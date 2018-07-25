Facebook Q2: Instagram Vs. #DeleteFacebook

Considering that Facebook share has gained over 25% since 1Q ER, one might wonder if much of the good fortune has been factored into the current price.

By K.C. Ma and Zachary Gunn

Shedding off the dark cloud from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) used its 1Q earnings release (ER) to prove its invulnerability. The stock has since risen more than 25% (Figure 1). Thanks to the impressive Instagram strength to overcome the #DeleteFacebook uproar (Table 1). 2Q may turn out to be okay after all.

Instagram Surges

Ad partners continue to see strength in Facebook and Instagram spending. Per Goldman’s (NYSE:GS) Heather Bellini, Instagram's user growth is a "key driver for incremental inventory.” It is estimated that Instagram impressions more than tripled Y/Y for the quarter (vs. a doubling in 1Q), and that spending on Instagram was up 177% Y/Y among its North American clients. Bellini also cites pricing power, pointing out Kenshoo sees a 22% increase in Social CPMs even amidst the heavy inventory increases. The strong mobile advertising demand easily offsets regulatory risks. Advertising price increase of 38% will continue to outpace the number of ads delivered, 8% (Figure 2B). With only 2 million advertisers on the platform, compared with Facebook’s 6 million, Instagram has significant room for growth. Based on eMarketer, mobile advertising revenue growth is expected to reach 28% in 2018.

Regulatory Risk and #DeleteFacebook

Europe’s new GDPR privacy rules and company’s investment in data security may increase cost (Figure 2A). But the steady increase in MAU and expected revenue growth of 43% easily overcome the increase in COGS or margin pressure (Figure 2 & Figure 2A). There seems no significant negative impact from Facebook’s News Feed, Comscore and Sensor Tower data. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a recent interview, that the #DeleteFacebook movement didn’t produce a meaningful impact on user growth. 2Q daily and monthly user growth is expected to slow down with a low double-digit year-to-year growth rate. Total expense growth will increase to company’s target range of 50-60%. But the early worry of 2018 EPS miss seems dissipated with Instagram contributing to top line revenue growth.

As a summary judgment, the Wall Street analysts have raised Q2 and Q3 revenue and EPS estimates (Figures 3A and 3B) and lowered gross margins (Figure 3C).

Valuation of 2Q ER

In general, amid the earnings report, stock prices are reacting to revenue surprise, earnings and gross margin surprises, and any guidance surprise or guidance changes. Since Facebook rarely provides guidance, this reduces our work significantly. In order to better estimate the actual price reactions, we identified the historical relationship between Facebook's stock price changes to its relevant fundamental metrics, including revenue, earnings and gross margin surprises. As Facebook practically invented the notion of “social media,” we included the “monthly active users (MAU)” and “average revenue per user (ARPU)” in our estimation process for their obvious relevance. We also added in a valuation factor, which captures the short-term share mispricing. It is expected that the market price will revert and correct itself to the fair value in the short term. The mispricing factor is measured by the percentage difference between actual share price and the street median price target among analysts.

We used the complete historical actual ERs, last 24 quarters, to correlate the post-ER 5-day FB stock returns to these factors. The price impacts from various ER metrics, if significant, are summarized in Table 2. One easy way to read the results is that, for every $100 million revenue beat, the stock price increased by 6.3%, while for every 10 cent EPS beat, share price will respond with a 3.6% increase. As the impact from gross margin changes has already been reflected by the EPS beat, it showed little additional significance. Similarly, as revenue surprise has captured all the impact from the revenue side, MAU and ARPU have little additional impact on stock prices. The different reactions to different beats are uniquely interesting to Facebook shareholders. It appears that, at least for last 6 years, Facebook investors paid more attention to revenue than earnings. However, since revenue beats are often correlated with earnings beats, there may be some statistical ambiguity regarding the relative impact of the two factors.

Likely Post-Q2 Price Impacts

At the first approximation, we also estimate the price impact of the directional beat or miss of an ER metric. In this case, each metric is only measured by the fact if it is a beat or a miss, regardless of the magnitude of the surprise. In Table 3, the appropriate price reaction is displayed.

Using the above framework, we were able to estimate the likely price impact given various ER outcome scenarios. In Table 6, we first present the simple estimates based on the fact if ER beats or not. The price impact ranges from the best "all beats" case of +17% to the worst case of "all misses" case of -17%. Our most likely case of +7% is based on the assumption that all Q2 beats come with a recently overvalued stock which will reverse. Based on a pre-ER price of $210, the most likely post-ER price will be at $225.

2Q Earnings Estimates

In this section, we proceed to estimate the post-ER price reaction in a more surgical manner. In Table 4, earnings estimates provided by various sources are listed. 2Q revenue estimates range from $13.325 billion to $13.34 billion and EPS from $1.71 to $1.90.

Based on Earnings Whisper, investor sentiment going into 2Q ER has 82% expecting an earnings beat. Consensus estimates are for year-over-year growth of 32.58% with revenue increasing by 44.08%. Short interest has decreased by 21.0% since 1Q ER while the stock has drifted higher by 16.6% above its 200-day moving average of $180.03. As shown in Figures 3A and 3B, revenue and earnings estimates have been revised higher since 1Q. On Monday, July 16, 2018, there was some notable buying of 24,662 contracts of the $200.00 put and 24,661 contracts of the $200.00 call expiring on Friday, August 17, 2018. Option traders are pricing in a 5.5% move on the ER date and the stock has averaged a 3.3% move in previous quarters.

Based on Table 4, we estimated the price impact more accurately by considering the actual magnitude of the ER beats. To this end, we rely on the specific actual price reaction to a given size of the beats (Table 5). Using these numbers, we were able to compute the corresponding stock return, given each combination of Q2 EPS and revenue outcome. We used $13.35 billion revenue and $1.72 EPS as the Q2 market estimates.

The predicted 5-day post-ER returns could theoretically range from -7.5% to +14.5% (Table 5). Based on my most likely forecasts on Q2 revenue ($13.325 billion to $13.50 billion,) and EPS ($1.67 to $1.77), the corresponding return estimates are between -1.88% and 12.75% (in blue). Accordingly, the mean estimate is around 6-7%, similar to the directional forecast in Table 6.

Let us say if Facebook were to announce 2Q right now, using Monday's close of $210 and an optimistic 7-10% estimated ER price reaction, Facebook should close around $230. However, considering that the highly priced Facebook has gained over 25% since 1Q ER, one might wonder if much of the good thing has been factored into the current price.

