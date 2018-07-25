Energy Week: Drilling For Stories In The Oil Sector

Fluidsdoc is a fan of MLPs - he's planning to harvest some green shoots in the sector to reap both growth and income.

Energy has been a big winner in the stock market so far in 2018. It seems the dog days of 2014, when oil prices plummeted to rock-bottom levels, are firmly in the rear view. Nonetheless, with oil prices up 40% from last year and despite being the second-best performing sector globally over the last 6 to 12 months, energy names are relatively cheap. Is now the time to back up the truck and load up on energy stocks?

We surveyed our top Marketplace authors with energy-focused services to see what they had to say. We've invited several authors to join the Roundtable and will be posting a separate interview each day as well as a collected lightning round Roundtable to conclude the series. Up next is Fluidsdoc, who puts four decades of oil industry insider experience to work for members of his Marketplace service, The Daily Drilling Report. His focus is finding hidden value in the energy space ahead of the trend to maximize profits and sharing that knowledge with his subscribers. In an email interview, Fluidsdoc shared his views on the current state of oil, where natural gas is headed next, and which sector he's eyeing in energy for growth and income.

Seeking Alpha: There's a lot of drama in oil right now, for example, between Trump and OPEC and the Saudis, and with the presence of Iran and potential sanctions crackdown looming. What does that mean for oil prices in the near and long term? How can investors play the chaos?

Fluidsdoc: Oil price predictions are invariably wrong. My view is that the industry has under-invested in long cycle reserves replacement the last few years. If growth continues to be the economic backdrop, the decline rate of existing fields will steepen. This could lead to shortages in the not too distant future due to the lead time for long cycle project replacements to come online. Prices would probably escalate under that scenario.

SA: Oil is trading around where it was in 2010 (going up) and the end of 2014 (going down - it didn't stay there long!). What has changed for the industry through the course of that cycle?

Fluidsdoc: We got smarter about how we did things. $100 oil made us fat. Everything made money. One deepwater project I worked on was sanctioned at $1.9 bn/well (all rolled up) re-imagining cut over 50% of this cost, enabling it to go forward. There are a lot of stories like that now. Most operating companies now have project portfolios that break even in the high $30s to low $40s. Today's pricing gives a lot of buffer to those portfolios, meaning operating companies and companies that support them will do well over time.

SA: Natural gas is still bouncing around in the same general range it has been in for recent years. Is there any reason to think things are going to change, and if not, what should investors and traders keep in mind?

Fluidsdoc: We are going to drown in gas going forward. Shale is gassy by its nature. So, I don't see a price recovery for natty. But this has made America the low-cost global producer, just at the time when the world is looking for cleaner energy sources. I think LNG will be the way to play the gas story going forward.

SA: What do tariffs mean for U.S. oil & gas imports? How is this impacting your investing strategy, if at all?

Fluidsdoc: I don't see tariffs as a long-running story. In my scenario, the rhetoric dies down and we start hearing about negotiated settlements and trade agreements. We are doing the right things in my opinion. We can't be the dumping ground for the world any longer. Bretton Woods has run its course and global trading partners need to accept that the playing field must be leveled.

SA: Whatever your current thesis is in oil and gas, what gives you the most concern? What could change that would force you to update your view on the sector over the next 1-2 years?

Fluidsdoc: If I am wrong on the tariff theme I state above, the global economy will slow. In that case, oil usage will decline. So, if tariffs really become institutionalized, I would need to re-evaluate my approach to the energy space.

SA: What's a favorite investment idea in the energy sector for you right now, and what is the story?

Fluidsdoc: I think the MLP space will finally regain its health. It's been a long slump, but there are some green shoots. I am looking at midstream pipelines and compression companies for growth and income.

