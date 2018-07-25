Ford Motor Is Too Cheap To Ignore Pre-Earnings

Ford Motor reports earnings after the close on Wednesday and has a P/E ratio of just 5.44 and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) reports earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 25, and based upon its P/E ratio of 5.44 and dividend yield of 5.73%, the stock appears to be ‘too cheap to ignore’. I will not discuss these data points, as they are an observation. The daily and weekly charts and key levels will determine my suggested investment and trading strategies.

Shares of Ford closed Monday at $10.47, down 15.2% year to date and in bear market territory 21.5% below its 2018 intraday high of $13.33 set on Jan. 16. The stock stayed above the $10 threshold setting its 2018 low of $10.14 on March 2. Staying above $10 is important as many equity money managers cannot own a stock that is trading below this level. My monthly and quarterly pivots are $10.66 and $10.66, respectively, are key breakout levels post-earnings.

Analysts expect Ford to earn 34 to 37 cents a share when they report second quarter results after the close on July 25. Ford does business in more than 100 countries. In the US, sales will likely slip but should be buoyed by strong sales in its popular F-Series pickup trucks. Ford sales in Europe appear to be in recovery mode thanks to Fiesta and Focus models. China sales appear to be problematic but look for guidance on how this segment can be revamped.

I have been an owner of Ford vehicles for many years and I have learned to like the Lincoln brands. One reason for my preference is that the Lincoln service experience is so much better than at Ford dealerships. A recent problem for Ford is the leftover 2017 models including some Lincoln lines. The 2018 Lincoln models were delayed into January when I purchased a new Continental.

I loved my 2004 Lincoln Town Car but the automobile became haunted by electrical issues such as the alarm going off for no reason. Try driving a vehicle when the inside lights go on and off at will and as door locks unlock and lock again.

The daily chart for Ford Motor

The daily chart for Ford Motor shows the price gap lower as 2018 began. Since Jan. 25 the 200-day simple moving average has been a magnet as the stock traded as low as $10.14 on March 2 then as high as $12.12 between June 7 and June 12. The stock has been below its 200-day simple moving average at $11.56 since June 25. The horizontal line is the convergence of my monthly and quarterly pivots of $10.60 and $10.66, respectively, which have been magnets pre-earnings today.

The weekly chart for Ford Motor

The weekly chart for Ford Motor is negative with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $11.06. The 200-week simple moving average or ‘reversion to the mean’ is at $12.83 which proved to be a ceiling at $14.23 as 2016 began. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to decline to 26.26 this week, down from 35.07 on July 20.

Trading Strategy: Add to positions on weakness to my semiannual value level of $8.30. A gap above my monthly and quarterly pivots of $10.60 and $10.66, respectively, targets the 200-week simple moving average of $12.83. My annual risky level is up at $17.06.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.