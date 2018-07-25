How To Make Sense Of Amazon's Mad Valuation

Introduction

Amazon has had an incredible run. The stock is up 50% YTD, and the average return was 42% over the last 5 years (geometric compounding). At $880B, Amazon’s market cap is second only to that of Apple. Many investors are highly skeptical of Amazon’s valuation because it only reported a net income of $3B in 2017, implying a trailing P/E ratio ~ 290 (based on FY 2017 numbers).

This article starts with an overview of Amazon’s different business units and their financials (you may want to skip this part if you have been following Amazon closely). I will then share my views on the potential revenue, margins and earnings for these units, and the resulting market cap in a conservative scenario of declining P/E ratios. We will then briefly go into Amazon’s new ventures and moves into other industries.

Background

Roughly 90% of Amazon’s revenue comes from products and services offered to primarily to consumers (B2C), 10% comes from AWS (B2B). Let’s start with B2C.

Amazon’s ability to convert more of its customers into prime members is critical to future growth. Firstly, margins on subscription revenue are very high. Secondly, prime members spend about 2x more than non-prime members. The good news is that subscription revenue has grown 43% and 52% from 2015-2016 and 2016-2017, respectively.

We can also see strong growth in third-party sales. This is another high-margin business for Amazon. I’m using a commission of 15% for Amazon to calculate GMV based on the fee schedule. It is the most scalable segment because Amazon only provides the platform and payment gateway (in some cases also fulfillment). I estimate that third party sales accounted for 66% of the GMV on Amazon.com and international Amazon sites.

Amazon revenue and % of total revenue, by channel, as per 10-K reports. GMV numbers are own estimates.

Amazon’s ability to charge these high commissions on third party sales speaks to the trust in its brand and the difficulty for others to set up competing portals or for manufacturers to sell to clients directly. Shopify and other online shop solutions make it easy for sellers to set up their own online shops to increase their gross margin and/or offer lower prices to consumers. Still, this does not seem to be too much of a threat to Amazon because it is expensive for sellers to drive traffic to their own websites.

Amazon announced it had 100M prime members at the end of 2017, so I have calculated the average revenue per customer. Under the assumption that this average was constant over the last 3 years, we can approximate the number of prime members in the preceding 2 years.

Estimated Prime membership numbers, assuming constant average prices and that 100% of reported 'Retail subscriptions' revenue comes from Prime fees.

Let’s move on to profitability. We can see a stable positive margin between 2% and 3% in North America, while international margins have been decreasing (that is, losses have been widening). Interestingly, Amazon has managed to increase AWS gross margins despite increasing competition from other tech giants like Microsoft.

Amazon operating margins, as per 10-K reports.

This table is very important. Amazon’s international B2C revenue was $54B vs. $106B in North America. The company lost $3.1B on international operations and made $2.8B in North America. Amazon is clearly subsidizing its international expansion using profits from AWS and North American operations. This makes sense in the current highly competitive climate and good market conditions. At the same time, Amazon could downsize international operations by reducing overhead and headcount without affecting group revenue materially, since international B2C revenue accounts for only 34% of group B2C revenue.

Current operations

Let’s move on to analyze what the future holds for Amazon’s current operations. I will go through the metrics from the easiest to the most difficult to predict, i.e. from the total number of B2C customers to net income.

I estimate Amazon to reach around 316M customers by the end of 2018. This number will grow by 2% every year. The share of prime customers will increase by 250 bps per year. Membership fees will grow 2% per year. I then reverse-engineered the per-customer revenue from non-prime customers and prime customers assuming that prime revenue is 2x non-prime revenue. I assume both numbers grow 5% per year. Finally, I estimate that Other revenues and Physical revenues will grow 2% per year. This gives me a forecast of B2C revenue (meaning that I am not very bullish on Whole Foods and Amazon's other physical ventures). Moving on to earnings, I believe that Amazon will slowly increase margins and make a profit internationally.

For AWS (=B2B), I am working with a 15% growth rate and a 25% margin. I am using a 26% rate for income and taxes. This gives me a forecast for earnings.

P/E ratios

Below I present my analysis of where Amazon could trade given sustained growth but a declining P/E multiple, i.e. a conservatively optimistic scenario. I am assuming that Amazon will eventually return to a sane valuation for a high-growth tech company. If the P/E ratio geometrically declines by 15% per year, it would be at 35 in 2030. That seems reasonable for a high-growth but mature tech company that will at that point be 36 years old.

In a nutshell, I believe that Amazon’s current operations will eventually face declining growth as they are aimed at developed economies. Adoption will inevitably slow down due to population size and spending per customer will eventually grow in line with inflation. Hence, the potential for growth will fade and P/E ratios will decline. Note: I’m pricing existing operation only here. As I will explain later, I believe that Amazon has the potential to start new revenue streams.

A scenario for overall valuation in which P/E ratios return to normal levels.

As you can see, I believe that if Amazon does not launch new revenue streams , the company will indeed reach a $1T market cap but may begin underperforming the market after ~2020 (assuming a benchmark return of 7%).

Jeff Bezos

Here’s the thing: Everything you read so far relates to the existing operations, that is Amazon.com (and other country websites) and AWS. I believe that Jeff Bezos is just getting started and will launch new Amazon ventures. Despite Amazon’s reputation for being a very demanding workplace, Amazon’s employee happiness is fairly high for corporate employees and 86% approve of the CEO. I believe that Amazon has created a unique culture that sets it up to test and roll out (or sunset) new ventures efficiently, leveraging Amazon's strong brand and its existing relationships to customers.

In the financial technology (FinTech) space:

Amazon could launch a current account in cooperation with JP Morgan Chase, and/or

Amazon could become a platform for buying financial products or services in general (it already offers insurance for many products bought on Amazon)

Amazon could acquire a payments company like Adyen to roll out Amazon Pay on POS terminals in the physical world

In transportation, Amazon is working on expanding its proprietary delivery network to include last-mile delivery through Amazon Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex. With AWS, Amazon has a track record of monetizing solutions for its own internal problems. Amazon may very well launch a DHL competitor, funded and operated by local entrepreneurs.

In software, Amazon is heavily investing in voice. 36M Americans are estimated to be using voice-activated devices, and Amazon is controlling 70% of the market. Alphabet is an $823B company because Google positioned itself as the gateway to the Internet. Whatever new startup you launch, if you are in the B2C space it is hard to get around an investment into an ad campaign on Google (or Facebook, for that matter), because that is where the attention is. If Alexa’s AI becomes more advanced, Alexa might become the Google for voice, i.e. the next gateway to the Internet. Imagine the commissions Amazon could earn if Alexa was context aware and could reliably and efficiently accomplish tasks like these:

“Alexa, find a table for two for tonight, at a restaurant (or hotel) my girlfriend would like”

“Alexa, can I save on my car insurance?”

Conclusion

To me, if you buy Amazon, you really buy two assets.

Firstly, you buy a share of the existing operations. The valuation is high because of the aggressive reinvestment of profits into the business. If he wants to or needs to, Jeff Bezos can always increase profitability by decreasing investments into the future, but so far, his strategy has paid off. The fact that investors accepts these low margins is a long-term competitive advantage, allowing Amazon to continuously grow faster than most other companies.

Secondly, you buy a call option on Amazon’s next horizontal and vertical expansions. The next AWS. It is impossible to value this part of the asset, so I consider it a sweetener for an investment into a company that would make sense for a risk-seeking investors even without this option.

