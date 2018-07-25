StarTek/Aegis Merger Complete - Indiscriminate Selling Due To Russell Deletion Leaves Shares Undervalued

Bonus kicker: Short interest remained at 1.2 million shares as of June 30, AFTER the index deletion became effective after June 22. Did the shorts get stuck? Do they think Amazon will not ramp new business? Short squeeze?

Investment Summary

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) trades at a distressed valuation due to the indiscriminate selling, following removal from the Russell 2000 Index. However, given the post-merger market cap, re-introduction to the Russell 2000 next June seems almost certain. With the merger now complete, Started/Aegis is now a globally diversified player of significance with >$700m in revenue and a much lower risk profile. The company's strategic relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is an overlooked catalyst which could drive significant revenue growth beginning next year. SRT benefits from the increasing demand for business process outsourcing, while the industry remains fragmented. The five largest competitors combined represent <20% of the global market.

StarTek's stock trades at just 6.4x estimated 2019 EBITDA. I see 30-60% upside in the next 12 months, and 100% upside in the next 24-36 months, driven by significant revenue and EBITDA growth, deleveraging, a modest re-rating more in line with peers, and fund buying after the likely reintroduction into the Russell 2000 next year.

Review of Previous Coverage

In my last article dated April 24, 2018, I endeavoured to describe the compelling nature of the pending StarTek/Aegis combination. The below list reviews some of my main points from that earlier article.

The merger would eliminate revenue concentration risk, with no client with over 10% of revenue, and essentially no client overlap between StarTek and Aegis. Disruption coming from the wireless sector was previously a troublesome exposure.

High-grading efforts, client delays, lower-than-expected volumes in wireless and a tight U.S. labor market are some of the challenges that were impacting revenues in the near term. The merger deal would mitigate some of those headwinds.

StarTek will gain footprint in pan-Asian markets given Aegis's business in India, and also its presence in Malaysia and Australia, and to Middle East markets with its presence in Saudi Arabia. StarTek should be able to increase global business with existing clients and open doors to potential larger clients, which will undoubtedly lead to higher revenue growth.

Aegis also has clients have needs that can be served through StarTek's footprint. More specifically, Australian clients looking for daytime service out of the Philippines or overnight service out of the U.S. This should inevitably lead to an expanded service offering for Aegis's existing global clients, while at the same time, resulting in higher capacity utilization rates in StarTek's sites and increasing gross margins... a win-win.

Aegis will also gain StarTek's industry-leading IT and operating platforms

StarTek's enhanced ability to develop a strategic relationship with Amazon, especially related to the Indian market, was definitely an added enhancement to this combination.

Uniting with StarTek should propel Aegis to revenue growth at very healthy margins while enhancing its global footprint. Improved scale, operating leverage, and cost synergies should drive AEBITDA growth.

Previous to that, in my article dated November 30, 2017, I laid out StarTek's relentless pursuit to achieve optimal operating performance, and described the path the company embarked upon to reach sustainable targeted AEBITDA margins of 10% to 12%.

The Path Following Completion Of The Merger

The opportunity shareholders are presented with is pretty clear now that the merger is complete, and after revenue challenges are in the rear-view mirror as the 2nd half of 2018 gets under way.

While the thesis may not depend on significant industry growth, I'd like to make some key observations about the health of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. The worldwide outsourced customer care services industry is now projected to be over $70 billion and growing at over 5% per year. Over the past several years, the number of companies handling their own customer care requirements has continued to decrease. Clients are recognizing the value and expertise that can be found by outsourcing activities, such as those StarTek provides. Outsourcing these functions allows companies to focus on core competencies, leverage economies of scale and control variable costs of their business while accessing new technology and expert personnel. The BPO industry does continue to be very fragmented with the five largest competitors combined capturing less than 20% of the global market, as StarTek noted in their Preliminary Proxy Statement PREM 14A filed on 05/09/18 (page 134).

In my most recent article dated April 24, 2018, I did opine that the stock price (then at $9.72) might face pressure in the near term, as it was reflecting a strategic transaction premium. I thought we might see the market bring the stock back into alignment with valuations currently afforded to StarTek's U.S.-based industry peers. Well, the pendulum shifted to the other extreme with the stock dropping almost 40% at its bottom, having rebounded somewhat since then.

For reasons of why I think this happened and why I believe the selling has been overdone, especially given the important forecast information the companies disclosed in their proxy materials, please read on.

Merger Details

On July 20, 2018, after a brief shareholder meeting date postponement due to slight amendment to the proposed deal terms, the company announced the closing the transaction.

The combined StarTek/Aegis merger looked to set up as follows:

Combined entity annual revenue exceeding $700m with services across 66 locations in 13 countries and 6 continents, and over 50,000 employees.

Approximately 38 million shares outstanding (final share count not yet confirmed) with Capital Square Partners (the Aegis shareholder) owning about 55% and StarTek shareholders owning about 45% of the combined business.

Amazon.com retains the right to acquire up to 4 million shares of the combined company's common stock over an eight-year period at an exercise price of $9.96 per share in exchange for $39.8 million in cash plus "up to $600 million worth of new business" (please refer to page 92 of the Preliminary Proxy Statement PREM 14A filed on 05/09/18) at minimum targeted margins. In the event of full warrant exercise, Amazon would own around 9.5% of the company.

Additional capital infusion from the Aegis stockholder of $2m in exchange for 166,667 shares at a price of $12/share.

Aegis Net Debt Target at closing of approximately $145m (final amount not yet confirmed). Combined company Net Debt Target at closing of $184m (final amount not yet confirmed)

Aegis $145m StarTek $28m Transaction Expenses $13m Cash contribution -$2m Total Combined Net Debt Target $184m

Combined entity to remain publicly listed on the NYSE under the name “StarTek, Inc.” and the ticker symbol “SRT,” and the headquarters will remain outside of Denver, CO.

Lance Rosenzweig named as the Global CEO of the combined business. Mr. Lance Rosenzweig was the Chief Executive Officer and President, Global Markets for Aegis USA, Inc. from 2013 through the company’s sale in 2014. Mr. L. Rosenzweig also co-founded and served as Chairman of PeopleSupport, Inc. since its inception in 1998, and also as the company's Chief Executive Officer from 2002 through the company’s IPO in 2004 and subsequent sale in 2008. He also served as President of Aegis Business Development Group from 2008 to 2010. (Source: 8-K filed on 7/20/18)

Amazon Warrant Structure recap

In my January 30 article, I explained in detail how the warrant that StarTek issued to Amazon works. It appear likely that both deals (the merger, and the Amazon agreement) were been worked on simultaneously, and I opine that the Aegis deal was surely disclosed to Amazon as part of their due diligence process, before agreeing to the warrant terms. Here is a link to the actual Warrant Transaction Agreement, set prior to the Aegis merger. Please allow me to reiterate the more important points:

StarTek (SRT) issued a warrant to Amazon ((AMZN) giving Amazon the right to acquire up to 4,000,000 shares of the company's common stock over an eight-year period at an exercise price of $9.96 per share. The exercise price was based off of the closing stock price the day that the terms were agreed upon.

If Amazon exercised the warrant in its entirety, StarTek was set to issue 4 million new shares to Amazon in exchange for $39.8 million in cash, giving Amazon roughly a 9.5% ownership stake (based on an estimated 42 million shares outstanding at that point).

Warrant Vesting: The warrant shares would vest based upon certain revenue thresholds (not disclosed) being achieved over the exercisable period (eight years). In other words, Amazon would not be able to exercise the entire warrant today, for example, if they wanted to. They would first have to have achieved certain annual revenue benchmarks of new business with StarTek for warrant share tranches to become vested. Once vested, the warrant shares become immediately exercisable.

The first tranche of 425,532 warrants shares vested upon the execution of this agreement. This does not mean that these warrant shares have already been exercised into newly issued common stock in exchange for cash ($4.2 million) yet.

This deal would result in up to $600 million in revenue growth over the next eight years or sooner, and beyond (the business relationship doesn't end at the end of the eight-year period), with the world's number one online retailer, at minimum targeted margins. In attempting to reach the full $600 million in revenue within the 8 year period (allowing for Amazon to be able to exercise the full warrant), both companies would have to work to identify acceptable business and ramp at least $75 million in average annual revenue. I believe they will attempt to quickly ramp at least that much business with Amazon as they exit 2018, especially given their expanded footprint and available geographies as a result from the merger with Aegis. During their Q4'17 earnings call, StarTek disclosed that total revenue with Amazon for FY2017 was only around $10m; this would be a completely new relationship for Aegis.

This is a pretty simple, but effective formula. If Amazon is not satisfied with StarTek's performance, they simply will not give them more business, and not exercise the warrant. At the same time, if StarTek doesn't like the bottom line of a specific program, they simply will not ramp the business. The alignment of interests is evident.

Deletion from Russell 2000 index

After the June 22 market close, the stock was deleted from the index as it did not meet the minimum market cap of $159m for the 2018 reconstitution. Ironically, if the deal would have closed just 30 days prior, the deletion from the index would likely have been avoided and the stock price would have probably not reached the current fire-sale levels. The forced selling driven by this index deletion has created, in my view, an incredible buying opportunity. StarTek's future has never appeared so bright, with a much lower risk profile given the combined larger size, and the resulting revenue and client diversification on both a global (country of origin) and vertical (lines of business) basis.

Given the approximately 38 million shares now outstanding, even at the current bargain basement share price, SRT stock would almost certainly be added back into the Russell next June based on the current market cap of around $260m; well above the $159m minimum for 2018. Russell indexes are objectively constructed and based on transparent rules. Once a security is deemed eligible, the only determining factor to be included/exclude from the index is the company's total market capitalization. On the rank day in May each year (timetable is announced each spring), all eligible securities are ranked by their total market capitalization. The largest 4,000 become the Russell 3000E Index, and the other Russell U.S. indexes are determined from that set of securities. Here is a link for more details on the Russell indexes basic methodology.

Revenue, AEBITDA and CapEx forecasts for the next 5 years disclosed by both companies within the proxy materials

Both StarTek and Aegis disclosed revenue, AEBITDA and CapEx forecasts as stand-alone companies in the Preliminary Proxy Statement PREM 14A filed on 05/09/18 (pages 60 to 63):

StarTek:

2018 Revenue 2019 Revenue 2020 Revenue 2021 Revenue 2022 Revenue $307.70 $332.90 $351.90 $372.30 $393.70 2018 AEBITDA 2019 AEBITDA 2020 AEBITDA 2021 AEBITDA 2021 AEBITDA $17.70 $21.10 $26.30 $31.90 $40.60 AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin 5.8% 6.3% 7.5% 8.6% 10.3% 2018 CAPEX 2019 CAPEX 2020 CAPEX 2021 CAPEX 2022 CAPEX $26.10 $11.60 $13.10 $13.20 $7.70

--

Aegis:

2018 Revenue 2019 Revenue 2020 Revenue 2021 Revenue 2022 Revenue $404.90 $405.60 $431.60 $456.50 $485.00 2018 AEBITDA 2019 AEBITDA 2020 AEBITDA 2021 AEBITDA 2021 AEBITDA $39.40 $41.40 $50.10 $58.90 $68.10 AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin 9.7% 10.2% 11.6% 12.9% 14.0% 2018 CAPEX 2019 CAPEX 2020 CAPEX 2021 CAPEX 2022 CAPEX $11.00 $10.00 $9.00 $9.00 $7.00

Please note that the above numbers are not my estimates. These are actual standalone company forecasts disclosed by each entity in the proxy materials.

In addition to the above forecasts, the following have been identified as Expected Synergies from the combination of both companies (bottom of page 61):

In connection with the Company’s and Aegis’ respective evaluations of the transaction, representatives of the Company and Aegis discussed various potential benefits of the transaction, including among other things, the cross-selling opportunities with the existing client base of each respective company based on no geographical redundancy on call center locations between the two companies along with the resulting economic gain as a result of those selling efforts to fill empty seats in the existing call center sites. In addition, the prospect of savings associated with the combined purchasing power of the two companies on certain Information Technology hardware, software and services was discussed. Finally, the prospect of combining the two companies and realizing the redundancy of certain Selling, General and Administrative functions and associated costs were identified as a synergy savings when combined. The Company believes the transaction could result in revenue synergies with an annual positive impact to revenue of $70 million with a resulting gross profit yield of that increase in revenue of $23.9 million and net of associated SGA, an EBITDA impact of $20.4 million. The Company expects to realize cost synergy savings as a result of the purchasing power gains associated with Information Technology along with the elimination of redundant functions between the two companies to provide an additional $10.0 million in cost saving synergy gains.

Based on the disclosed forecasts and the expected synergies targeted to be achieved by 2020, the following would be the resulting combined company forecasts and valuation. (Please note that the following combined forecasts are simply the addition of the disclosed numbers above plus my conservative assumptions of when and by how much would they realize the expected revenue and cost saving synergies, as noted below.)

Combined company forecast for FY 2018-2022

2018 Revenue 2019 Revenue 2020 Revenue 2021 Revenue 2022 Revenue $712.601 $768.502 $808.503 $853.803 $903.703 Growth Rate Growth Rate Growth Rate Growth Rate Growth Rate 0% 7.8% 5.2% 5.6% 5.8% 2018 AEBITDA 2019 AEBITDA 2020 AEBITDA 2021 AEBITDA 2022 AEBITDA $57.104 $67.505 $81.405 $95.805 $113.705 AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin AEBITDA Margin 8.0% 8.8% 10.1% 11.2% 12.6% 2018 CAPEX 2019 CAPEX 2020 CAPEX 2021 CAPEX 2022 CAPEX $37.10 $21.60 $22.10 $22.20 $14.70 2018 Net Debt 2019 Net Debt 2020 Net Debt 2021 Net Debt 2022 Net Debt ($184.00) ($171.85)6 ($153.25)6 ($127.55)6 ($85.40)6 Net Debt Leverage Net Debt Leverage Net Debt Leverage Net Debt Leverage Net Debt Leverage 3.22 2.55 1.88 1.33 0.75

Assumes no revenue synergies. Assumes $30m in revenue synergies. Assumes mid-single digit revenue growth. Assumes no positive AEBITDA synergies impact. Assumes $5m in positive AEBITDA synergies impact. Assumes 50% of generated AEBITDA is assigned for interest expense and taxes as well as to finance increased receivables from revenue growth, and the other 50% is used to finance CapEx and Net Debt reductions. I acknowledge to the reader that the Net Debt balance progression is just a very rough estimate at this point based solely on historical data. Given the many moving parts as the companies integrate, I would hope to offer more accurate estimates once the company releases integrated numbers and more information in relation to cash flow management going forward.

Valuation

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Current Stock Price AEBITDA Multiple Current Stock Price AEBITDA Multiple Current Stock Price AEBITDA Multiple Current Stock Price AEBITDA Multiple Current Stock Price AEBITDA Multiple 7.7 6.4 5.0 4.0 3.0 Expected Market AEBITDA Multiple Expected Market AEBITDA Multiple Expected Market AEBITDA Multiple Expected Market AEBITDA Multiple Expected Market AEBITDA Multiple 8.0 8.5 8.5 8.5 8.5 Stock Price Target Stock Price Target Stock Price Target Stock Price Target Stock Price Target $7.19 $10.59 $14.19 $18.09 $23.21 Shares Outstanding 38.0 m

The company currently trades at a 6.4x EV/AEBITDA multiple of 2019 expected AEBITDA. Given the expected revenue and AEBITDA growth rates and the Amazon relationship, StarTek shares, in my view, should be trading closer to peer multiples that range between 7x and 9x NTM Expected AEBITDA. Using a 8x to 9x EV/AEBITDA multiple, I believe SRT shares could reach $9.50 to $11.50 per share over the next 12 months. Using the same AEBITDA multiple range, I believe the share price can potentially reach the $15 to $20 range within the next 24 to 36 months.

These stock price targets I provide are based on the annual AEBITDA numbers above and the resulting Net Debt balance progression using very rough cash flow estimates, as explained above.

Potential Risks to the Thesis

At this point, the most obvious risks are the usual challenges that any merger integration will face. However, these two organizations are so complementary to each other, and enjoy such minimal overlap, that this risk may have been largely mitigated. Aside from this, the biggest risk I see would be any failure to successfully and timely ramp the new business wins and the new cross-selling opportunities that are surely arising from this combination. The business wins are clearly there. How quickly can they convert them into revenue while juggling the integration will be the real challenge.

Q2 Expected Results

Although I don't expect particularly great earnings results from StarTek as a standalone entity for Q2'18 (as I don't expect them to clear their revenue challenges until Q3'18), the legacy business' standalone results don't matter as much at the moment. The pro-forma combined company results are what investors will be looking at, given that merger has now been consummated. Also, commentary in relation to expected synergies status, prospective client reception of the combined company, and updates on Amazon related new business ramps will undoubtedly drive the stock value going forward. Moreover, as the 2nd half of 2018 begins in full swing, both investors and analysts will base their valuation estimated on 2019 estimates.

Cherry on top

Finally, we can't dismiss the short interest balance for this relatively illiquid stock. At 1.2 million shares short, and no more forced selling on the horizon, I think the shorts are taking on a pretty risky bet given any number of potential positive catalysts both in the near and long term.

The most obvious longer term catalyst being the rejoining the Russell next June based on market cap. I would not discount other potential near-term catalysts, such as i) possible insider stock purchases at these fire-sale prices after the current blackout period ends once Q2 earnings are reported, and ii) possible announcements of immediate cost savings from potential debt refinancing opportunities (please refer to page 41 "Potential Financing Synergies" of the Preliminary Proxy Statement PREM 14A filed on 05/09/18).

I entirely understood the short strategy around April/May given how close the market cap seemed to the likely cutoff minimum to remain in the index. But seeing the short interest remain at these high levels even after the deletion happened is definitely a head scratcher for me.

What is the short seller's bear thesis? Do they doubt the business combination benefits, or that StarTek will be able to ramp up some new Amazon business?

Conclusion

The last time StarTek's share price stood around the $6.50 to $7 range their market positioning, client and revenue diversification, future revenue growth prospects, and potential margin expansion didn't look this good; this looks like an entirely different company. I believe the market has goofed here. As the new CEO and management team meet with analysts and investors to articulate what this new entity is in a position to achieve, and clearly identify the various levers available to them to realize the expected cost savings and revenue generating synergies, market forces should restore StarTek's fair market value with the same impetus and swiftness as the forces that drove the stock down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Omar A. Samalot is an independent financial analyst, owns SRT shares as of the date of this report, and has increased his position since May 2018 based on the recent sell-off due to deletion from Russell 2000 index, news, announcements, and his own analysis. The content of this report cannot be copied or distributed without the author’s written consent.