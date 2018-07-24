Reviewing TSMC's Q2 Results

The latest Q2 report was strong – it sent TSMC (TSM) stock up (on earnings beat) at the expense of the rest of the semi universe (on capex cut).

Here’s the breakdown:

2Q18 Key Metrics (NT$ ‘mn) Actual Consensus Sales 233,276 230,305 Gross Margin (%) 47.8 48.2 Operating Margin (%) 36.2 37.5 EPS 2.79 2.77

(Source: Company Filings, Press Release)

It wasn’t all bullish though. 2018 guidance called for slower sales growth (~7-10%), which was better than the bear case (~5-6%), but slower than the typical ~10% run rate. The Q3 was also set at HSD QoQ growth, with gross margins ~48-50% on more favourable utilization and exchange rates. The “2019 and beyond” sales growth bar was also set at a conservative ~5-10%.

Capex Cut

Capex guidance was down by $1.5bn ($10-10.5bn) due to 1) Delayed equipment delivery/ payment ($700m), 2) Production efficiency ($600m gains), and 3) USD appreciation ($200m). The news caused some jitters in semi equipment stocks (AMAT, ASML, KLAC) and justifiably so – a $600m capex cut represents ~1.2% of 2017 equipment spending. TSMC didn’t provide further color on how the efficiency gains were being obtained and their sustainability so this should continue to be a wait-and-see theme for the space.

The capex reduction may not be good for the sector, but it’s positive for TSMC – it adds to the investment case for income investors, especially if the $600m efficiency gains are sustainable.

(Source: HSBC)

“Better Than Expected” Revenue Trends

The key overhang on the stock – smartphone growth remains key. In response, the narrative out of TSMC is that high performance computing (HPC) growth will be the offset to the mobile/ smartphone slowdown. Mark Liu (co-CEO) alluded to ~40% for 2018, expecting HPC “percentage will increase slightly, and mobile percentage will decrease slightly”. As crypto is lumped into the HPC bracket, expect this segment to be volatile. In Q3 however, TSMC expects a smartphone pickup on the back of the iPhone so for the short-term at least, things look upbeat.

TSMC’s packaging segment is a supplementary often glossed over revenue source, and that looks to be tracking well too. Advanced packaging helps improve performance, and customer take-up looks good with guidance calling for a “faster than wafer growth rate” in 2018. Special technology such as MEMS, CMOS, high voltage power IC, and analog to more advanced nodes should not only boost back-end contribution going forward, but also add a differentiating factor as the industry progresses into 7nm. 2018 back-end mix is set for >10% (vs 10% in 2017).

Advanced Nodes

28nm utilization rate in Q2 looks better than expected, with TSMC using crypto demand to backfill a large portion of capacity. Meanwhile, 40 tapeouts are planned for 22nm over the next few quarters with demand coming from digital TV, consumer electronics, IoT and RF connectivity. There’s been a bit of controversy around 12nm (50-60% Nvidia) shipments with a GPU delay on the horizon but there was no indication of a delay on the call.

Rounding up the advanced nodes is 10nm (a transitional node for Apple’s A10/A11 processor), which is ramping down as 7nm ramps up toward the back half of 2018.

Current key 10nm customers include MediaTek and Bitmain (whose 10nm ASIC miner will ship in 2H).

Bullish tones out of 7nm as well, with focus on the 7nm TAM being a source of future upside (greater than 16nm TAM). The rationale behind this narrative is the tapeout activity at 7nm (already at 50+) relative to 16nm (~50 tapeouts). Projections are for 7nm’s TAM to run at ~$27bn (~14% higher than 28nm) due to the variety of applications and broad potential customer base. While 7nm will drag down gross margins by “more than 1 percentage point” in Q3, its revenue contribution is set to ramp to >20% in Q4.

EUV Tracking For 2019

EUV prospects look upbeat as well - set for 7nm+ volume production in 2019 with 5nm mass production set for 2020. TSMC has been the early mover in EUV (on par with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)) and has already secured the “largest” number of EUV tools. Customers are naturally hesitant to be the first movers into EUV but this tends to be a natural progression with new technologies and I suspect we’ll see higher take-up once TSMC hits mass production.

Inventory Rising

Also noteworthy from the Q2 results was the sharp rise in inventory levels – Q2 DOI stood at ~74 days (vs 52 days in Q2 2017). According to TSMC, the inventory is “mainly “work in process”. My guess is that it could relate to Nvidia’s (NVDA) GPU delay as well as the 7nm ramp. TSMC’s response to the inventory questions indicated as much:

“Inventory mainly for TSMC’s working process and we had a 73-days inventory at the end of second quarter. With revenue of 7-nanometer, we expect that inventory will go up a few days in third quarter but will come down as we ship more 7-nanometer by end of fourth quarter. So our inventory are mainly work in process…. The customer is shipping ahead of their schedules, sometimes within a couple days range they want to adjust their inventory, and there are many factors”

Here’s the TSMC segment breakdown up to Q2:

Takeaway – Solid Result, Achievable Targets

TSMC’s call for a high single digit growth rate in 2018 is lower than the prior 10% but it still significantly outpaces semi ex-memory’s ~5% growth. With the overall foundry industry growth at ~7% (down from prior 8% TSMC guidance), TSMC’s history of outperforming the sector by a few percentage points should remain intact and boost outperformance this year.

While Q2 was solid and the outlook less so, it was still significantly better than many sceptics were projecting. The post-Q2 consensus target price was raised to ~NT$264, which really isn’t too high - it simply calls for TSMC stock to revisit prior highs. I think it’s very possible we see TSMC outstrip current targets from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.