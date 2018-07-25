Opera IPO Starts The Browser Wars

The IPO market is blazing hot with a number of successful technology IPOs recently. Stitch Fix (SFIX) in retail, DocuSign (DOCU) in document management services, Zuora (ZUO) in tech subscriptions and Avalara (AVLR) in tax services all have launched with success and continue to trade above their initial offering price. The latest tech firm to announce going public is the desktop and mobile browser platform, Opera (OPRA) with an anticipated date of July 26 in the $10 to $12 range.

Financials

The Norwegian provider who was purchased by a Chinese consortium just a few years ago is in the midst of revenue shift to advertising and focused on growing revenues within the smartphone emerging markets of Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia and South Asia. Revenues grew 20% in the latest full year (December 31 end) and 54% in the latest quarter (March 31 end).

In the latest quarter, Opera reported an operating profit of $9.8 million or an operating margin of 25%. This figure is up considerably from the $780,000 or an operating margin of 3% made in the quarter a year ago. As the most recent quarter revenues grew greater than 50%, operating expenses grew approximately 20% leading to great profitability. If the revenue continues to scale faster than operating expense, the increased profitability margin will continue to provide operating margins in excess of 20%.

How popular is Opera?

Smartphones

Opera currently maintains 182 million MAUs, which is up 13.8% year over year and 0.9% quarter over quarter. That growth rate year over year compares to a similar growth rate of 13.2% in 2017. Opera is well established on the Android platform with the initial launch in 2013 followed by the Opera Touch in 2018. The user base skews to markets needing fast browsers on limited mobile networks. Because of this, the most popular countries for Opera have become Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Feature Phones

Opera included the feature phones within its total 264 million MAUs but failed to break out the growth or decline of this group within the prospectus. Feature phone users contributed ~82 million of the MAUs. I would assume this split was withheld because the feature phone is in strong decline as consumers switch to smartphones.

PCs

Opera has 57 million PC MAUs globally with close to 70% of the user base in Europe. This figure is up roughly 34.7% year over year and 4.7% quarter over quarter. Keep in mind that this compares to a PC MAU figure of 51 million in 2016 that then declined to 42 million in 2017 before aggressive marketing was used to drive that figure back above 50 million MAUs.

Opera News

As Opera builds out its advertising platform, the company has started to focus its growth story on the news offering. As of the latest reported quarter, there were 92 million MAUs, which is up 891.2% year over year but only up 24.6% quarter over quarter. Of those 92 million MAUs, ~89 million came via the browser and the remaining 3.6 million came via a stand-alone app named Opera News. That MAU figure is up from 0.9 million MAUs at the start of 2018. Opera reports that on average, each Opera user spends 32 minutes on Opera News daily. To put this into context, the average Facebook user spends 35 minutes within Facebook per day.

How does Opera make its money?

Search

Within Search, Opera has revenue sharing agreements with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX). When users search within the URL bar, search pages or search boxes embedded within the browsers. The agreements date back to 2001 for Google and 2007 for Yandex. Both agreements are due for renewal in 2020. Search accounted for 51% of revenues in the most recent quarter versus 60% last year.

Ecommerce and Travel Referrals

Opera also provides dedicated links to various sites including Booking.com (BKNG), Amazon (AMZN), AliExpress (NYSE:BABA), Walmart (WMT) and eBay (EBAY) that in turn provide referral revenue when users purchase goods or services.

Digital Advertising Revenue

In various locations within the browser, Opera is serving ads from Google, Facebook (FB) and Baidu (BIDU). Those ads are determined based upon the users' behavior within the Speed Dial tab showcasing the dedicated links or the personalized news tab serving content from over 230 news sources. Advertising accounted for 33% in the latest quarter, which is up from 28% in last year's quarter.

Licensing

Lastly, Opera licenses its compression technologies to other mobile operators along with related maintenance, support and hosting services to third parties. This business actually grew over 100% from last year and now accounts for 16% of the total revenues, which is up from 11% in the comparable quarter last year.

What makes Opera unique?

On the PC version of Opera, there are dedicated tabs and integration with communication services such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp alongside a dedicated button for news. All of this functionality makes Opera browser more of a platform for communications and content consumption to drive greater usage. Opera also provides several features you don't typically see in browsers ranging from a battery saver option, built-in VPN service and snapshot tool.

As with most content providers and search engines, Opera is also using AI technologies such as image recognition, natural language processing and a recommendation engine to drive more personalized content. All of these are table stakes in today's content delivery platforms but will only assist to drive further usage with current browser users.

Lastly, Opera has focused efforts on building compression technologies to minimize the amount of data needed to access web pages. This is helpful for users on slower networks or lower data tier plans, yet also provides faster load times of any content. Opera believes its mobile browser Opera Mini compresses web content up to 90%.

What are Opera's opportunities and challenges?

Opera has well-funded competition pushing its product via operating systems and devices. Buying a Windows PC (MSFT) brings Internet Explorer/Edge. Buying an Apple (AAPL) device brings Safari. But most importantly, buying an Android or Chrome device brings Chrome. Captive audiences can be difficult to make aware of other browser options and eventually convince to download.

Opera is predominantly an Android based app based on rankings. App Annie data from mid-July shows the traction and top country rankings quite clearly (screenshot below). While Opera is only in the 100 overall apps in 6 countries, the main browser is in the top 100 of the Communication category in over 100 countries.

The mini or lite weight version of the browser has even better rankings. The mini browser is within the top 25 overall within 10 countries and falls within the top 100 overall within 20 countries (see screenshot below).

While Opera flourishes on the Android platform, the browser struggles on the other major smartphone operating system, Apple's iOS. This is largely due to Chrome dominating the market in Sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia and South Asia. With that said, the other markets with higher ARPUs like EMEA and North America have a strong market with Apple's iOS. Unfortunately, on iOS, Opera has the stiff competition but is also the worst rated browser of the majors and ranked poorly in downloads. Opera has stated it is releasing Opera Flow for iOS in the coming months, but some dramatic improvements are going to be needed if Opera intends to play a role on the second-largest mobile operating system by market share.

In the latest quarter Opera had an Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of $0.16 which is up approximately 23% year over year. To put this into context, Facebook's ARPU in the latest quarter in Asia-Pacific was $2.45 and in the broadly defined "Rest of the World," the ARPU was $1.68. The top region was North America clocking in $23.59 followed by Europe at $8.12. I by no means believe this is a valid comp to Opera but believe the $1.68 per user in the "Rest of the World" figure provides the best in class figure Opera should be seeking to attain over the long term.

I find Opera's focus on the shift to advertising, growing user ARPU and riding the wave of smartphone growth and usage in emerging economies on trend and promising. With that said, this is playing on a field dominated by well-funded tech stalwarts with captive audiences. If Opera can continue adding smartphone and PC users faster than the loss of feature phone users while increasing the ARPU through personalization of content, this small provider will build quite the content delivery moat in some of the world's fastest growing markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.