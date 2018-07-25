Is The Euro's Consolidation A Base?

If the euro has carved out a triangle pattern, the dollar bears may be disappointed, as it is often seen as a continuation pattern.

Speculators in the futures market are still net long the euro. They have not been net short since May 2017. In the spot market, the euro approached $1.15 in late-May and again in mid-June. Last week, it dipped below $1.16 for the first time in July and Trump's criticism of Fed policy saw it recover. Yesterday, it reached $1.1750 before retreating. On the pullback, it held the 61.8% retracement of the recovery (~$1.1640).

Many frustrated dollar bears think the euro is basing and anticipate a breakout to the upside, spurring a recovery that leads to $1.20 by year-end. The technical case is clear. At $1.1850, seen in mid-June, the euro already retraced 38.2% of the decline that began in mid-April near $1.2415. The 50% retracement is near $1.1960, and the 61.8% retracement is by $1.2070.

The technical indicators, such as the Slow Stochastics and MACDs on the weekly charts, are supportive.

While this is possible, we see the technical position a bit differently. The Great Graphic shows how the euro has been tracing a triangle or wedge pattern after the April-May leg down. It is most often a continuation pattern. A break to the downside would give measuring objective near $1.12. However, it remains a few weeks from the apex, and this is consistent with continued range-bound activity.

Regardless of one's views, a break from the triangle pattern will likely be among the first indications of a new trend. Tomorrow, the top of the pattern is near $1.1750, and the bottom is found around $1.1580. At the end of the month, in one week's time, the boundaries are $1.1600 and $1.1735.

