Qualcomm: Plan B

Qualcomm (QCOM) enters the final few days to get Chinese approval for the NXP Semi. (NXPI) deal. The company has promised to finally walk away. The wireless tech giant has a Plan B to overcome the disappointment of the NXP Semiconductors deal not closing. The best solution for shareholders remains for the company to move forward with or without this deal.

Plan A

Naturally, Qualcomm would've never agreed to the NXP Semiconductors deal, if that wasn't the ideal plan. The wireless giant wants to move beyond the wireless segment as 5G upside peaks in the next few years and NXP Semiconductors provides access to a potentially more rewarding connected car future.

The combined entity probably has a stronger ability to compete against the bigger players in the semiconductor space. Maybe even more importantly, the deal provides an immediate $1.50 per share accretion due to the ability of Qualcomm to utilize cash to purchase the semiconductor stock.

NXP Semiconductors is projected to earn about $8 per share in 2019 and the deal offers $500 million in synergies. A big income boost when paid for with cash on the balance sheet and cheap debt.

All other regulatory agencies have provided approval so the deal is only waiting on MOFCOM, Chinese regulator, for approval. Any signs that approval is in the works would likely move Qualcomm to work on extending the deal.

Chinese media suggests the deal could still get approval though this outcome seems highly unlikely at this late stage in the game. Plan A looks like a low probability outcome.

Plan B

Qualcomm has promised to walk away from the deal on July 25 and the CEO recently reiterated that opinion via an interview with The New York Times. In such a move, Qualcomm has already stated the intention to send the $2 billion breakup fee to NXP Semiconductors on July 26. The company made an aggressive and clear statement on the intent to quickly move forward.

Plan B involves a $25 billion share buyback that would provide similar EPS benefits of $1.50. The current market value sits under $90 billion so the size of this buyback plan could easily reduce share count by 25%.

Source: Qualcomm FQ2'18 presentation

Simple math:

FY19 net income: $3.81 EPS x 1.5B shares = $5.7B

Share count reduction: 1.5B shares x 25% = 375M shares

New EPS: $5.7B / 1.125B shares = $5.07 EPS

This simple math calculates a quick $1.26 boost to FY19 EPS. Lower stock prices or a higher buyback amount would help achieve the $1.50 amount. CEO Mollenkopf presented the idea of spending up to $30 billion on share buybacks. As well, resolution to the license disputes would provide an even bigger EPS boost with the lower share count.

This plan isn't as desirable due to the unknowns of whether the company can actually repurchase the shares at a reasonable price. If Qualcomm was to surge into the $70s and $80s, naturally this plans doesn't boost EPS in the same manner.

The one known fact is that analyst estimates still don't factor in either Plan A or B into the numbers. Qualcomm implemented a $1 billion cost savings program that along with 5G wireless boosts the FY19 EPS target to $3.81.

QCOM EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The additional $1.50 EPS boost from either plan would move the FY19 figure close to the $5.25 target presented by management. Despite analysts and the market knowing that one of the plans is predicable as an outcome, the numbers aren't incorporated into the estimates due to the unknown nature of the actual plan.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wall Street is again playing games. Below $60, the stock is cheap due analysts not utilizing easily predictable FY19 EPS estimates. Even projecting $5.25 per share next year is ignoring the fact that Qualcomm will start collecting royalties from a couple of license disputes by that time. The actual EPS target is easily north of $6 per share placing the stock as trading below a multiple of 10x predictable FY19 EPS targets.

Predicting how the stock reacts to the Plan B option isn't easy. Qualcomm likely dips initially before ultimately rebounding on massive buybacks and the rollout of 5G technologies. All while, investors get a 4.2% dividend to wait. Either plan is a better option than waiting on Chinese regulators.

