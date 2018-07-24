Infinera Corporation's (INFN) Infinera Announces Intent to Acquire Coriant, M&A Conference Call (Transcript)

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) Infinera Announces Intent to Acquire Coriant Conference Call July 23, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Jeff Hustis

Thanks, Andrea. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us to discuss Infinera’s Announcement of its Intent to Acquire Coriant. I am joined on this call by Tom Fallon, Brad Feller, David Heard and Dave Welch. We will start with prepared remarks, and then we'll open it up for questions.

In addition to our commentary on this call, we encourage you to review our press release, investor presentation and stockholder letter, which are all posted on our Investor Relations website. A replay of today’s call will also be posted on our IR site later today.

As a reminder, today’s call will contain projections and forward-looking statements related to Infinera, Coriant and the acquisition of Coriant by Infinera. Actual results may differ materially as a result of various risks as included in the press release regarding the acquisition described in our 8-K filed today, as well as our most recently filed Form 10-Q. Please be reminded that all statements are made as of today, and Infinera undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this call.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Infinera’s CEO Tom Fallon.

Tom Fallon

Thanks, Jeff. Coming off the strength of our first half, today’s announcement of our intent to acquire Coriant marks a major milestone towards fulfilling our vision of delivering an infinite tool of intelligent bandwidth. This pool is enabled by our unique approach to vertical integration and the network automation required to make that bandwidth available when and where it is needed in a bandwidth-hungry world.

This acquisition approximately doubles our revenue, accelerates Infinera into more than a hundred new customers including five Top-10 global Tier-1s, solidifies our position as number one worldwide in disaggregated transponders and comes with a compelling scale-driven economics. We are very excited about the value the combined company will drive for our customers, investors and employees.

We have consistently maintained that there are certain key factors that support our unique business model. First, vertical integration around optical technology, both design and manufacturing, is mandatory to differentiate around optical performance and from a business model perspective.

Second, scale is imperative to maximize operating leverage, while funding appropriate R&D levels. And third, value is optimized by selling complete network solutions across a broad range of applications.

With today’s acquisition, we believe we achieve necessary scale to invest sufficiently in R&D and significantly expand our network solutions’ capabilities, which in turn will magnify the positive financial impacts we can achieve with vertical integrations.

As a reminder, we have always been the most vertically integrated optical systems vendor in the world, manufacturing and designing optics and DSPs in-house to build optical engines that power our systems. Vertical integration enables us to deliver the most cost-effective, high-capacity optical engine on the planet which enables us to deliver better value to our customers and better margins than our competitors.

Regarding scale, we are approximately doubling our revenue and significantly expanding our customer base. Combined, Infinera and Coriant customers include nine of the Top-10 global Tier-1s and the Top six global ICPs.

The combined company’s expanded portfolio creates new selling opportunities, drives operating leverage and with vertical integration, provides a platform for Infinera to deliver a step-function improvement in margins over time over a larger revenue base.

Regarding network solutions, Coriant enhances Infinera's portfolio and innovation capabilities, bringing a long heritage of packet-rich networking that is sold into the largest network operators in the world. This enrichment of our portfolio comes at a juncture where customers must transition to new business models. Across all of verticals, customer revenue models are shifting.

They must transform their networks to cost-effectively manage those transitions. Of course, these challenges create opportunity for our industry, specifically driving network transformations around fiber deep for cable operators and 5G for mobile providers, network automation to decrease unsustainable operating expenses and massive growth of data centers.

While Infinera is already well-positioned for this impending wave of network transformation, adding Coriant's talent, relationships and solutions immediately expands Infinera's growth opportunities over the next decade. We strongly believe this acquisition is also a major step forward for stockholders.

Infinera’s differentiated approach to optical engines has delivered industry-leading gross margins. Going forward, our vertical approach will deliver step function improvements to gross margin across a larger base and with scale, enable more of that gross margin to flow to the bottom-line.

Now for some details on Coriant. Coriant has been an optical networking vendor that utilizes commercial componentry to build systems. Coriant has particular strength in mobile, network automation through SDN and orchestration, metro core, long-haul and Layer 3 IP.

A lot about Coriant is contrary to what many would assume about a PE owned company starting with the fact that Coriant spent roughly $1 billion in R&D over the past five years transforming their solutions portfolio.

While their customer offer has always been impressive, we’ve been frankly even surprised by the quality of their recently refreshed solutions and innovative offerings. First, on customers. Coriant, brings an installed base that includes nine of the Top-10 Tier-1s in the world and all of the Tier-1s in North America.

Impressively, the company’s installed base carries more than 500,000 deployed network elements, about five times more than Infinera’s providing ongoing opportunities for services and network fill. An extensive Tier-1 installed base is a vital asset and candidly, even with our compelling technologies. Some of these customers have been challenging for us that Infinera is breaking through.

Having a seat at the table with a largest global search providers to strategize about where their business is going is invaluable in several respects. First, it means you are fully integrated into customers' operating systems and back-offices. It means it’s less costly and disruptive for a customer to choose your solutions. You are automatically on the playing field with incumbency advantage.

Second, as the incumbent, you generally have the first opportunity to address ongoing network fill and service opportunities. While investors tend to hear about the big RFPs, significant incremental sales opportunities arise through day-to-day course of business.

Finally, incumbents have the inside track on winning design projects around network transformations given their position and familiarity with the network. Coriant has recently won key ongoing large-scale network design projects and is well-positioned to win more over the next year.

By acquiring Coriant, Infinera gains the inside track and incumbency advantage when those network designs roll out.

Now regarding solutions. Coriant has been leveraging its incumbency advantage to provide new solutions to its existing customers and has also done well adding new customers adding over 20 to-date in 2018. This traction stems from the significant R&D investments Coriant began over five years ago to build new platforms across its end-markets.

The company is now realizing revenues from those investments with about 75% of its product revenue being earned from products introduced or refreshed in the past three years. These new products grew approximately 10% in 2017 including mTera for the metro core and Groove for data center interconnect.

Under private equity ownership, this is a particularly strong result. Most of these offerings are still in the early or mid-cycle selling phases with solid continuing momentum expected to the next few years.

Additionally, the company recently introduced the Vibe for programmable Layer 3 IP packet and has already received a PO from a top-10, Tier-1 who is preparing for their 5G rollout. Coriant maintains a strong sales funnel with approximately 80 trials in progress or completed in 2018.

Of note, with network automation increasingly important Coriant’s SDN-orchestrated Maestro has been deployed operationally in one of the two largest Tier-1 service providers in North America. Coriant has a deep presence and outstanding capabilities in network automation particularly for mobile.

All in all, Coriant has done a very good job innovating with great efficiency. In talking to Coriant customers it is clear they continue to value the innovation Coriant brings and are happy to hear their investments will have ongoing value. Further, they were relieved that the uncertainty of private equity ownership would no longer create concern over Coriant’s future.

These customers also spoke highly of Coriant's service and support with one large customer stating that Coriant was the best performing supplier in their network. I was delighted with this finding as I value the Infinera experience that we create for our customers as highly as the technology we bring to their networks.

As a side note, I was a bit relieved that this was not a current Infinera customer that stated Coriant was the best supplier in their network.

Turning back to the deal, my view is that Infinera is uniquely positioned to create great value from this combination. In this industry, technology leadership and margin structure are paramount and vertical integration has enabled Infinera to deliver both.

Bringing Infinera’s vertical integration to Coriant will drive a step function improvement in their margins and provide an incremental margin improvement from our ability to significantly expand the volume we can drive through our fabs that will lower our company-wide cost per unit and over time, expand margins across the entire portfolio.

We will integrate our optical engine across the combined company’s platform concurrent with the introduction of our ICE engines in 20202. Once we realize the benefits of vertical integration across a significantly larger base, we expect to sustainably deliver industry-leading growth and operating margins.

The two companies’ highly complementary customer base also creates unique value. Specifically, we only overlap in one of the company’s Top-10 combined customers. In this single customer overlap, Coriant is an incumbent metro provider while Infinera is the incumbent long-haul provider.

This combination will drive a healthy geographic mix resulting in approximately 50/50 US versus international revenue distribution and will open up new regions for Infinera.

This expanded and complementary customer base will also lower customer concentration and should dampen future risk related to potential customer consolidations. Ultimately this acquisition enables Infinera to achieve scale, expand its customer base and magnify the positive impacts of vertical integration. It represents a fantastic opportunity for both companies, their customers and for stockholders.

I am going to turn the call over to Brad to provide particulars on the deal and financials and I will come back for some final thoughts.

Brad Feller

Thanks, Tom. Before I provide my commentary on the acquisition, I am pleased to report that we expect our Q2 results to be strong relative to our guidance.

Preliminarily, we expect Q2 revenue will be slightly higher than the midpoint of our guidance of $208 million, non-GAAP gross margin will be at the high end of our guidance range of 40% to 44% and non-GAAP operating expenses will be slightly lower than the midpoint of our guidance range of $91 million to $95 million.

Given these expected results, we expect non-GAAP operating income will be near breakeven, significantly better than our negative 3% guidance. We will provide further details around our Q2 results and commentary around our outlook for the third quarter on our Q2 earnings call on August 7.

I am happy to be able announce the deal that we believe will drive significant long-term value coming off another strong quarter of financial performance.

Now turning to our announcement today. We are getting a strong asset for a great price. Under the terms of the offer, Infinera will pay $230 million in cash and issue $21 million shares implying total consideration of $430 million. Total cash out the door on day one is expected to approximately $150 million with another approximately $25 million over the two quarters following closing.

The remaining $55 million to be paid reflects additional operating liabilities we are assuming, which will be paid over a period of several years. Post-transaction, Coriant’s majority owner Oaktree Capital Management will own approximately 12% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

This is subject to a lock-up with 50% of their shares restricted for six months and the other 50% restricted for 12 months post closing. Although the transaction was a competitive process, Oaktree chose our bid because of the unique value that is unlocked as you combine Coriant’s strong customer base and technological capabilities with our business and get the benefit of our vertical integration.

In putting together this deal, we have worked closely with Oaktree to ensure that we inherit a debt free balance sheet and that we are adequately compensated for certain liabilities that we are required to take on.

To fund the cash portion and certain one-time cost associated with this transaction, and to support working capital requirements going forward, we plan to get debt financing and have secured a debt commitment letter from our banker to cover the required cost to close the transaction.

Summarizing Coriant's historic revenue, out of approximately $750 million in 2017 revenue, roughly $525 million or 70% is from products and $225 million or 30% from services. On the product side, in 2018, we expect approximately 80% of product revenue to come from products that have been released or refreshed over the past three years.

These products grew nearly 10% in 2017 and are expected to grow approximately 20% in 2018. We believe these products will drive meaningful growth over the next few years. The remaining 20% of product revenue in 2018 is expected to come from legacy products which relate to previous generation products which continue to be purchased but at a declining rate.

We expect the contribution from these products will steadily decline over the next few years and be offset by high-growth new products. Nearly 30% of overall revenues from services, this business has a strong base and given unlimited operating cost requirements drives strong cash flows. Services gross margin 2017 was approximately 50%.

We believe that Coriant’s refreshed portfolio of products continue to outgrow the market in upcoming years and that services will continue to provide a stable annuity. As market uncertainty around private equity ownership and Coriant’s future both diminish, this should also possibly impact Coriant’s revenue.

We have heard from multiple customers about how much they like Coriant’s solutions and customer service. In many cases commenting that Coriant would have won more business historically had it not been for concerns around their ownership.

While we don’t have it baked into our expectations, we do see good opportunities for trials of new products and from customers who like the technology, but have been waiting to see Coriant’s ultimate path before making commitments.

Also, on the revenue side, following up on Tom’s commentary on Coriant’s customers, their installed base represents a tremendously valuable asset. It could be expensive and time-consuming to break into a Tier-1 customer requiring large amounts of tested and lab gear, aggressive pricing to build out initial infrastructure, not to mention the back office software integration and other costs.

We estimate that these upfront costs tend to be around $10 million to $20 million per Tier-1 account. By acquiring Coriant, we get the benefit of the investments already made in the past and gain an incumbency position that allows us to immediately address many of the largest service providers in the world, providing a large growth opportunity while avoiding significant breaking cost. In addition, we strengthen our position with top Internet content providers now covering the Top-6 ICPs in the world.

Turning to integration. We intend to be crisp with execution in order to realize significant cost synergies through 2021. In 2019, with a much larger revenue base, we intend to drive more than $100 million in mostly OpEx-based synergies as we benefit from scale and drive leverage from the model.

Importantly, in 2020 and 2021, following the launch of our ICE engine, we expect to start ramping material structure reductions in our COGS from incorporating vertical integration across the combined companies' platforms.

In addition, we expect to benefit from value engineering on the current Coriant product set. By 2021, we expect to generate annual synergies of $250 million. From here, we have the ability to realize substantial positive impacts in our non-GAAP driving to our long-term model of 50%.

Once the deal closes, we will immediately embark on steps to improve Coriant’s existing gross margins, which have been around 30% for the past few years. We have three clear levers for margin improvement. First and most immediately, we can meaningfully reduce our cost by entering into high-volume agreements with our suppliers, thus taking advantage of our newly increased scale.

Second, we believe we have a strong opportunity to leverage our scale to drive efficiencies within our combined services businesses. Finally, we should also benefit from a mix shift towards higher margin fill revenues. As Tom noted, Coriant has substantially refreshed their products and has won new business. In doing so, they incurred the usual front-loaded footprint-related costs.

Going forward, Infinera should not incur these install costs which will give us a runway of increasingly profitable field sales. In the mean time, Coriant’s service revenues continued to deliver solid margins, cash flows and valuable customer engagement.

Over the long-term, we believe this acquisition is a game changer for us and in the near-term it’s positive as well, driven by cost synergies, we should begin to realize soon after the deal closes, my expectation is this deal will be significantly accretive in 2019 and that cash flows will be sufficient to pay back the deal considerations within the next three years.

In 2019, starting in at $1.6 billion revenue base, from the prior year, we expect to grow faster than the market, generate non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 40%, drive a non-GAAP operating profit and generate positive cash flow from operations.

Looking further out to what our financials could be, we intend to continue to grow faster than the market and see vertical integration benefits on a much larger base enabling us to deliver non-GAP gross margins of 50%.

On the bottom-line, given the benefits of vertical integration and operating leverage due to our significantly increased scale, we believe we can consistently deliver non-GAAP operating margins of 15%. Of course, it will take some time to achieve this model, which will require vertical integration applied pervasively across our solutions.

Looking ahead, I'm very excited about the opportunities that acquiring Coriant will bring us. Now at scale, I am confident that we are well-positioned to sustainably deliver a differentiated, highly profitable financial model.

Now I will turn the call back over to Tom for closing remarks before Q&A

Tom Fallon

In closing, I want to revisit what we believe dictates long-term leadership and financial differentiation in our industry. First is vertical integration. We have always been vertically integrated in both IP and manufacturing which has enabled us to leading cost-effective technology and deliver industry-leading gross margins.

Second is scale. Doubling our revenue achieves the required scale. Over time, this magnifies the margin impact of vertical integration and drives operational leverage ensuring we can invest efficiently in R&D and deliver market-leading operating margins.

Third is network solutions. This combination expands our portfolio and overall capabilities, particularly in packet and automation where significant network investment is expected over the next decade.

Ultimately, as the most vertically integrated optical components and systems company in the world, we believe this acquisition gives us the scale to operate Infinera to its full potential. Given the comparable sizes of the each company’s revenue and workforce, we have recognized that integration will be challenging and is vital to our ultimate success.

We intend to embrace this challenge and act decisively to realize synergies, preserve Infinera’s culture and deliver the Infinera experience to our expanded set of customers.

My belief is that Infinera can uniquely realize value from Coriant and that only Infinera can leverage vertical integration to structurally raise Coriant’s margins and opens Infinera as a complementary customer base with minimum overlap from customers, which accelerates our ability to deliver our differentiated technologies and services into Tier-1 customers.

Furthermore, this deal is happening at the right time as our expanded customer base is starting to ramp spending on major network transformations. Infinera and Coriant were already positioned to catch this wave. Combined, we can do so with the structural margin advantage of vertical integration as well economies of scale, higher margins from higher revenues.

With this acquisition, I think we’ll have to move from a consolidating market to a mostly consolidated one and clearly positions us as a long-term winner. We are not just bigger now. We believe we are the player with the strongest technology differentiation, operating leverage, and potential for further share gains.

We are fully prepared to attack the market with these new capabilities, new scale, significant new customer strength and a reinvigorated let’s rock mindset.

I’ve been here a long time now and against a lot of odds and the view of a lot of naysayers, we have created innovations that altered how optical networks are built in both hardware and software and we are very proud of the $6 billion of installed base that we have made.

I had always tried to be very candid with my views whether positive or concerning and they’ve always not been well received, but to the best of our ability, they reflect the truth and they come from my heart. I really love the hand we hold and look forward to driving a successful integration to realize our long-term vision.

I will now turn the call over to Jeff to start the Q&A.

Jeff Hustis

Thanks, Tom. As we assemble the queue for the Q&A, one note for the discussion is that we will not be able to comment on future plans for specific Coriant or Infinera product lines, technologies or projects. From our diligence, we are working plans that are just too preliminary today to suggest or speculate on actions we might take once the deal closes.

With that, we’ll turn it over to the operator for questions.

Dmitry Netis

Great. Thank you very much. Congrats. It’s a great deal. Good price. Good for you and probably also good for the industry having left price competition out there. So, let me start, I have two questions and I’ll leave it off for the rest of the analysts on the call. But, when you look at this deal and when we go back and look at the Transmode deal, what will be different here?

What are some of the things that you plan on doing that will make this deal successful? Obviously, the prior one ran with some issues, right and you had some ideas as far as integration of PIC into the Transmode boxes that never sort of panned out. What can you do differently this time around?

Tom Fallon

Yes, Dmitry, first of all, thanks for the comments. And I am going to answer this in two parts. I am going to answer the one part then I’m going to ask David Heard to add in. So first of all in regard to the Transmode, I would say it’s taken longer than we had anticipated to achieve the results we wanted. But it has brought to us important new network elements – if you – I can point to the recent SSE announcement where we are actually winning new customers and are positioned better than we were in regard to the explosion in access.

Their core technologies are also the core technologies we are using for our approach to HDEA in the cable space. So I actually think it’s certainly hasn’t happened as fast as we had anticipated, but it did bring to us a portfolio of capabilities that I think are going to be critically important moving forward. I think one of the advantages we get with Coriant, they are used to being a geographically dispersed platform company where there is diversity of resources that have learned how to work together.

That was one of the challenges we’ve faced as we tried to integrate Transmode. I think the culture of Coriant, the people, the structure, the process are actually much more prepared and experienced in actually working in the type of environment of being a multinational global company with multiple products filling into a unique differentiated network architecture solution.

So that’s what gives me hope. David?

David Heard

Yes, I’d actually say the scale is significantly different, right, you are talking about something that’s five times the size has a Tier-1 embedded footprint with that sticky back office that we all know an element management, network management that’s so difficult to deal with and to ramp up to scale.

You’ll see in the investor materials that we prepared, there is kind of a pie chart that shows both companies’ portfolios in addition with the scale both in size of revenue and customer base, it’s a much larger scaled portfolio that we are picking up as well from 5G IP edge, all the way through a significant metro core capability that’s in with Tier-1s today.

So while the Transmode assets are wonderfully deployed at the edge and as we see fiber deep moving forward, we actually contemplate some really interesting cable solutions that we’ve been working on over the last six to eight months coming together after post-close with 5G assets at the IP edge with products like the Vibe that will make great solutions for our customer base.

Dmitry Netis

So, the 100 Gig, 200 Gig metro decisions that Tier-1 telco that pretty much been made by now, so your goal with this acquisition to kind of target the next-generation technology and maintain your presence with those Tier-1 telcos or…?

David Heard

Yes, actually – yes, good question. Actually we are seeing a ton of disruption at that fiber edge with the need for agility out on the edge. So we will still have what we call a metro and we will cover this more post-close.

But we will still have a metro access and aggregation platform that will remain the lowest power in the industry with 27 watts per 100 Gig, together with a metro core platform where our vertical integration given those bandwidths and wave sizes are very appropriate to be able to leverage that vertical integration and again in the investor package, where you’ll see the ability to leverage up to over 2000 basis points of gross margin leverage with again our vertical integration.

So, actually, we think the timing of this is quite perfect based on the discussions we’ve had over the last year with our customer base, as well as the customers that we talk to during the diligence process and what their contemplated network plans were moving forward.

Dmitry Netis

All right. Thank you, David. One last question if I may on the numbers. Can you remind us, can you actually give us I might have not caught those on the call, but what were the product and service margin for Coriant? And I do see the slide where you are contemplating a margin improvement and so, is it fair to say, beyond 2021 we’ll be operating at 50% gross margins, 15% operating margin type model.

I think that’s what you said. But where – what’s the starting point? Where we are starting to our Coriant business is concerned? And lastly, on the revenue side, what is the revenue that you are thinking of going into 2019 with Coriant?

Tom Fallon

Yes, so, Dmitry, the overall gross margins for Coriant historically been in the 30% range. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, the services margin is around 50% and that represents about 30% of the business. So the product margins are a bit lower. If you think about it, Coriant as a standalone company had some challenges from a margin perspective, one, because they didn’t own their IP.

So they had to go in the open market and buy materials and give away margin to their suppliers. They didn’t have the ability as a PE-backed company to go, enter into long-term commitments with suppliers to get their cost down and quite frankly, they had to price very aggressively to get into opportunities given some of the sigma related to their ownership.

So, their product margins were lower. They were – they have broken into a significant amount of new accounts. They incurred those costs already and as we move forward, we’ll get the benefit of filling those networks up and continuing to win new customers at a combined margin that we believe best in the industry.

And you are correct that given the combination, we feel very good about achieving our 50% gross margin target that we’ve had out there for a long time.

Dmitry Netis

And the revenue, and I’ll jump off.

Tom Fallon

Oh, the revenue for Coriant in 2017 was about $750 million. I mentioned in my remarks that we expect the combined company to be in the range of $1.6 billion exiting 2018. And then going forward, we expect to be able to grow faster than the market for a good period of time.

Dmitry Netis

Okay, great. I appreciate it. Good luck.

Tom Fallon

Thanks.

Alex Henderson

Great. Just a starting point question. You mentioned debt free balance sheet. But that wasn’t my understanding of the structure of Coriant going in. Can you clarify what you meant by a debt free balance sheet on this acquisition? How does that observed?

Brad Feller

Alex, so we worked with Oaktree who is the majority shareholder of Coriant to structure the deal where they take care of the outstanding debt liabilities as part of the transaction and none of those come across to us as part of the acquisition. So, there was a significant amount of debt on Coriant’s balance sheet. That will not come across to us.

Alex Henderson

Does that also include some type payable problems if they have had an understanding they’ve been very constrained in terms of their ability to…

Tom Fallon

Yes, so, Alex, we actually negotiated a purchase price reduction from the $430 million that I disclosed to deal with the issue of the past due payables. So that we are getting compensated for taking on those extended payables.

Alex Henderson

I see. And, when you talk about price aggression in the marketplace not just in the commentary that they – that Coriant had been price aggressive in order to win footprint, but I think last year, you talked about very aggressive pricing conditions. It’s my understanding that Coriant was one of the primary leaders of that.

So, as Coriant is allowing the industry to go from consolidating market to a primarily consolidated market I think was the other term we used, does that mean that pricing conditions will now moderate considerably? And the other piece of that is, to what extent have you baked in weaker pricing in the contracts that they’ve already won into your thinking about how long it takes to rebound this?

Tom Fallon

Yes, so, I do think that an overserved industry which our certainly was, the pricing pressure is magnified because people are more than anxious to win new footprint. I agree with the kind of a general commentary recently that people see about 20% price reduction in the industry and I think that that’s probably a fair expectation. In my personal view, that’s probably a fair expectation for a very long time.

The positive part to me is, we are the only people that come with a full toolset to actually address that price reduction with a structural way to reduce costs moving forward. I don’t worry about a 20% price reduction moving forward. I think the challenge that I saw with Coriant in my mind, they’ve priced their deals as if they were vertically integrated and weren’t, now they are.

So, we have a huge opportunity to take, I think a portfolio of products that is probably underappreciated from the perspective of capability, integrate our technology, integrate our scale, and actually bring to market exceptionally price-effective and cost-effective portfolio of technologies to help us win how these networks more through the next few years.

I do believe that the industry is going to continue to be very price competitive and as a vertical integrated manufacturer, quite frankly, that’s something that I think we need to use as an opportunity, not as a threat.

Brad Feller

And, Alex, just to address the second part of your question, we have factored in the profile of their deals they have today and we do believe that given the advantages we can bring even before vertical integration that we can significantly enhance their margin structure.

Alex Henderson

Well, if you can pull it off, this just looks like a very good acquisition and congratulations on the positive 2Q release.

Tom Fallon

Thanks, Alex.

Brad Feller

Thanks, Alex.

Jeff Kvaal

Yes, thanks very much. I was wondering two things, one is, have you all factored in the possibility of dis-synergies from the acquisition either overlap with core Infinera or Transmode or anything along those lines?

And then, secondly, you’ve mentioned that this was a bit of a competitive process and you had at the same time, you seem to have gotten a pretty good deal. So, I guess, I am wondering are there reasons why you were able to – that this business fits better with you than it might be with some other players. And then the second part of that is, should we expect more consolidation to come?

Tom Fallon

Yes, so, those are both good questions and I’ll try to connect them as we address. So, I think as a first part it’s interesting to note if you go back into Coriant’s history with Marlin Equity Partners, again, them spending $1 billion to build an end-to-end portfolio over that four to five year period. They were contemplating at that point in time being vertically integrated.

They believe vertical integration was key to what they did on a go-forward basis. Now that dropped out during the process as I think when Oaktree came in and took over the asset, there was an understanding that it was really, really difficult for Tier-1 customers and customers around the world to buy from a Tier-1.

Now when we look at the overall portfolio, so, Oaktree looked at this and said, hey, the way to really get value from their investment, right, was to be able to participate on the upside of this with the original thesis of, let’s get vertical integration in here. We see the deals. We see the innovation. We see the grippiness of the software and of what the team had developed over the last five year period.

And so they kind of came in at the right time and they really did reach out to us and pursue. And as we started to uncover this through diligence, we started to see the inherent benefits of this going forward. When we looked at the two portfolios, we were amazed to find two elements, one, on the portfolio side, very little product overlap.

You look at that pie chart that again is in the investor package there and you’ll see that the biggest piece of overlap there is in the long-haul portion in the network where we have a substantial portion of our business that we’ve always led, been an industry leader there and I believe you’ll see a pie that looks like in the teens in terms of percentage basis of their long-haul business.

And the interesting part of that is where we do have overlap like that. It’s in different customer bases. And so, as we look forward throughout the portfolio, there is minimal overlap. They did not have a subsea product line. We did not have an IP Layer 3 edge 4, 5G. They did not have a fiber deep play for cable.

When we look at the low powered solution for Transmode, there is very little overlap with what they have substantially in their portfolio. So as we come out through close, I think we’ll be able to depict very little overlap both in terms of products and in terms of customer. In terms of the numbers that Brad gave for contemplated revenue going forward, we did not put any revenue synergy in the model.

In fact, we put a small amount of revenue dissynergy as you take a private equity company and you go through a methodical laid out integration process to drive the synergies that we’ve committed to and will deliver.

David Heard

And, Jeff, just to add a little bit of color to the – why did we win at this attractive price? The reality is, we believe it’s a unique asset. But it is very unique to us because of the significant customer base it brings to us which some of our competitors have that customer base already.

The solutions from a portfolio perspective that it brings to us which some of our competitors already have those solutions and the true thing that drove Oaktree to pick us as who they wanted to sell the business to was the value going forward as a vertical integration.

They are, as I mentioned in my script, going to be significant shareholders going forward and they actually demanded stock as part of the transaction because they truly believe the value that the vertical integration can drive on top of the significant investment that has been made in the products and solutions. So, it was a really unique asset for us. It wasn’t as good of a fit for others, a great fit for us and we believe a great value.

Tom Fallon

One of the thing that David said that I want to spend a second on, because I think it’s really important, we talk about this being a PE owned company. But the reality is, it was a twice owned PE company. The first PE company was doing the rollups and their intention was to rollup assets, increase the revenue and invest significantly.

Very rarely is that a PE model. We get the advantage of all that investment. And the second PE company came in from a more standard PE perspective and did a lot of restructurings and cost reductions. We also are going to take advantage of that. They have a significant portfolio of technology that we are in a great position to jointly bring to market.

And I think that the Oak guys saw that and they quite – I think appropriately see the upside that they can get by being significant shareholders in our company. The question – I think the final question you asked was, do we anticipate more consolidation in this industry and I do think, as I said, from a bulk of the revenue in the industry, that consolidation has been had, but there are still a number of subscale players in the industry, some of them have good technologies.

But I think it becomes more and more difficult every year for these subscale players to survive. The R&D goes up every year as a requirement to be competitive and I think that there will be more consolidation although I am not sure the materiality from an industry perspective. I do think that there has to be more consolidation.

Jeff Kvaal

Okay. Well considered. Thank you all gentlemen.

Vijay Bhagavath

Yes, it’s Vijay Bhagavath. Thank you, yes. Hey, Tom, hi, Brad.

Tom Fallon

Hello, Vijay.

Brad Feller

Hey, Vijay.

Vijay Bhagavath

Hey. Two part question quickly. The first is in the interest of being fair and balanced, I know management teams always have a front-row seat. Every time there is a deal announcement still, what could go wrong in your view with these revenue and margin synergy assumptions you have laid out for us?

And then also quickly, do you plan on exiting one or more or perhaps several of the legacy product sets of Coriant so as to accelerate these margin synergies? And then I have a follow-on.

Tom Fallon

Well, I think first of all, we can’t talk about products yet. We have to wait until we are one company, today we compete. I can only tell you very clearly we are not going to go and disrupt any of our new customers’ plans. As David pointed out, we have a lot of products that have no overlaps.

We have a lot of customers that have no overlaps and what we are going to do is try to optimize the opportunity that these products and customers represent for us. I think certain products – and both of our portfolios have a natural life cycle that will be relatively short and we will just use the opportunity to converge new replacement platforms instead of doing two you do one.

That’s part of the synergy we will create. Anytime that you do an acquisition there is always risks involved. I think that – I think the first step of avoiding the risk is assuming that it’s going to be easy. We don’t assume it’s going to be easy. We think it’s going to be a lot of work by a lot of people and it’s going to take some very, very distinct decision-making that we follow-up with and execute to without question.

I think that we are clearly planning on and have done a huge amount of work to validate that our ICE technology will fit into the Coriant platforms. I am – my engineers will tell me, they are 99% sure it will fit. They are 99% sure it will bring the costs and we are work exceptionally effectively. There is a 1% risk with that as it always is.

So I think that the intent is to work very hard to make rapid decisions and execute as crisply as possible to mitigate those uncertainties.

David Heard

And Vijay, the other color I’d add to that is, I think one of the mistakes I’ve seen companies make in the past is, doing tops down synergies and just estimating at a high level what savings can be earned. We spend a tremendous amount of time with the Coriant leadership team, as well as the Oaktree team to really go bottoms up on every synergy, every assumption, every dollar amount to come up with the synergies that we talked about. So, these are not high level flags.

These are detail built-up synergies that Tom’s leadership team, as well as the leaders on the other side have signed up to deliver. And from an integration perspective, we are going to have dedicated integration resources who are their day-to-day job is to make sure that all of those synergies are realized and not trying to do it in their spare time while they are trying to do with their day-to-day job.

Tom Fallon

Yes, I would just add one last point, integration risk typically depends on how two parties come together. I mentioned that the common vision of both companies to be vertically integrated and have an end-to-end portfolio as common. Number two, the Coriant team actually impressed us when we looked at the integration they had done from past Nokia Siemens, Tellabs all the way through.

So, they are experienced to doing this. This isn’t their first time that they will be hearing the words integration and synergy and they have an experienced team doing that with the benefit of Oaktree resources that have a vested interest in seeing those synergies realized.

Vijay Bhagavath

It’s very, very helpful. But, so, Tom, quickly as a follow-on, Coriant, we have kind of a tepid kind of public news flow. They do reasonably well overseas and in places like India, lot of growth, lot of opportunities, lots going on.

Would acquiring Coriant in your view improve your win-loss especially in overseas market versus Ciena? And just kind of broader commentary from you on competition versus Ciena with Coriant now coming into the portfolio? Thanks.

Tom Fallon

Yes, I think, as I – we talked about, they –Coriant has done a very good job of winning a lot of customers. Twenty so far this year. And they are bringing 100 unique customers to us. A lot of the Tier-1s, but they’ve also done a very good job of building an international business, 60% of their business is international as a combined company, so about 50-50.

They’ve got a good presence in India. As you know, we have been very clear that we are pursuing that ourselves. They also, interestingly enough have a beginning and growing presence in China. I think what they’ve done in these emerging areas is something that we are going to accelerate. So I am exceptionally excited about that.

I think that, we competed just fine with the other major players in the industry on our own. I think that by adding Coriant to this, both from a service and support, product technology, breadth of solutions, overall capabilities end-to-end, we certainly have a stronger hand to compete moving forward.

Vijay Bhagavath

Yes, perfect. Okay, thanks, Tom.

Tom Fallon

Have a good day, Vijay.

David Heard

Thanks, Vijay.

George Notter

Hi guys. Thanks a lot. And I guess, I wanted to go back to the discussion about the vertical integration of the combined company. I think you touched on this a bit earlier. But, the Transmode portfolio today, as I understand it does not have PIC chip technology in it and we are 3, 3.5 years I think post the close of that deal. So, I guess, I am trying to understand why this is different relative to the Transmode situation.

Is there something I am missing about the technical requirements of integrating PIC chips into other platforms or kind of walk us through that? And then, separately, I just wanted to ask about some of the financials of Coriant, you are buying it for a half-a-time sales, I presume the business is burning cash.

I am wondering what that cash burn kind of looks like initially and how fast you can get that asset to breakeven as you pull it into the combined company? Thanks.

DaveWelch

Okay, George, this is Dave, I will try and address your vertical integration question. Transmode’s product is predominantly in edge-oriented products. Infinera’s long-haul product has been a high capacity optical engine and our most recent ones being out there it’s a multi-terabit capability. The multi-terabit PICs and the DSPs associated to that don’t fit in edge products.

And so we’ve worked on to be able to drive our technology down and the – we do most of our metro, our PICs in the metro space frankly are DCI oriented or core metro core oriented, but not edge oriented. And this gets into where Coriant actually brings us their metro position as much more core-centric and metro core-centric and long-haul centric are their existing platforms whereas Transmodes’ products are much more metro edge and access-centric.

So we expect to first be able to get a substantial margin uplift as we integrate our high capacity PICs into their metro core and long-haul capabilities and those are natural fits at the capacity levels that we are operating at. And we see no barrier, no subset of engineering barrier in order to drive those technologies in. We will be targeting our generation of product in the 2020 timeframe for them.

Tom Fallon

There is a picture in the presentation, George that kind of shows that probably it’s just complementary portfolios and if you look to Dave’s point that, metro access portion of the business is a very small yellow piece and the – in the Infinera piece today.

It’s a nice piece of our portfolio and we think it’s going to grow again with those fiber deep technologies. When you look over at the Coriant side, excluding the service, a very large portion is that, look at that and it looks like about 75% or 80% are in the metro core, long-haul and DCI portion that except the optical engine in terms of its economic value and its bandwidth throughput.

Brad Feller

And George, to touch on your financial question, Coriant is a private company and you are right, worth burning a reasonable amount of cash. They burned if you’d – non-restructuring type things about $50 million in 2017 and we, I think talked about some of the challenges they had from a gross margin perspective with just not having the ability to go – really go enter into long-term supply contracts.

Going and having to bid very aggressively on new deals and not owning their own IP, put challenges on the growth side of things. They do run a fairly good operation, but we see cost and OpEx synergies very quickly after the deal closes and as I said, we think that in 2019, the combined company will be profitable and positive cash flows with 40%-ish gross margin.

So, it was challenged under our roots. It is a very different asset and it will continue to be a more and more profitable asset as we move forward.

George Notter

Got it. And the one last follow-up, could you just tell us how much debt you are going to add here? I know there is a convertible debt issue that you are going to refinance, I think as part of all this as well, but just can you remind us how much debt is going to come in here?

Brad Feller

Yes, so, George, we haven’t laid that out yet. The convert that was existing, we actually paid off at the start of June. And the new debt, we are evaluating different opportunities. We can’t get into the exact instruments that we are planning.

But as I mentioned on the call, we’ll need about a $150 million to close the deal. We’ll need some ongoing operation costs as you should expect something in the – probably $300 million plus range from a raise.

George Notter

Okay, thank you.

Simon Leopold

Great. Thank you. Just wanted if you could tell us roughly what the first half 2018 sales for Coriant were? I think you gave us a full 2017 and I guess, what you have indicated for the full 2018 pro forma suggest that you expect 2018 Coriant business is flattish to 2017, just want to make sure I am getting this right.

Brad Feller

Yes, so, it will be up from 2017 as our expectations for the Coriant revenues. Their revenues in the first half were in the low-300s. We expect that to be higher obviously in the second half to get them to be enough trajectory in the second half.

Tom Fallon

And, historically, their second half is always significantly greater than our first half. So this is not something that is atypical.

Simon Leopold

Yes. And can you talk us little bit about the customer concentration for the Coriant business? My question is that they’ve had some pretty high concentration with certain customers, but given that they’ve been privately – probably lost touch with that?

Tom Fallon

Yes, actually, so, I mean, they’ve actually done an exceptional job of bringing on new customers. They obviously have some very large Tier-1s that probably have one-time or a significant portion of the revenues. But if you look at the customer base for bringing across, there is multiple large Tier-1s.

There is multiple large Internet content providers. It is actually a very diverse customer base and like I said, they continue to win new customers that continue to diversify it further and as was mentioned on the prepared remarks, if you take the top-10 customers combined, only one of them overlaps and there are in different parts of the network.

So, it will allow our business to be much more diverse going forward as well. And with the top-10 customers, likely making up about 45% of our combined revenues, so, we will get much better spot as well. And just for perspective for you, Simon, we don’t have any customers greater than 10%.

Brad Feller

Hey, Simon, one clarification is, the revenue in the first half, we anticipate to be closer to the mid-300 level.

Tom Fallon

Yes, yes.

Simon Leopold

Okay. Just a follow-up. You said they have no greater than 10% customers now, is that correct?

Brad Feller

Not for a sustainable basis for the full year.

Simon Leopold

Okay. And then, my assumption would be then on a combined basis, do you have a sense of what your 10% customer mix would look like, because you had some high concentration. It sounds like it would improve. What do you expect on a pro forma basis, the combined company and present customer mix to look like?

Tom Fallon

Yes, so Simon, my expectation is we’ll have one, maybe two that will be greater than 10%. Yes, for the course of a full year.

Simon Leopold

Okay. And in terms of the deal structure, the indication that there is 200 million 21 million shares, which of those values is fixed? Is it the 200 million and the share count would vary, or the share count is fixed and the dollar would vary?

Brad Feller

The dollars are fixed.

Simon Leopold

Dollars are fixed.

Tom Fallon

Well, they are actually both fixed as of today just based on a trailing average.

Simon Leopold

Right, but if the stock price were to move between now and the deal close, then the value of that would change.

Tom Fallon

No, it’s all fixed.

Simon Leopold

Okay. So you might have…

Brad Feller

From a shares perspective, okay?

Simon Leopold

Okay. Fixed, it’s not shares.

Brad Feller

Yes.

Tom Fallon

And they are both fixed.

Brad Feller

The shares were calculated based on the last month’s average – weighted average view. So that is fixed as of today and the cash is fixed.

Tom Fallon

Yes, to your point, Simon that, it’s a number of shares, if the value goes up, those shares are obviously more valuable.

Simon Leopold

Right. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Tom Fallon

Yes.

Brad Feller

Yes.

Rod Hall

Yes, hi guys. Thanks for the question. I wanted to – I guess, I wanted to back up, it’s a huge deal. Same number of employees, almost the same amount of revenue and I guess, I’ll ask the question from different points of view. One is, Tom, could you give us any more color? You guys said, you’ve got dedicated employees managing integration.

Could you talk to us a little bit about what you see the management structure of this being and more on the integration process? And then, I wanted to also ask it from the point of view of Brad and how you guys would intend to report segments? Do you expect to expand the number of segments you are reporting? Or do you think you will stick with kind of the simple products and services segmentation?

Tom Fallon

Yes, from an organization perspective, I am not going to rollout an organization chart today. David Heard from our side will lead the integration, Pat DiPietro from Coriant will lead from the Coriant side working for David. Oak is dedicating some resources. They have a lot of experience in integration of companies based upon what they do for a living.

They’ve made some dedicated resources available for functional expertise. We are also complementing our company with having some external people come in who do this for a living. By the time we close, we will have a complete organization chart that we’ll be ready to share with you. Brad?

Brad Feller

Yes, so, Rod, I don’t expect us to report separate segments going forward, but as we rollout the businesses, we’ll have to figure out what is the right thing for the business and the right way to run the business. And whatever that is, is what we will report externally. But, the businesses are fairly similar today.

Rod Hall

Okay. And then, I just wanted to follow-up on the – I know you can’t comment specifically about product integration. Can you - when do you think you might be able to give us some sort of an update on that? Would it be a close or beyond close or how do you expect us to update in terms of how the product lines come together?

Tom Fallon

Yes, I think that we’ll certainly be able to give some indication at close. But we are going to probably have, what I would consider an Analyst Day later in the year and we will give a complete portfolio update. We certainly have ideas, but when you are buying a technology company, part of what you are buying and integrating its people and what they understand.

And what we don’t want to do is be overly presumptuous. We have great products. They have some great products. Together we have to take advantage of both what we have today. But the magic will come from integrating the capabilities moving forward. So we are going to have to spend some time collaboratively with them once they are not a competitor and make sure that we don’t presume something that isn’t fully baked.

Rod Hall

Okay, great. Thanks guys. Appreciate it.

Tom Fallon

Rod, thanks.

Meta Marshall

Great. Thanks guys. Again, realizing you are not getting into product details, but, if you could maybe split the $100 million between kind of R&D savings versus sales and marketing? And I guess, the impetus for that question has been, timing of – making sure that you are sticking to ICE 5 and ICE 6 timing, as well as kind of integrating resources so, just getting a sense for that split.

And then the second question I had is just, were there any customer commitments on product continuity that you guys entered into as part of this deal? Or do you have the potential to kind of swap out a lot of products in 2020 when things are vertically integrated? Thanks.

Tom Fallon

Yes, so, Meta, just to give a little bit of color on the OpEx side of things. Obviously, the R&D synergies take more time, because we want to make sure that we are honoring all the commitments on both sides and make sure we are absolutely taking care of customers and making sure that that is job one.

So, the majority of the synergies in year one will be from the sales and marketing into a much smaller extent of G&A and R&D side of things. So, primarily sales and marketing will be year one just with overlapping teams and that type of stuff, so.

Meta Marshall

Okay. And then, just product commitments, were there any – with customers, were there any product commitments?

David Heard

I mean, I think as we obviously talk to customers, I think the great thing we heard was that, they are big fans of Coriant and the products, the people, the service they get. And so, what was great for me to hear and for Tom and everyone to hear was that customers wanted to make sure that we were going to continue with those product lines and that we are going to continue to take care of them.

So, I wouldn’t say anything specific that we did. But we wanted to make sure that customers knew that we were going to take care of them and make sure that they were not negatively impacted by this transaction. In fact, they will be positively impacted by it as we go forward.

Tom Fallon

And Meta, the contracts that are in place and the commitments that have made, I would consider them mostly software type of upgrades and minor feature sets. There is no substitute type of hardware, products commitments that we have been made aware of by any of the customers, which is actually good news. I think there is a real opportunity to have not a huge amount of sustaining work that’s necessary and allow the resources to migrate into joint platforms that we can develop over time.

Meta Marshall

Got it. Thank you guys.

Brad Feller

Thanks.

Tom Fallon

I’d just like to thank you all very much for your time. We look forward to updating you on this great opportunity. Have a great day.

