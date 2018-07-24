Anecdotal Evidence Coming From Farmers Suggests Tough Times Ahead For Deere

In coming months, we will most likely see real data points, which will confirm what the anecdotal evidence and basic logic already tells us in regards to farm machinery sales.

Anecdotal evidence shows that farmers are worried about their income. Therefore, it is logical to assume that big ticket items such as Deere machinery will be off their shopping list.

Given that the trade war is now real and US farmers are clearly being targeted by America's trade partners with retaliatory tariffs, the effects are no longer hypothetical either.

I wrote an article recently pointing out the threat the evolving trade war poses to Deere & Company (DE). Back then, the big July, 6 event, which perhaps will go down in history as the date when the real trade war began was still theoretical, with many people still believing that the threat of tariffs will in fact lead to lower tariffs once new trade deals will emerge as a result of everyone wanting to step back from disaster. The mutual tariffs imposed on each other, levied by the US and China did come into effect, with the threat of more to come and a promise of reprisals in kind between not only the US and China but also with other trading partners. One thing that is increasingly clear in regards to Chinese and other counter-tariffs hitting the US from around the world is that they are designed to heavily target the US agricultural industry. Last month, the prospect of damage to one of Deere's main customer demographics was mostly theoretical. Now, it has become real, and there is already some anecdotal evidence emerging suggesting that US farmers may get deeply hurt this year, and the damage to farming households and companies may last for years beyond the duration of this trade war.

Farmers are starting to feel the pain

A recent article on CNN, entitled "With Trade War Looming, Farmers Brace For Impact" makes the situation in regards to US farmers crystal clear, in my view. The article focuses on a dairy farmer in Utah, who points out that things have been tough for them in the past few years already, with the number of Utah dairy farms already set to shrink from 160 to as few as 100, just this year. The additional worry that they are now feeling is not just in regards to the immediate impact of the trade war but also what will happen once the war ends. The farmer rightly points out that US farmers face a lot of competition on the foreign market, and once they lose customers, they may be lost forever, as they build new relationships with other producers.

An apple orchard owner in Colorado who does not even send his produce to be exported was correctly pointing out the fact that apple exporters will now look to dump their production domestically, which has him bracing for a plunge in prices, which will hurt him. These are just some examples of the real situation that farmers are bracing for right now. Therefore, it should be expected that they are now set to cut back on purchasing big ticket items such as farm machinery.

Another good example is a pig farmer from Illinois who expected to make a $4-5 net profit for each pig sold this year. But with a 62% tariff on pork imposed by China, he is now bracing for a net loss of $7-8 per pig. With operating profit margins already razor-thin for many farmers, it is not hard to understand that with the prospects of deep cuts in farm commodity prices, farmers will be left with no choice even if the government will step in to help them financially. I personally doubt that many farmers who will receive government aid will be in the mood to invest in machinery.

For most of us consumers, this is all mostly good news, because food prices will mostly decline across the board, perhaps as soon as in the last few months of the year. But as one of the farmers pointed out, their incomes have been declining for some years now. Many soft commodity prices have been on a downward trend, and it has been taking a bite out of farmer's incomes.

Pork bellies for instance are holding up well but still prices are way off the 2013-2014 high point.

Soybean, Cotton, Wheat, and Corn prices have been faring far worse since peaking about half a decade ago.

Milk prices also hit a peak about four years ago, while now they are close to the lower end of the past ten years' range.

As I pointed out in my previous article on Deere and its exposure to the trade war unfolding, there are some commodities such as corn for instance, where there could be solutions such as increasing domestic ethanol production as a way to make up for losses in exports, which would help provide something of a price floor, but a lot of other commodities could be seeing a severe plunge in prices in coming months and even years, in the event that there is no immediate reversal of the current trend of rising trade barriers.

As we can see, farm cash receipts are already set to be the lowest since 2010. Profits will most likely be down by a much wider margin. We should keep in mind the pig farmer from Illinois and the relatively thin profit margins he was working with before the tariff. The chart above represents the volume of business, not net incomes that farmers derive from it.

As I pointed out already in the last article, farmers are Deere's most important customers. Given its recent financial results, we know that Deere can engage in some discounting in order to try to defend sales volume, at the expense of profits. In the first quarter of this year, its agriculture and turf sectors accounted for about two-thirds of revenues and profits, which were $10.7 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively. It is therefore entering this looming crisis in very good financial health. It can use this favorable position to discount its products in order to prevent sales declines. It could alternatively keep prices as they are and take a loss in revenue as farmers will most likely pull back their spending dramatically in coming months, regardless of discounting.

It is hard perhaps to get overly concerned in regards to a potentially looming US farmer equipment buying strike as their confidence gets shaken. The beginning of this year was apparently better compared with the last few years, so it may be hard to reverse what was previously a bullish trend.

Based on the graph above, perhaps if it were not for the unfolding trade war, where America's trading partners are seemingly intent on targeting US farmers among others, this could have been a good year for Deere. As things stand right now, it is looking like the second half of this year and perhaps beyond might turn out to be a tough year for Deere and all other companies selling goods and services to US farmers. We have no data points yet which might tell us just how difficult things might get for US farmers, therefore companies that depend on the farming industry. We will probably get a better idea in coming months as different data points will most likely start confirming what the anecdotal evidence that the media has been reporting is already indicating. Based on basic logic, as well as the mounting anecdotal evidence, we know that things will most likely get bad for farm machinery manufacturers. We are yet to find out just how bad, but we will, which is when investors will most likely start heading for that narrow exit door.

