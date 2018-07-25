Liberty Property Trust (LPT) CEO Bill Hankowsky on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2018 1:00 PM ET

Jeanne Leonard

Thank you, Shelley. Good afternoon everyone, thank you for tuning in today. You are going to hear prepared remarks from Chief Executive Officer, Bill Hankowsky; Chief Financial Officer, Chris Papa; and Chief Investment Officer, Mike Hagan. Also in the room and available for questions is Chief Accounting Officer, Mary Beth Morrissey.

This morning Liberty issued a press release detailing our results as well as our supplemental financial package, and you can access these in the Investor section of Liberty's website at Libertyproperty.com. In these documents, you will also find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures. I will also remind you that some of the statements made during this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Liberty believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that these expectations will be achieved. As forward-looking statements, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results, risks that were detailed in the issued press release and from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Before I turn the call over to Bill, I would like to tell you that our area is experiencing spotty power outages, we apologize in advance for any problems that may occur during the call.

Bill, would you like to begin?

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you, Jeanne and good afternoon everyone. The second quarter was another solid quarter of execution of our 2018 business plan in both the core portfolio and our capital and investment activity.

We leased 6.1 million square feet in the quarter, occupancy rose 30 basis points to 97% and standard 97.5% on assigned basis. This occupancy gain was the result of our retention rate of 60%, and nearly two million square feet of development leasing commencing this quarter. Rents grew 14.7% and 6% on a GAAP and cash basis respectively. The result was same-store performance exceeding the high-end of our guidance range. We continue to build our industrial portfolio adding over 2.4 million square feet and an investment of $260 million by both developmental deliveries and acquisitions, and we started $97 million in new development. Our pipeline is now 6.7 million square feet in 24 projects in 16 markets with a total investment of $764 million, and a yield of 7.2%.

Liberty's core performance and investment activity are both benefiting from a continued strong industrial logistics cycle. This quarter our national absorption of around 59 million square feet lowering national availability 10 basis points to 7.2%, an 18-year low. Supply remains in-check, up slightly in our 24 markets to 159 million square feet which represents 1.9% of total inventory. As we talked to our customers, we continue to see a strong pipeline of demand for industrial logistic product driven by reconfigured logistic networks, last mile needs, and the general uptick in economic activity. Also impacting the second quarter results were two charges; the first was a result of the Comcast Technology Center construction contractor issue which we discussed with you on the last earnings call, and the second was due to changes in assumptions from the build out of the Camden waterfront.

As you know, we undertook the Camden project three years ago, it represented an exciting opportunity to create a dynamic new mixed use environment and that is still the case. We've acquired the site, master planned the community, created the necessary infrastructure, and we've monetized over half of our investment through the development of American Water's headquarters and land sales to office and residential users. In addition, we have a land still agreement in place with our hotel user. Though we've created a very exciting place with a great deal of potential, what has changed however is timing. Some potential users decided for a variety of reasons not to proceed with their projects or selected alternative locations; so the build out is taking longer than we originally underwrote.

Given the tax credits available to users at the site are scheduled to sunset mid next year, as well as other factors we determine that an indication of impairment exists and so we recorded a non-cash charge during the quarter.

I'll now turn it over to Chris to discuss this in more detail as he reviews our overall financial results. Chris?

Chris Papa

Thanks, Bill. Reported operating results were stronger than expected with FFO excluding charges of $0.68 per share compared to $0.65 per share last year. Reported FFO for the second quarter was impacted by an accrual for additional development service fee expenses related to completion of the development of Comcast Technology Center, and a non-cash impairment charge associated with the development of the Camden waterfront totaling $0.57 per share. Including these charges, reported NAREIT FFO for the second quarter was $0.12 per share.

As we discussed last quarter, we anticipated the potential to initially fund cost overruns related to the CTC development under our cost guarantee to the joint ventures developing the project. Based on the latest information we have received from our contractor, we currently estimated that these costs could total $60 million more than we previously accrued and as such we have accrued this amount during the quarter. Now just to be clear, this reserve represents our best estimate of the funds that may be necessary for us to meet our obligations to complete the project under the development agreement with the joint ventures. This accrual does not represent any sort of assessment of the ultimate responsibility for these additional costs as between Liberty and our contractor. We have views on that issue but because of the possibility of litigation it would be inappropriate for us to discuss at this time.

With respect to the Camden Waterfront project, as we do each quarter for our real estate portfolio we assessed this project for impairment considering a number of factors disclosed in the press release and evaluated multiple scenarios on a probability weighted basis concluding that an indicator of impairment exists. Notwithstanding the progress the project has achieved to-date we made the decision to write-down our carrying basis in the land and related infrastructure to it's current estimated fair value recording a $26 million non-cash impairment charge during the quarter. We continue to execute on this project and our goal ultimately remains to maximize the return of our invested capital from that project.

Industrial same-store NOI was ahead of our expectations growing 4.1% in the second quarter on a GAAP basis to 5.5% on a cash basis, primarily due to rent growth of 14.7% on a GAAP basis and 6% on a cash basis, as well as 100 basis point increase in average occupancy to 97.1%. Cash same-store NOI growth this quarter was also positively impacted by the burn-off of red concessions year-over-year. Based on strong operating results for the first half of the year and our favorable outlook on demand for high quality well located industrial facilities, we have increased our industrial same-store NOI growth guidance to the upper end of our initial range for 3.5% to 4% on a GAAP basis and 4.5% to 5% on a cash basis for the full year.

We have also raised our FFO guidance before charges to $2.58 to $2.65 per share for the full year 2018 reflecting an increase of $0.03 per share on the lower end of the range. Our NAREIT FFO guidance of $2.01 to $2.08 per share takes into account the $0.57 per share charge that we recorded during the second quarter.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mike.

Mike Hagan

Thanks, Chris. As you know, we are in the middle of a very active year of capital recycling and I think you also know that demand for quality real estate is very robust.

During the second quarter we took advantage of this demand and sold the GlaxoSmithKline building, a 208,000 square foot office building we developed at Philadelphia [ph]. We sold this building for $130.5 million or approximately $630 per square foot which might be the highest per square foot sales price ever achieved in the city of Philadelphia. We realized a gain of approximately $49 million and this investment generated an unlevered IRR of approximately 13.5%. With this sale our sales total for the first two quarters is $321 million. In addition to the sales we are currently working on additional transactions that we anticipate closing in the third and fourth quarters of this year which include the sale of our Phoenix portfolio and the sale of our suburban Philadelphia buildings leased to Vanguard.

Our Phoenix office portfolio totaling 805,000 square feet has been on the market since last quarter. The portfolio has been well received and we have over 80 confidentiality agreements returned. We have selected a buyer who is currently in due diligence and we expect to close this transaction in the third quarter. With respect to the portfolio of suburban Philadelphia office assets leased to Vanguard, we have attracted a great deal of attention and have been through two rounds of pricing. We expect to pick a buyer shortly with the closing to occur in the fourth quarter. As a reminder, this portfolio compromises eight multi and single-storey office buildings totaling 884,000 square feet. Given this activity, as well as a series of other one-off non-core asset sales we have increased our disposition guidance by $100 million at the midpoint to $700 million to $900 million. In addition, we are lowering our cap rate range from dispositions to 6.75% to 7.25%.

Executing on our repositioning strategy, we redeployed sales proceeds in a tax efficient matter to expand our industrial asset base in Top Tier markets acquiring three industrial buildings totaling 74,000 square feet for $97.5 million. Two of these buildings are in Rialto, California and the Inland Empire West, and both of these transactions we served as a takeout to a local developer and acquired the buildings upon completion. The first of these buildings is a 426,000 square foot rear load [ph] building, 36 foot clear, 185-foot truck core depths [ph], and 80 trailer parking spaces. This is a Class A building with all the modern features demanded by tenants in today's marketplace. This building was acquired vacant but while we had it under contract we negotiated a five-year lease for the entire building with occupancy commencing August 1 at term slightly better than our original underwriting.

Also in Rialto we acquired 176,000 square foot Class A building, also a takeout for a local developer. Our third acquisition was a 100% leased, 172,000 square foot building in the Midlands, adjacent to two other buildings we owned there. The average stabilized yield on these acquisitions is 4.6%. Even though we have raised our guidance on dispositions, given the potential timing of those dispositions we do not feel the need to change our acquisition guidance at this time. We're also deploying our capital into development. During the quarter we delivered five buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet and an investment of $163 million. Three of these buildings were build to suit. These properties are currently 94.7% leased and have a current yield of 9.1%. This brings our deliveries for the first two quarters to $248 million consistent with our guidance of $400 million to $500 million for the year.

During the quarter we started two industrial buildings totaling 924,000 square feet. One of these build to suit in Houston, the other is an inventory building in the Northampton in the U.K. This brings our starts to 219 million for the first two quarters. Since quarter end we have commenced an additional start, as well as signing a build to suit lease in Houston. With this activity we are comfortable with our development starts guidance of $500 million to $600 million given the continued strong demand for quality industrial space.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Bill.

Bill Hankowsky

Thanks Mike, and thanks Chris. So we're pleased with our strategic direction and we're fortunate to be able to take advantage of strong industry demand for real estate that supports the execution of that strategy, as well as superior industrial markets providing the basis for significant value creation.

With that Shelly, we'll now open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Craig [ph] from KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

Bill, maybe some clarifications on the two charters in the quarter. For Comcast, is that $60 million going out the door or you guys just accruing that? I'm just curious with the mechanics of that. And how much -- are you guys on the hook for only 20% of that?

Bill Hankowsky

We have accrued that amount and you see that in other liabilities on the balance sheet. And this represents the overrun that we may have to fund under our development agreement to the joint ventures; so that is what we're accruing and we're accruing that in addition to the other amounts we accrued in the fourth and first quarters.

Chris Papa

So it's a Liberty obligation, not a JV obligations, so it's at 100%.

Unidentified Analyst

But would you need to put that cash at the door to get the building done and then go to court to fight over how much you recoup? I'm just curious for the mechanics.

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. What you just described is one scenario. So the scenario would be that if these costs are necessary to complete and if they are not covered by the contractor under the GMP in his obligations, and we find it necessary to pay some or all of those amounts in order to complete it, then that might happen and then we would have whatever is the appropriate recourse remedies, etcetera that are available within our contract. You could also end up with the parties discussing -- I mean there is dialogue going on continuously on this project but that -- what you described is kind of your one scenario.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just on Camden, I get that the timing and tax credit from a cash-on-cash return is that still going to be positive on this kind of overall project?

Bill Hankowsky

I'm going to give you sort of what I call a business answer and then we sort of have accounting issues with impairments. So understand that from the beginning we never intended to hold real estate here long-term; so this was a acquire, entitle, improve market entering to transactions construct for users as owners. And that has happened with American Water, we've sold parcels [ph] to other users, there is about 612,000 square feet of development going on right now. On the basis of that you do a discounted cash flow of how things will play out overtime and we do that quarterly, and it can or cannot create an indication of impairment. If you have an indication of impairment which is what happened this quarter, then you go to the next step which is you determine the potential write-down which is what we did and what we have recorded.

Now given that there are still -- we have an agreement with the hotel developer, we have an agreement with our residential player, we have four parcels [ph] for plots sites that could be developed for upto 500,000 square feet of development depending on what plays out with all of those, there could be additional revenue that then comes in and depending on how all that plays out that could show up down the road as income based on the fact that it more than covered where we are today. So I think I've roughly covered that Chris.

Chris Papa

And again, from an accounting standpoint as Bill said; we run models, we run out a number of cash flow scenarios on an undiscounted basis which really is the first test for impairment when we wait [ph] those probabilities based on the various scenarios that's where we concluded this quarter based on facts and circumstances as they exist today -- the determination that we may not recover our caring basis in the land. So that basically compels you to then evaluate the fair value of the land today, and if that is less then you're carrying you have to take an impairment; so that is essentially what we did from an accounting standpoint.

Unidentified Analyst

On the capital range that you guys gave on dispositions, I know you had Glaxo this quarter which was lower -- any other assets just as you're going through it kind of coming in better than expected and that's driving kind of the lower cap rate range or was it kind of solely Glaxo? And just curious from a modeling perspective, any chance -- I know you guys are targeting Vanguard for fourth quarter -- anything from like a tax structuring that you guys have done in the past; splitting any of the stuff up as sound of it could fall into 2019?

Chris Papa

To your question I think the pricing has -- we've been very pleased with how these transactions play themselves out which is a driver to lowering the cap rate. We absolutely have been managing the timing of when we sell in order to attack these tax efficient as we possibly can on reinvestment dollars, and to your point it's conceivable that something that closes later in the fourth quarter might not be 10/31/2019 [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

I was just saying the closing -- you guys kind of announced some bigger deal sometimes then it closes in tranches, any of that potential in terms of how we're modeling when stuff's going to actually…

Mike Hagan

I would tell you that it's possible that of the eight building component and Vanguard could go in two different buckets, maybe three different buckets but I would think the timing on it is going to be very consistent in closing and we still would expect it would close on the fourth quarter.

Bill Hankowsky

Well, Mike just said in our way, whether it's one bucket or multiple buckets that maybe well deal with buyer interest, it's not dealing with tax planning, number one. And number two, Craig to your question just to emphasize Mike's point, it's not just the Glaxo deal that -- where the pricing is better that we had thought, it's also deals that are now queued up coming in. So all of that cumulatively is resulting in us adjusting the cap rate for dispositions.

Your next question is from the line of Manny Korchman from Citi.

Manny Korchman

Chris, maybe starting with you; given sort of your better and alive projections why isn't guidance coming up more at the top and logistic [indiscernible]?

Chris Papa

I think if you look at where we are, I think our range for NOI given the fact that we were looking at 4% same-store on GAAP, 5% cash on the upper end -- that hasn't changed at this point. And I think based on the performance in the first and second quarter and our outlook for the rest of the year, some of which is impacted by timing of the acquisitions, dispositions which is evolving as we go through the year -- I think we feel comfortable with the range we've given and that's essentially maintaining that upper end.

Manny Korchman

Maybe if we just pick the timing perspective for segment in terms of the dispositions how is the timing now compared to your original guidance? In my mind it was sort of later not earlier which would have implied better FFO rather than lower FFO?

Chris Papa

Yes but I think you also have to take into account timing of acquisitions that are match funded with some of these dispositions and some of the acquisitions we've done as we've done this quarter, some of them are coming in, they may go into the development pipeline for a period of time because we bought it, subject to lease at which -- in some situations we've leased them before, we've actually taken them down maybe for a later start in other situations we might have like a value-add product – projects. So I think all of those factors are going into our forecast, so as we're changing the forecast, as we go through the year I think that is -- those things are reflected.

Manny Korchman

And my last one for Bill; I think you mentioned in your script that the tax incentives burn-off. What happened mechanically is if you're a potential user, you apply to the State of New Jersey or granted the credits, and once you're granted the credits you execute the project and then you have the credits and then they last for a 10-year term. So there is no issue about sort of people that have credits losing what they've been granted, so these are the phrase we don't know, sort of -- there is no plot back aspect [ph]. What is there though is the law that was created that established these credits has a sunset and that is roughly July 1 at next year, and there has been dialogue in New Jersey about conceivably putting in place another tax credit program but that has not actually happened, it could happen in which case you could have credits after that date etcetera, but it might not happen and in which case they would simply not -- no longer be available to a potential user.

What happens then I think is that this property which is dramatically different than when we started three years ago where it was a 26-acre site drifted across from Philadelphia on the waterfront, unimproved, no utility etcetera; now it is a fully improved vibrant side, we've got four companies who are going to put their headquarters here, we've got residential, etcetera; so this is a viable location for companies to consider locating when they're looking for a site in the region. And in fact when you think about where could I go and put 100,000 square foot building or 300,000 square foot buildings and kind of -- have it be my building, there aren't a whole lot of places in the urban core you can do that; so we think it's still a viable location and people would have an interest in it but it may well affect the economics because the credits clearly are a value to somebody.

So all of that was in our thinking when we took this charge in the sense of feeling comfortable that what is remaining is recoverable in future activity including the two agreements we have under contract. It could be better than that but that's the judgment today as we understand the facts today.

Your next question comes from the line of Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo.

Blaine Heck

Mike or Bill, so the stabilized yield on completed developments was relatively high this quarter at 9.5%. Can you just talk about what drove that number up? And then, you moved those properties into operating properties which was clearly a part of the reason and the decrease on expected deal for the pipeline under construction but can you also talk about whether you expected yields on development starts to continue to move lower going forward?

Bill Hankowsky

With regard to the relatively strong yield on those assets broadly in this quarter; I think it's fundamentally driven by a couple of build suits that were component of that. So there was a strong transaction we executed in Dallas with Fedex, there was a strong transaction we did at the Navy Yard with Axalta that was also delivered, and Mike have drawn -- there was a third one which will come to me. So those were strong, they were built to suits and they had great deals. So you're right, because they came out and were delivered we also had the effect -- the third one was the building in Carlisle where we decided the lease before it was completed, that was an industrial building to a single user and those economics were great. But they did lower the overall average for the remaining pipeline a bit from where it has been though I have to be honest that it's 7.2 [ph] -- I still feel pretty good about that. Particularly when I do that vis-à-vis where cap rates are in the market, so our historic capacity to create value by what the yields are for what we put into production versus what that product is worth in the market stabilized remains at that like 125 basis point to 150 basis point kind of spread.

What will affect the overall yields for the pipeline is going to be mixed, so if we're starting -- it depends on which buildings we're starting where as to how that will be but I would think we'll be able to keep that pipeline in that north of 7 kind of overall yield.

Blaine Heck

And then Chris, cash same-store guidance implies about 3.5% on average for the rest of the year. I think thus far you guys have had a bit of a tailwind still from increasing occupancy year-over-year but those comps probably get tougher in the second half; so is that 3.5% about what we should expect going forward if we're looking at a steady occupancy environment and growth that's just depended on rents increasing?

Chris Papa

I think you're right. I mean based on the guidance we gave, you will see those numbers come down a bit and there is various factors; one, you're dealing with as you said tougher comps in the latter half for the year. In 3Q we do have some assumptions baked in there with a couple of move outs, so we'll have some downtime impacting the 3Q numbers. As well as if you think about this quarter we had some occupancy left in there as well; so if you take that out of the 5.5% we did this quarter that combined with some of the free rent concession burn-offs that we had which were really first half of 2017 loaded, those should account for the vast majority of the difference.

Blaine Heck

And can you give us just to follow-up; any detail on those move outs and I guess what we should expect from a decrease in the third quarter?

Chris Papa

The move outs were all within the original business plans for the years, so these we're expirations were people [indiscernible] and we had a pretty strong sense they were going to stay, there was one in the Washington Metro, one in Indianapolis; so kind of knew about them. And they -- in the business plan our assumption is about when they get leased back up, etcetera but I think you're totally calling it correctly which is you should anticipate a slight decrease in occupancy second to third quarter in the core portfolio as a result of those move outs and that downtime sitting inside that quarter.

Your next question comes from the line of John Guinee with Stifel.

John Guinee

Just out of curiosity it looks like about a $26 million impairment on 26-acres of land development deal, clearly not part of your core business. What's your remaining book value after you've written it down for the Camden waterfront?

Chris Papa

So John, I'm going to walk you through kind of -- if you start with the $80 million of estimated total cost assuming that the land improvements and the infrastructure is fully complete. And then if you assumed that the American Water project has been delivered as it's scheduled to be this fall and you take into account the two land sites we've sold, we would have monetized over half of our investment -- would have roughly $38 million of cost remaining to recover. Of that amount we took $26 million charges you indicated, so on a pro forma basis we'll have roughly $12 million of net residual costs remaining to be recovered. And if you think about that residual, we have two land sites -- I think Bill mentioned before which are under contract, one for a future hotel, one for a residential loan development. We also have four other sites available to develop future office space totaling up to roughly 0.5 million square feet.

John Guinee

And then on the Comcast Technology Center; when this is all said and done is there enough value created at your share to offset the $60 million and do you come out whole? And is the plan to continue to hold the hotel and the tower on balance sheet or how you're thinking this thing works out at the end of the day?

Bill Hankowsky

First, I'm not -- I just want to be clear whether we are put in a situation where we need to fund upto that $60 million number to get the building done is not without prejudice to the fact that we still believe that it is conceivable that some amount or all of the amount might be recoverable pursuant to the GMP we have in place with our contractor. And I think that is an important point to be out there now because as you know -- due to litigation I'm not going to go any further than that, I just want to make sure that's clear.

To agree that would be unsuccessful or whatever would happen and you'd have -- in effect in the project. Then -- you're right, we need to take a look and say, okay, what's my investment and what is an office tower work etcetera, etcetera, what's the cap grade, etcetera. And you have to think about that I think in the context of this is about 1.3 million square feet of state-of-the-art product leased to Comcast on a 20-year lease. So I'm not going to speculate as to what that's worth exactly but I do think that that is a valuable product valued greater than it's cost to construct and so that's that.

On the hotel -- we're not a hotel company, we -- I think we've talked about this in the past; let's get it done and then we'll decide where to go with it longer term but I don't think -- I don't see this long-term hold for Liberty.

John Guinee

Can you get $1 million -- can you get $1 million a key out of the Four Seasons?

Bill Hankowsky

Let's see how it all plays out. This will be one of the best hotels in America, it's an extraordinary product, it is contemplated to get fairly strong rental rates; I mean part of what happened here was a decrease in room count for the Four Seasons from the prior product that we've tried -- actually the critical scarcity of product. But as you know, let's see how all that plays out and that obviously [indiscernible] of value.

John Guinee

Promised us there are no more non-core deals in the pipeline?

Bill Hankowsky

We're very focused on the strategy we're on as you know John, and that's where we're going.

Your next question comes from the line of Alexander Goldfarb from Sandler O'Neill.

Alexander Goldfarb

Chris, the $60 million -- earlier you said that's on top of what you guys accrued earlier; does that mean it's an addition to the $67 million that you guys previously disclosed or it's one and the same number?

Chris Papa

No. We had accrued -- and I think we've discussed this previously. Some amount of overruns we anticipated more kind of routine items in the fourth quarter, that was about $5 million. We recorded additional amounts that we identified in 2Q, and I'm assuming in first quarter that was about $2 million, so in total $7 million added to the $60 million, so as of 6:30 you'd have roughly $67 million accrued in total to cover any overruns.

Alexander Goldfarb

And then on the Camden, previously it seemed like it was just sort of a fee development deal where you guys were sort of using your local knowledge, connections, development guys, and that there really wasn't any financial risk to Liberty. So was that just sort of a misunderstanding or did things change as far as the project was concerned and you guys ended up having to put more of your capital at risk?

Bill Hankowsky

The way the project was envisioned and the way it's been executed is that we went off and acquired the site, we went off and put in infrastructure in order to make the site useful, it was unimproved, when sort of fairly exhaustive entitlement process. It's an urban -- it's meant to be a dense urban project, so it included the development of parking -- structured parking, excuse me, which had a cost. It was absolutely and remains have -- what's the plan that all of those costs would get recouped and you would sell-off parcels [ph] and do development for parties who would put their operations there. And that map all hung together when we started, what has happened is that parties who we have had conversations with made proposals to etcetera, elected to not proceed at all changed our plans or elected to proceed at some other location.

The result of that is that, we -- the capital that was in, that we thought would fairly quickly get recouped via the execution of those projects -- didn't happen, so there is -- and Chris walked you through a moment ago the math of what's kind of sitting there is there and then we went through the methodology which again is a required quarterly process and act pretty indication of a parent which then created them the sensitivity to calculate the impairment but it was never the intent obviously to have that capital there long-term, the idea was that capital would get monetized as it has for over 50% of it by the execution of the project.

Alexander Goldfarb

Right. But I understand the intent but still the company ended up bearing the risk for a -- sort of an urban renewal project and when you guys laid it out originally, that -- it was more off just a straight up fee deal where there was no risk. So it seems like the Camden redevelopment used Liberty's balance sheet to help and now shareholders are bearing that. Is that not fair?

Bill Hankowsky

Well, I'm not sure I would characterize it the way you did, I mean you're welcome to obviously characterize it the way you feel appropriate; the way I would say it is, we had a very solid business plan going in. We went in with fairly strong expectations about how that would proceed, it all made sense. I mean what has transpired has been -- we haven't been as fortunate to be as successful in getting people to have their feet of element done there and that has created this timing problem. So it just sort of basically hasn't played itself up the way we had anticipated but we did in fact have a plan that -- that is the plan we thought. I wish it were not so but it is what it is.

Alexander Goldfarb

Final question; just -- if you guys look at your performance certainly the industrial is doing well, and it took a while to get away from suburban office but obviously your industrial stuff is doing well. But still the Comcast overrun, you had this, what changes internally are you guys doing whether it's personnel or processes or even maybe it's people on the board -- recycling our new people; what steps are you guys doing so that investors don't have to have -- so that people can read more about the good stuff in industrial and not about impairments?

Bill Hankowsky

I think Liberty is constantly seeking to improve itself, make itself better and obviously lessons learned. I mean the board -- we've had new directors put on the board in the last -- literally, last 12 months who have joined us. We have -- clearly have a strategy that's fairly dramatic as you pointed out, a set of actions that we're taking, the exit of suburban office this year, the high disposition activity that Mike described a moment ago. We are very -- try to learn from everything that happens in the company, both positive and negative in terms of how we operate on a go-forward basis. So right now basically on the office side you've got four basic things going on which is the sale of the suburban office which will happen by year-end as Mike indicated, the completion of the Comcast building within the first quarter, and -- but given their reserves we set aside there we have the resources to accomplish that, we'll complete the execution of the Camden project, and we'll continue to execute value creation at the Navy Yard as illustrated by the Glaxo transaction.

Overall, mass majority of the focus of the company obviously is on the National Industrial footprint and as you've indicated that in fact has been working relatively well.

Your next question comes from the line of Tom Catherwood from BTIG.

Tom Catherwood

You laid out Phoenix assets likely 3Q close, Vanguard or suburban Philadelphia assets 4Q, and then you added some additional non-core assets for this year. Assuming that those are completed kind of as you had laid out, what is left from your non-core office after that? And is the expectation that you would resolve those in 2019?

Bill Hankowsky

There is very little left in the way you kind of asked the question. We do own a few assets -- a couple of assets in Washington D.C. that I would say are not long-term holds, we'll see how that plays out in terms of when we might take action with regard to those. There is an office building here or there in a market that's just for particular reasons still sits there but it's very minimal. I think probably the right way to think about 2019 and I'm not giving guidance for 2019 but just they'll think frame it is where our capital needs -- that is to say our development pipeline and development activity will be a principal driver of our need for capitol and to degree [ph] we elect to fund that capital via asset sales that will somewhat frame [indiscernible]. You shouldn't be surprised that in 2019 part of how we might fund that might be the sale of industrial assets that makes sense and obviously what is a very robust market for industrial sales activity.

You should also I think assume that in 2019 we are much less active acquirers. Again, we've talked about this in the past but given this disposition activity and particularly the capital gains that are resultant has put us in a mode of thinking about a very tax efficient disposition acquisition year. I don't think you're going to be thinking have those kinds of major drivers in 2019; so it's probably less dispositions, might be a few office that's -- it's in there, might be some industrial in there, might be value harvesting in there to fund our strong development pipeline, that's probably the right way to think about it.

Tom Catherwood

Bill, I think it was the 4Q call, you would mention that year-over-year G&A was going to be roughly flat given kind of lower than expected G&A this quarter, it looks like it's trending kind of below expectations. How do you think that -- what do you think the run rate is for the balance of this year and should we expect it to keep creeping down as you sell the rest of the office?

Bill Hankowsky

I think it's going to be relatively flat. I think the run rate this quarter isn't a bad run rate going forward, $11 million to $12 million a quarter, that's kind of what it looks like.

Chris Papa

It should be more indicative of where 2Q is, maybe somewhat higher as we get into the latter part of the year but it won't be as high as 1Q because remember we have the non-cash stock comp that's higher in that quarter due to some of our retirement vesting.

Tom Catherwood

Understood. If it was going to be flat year-over-year with 2017 that would indicate a pretty big boost in 3Q and 4Q.

Bill Hankowsky

I'm saying it's more comparable to where the second quarter is on a sequential basis.

Chris Papa

You're closer to your constant run rate now.

Your next question comes from line of Karin Ford from MUFG Securities.

Karin Ford

I was wondering if you could give us an estimate of the gap today in the portfolio between market and in-place rents. And can you talk about how you think the Liberty portfolio in dispositioned relative to those of your peers if we start to see some effects from trade wars.

Bill Hankowsky

With regard to the first, we don't put out a mark-to-market on rent per say but I think a very good way to think about it is the relatively consistent performance quarter-over-quarter where you're seeing. And our guidance is 12% to 15% very straight line rent growth, that's probably kind of what you're looking at it I think embedded in the portfolio as it rolls. In terms of tariff and trade there is a very interesting question; so obviously if this turns into some massively significant event that affects the overall economy then our portfolio is as proud to have effect as anybody else's portfolio has any other property type probably in the real estate world. If it's about so that's one way we could play out, it's just -- the recession or something gets triggered by all of this.

What it is though is a much more specific set of reactions that is driven by particular tariff actions by particular industries or commodities or whatever. Then I think you have to say yourself again, are you over exposed in any particular place? We don't own warehouses at the dock or major ports, sort of -- not the nature of our portfolio. As you know, our overall size of our building is about 180,0000 square foot to 190,000 square foot is the typical Liberty building with a 90,000 square foot tenant. So it's multi-tenant product in most of the markets. I've been visiting a few customers over the last couple of weeks and what really strikes me is the pipeline of business they have, that they are seeking to facilitate that's driving their need for more logistic space.

So it could be a 3P hell [ph] that's getting contracts to do last mile work for different consumer products, it could be the companies themselves who have decided to change the way they're going to distribute product. So there are people talking about -- I have $1 billion worth of contracts in the queue I'm trying to sign, there are people talking about I need 20 new of these kinds of buildings or these kinds of spaces or people out right now -- there is an RFP by big user for like 20 new kinds of buildings. All of that says to me that much of what is being driven here is people creating a logistics infrastructure to satisfy the business they are in and unless consumer demand significantly goes down; i.e., the recession scenario I started with.

As long as there is consumer demand out there people are going to execute these plans because they have to deliver a level of customer experience in the delivery of their products. So I don't think trade wars drive that, I think that's about people deciding how they want to buy product and how they would like their product to get delivered on what schedule.

Karin Ford

Are you seeing cares pushing construction costs higher in the development side?

Bill Hankowsky

Yes. In fact, you don't even need cares [ph] to do it. Literally when the talk of cares [ph] started, you saw several commodities move up, steel, lumber etcetera; so to some extent suppliers in anticipation of what might happen began to already raise prices. So there has been price movement in construction and we've talked in the past on various calls and at conferences, you've also seen prices movement in land, and we've also seen price movement in land improvements whether onsite because sites are tougher or off-site because they need -- there is improvements that have to happen in the roads. So overall development costs are up, at the same time overall rents are up, so they are kind of hanging in but there is pressure, there is absolute cost pressure on development.

Karin Ford

One more question on Comcast; if there is another development for Comcast down the road are you committed to using the same contractor?

Bill Hankowsky

No. We have no commitment to any contractor on any project until we're ready to go to do the project.

Karin Ford

And then just last one of them modeling one; is the systems implementation spend now fully in the expense run rate or should we expect a little bit more incremental in the third quarter?

Chris Papa

It could step up a little bit. I mean we started the implementation in earnest in probably late May, early June. So it's kind of fully in swing at this point with our implementation of both the ERP system as well as our HCM system.

Karin Ford

So it's like another Pan-A [ph] or something in the third quarter on top of 2Q?

Chris Papa

No, we had said for the year we were anticipating about $0.04. So I think if you factor that in and take-off what we've incurred for the first six months that should give you a pretty good indication of what the last two quarters should look like.

Your next question comes from Eric Frankel from Green Street Advisors.

Eric Frankel

I think as Blaine kind of touched upon with the development yield -- can you just touch upon what you expect here at the new development starts we expect those development yields today?

Bill Hankowsky

We're looking -- we left to start number Eric where it was which was $500 million to $600 million, we've done about not quite half of that but we did start two building since quarter-end for about another $40 million. So we're pretty comfortable we'll be okay on the amount of the starts. In the overall yield that we were looking at was sort of in the 6.5 to 7.5 number. And that's -- it's partially as I said earlier, it's somewhat a function of the mix depending on where the geography is of the project.

Eric Frankel

And then, given -- obviously these impairments are little bit uncertain, you might be able to recoup some of these losses overtime. But given that your capital recycling this year has been more of tax issue, since you might have some more losses to it you could shelter some of your gains. And given the uncertainty with the Trump administration and trade policy, and the potential slowdown in demand, supply chain reconfiguration notwithstanding; any thoughts into slowing down the acquisition pipeline a little bit -- just based on also the fact that prices seem to be keep moving up?

Bill Hankowsky

I'll put it this way, I think we did a nice job this quarter -- Mike and his team under three acquisitions we did which were consistent with the variety of things we're trying to achieve. One is to get ourselves deeper footprints in North Jersey and Southern California, do that with quality product in those markets that will have value overtime, do it with products that -- as you know, those markets have just terrific rent growth etcetera. So that's our part. If we can't find what passes those kind of criteria as well as being tax efficient then we're not just going to buy to buy; so that's always the balancing act that we talk about -- I'm being candid, we put out a program for this year that was going to assume that we would be able to find product to do that therefore have an acquisition target but if that doesn't happen -- and if you need to do a special dividend you need to do a special dividends. I mean we're not -- we're -- it's not as if we're versed [ph] to it, it's just that if we can find it we'll do it but -- I think it's fair to say, Eric, it's getting harder overtime.

Eric Frankel

Final question; I know this is a little bit of uncomfortable topic but obviously, I think your share prices responded very well to some the capital recycling we've done in the last couple of years, and given that there is a fair amount of interest from institutional investors to buy large platforms and industrial portfolio as exemplified by the [indiscernible] deal. If your share price doesn't respond to purpling [ph], you're still trading at say 6% implied cap rate, has your board now considered what to do next?

Bill Hankowsky

Our board is a very thoughtful and engaged board, and we've had very robust and extensive strategic conversations, and I think we're collectively committed to the strategy we're on but we're also totally aware of the environment we're in, and I'll just leave it at that.

Your next question comes from the line of Mike Mueller from J.P. Morgan.

Mike Mueller

Firstly, looking at the different markets it looks like occupancy and Cincinnati, Columbus, Minneapolis dropped about 13 basis points, sequentially, and I was just curious what was the driver behind that? One very large building in the Minneapolis. And it goes back to those earlier conversation about the third quarter same-store and the fact that we half and the fact that we had some known explorations and that's one of them shareholder. So it's a fact that our institute isn't fully seen in the Quarter's. It's effect will be seen more in the third quarter.

Mike Mueller

And then Chris, I'm looking at Page 11 on the disk ops schedule. It looks like you have about $9 million to $10 million of NOI in the quarter, about $7 million to $8 million of net income in there. How much of that is tied to product that was sold that goes away versus just halting held [ph] for sale -- that will recur in Q3 until it's ultimately sold?

Bill Hankowsky

I think if you look at what's on there and cross reference it to the NAV schedule you should have your answer but we can certainly talk about that offline if you -- if we need to help you figure it out.

And your final question comes from Ki Bin Kim from SunTrust.

Ki Bin Kim

Just a couple of follow-up question on the Camden development. I was looking back at some notes from a couple years ago, and I know things can change overtime but it seems like the scope of the master plan community changed from like 1.7 million square feet of office and hotel and apartments to what you showed today which is 1.1 million. And going back to Alex's question, was there a change over this timeframe where you had to invest $80 million because I don't recollect an initial investment being part of part of the plan?

Bill Hankowsky

I think two parts of the question I'm happy to answer. In terms of the scale of the project there were various configurations of what could get developed. And as we mentioned earlier in the call, we've had very serious prospects who we've had very serious in-depth conversations with which could have resulted in a build out at the high-end of the range that -- if you go to that sort of 1.5 to 1.7 or whatever it would have gotten you at the high-end of that range. And agreed we don't have somebody of that scale and I'm not going to get it [indiscernible] any particular client but if somebody -- the very big users don't come around all the time and you look and think about more -- and integrated [ph] user therefore exited the scene and now you're thinking about -- okay, let's cast our net in the more typical range of sizes, so it could be something as 50,000, 75,000, 100,000, 300,000, 400,000 in that range and you -- and what happens is you use up a parcel when you put a building on it, state the obvious, and you don't go as high or as dense on the sides then that has drawn down somewhat the square footage. That's helpful to you in terms of what I understand how that range moves.

In terms of the investment, we always talked about the type we're going to go off, we're going to buy this site which we did invest in the site, we clearly anticipated that there would be a relatively timely turnaround in the project and there was for the 50%, 55% of it, it was fairly timely and we were able therefore to monetize that portion of it. And if that had kept the pace that we thought we were going to be on, we wouldn't be having these conversations today, that's not what happened, that's unfortunate. And therefore there are dollars that are in the streets and in the land that might at some point get monetized should we be able to find prospects but when you look at the probability waiting, we've got this indication of impairment and therefore we have to take the charge.

Ki Bin Kim

And if I remember correctly, the tax credit New Jersey was offering was very lucrative, and so basically if it doesn't get renewed is there any further downside in the impairment?

Bill Hankowsky

We think we have now valued it at what it's worth, it's fair value; and therefore I think it's what somebody could use the site for and do activity on the site consistent with sort of normal economic conditions that you might do anywhere in the metropolitan area. So it is no longer -- there is nothing built into it that assumes you need credit to make it work, the credits are there, that's great and we'll be happy to take advantage of them with our customers but that's sort of where you're at.

There are no further questions at the time. I'd turn the call back over to the presenters.

Bill Hankowsky

Thank you everyone for being with us today. And I'm glad that we didn't have power outages, we got through it. Thanks everybody, talk to you in 90 days.

