A Second Housing Bust? - Today's Editors' Picks

Over the past half-decade or so, home prices in popular cities around the United States have surged. Seeking Alpha contributor Logan Kane believes another housing bubble is on the horizon. According to Kane, innovative lending firms are driving madness in the markets, which may lead to a steep fall from the cliff. Do you think there will be another housing correction? If so, when?

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Logan Kane, Reid Hudson, Brad Thomas, Watchman, Value Investigator, Investing City, Tristan R. Brown, and Scott Kennedy bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Average rent of a San Fran home

Comment of the day, by contributor Lance Brofman

There are reasons to believe that the 4% unemployment rate may not be an accurate indicator of tightness in the labor markets. As was pointed out in the article, Disability's Disabling Impact On The Labor Market, seekingalpha.com/...labor force participation has behaved cyclically in the midst of a slightly declining trend. Dubious and fraudulent disability claims have vastly increased the number of those collecting disability, with commensurate decreases in labor force participation and the unemployment rate. A segment on CBS, "60 Minutes" quoted employees of the Social Security Administration and administrative law judges who asserted that lawyers are recruiting millions of people to make fraudulent disability claims. One such judge said, "if the American public knew what was going on in our system, half would be outraged and the other half would apply for benefits."

Image of the day: 5-Year home price appreciation

Fun Fact Of The Day:

Until the 1980s, it was illegal for a woman to drive a car down Main Street in Waynesboro, Virginia, unless her husband was walking in front of the car waving a red flag.

For this week's Behind the Idea, Managing Editor Daniel Shvartsman spoke to From Growth To Value (a bull), Ramy Taraboulsi, CFA (a bear), and Jan Barta (a bear) about Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and their individual theses. In the podcast, you'll hear the various authors quietly rebuking or building on one another's work. Is the stock a buy, hold or sell? You’ll have to listen to find out.

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason