TNXP is a valid member of the stable of insider-bought, development-stage biotech stocks we’re using to play the overall positive insider sentiment on this sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNXP, RARX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.