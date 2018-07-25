Apache's Alpine High Update - I'm Still Livin' A Pipe Dream

Pricing at Waha continues to be an issue for Apache, but that is somewhat mitigated by Alpine High gas with higher Btu content.

Apache is the most active driller in Reeves County, with nine drilling rigs in Alpine High alone. Thus far in 2018, thirty-seven Alpine High wells have been spud.

In Mexico, the El Encino-Topolobampo pipeline has been placed into service, which provides a crucial link to move natural gas out of Waha into Mexico. This will benefit Apache.

Introduction

There has been quite a bit of news and activity since my last Alpine High update in January, 2018. Apache (NYSE:APA) currently has nine rigs drilling in Alpine High, and as of the end of June, these rigs were on pace to drill approximately twenty-four wells. This is up from the approximately nineteen-well pace in May.

By my count, eleven wells have been completed in 2018. The number is probably higher, but Apache is notoriously slow in divulging information. Details on those wells are discussed below, including some pricing data to illustrate the large discount Waha gas is experiencing - and its impact on Apache.

So far this year, Apache has obtained permits for sixty-one new wells and has already spud thirty-seven of them. The majority of these wells appear to be targeting the three separate confirmed zones in the Woodford.

But the most interesting news has been several announcements on additional infrastructure within the Alpine High footprint, as well as a major announcement by Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) of another proposed pipeline from Waha to the Gulf Coast. Apache's participation in this project as well as its participation in the Gulf Coast Express pipeline (currently under construction) illustrates Apache's continuing effort to ensure pipeline capacity from Alpine High to market. In my view, these projects are ultimately going to make Alpine High a valuable contributor to Apache’s production and earnings and make Apache a good candidate for the long-term investor.

Alpine High 1H 2018 Infrastructure Update

In order to provide some background, Figure 1 shows Alpine High's key infrastructure components as of the beginning of this year. As you can see, Apache's 30-inch Main Trunkline cuts through the middle of the play with connections to major pipelines at the north and south end. Apache also has constructed five central processing facilities to process raw natural gas. Also notable on the map is Kinder Morgan's Gulf Coast Express ("GCX"), which will originate at Waha and terminate near Corpus Christi. Apache will be a major shipper on that pipeline. Construction on GCX began in May 2018 and it is expected to be in service in October 2019.

Figure 1 - Alpine High - Main Trunkline and Central Processing Facilities

Figure 2A - Alpine High - Infrastructure & Pipeline July, 2018 Update

Notice that Figure 2A is an updated version of Figure 1, which includes the recent announcements of infrastructure additions within the Alpine High footprint. The first announcement was by Apache and Salt Creek Midstream, LLC (“Salt Creek”). The two companies announced the formation of SCM Alpine, LLC (“Alpine”) to develop a 445,000 Bbl/d capacity natural gas liquids (NGLs) header system to transport NGLs to Waha. Apache has an option to acquire a 50% stake in the system, which consists of two pipeline segments: a north/south segment from Apache’s Diamond Cryo Complex and an east/west segment from Salt Creek’s facility under construction just south of Toyah, TX. At Waha, the NGL pipeline will connect to other pipelines to access markets in Mont Belvieu and Corpus Christi.

The second announcement was by Saulsbury Industries in June, 2018. Saulsbury announced that it had been awarded a contract to construct three cryogenic processing trains at Apache's new Diamond Cryogenic processing facility, each designed with a capacity of 200MMcf/day. Construction on the new plant began in early June 2018, with the first train expected in the first half of 2019 and the remaining two trains expected to commence service in the third quarter of 2019. This cryogenic facility will cool Apache's natural gas to sub-zero temperatures in order to recover natural gas liquids, such as propane, ethane and butane.

Figure 2B is a recent picture showing what I believe to be the Diamond Cryogenic Complex now under construction about five miles north of Balmorhea, TX.

Figure 2B - Alpine High - Diamond Cryo Complex (Under Construction)

The third significant announcement affecting Alpine High was by Kinder Morgan, which revealed its plans (along with EagleClaw Midstream) to build the Permian Highway Pipeline (“PHP”), a 42-inch natural gas pipeline designed to transport up to 2.0 Bcf/day of natural gas from Waha to the Gulf Coast. Apache has an option to purchase a 33% ownership stake and would commit to supply up to 500,000 dekatherms/day (about 500MMcf/day). Although no Final Investment Decision (“FID”) has been made, the Kinder Morgan’s press release indicated that the pipeline could be in service by late 2020.

Figure 2C is an updated map showing the major natural gas pipelines providing current and future capacity away from Alpine High.

Figure 2C - Alpine High - Pipeline Map July, 2018 Update

Although PHP's exact route has not been determined, Kinder Morgan's press release indicated that the pipeline would connect to Kinder Morgan’s Tejas pipeline system. This suggests to me that a logical connection point would be around East Bernard, TX. There the PHP could connect to KMI’s Tejas Pipeline, and there is also a connection to the Coastal Bend header which connects to the Freeport LNG.

Mexico Pipeline and Power Plant Update

On July 16, 2018, Trans-Canada Corporation announced that its 30-inch El Encino-Topolobampo natural gas pipeline had been placed into service. This long-awaited 348-mile pipeline will provide 670MMcf/day of natural gas to power plants as well as industrial and urban markets in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, located on the west coast of Mexico. The pipeline also includes a connection to the El Oro-Mazatlan Pipeline which serves the city of Mazatlan.

Figure 3 - Mexico Power Plant and Pipeline Map July, 2018 Update

As shown in Figure 3, the El Encino-Topolobampo pipeline connects to the Ojinga-El Encino pipeline, which in turn connects to Energy Transfer Partners’ 42-inch Trans-Pecos pipeline. The Trans-Pecos pipeline connects to Waha and is the southern terminus of Apache’s 30-inch Main Trunkline. In other words, the start-up of the El Encino-Topolobampo pipeline now makes it possible, in theory at any rate, for Alpine High to be a source of natural gas to markets along the west coast of Mexico.

Also shown on Figure 3 are power plants along the Mexican west coast. These include the existing 320MW Juan de Dios Batiz Paredes power plant and the 300MW Jose Aceves in Mazatlan. Both plants were recently converted to burn natural gas as their primary fuel. In addition, the new Topolobampo II (778 MW) is slated for start-up in Q4 2018 and Topolobampo III (777 MW) is slated for completion in Q1 2020. Together, these two new plants could absorb up to 200MMcf/day in supply.

Whether or not Alpine High gas makes its way to Topolobampo some day is not clear, but the start-up of the El Encino-Topolobampo pipeline is seen as a critical step in relieving some of the pricing pressure at Waha. That relief could come as soon as the Topolobampo II power plant begins operations. And that relief would help Apache.

Alpine High Production Activity Update

Known Completions Update

So far this year, Apache has continued its policy of not filing timely completion reports on Alpine High wells. This makes it very difficult to know which wells have actually been completed and are contributing some cash flow to the company. Indeed, the only Alpine High completion report filed this year was for an early Alpine High well completed in January, 2016 and plugged in May, 2017.

Figure 4A is a chart listing the eleven wells completed through April, 2018 (the most recent data publicly available).

Figure 4A - Alpine High 1H 2018 New Completions With Pricing Data

And rather than just listing the wells, I thought this would be a good opportunity to illustrate the discount between NYMEX and Waha gas pricing and compare those prices to the actual price received by Apache. That information can be gleaned from well production and revenue, which Apache must report each month to the Texas Comptroller. Simply put, Apache can try to ignore the Texas Railroad Commission, but it can't ignore the tax man.

First of all, in looking at the chart, it is important to remember that NYMEX and Waha pricing is in dollars per MMbtu, whereas companies usually report production in terms of dollars per Mcf. In other words, apples to oranges. Fortunately, the conversion is not that difficult. All you really have to remember is that 1MMbtu is approximately equal to 1Mcf.

As you can see, the discount between the NYMEX price and Waha price in April 2018 was quite substantial. But it is interesting and important to see the variability of price actually received by Apache. For example, “raw gas” from the Cedar State #101CR received only $1.49 per Mcf, whereas the Chinook wells received $3.10 per Mcf. To my mind, the difference in price is a clear illustration of the difference between a "dry gas" and a "wetter gas".

Thus, if the Waha price per MMbtu is $1.32 and Apache is receiving $1.49 per Mcf, the Btu content of the gas is probably just slightly higher than 1MMbtu. And if Apache is receiving $3.10 per Mcf, we know that the Btu content must be much higher. And higher is better.

New Spuds Update

Thus far in 2018, sixty-one new Alpine High wells have been permitted and thirty-seven spud. Figure 5A is a chart showing the thirty-seven new spuds. Currently, all but one rig is working in the North Flank. The yellow-highlighted wells were being drilled as of the end of June, 2018. All of these wells have been mapped on Figure 5B.

Figure 5A - Alpine High 1H 2018 New Spuds

Figure 5B - Alpine High 1H 2018 New Spuds Map

What immediately stands out is the sheer number of wells Apache is drilling. With nine rigs working in Alpine High alone (not including the three rigs in the Orla area), it is currently the most active driller in Reeves County. What also stands out is that Apache is clearly moving into production mode in the Northern Flank. Both the Cypress State lease and Mont Blanc lease will have had ten wells spud this year.

New Permits Update

Figure 6A is a chart showing the twenty-five permits issued but not yet spud. These are the wells likely to be spud in Q3 2018 and completed in Q4. Note that all of these permits are in the "Northern Flank," which looks like it is the area that will continue to dominate the drilling activity in Alpine High.

Figure 6A - Alpine High New Permits Chart

Figure 6B maps the location of the twenty-five new/not spud wells. Future drilling appears to be divided fairly evenly across the "Northern Flank," with fourteen wells north of I-20 and 11 south of I-20. Given the lack of new permits in the "Crest" and "Southern Flank" areas of Alpine High, one has to question why Apache appears to be shunning these areas. Hopefully, it is just lack of current demand and takeaway capacity, and not poor rock quality.

Figure 6B - Alpine High New Permits Map

Is Alpine High Making Any Money Yet?

By my count, Apache has to date completed a total of seventy-one wells in Alpine High, sixty of which are currently producing. What kind of cash flow are those wells producing? A helpful clue may be shown in Figure 7, which is a small sampling of currently producing wells and the "raw gas" revenue generated as reported to the Texas Comptroller's Office.

Figure 7 - Alpine High "Raw Gas" Revenue Chart

First of all, in creating this chart, I wanted to separate and highlight the Cypress State and Mont Blanc wells. If you go back and look at Figures 5A and 5B, you will see that over the past several months these two leases alone have had twenty wells drilled. Looking at the gas revenue generated over the past twelve months or so, you can understand why Apache chose to focus on those leases. It looks like wells in this acreage have a better shot at a higher return, even in a low-price environment.

Additionally, it is important to point out that while these wells in this sample are mostly Woodford dry gas wells, the Black Hawk State #1H and Chinook #101AH are also producing oil/condensate. So, this chart does not tell the complete story. However, very roughly speaking, over the past twelve months, these wells have generated an average of $4.6 million gross gas revenue per well. Not enough to pay the cost of the well, but at least it's something.

Conclusion

In my view, there are small but tangible signs of encouraging things to come for Alpine High. First of all, Apache needs to be applauded for its continuing efforts to build out its infrastructure. The announcement of the start of construction of the Diamond Cryogenic Complex (which will have 600MMcf/day of capacity), as well as the agreement with Salt Creek Midstream for an NGL pipeline to Waha, should start to pay dividends for Apache in Q2 2019. By the Q3 2019, the Gulf Coast Express pipeline should be up and running, which will provide Apache with more markets for its gas. And the potential addition of the Permian Highway Pipeline will add even more market opportunities.

Likewise, on the Mexico side of the border, there are signs of positive things to come. While the build-out of Mexico's natural gas pipeline infrastructure has been agonizingly slow, the announcement of the start-up of the El Encino-Topolobampo pipeline is a key link in getting natural gas from Waha (and potentially, Alpine High). At this moment gas through this pipeline is probably flowing at a trickle. But once the Topolobampo II power plant starts up in a couple of months, gas flow will pick up.

On the production side, Apache is by far and away the most active driller in Reeves County. And the fact that twenty-four wells have been drilled in June alone strongly suggests that we will see a significant jump in Alpine High production by Q4 2018.

Apache has scheduled its Q2 earnings conference call for August 2, 2018. While I expect management will be upbeat about the recent infrastructure announcements and industry-leading drilling activity in Reeves County, I am less sanguine about the revenue generated out of Alpine High due to the steep natural price discount at Waha throughout the entire 2nd quarter.

