Did Tuesday Mark Another 'Victory' For China In The Trade War?

Meanwhile, the aide to U.S. agriculture seems to hint that the White House is hunkering down for a protracted war of attrition.

China's actions suggest Beijing is set to pull all the levers at its disposal to protect the domestic economy.

There was big news on the trade front Tuesday, with China tipping new fiscal stimulus measures and the U.S. announcing what amounts to a $12 billion bailout for American farmers.

On Sunday, in "Why China Is 'Winning' The War - For Now," I spent quite a bit of time discussing the mechanics behind China's ongoing countenance of yuan depreciation.

Just to reiterate, there is no question as to whether Chinese authorities are tolerating and indeed encouraging yuan weakness. As detailed exhaustively in the linked post above, the PBoC has a dizzying array of tools at their disposal when it comes to both pushing the yuan weaker and supporting the currency when they believe it's overshot to the downside.

Officials learned a lot from the 2015 experience. In the three years since the devaluation, they've expanded their toolkit to include all manner of liquidity management mechanisms and last summer, they developed the opaque "counter-cyclical adjustment factor," which is basically a means of temporarily rolling back the market's role in determining the daily fix whenever the central bank believes there's undue pressure to the weak side or, theoretically, the strong side.

On Tuesday, the onshore yuan fell to a 12-month low, a day after the PBoC conducted its largest medium-term lending operation in history, offering 502 billion yuan in liquidity, the latest in a series of easing measures.

The idea here is simple. China knows the Fed is pot committed when it comes to rate hikes. Jerome Powell has been unwavering in his upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy and he has been equally unequivocal in his contention that the data warrants more (if gradual) rate hikes. Powell is also on record saying that he believes emerging markets will prove to be resilient in the face of Fed normalization.

Given that, every incremental sign of further easing from the PBoC by definition increases the policy divergence between the U.S. and China, thereby putting further depreciation pressure on the yuan. The more the yuan weakens, the more insulated the Chinese economy is from the tariffs. For those who missed it, here's Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) explaining this in the simplest terms possible:

So long as there are little signs of stress building into the system, there is little incentive for China to discourage FX weakness. After all, the nearly 10% USD/CNY move since March has almost completely offset the impact of Trump’s potential tariffs before they have even happened. Perhaps this is why the US President’s Twitter feed has turned back to talking down the dollar.

If you want further details on this, I would again refer you to the above-linked post, but suffice to say that up to and until China sees evidence of rampant speculation (e.g., in the offshore market) and/or acute capital flight, the PBoC has little incentive to lean against currency depreciation and a ton of incentive not only to tolerate it, but in fact to encourage it.

Remember, Beijing embarked years ago on a campaign to squeeze leverage out of the country's labyrinthine shadow banking complex. That effort has always been about curtailing "unproductive" credit growth while ensuring that the tightening push doesn't end up choking off credit to the "real" economy. It's an extremely precarious effort and in the final analysis, it's not completely realistic because there's no real way of knowing where all of the credit extended through shadow conduits ended up or what it ended up financing.

When you squeeze those channels, there's always - always - collateral damage (figuratively and literally). Last month's credit data not only revealed the slowest M2 growth in more than two decades, but also showed a contraction in off-balance-sheet-lending, the first in as long as anyone can remember. As Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) showed earlier this month, via the following two visuals, that doesn't bode particularly well:

With the economy decelerating and credit growth slowing, China was already predisposed to loosening up and de-emphasizing the deleveraging push. The trade frictions with the U.S. only further incentivized monetary easing and because the Fed is compelled to hike by the prospect of fiscal stimulus in the U.S. overheating the economy, the policy divergence between the two countries continues to grow, putting pressure on the yuan and shielding the Chinese economy from the trade war.

As Deutsche Bank notes in the excerpted passage above, the dynamic I just described is why Donald Trump is now "not happy" with Fed policy.

Importantly, all of the above is fact. It is not speculation and it is not debatable. It just is what's going on.

Having thus largely achieved the desired end with the currency, the next logical step for China is to try and reinvigorate the country's struggling stock market. The Shanghai Composite of course fell into a bear market earlier this year and monetary easing has been largely ineffective when it comes to shoring up sentiment.

Well, guess what China did? They announced fiscal stimulus measures following a meeting of the State Council in Beijing, that's what they did.

If you want the specifics on this, you can read Bloomberg's take here and my Tuesday morning post here, but the most important takeaway (at least according to analysts) was actually the language in the official statement which said that fiscal policy would be "more proactive" from here on out.

That's rather coy, but the bottom line is that they are taking a two-pronged approach to shielding the economy that involves both fiscal stimulus and monetary easing, with the former aimed at supporting overall sentiment and the latter designed to keep liquidity flowing and manage the yuan in a way that keeps the currency weak enough to buoy exports, but prevents the type of runaway depreciation that catalyzed capital flight in 2015.

Here's the bottom line from Credit Suisse:

Chinese monetary and fiscal policy have shifted to an easier stance aimed at bolstering domestic demand in the past two weeks. The core of this has been government steps to slow the pace of contraction of off balance sheet credit and to encourage banks to lend to government projects. Fiscal policy has also been tweaked to accelerate tax cuts and spending as well as to promise some new projects as prove necessary. These steps reinforce our confidence in our forecast for Chinese GDP to grow 6.5% this year, if not slightly above. We still expect July and August macro data to be soft, but expect indicators for growth to begin improving by September or October.

This is already having an effect on Chinese equities, which surged on Tuesday and have risen more than 1% for three consecutive sessions.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the Trump administration announced a $12 billion bailout program for American farmers who are adversely affected by the tariffs.

China has of course targeted politically sensitive exports from the U.S. in their retaliatory measures undertaken to offset newly-imposed U.S. tariffs. Specifically, Beijing is targeting the farm belt in an effort to send a message to the Republican base ahead of the midterms. Here's Goldman (NYSE:GS) breaking down the economics of this:

The logical goods to impose tariffs on would be ones where the targeted imports represent a small share of total imports (giving the importer more options to source supplies) but a large share of the targeted nation’s exports (reducing their options in finding a new consumer). However, a close examination of the goods targeted by both China and the US suggests that the choices were far more driven by politics than economics. The US chose to implement tariffs on goods closely tied to China’s Made in China 2025 plan for further industrial development. However, a simple reading of the data shows that the US is more dependent on imports of these goods from China, than China is on exporting these goods to the US. The Chinese chose soybeans, and while this initially appears to satisfy the conditions of a rational target for a tariff (the US exports more soybeans to China than anywhere else), it is actually China’s most economically vulnerable import as there is no ‘spare capacity’ in global trade which can be rerouted towards China to compensate. However, again this is a good that is politically relevant, given the importance of the farm belt in US politics. In summary, China targeted commodities in the US like oil and soybeans while the US targeted high-end technology goods that are more metals-intensive, but with little impact on domestic Chinese metals demand.

When taken together, the farm subsidies announced on Tuesday by the USDA and China's move to tip a "proactive" stance on fiscal stimulus, certainly seem to suggest that both sides are digging in for the long haul.

I won't regale you with the various responses from lawmakers, analysts and, in some cases, farmers themselves, to today's bailout news, but suffice to say the consensus is that the administration should consider striking a truce with China to avoid a self-referential scenario whereby the U.S. is effectively putting tariffs on one country in retaliation for unfairly subsidizing domestic industries and then turning around and subsidizing American interests once the target of the tariffs responds with its own levies.

Remember how the Russell 2000 has been a veritable world-beater as the trade tensions have heated up on the assumption that U.S. small caps are less exposed internationally? Also, remember how emerging market equities just had their worst quarter since 2015?

Well, on Tuesday, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) outperformed the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by the most since February of 2016:

Here's Bloomberg with a bit of color on this:

Investors seeking shelter in U.S. small caps just had the roof cave in. Tuesday saw a massive rotation from domestically oriented U.S. equities into the developing-market stocks that had been abandoned as trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies ratcheted higher.

The read-through for risk assets is ambiguous here. On one hand, it's good news that folks seem to have a lot of faith in China's ability to avert a hard landing by pairing fiscal stimulus with targeted monetary easing. On the other hand (and as alluded to above), the fact that Xi Jinping feels the need to tip a "proactive" stance on fiscal measures going forward and the fact that the Trump administration is now set to spend $12 billion providing relief to farmers affected by the trade frictions, together suggest there's no light at the end of this tunnel.

Meanwhile, the CBOE SKEW index is near its highest levels since 1990, suggesting that not everyone is taking a sanguine view of things.

