Stock Market Teetering On 3 Legs Of The Tech Sector

The stock market is not broadly healthy, and the retreating sectors indicate that consumers are tightening their belts.

The tech sector is carrying the S&P500, with most of the 2018 overall gains coming from this sector.

Photo Credit

The stock market is not 'healthy' when a single sector is leading the way for the majority of the gains. By healthy, I mean that investors now should not expect that their ETFs and mutual funds to have robust overall returns and may want to consider selling into the general market weakness.

I have written previously that the overall market is overvalued using traditional value metrics, and data keeps pouring in to support this conclusion thus far in 2018. From Marketwatch, Anora Gaudiano points out:

While the broader markets still have not regained their January highs, finishing the first half of the year with low single-digit returns, glamorous technology stocks soared. In fact, if it weren’t for technology and some consumer discretionary stocks, the market would be in negative territory.

Here is a chart of the S&P500 year to date with 50 and 200 day moving averages.

Source: Marketwatch

The market has basically moved sideways as the tech stock gains have about cancelled out the broader market losses. Growth stocks seems to be the flavor of choice so far in 2018 with value taking a back seat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average chart looks very similar.

Source: Marketwatch

Many analysts are blaming Trump's tariff talk for the recent pullback in the markets. However, that cannot explain the general stock slump seen in international markets.

Source: Yardeni Research

It is doubtful that the Trump administration could have had such a broad effect on world markets with targeted tariff policy, especially when China net tariffs on US products are already higher than the other way around. As well, India and Russia have much higher net import tariffs than the US, and so does Mexico. Many countries use tariffs every day to protect their local industries - this is nothing new.

Source: Statista

While market pundits are quick to attribute broad market movements to short term political decisions, in reality, the market itself tends to move longer term in line with fundamental economic trends using many thousands of economic data points across many industries. A single data point is incapable of reverberating around and directly affect global markets by itself.

I think it's worthwhile to study whether this economy is strong enough to support a stronger stock market. That is where we will likely find our answers. And it is within that data that I find economic weakness. We will take a look at a few here, but I strongly encourage you to dig deeper to find your own answers.

Here is the GlobalPMI index, a snapshot of world manufacturing produced by IHS Markit and JPMorgan Chase. While a number above 50 typically signals expansion, notice the sharp downturn in 2018 after two years of solid growth.

Source: Bloomberg

World energy commodity prices have increased sharply in 2018. Energy prices are a major input to production and future economic expansion.

Source: Tradingeconomics

Labor force participation rate in the US is not strong. Per the chart, the US is somewhere in the middle and below several third world economies.

Source: Tradingeconomics

In the US, the current account / GDP is -2.4, the same level as Venezuela which is currently experiencing economic chaos. The US is being beat by such luminary economies as Cuba. High negative numbers indicate future pain and unlikely economic expansion.

Source: Tradingeconomics

Where do you think the future of the economy is heading, and therefore, where do you think the stock market looks like 6 months and a year from now? It may be time to take a very serious introspective look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.