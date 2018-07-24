Anavex's Endgame

It's been two years, and I have to say that the weather is infinitely more pleasant and variable in Northern Virginia than Fort Polk, Louisiana. But I digress.

It was seemingly out of nowhere that Anavex (NASDAQ:AVXL) delivered a one-two punch to the wild world of experimental therapeutics with their announcements of forthcoming Alzheimer's and Parkinson's trials. After all, the preceding months have been rather quiescent and anxious - and as we longs all know, terse biotech companies rouse suspicion and give shorts live ammo (plus tracer rounds).

The forthcoming phase IIb/III Alzheimer's trial is scheduled to begin very soon and run for the next 12 months. It is something of a chimera, given that it's blurring the line between a standard safety and efficacy trial that Wall Street and Biotechlandia are used to, as well as its initiation in Australia and later expansion to North America. The trial will incorporate molecular markers gleaned from earlier work to help identify responders. It is also facilitating a seamless transition between Stage IIb (learning) and Stage III (confirming). These adaptive processes theoretically provide two benefits. The first is to identify patients more likely to respond positively to the molecule and thus improve the chances of success. Second, if the molecule is doomed to fail, this could be identified earlier, thus saving time and money. And if you're looking for clinical buzzwords that have traditionally been used to promulgate credibility, they're there: double-blinded and placebo-controlled.

Don't let the venue for the Alzheimer's trial initiation shake you. Australia is a developed, educated, and top-notch site for clinical trials. Same goes for the Parkinson's Phase II trial in Spain. The FDA even has codes (CFRs 312.120 and 314.106) that govern the acceptance of foreign clinical trials and drug marketing based on those trials. There was no dearth of short disdain for the foreign venues across Twitter and the message boards but don't fall for such ignorance. Anavex is a multinational entity: German CEO (Missling); Greek molecule (Vamvakides); Australian proving grounds; American financing.

Indeed, there are literally dozens of Stage 2 and Stage 3 trials in the works right now for Alzheimer's, and I'm hopeful that one of them crushes expectations and cures this disease. Ok, perhaps "cure" is a bit of a strong word, given how low the bar is with current therapies. Even a safe drug that exceeds the current standard of care would alleviate immense suffering. Certainly, I would prefer that Anavex accomplished this as I'd like to turn a buck or two... but the end goal is to eradicate (or at least attenuate) this heinous disease.

Also, in the absence of eureka or catastrophe, don't expect the price action to change. Baby biotechs are prone to manipulation from social media "experts" and a sheepish retail base. Anavex remains steady at about 20% institutional holders, but it has no revenue generators yet. That said, the company has about $26 million cash available for operations and no debt. They used about $5 million during the second quarter. Dilution from outside financing is always a concern.

Near-term catalysts are the embargoed data for AAIC and the pending Rett syndrome trial. If positive revelations from AAIC emerge, expect a small price surge and then return to $3-5 baseline over the ensuing weeks. If groundbreaking data emerges, expect a jump to $6-8. Status quo will mean atrophy and a languishing price from $2-3. With respect to Rett, I anticipate that this will be a short clinical trial when it is announced. That will likely generate a "mini binary" event as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are the meat and potatoes of any potential market revenue (with due respect and deference to those suffering from Rett).

Continued positive compilation of data on the 2-73 platform and early-stage trial success increase the possibility of a BP buyout. Remember, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) acquired Tobira Pharmaceuticals after their Stage IIb data was released, even after it failed to meet its primary endpoint.

The next 12 months are going to be boiling.

