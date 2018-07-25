Retire Rich With These 10 Rock-Solid REITs

REIT income is an essential part of the retirement process and investors should always make sure that the quality of dividend income is reliable and repeatable.

Retirement satisfaction is positively related to having access to annuitized income and may decline without such stable income streams.

Recently I was speaking with a friend of mine (who also writes on Seeking Alpha) about high-yielding REITs. This analyst focuses on the higher risk names like CBL Properties (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG). I explained to him that while we may disagree on certain companies, the debate was not as relevant since we are both writing for different audiences.

Over the years, I have focused almost exclusively on recommending high-quality REITs. Many of my readers are either in retirement or think about it, and they are most concerned about having enough income to get by (in retirement).

Retirement satisfaction appears to be positively correlated with income, net worth, and health, and retirement satisfaction is positively related to having access to annuitized income and may decline without such stable income streams.

Data suggests that investors who report the lowest levels of worry are not those who have the highest income prior to retirement, but those whose net worth is the highest multiple of their pre-retirement income. These findings suggest that those whose expectations are modest (based upon their income level) relative to their asset base are the most satisfied.

Research suggests that pre-retirement worry and post-retirement satisfaction are improved if annuitized income streams exist, and this suggests that not only is the level of income and assets important, but the type of income is also an important consideration.

So as I explained to my friend, REIT income is an essential part of the retirement process and investors should always make sure that the quality of dividend income is reliable and repeatable.

In other words, just because you are an investor in a REIT does not guarantee that the dividend income will be sustainable. Most all retirees are counting on the income to fund expenses or enjoy their quality of living, a dividend cut could mean be devastating.

Recognizing that stable and predictable income is fundamental for most all investors, we have assembled a portfolio called the SWAN portfolio. This is a basket of REITs that we have rated as the highest quality stocks that ultimately reduces stress and allows investors to "sleep well at night". (we have all of these SWAN recommendations in the July edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor).

We hand-picked the SWANs using fundamental filters such as low leverage, dividend growth, low payout ratios, diversified revenue sources, geographic diversification, stable occupancy, and disciplined capital markets execution, to name a few. Ultimately, all of the metrics we look at point us to the same question - is the company a reliable and repeatable dividend source?

In the upcoming edition of the newsletter (August edition), we will provide readers with a SWAN-A-BEE list, that ranks the best REITs to buy if the company is just a notch or two below the coveted SWANs.

10 REITs For Retirement

REITS FOR RETIREMENT NUMBER ONE: Essex Property Trust (ESS)

The Big WHY: Essex is one year away from becoming a dividend aristocrat (25 years in a row of rising dividends) and the company’s west-coast focus makes the company one of my most moat-worthy picks. Essex also enjoys a terrific cost of capital advantage (rated BBB+) that allows the company to grow earnings through most any cycle.

Feathers in Their Cap: ESS grew Core FFO per diluted share by 5.1% compared to the first quarter of 2017, achieving the high end of the guidance range.

Downsides: Fires in California and softness in Seattle markets.

Performance YTD: -3.1%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): ESS declared a quarterly common dividend of $1.86 per share, which is a 6.3% year-over-year increase. This represents 24 consecutive years of dividend growth and keeps the company on track to become a dividend aristocrat in 2019.

Bottom Line: ESS shares trade at $229.65 with a P/FFO multiple of 18.7x (below 4-year average of 21.8x). The dividend yield is just 3.2% but ESS has the lowest payout ratio in the multifamily sector. I am now a shareholder (see my latest article HERE).

REITS FOR RETIREMENT NUMBER TWO: Regency Centers Corp. (REG)

The Big WHY: I recently wrote an article describing Regency as “the #1 REIT prepared to battle Amazon” and of course that’s why the Jacksonille-based REIT is one of the only shopping center REITs that focuses almost exclusively on buying and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers.

Feathers in Their Cap: Regency owns 429 shopping centers (encompassing 59 million sq. ft.), and focuses on infill grocery-anchored centers in areas (population over 140,000) with household incomes above the national average (average household income in excess of $111,000).

Downsides: The grocery-based model is not as threatening as the other retail models that are impacted by e-commerce sales; however, Regency does lease to retailers that are not as defensive.

Performance YTD: -8.9%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): Regency continually enhances quality and growth of the portfolio by astutely allocating capital into higher-quality developments, redevelopments, and acquisitions with superior growth opportunities and compelling margins.

Bottom Line: Regency shares trade at $61.78 with a P/FFO multiple of 16.5x (4-year P/FFO average is 20.7x). Th dividend yield is 3.6% and we believe shares now trade at a considerable margin of safety.

REITS FOR RETIREMENT NUMBER THREE: Simon Property Group (SPG)

The Big WHY: Simon has ownership interests in over 230 retail properties totaling over 190 million square feet located across North America and Asia. The portfolio is well-diversified from a geographic, tenant, and revenue by real estate sector perspective. Major state concentrations by net operating income include Florida (15%), Texas (10%) and California (13%). Additionally, roughly 9% of Simon's net operating income is derived from its international properties, which are located in Europe, Japan, Mexico, Malaysia, and South Korea.

Feathers in Their Cap: Simon does an excellent job releasing space to new tenants, and it possesses some pricing power given its high-quality properties. The company has reasonable debt levels with a balanced debt maturity schedule, and a solid fixed charge coverage ratio. Simon's debt ratings are among the best unsecured debt ratings in the REIT industry, and this underscores the balance sheet strength.

Downsides: Sears overhang and store closures. Amazon is a real threat but Simon has scale and pricing power advantages.

Performance YTD: 1.8%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): Simon has a fortress (A-rated) balance sheet and is as strong as ever providing it with superior operating financial flexibility to continue to create long-term value for shareholders.

Bottom Line: Simon shares trade at $170.38 with a P/FFO multiple of 14.6x (4-year average P/FFO is 17.3x). The dividend yield is 4.6% and I consider Simon one of the top blue chips to purchase in the REIT sector. See my latest article HERE.

REITS FOR RETIREMENT NUMBER FOUR: Realty Income Corporation (O)

The Big WHY: Realty Income calls itself “the monthly dividend company” and this suggests that the company does one thing extremely well: “pay monthly dividends”.

Feathers in their Cap: Realty Income has increased dividends for over 24 years in a row by utilizing its disciplined risk management practices. Realty Income has maintained its #1 position in the Net Lease REIT sector by using its scale and cost of capital advantages.

Downsides: Majority of tenants are retailers, but Realty Income focuses on the necessity-based operators.

Performance YTD: -0.1%

Alpha Insider (management update): Realty Income should continue to benefit from sale/leasebacks with larger corporations. Recently the company acquitted a portfolio leased from 7-Eleven and Realty Income can be competitive given the company’s scale and cost of capital advantages.

Bottom Line: Realty Income shares trade at $55.58 with a P/FFO multiple of 18.5x. The dividend yield is 4.7% and the company is positioned to grow its dividend by 3-6% each year. See my latest article HERE and in the upcoming newsletter we will provide a WACC scorecard for all Net Lease REITs.

REITS FOR RETIREMENT NUMBER FIVE: W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

The Big WHY: W.P. Carey is a Net Lease REIT that owns properties in the U.S. and Europe. Recently the company announced that its board approved a merger pact in which its non-listed REIT (CPA:17) will merge with a subsidiary of WPC in a stock-for-stock transaction valued at $6 billion. This should provide enhanced diversification and enhanced dividend growth and safety.

Feathers in Their Cap: W.P Carey has increased dividend for over 15 years in a row and the portfolio provides investors with a very stable income stream. W.P. Carey has modest retail exposure in the U.S. and has built its success on identifying sale-leaseback opportunities for office and industrial clients.

Downsides: W.P. Carey must integrate the CPA;17 portfolio and this could put short-term pressure on the balance sheet. However, the company has vast knowledge of the portfolio so integration should not be an issue.

Performance YTD: -1.5%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): Industrial REITs are trading at much higher multiples while W.P. Carey shares appear to be mis-priced.

Bottom Line: W.P. Carey shares trade at $66.34 with a P/FFO multiple of 14.2 (normal range). The dividend yield is 6.2%. See my latest article HERE.

REITS FOR RETIREMENT NUMBER SIX: STORE Capital (STOR)

The Big WHY: Berkshire Hathaway has skin in the game. In June 2017 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) acquired an 9.8% interest in Store by investing ~$377 million (at a price of $20.25 per share).

Feathers in Their Cap: STORE was formed to capitalize on this market opportunity to address the capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies by offering them a superior alternative to financing their profit center real estate with traditional mortgage or bank debt and their own equity.

Downsides: The company focuses on non-investment grade rated tenants, but it mitigates that risk by focusing on unit-level economics.

Performance YTD: 8.1%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): Store has only 1% of "flat leases," and a majority (74%) of the leases are contractually CPI-based. Around 68% of the REIT's leases have "annual" rent escalations, and around 28% of the leases have "5-year" rent bumps. Store the lowest AFFO payout ratio in the net lease REIT sector.

Bottom Line: Store shares trade at $27.44 with a P.FFO multiple of 16.3x. The dividend yield is 4.5% and growth is expected to be around 9-10% in 2018, suggesting another robust dividend boost is coming. See my latest article HERE.

REITS FOR RETIREMENT NUMBER SEVEN: VEREIT Inc. (VER)

The Big WHY: VER owns free-standing buildings (~4,100 properties and 92 million square feet) leased to a variety of retail, restaurant, office, and industrial tenants. VER is an internally-managed full service net-lease REIT with a long-term net-lease structure that provides stable and predictable rent stream payments. The diverse portfolio is across sectors, geographies and tenants.

Feathers in Their Cap: While the Cole overhang has vanished, it’s clear that the lingering lawsuit (and legal costs) will continue to weigh on investors, and the fear of the unknown makes it hard to forecast the outcome. However, Vereit has settled two of its largest legal actions, providing enhanced clarity for investors.

Downsides: Vereit’s balance sheet is still questionable as the company will likely tap into its credit facility to pay the lawyers. Until litigation has ended, I expect shares to trade flat-ish.

Performance YTD: -0.4%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): I expect to see consolidation in the Net Lease REIT sector and Vereit and Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC) are seemingly obvious candidates for consolidation. See my latest Spirit article HERE.

Bottom Line: Vereit shares trade at $7.45 with a P/FFO multiple of 11.1x (4-year P/FFO average is 12.5x). The dividend yield is 7.4% and growth is not likely until the lawsuits are settled and Vereit begins to ramp up acquisitions. We recognize that this REIT is not a dividend growth stock, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. See my latest article HERE.

REITS FOR RETIREMENT NUMBER EIGHT: Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

The Big WHY: HTA focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating high-quality MOBs that are located on the campuses of nationally recognized healthcare systems. The company is the largest MOB owner with a portfolio of over 24.2 million square feet (averaging $807 million in annual acquisitions since 2012), with over $7 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings.

Feathers in Their Cap: HTA maintains a very strong financial position, including leverage at 5.9x net debt to EBITDA with over $1.1 billion of available liquidity (including $50 million of cash and almost $75 million of equity raised at the end of Q1). HTA is utilizing its liquidity to pay down debt, fund development and make one-off acquisitions in key markets.

Downsides: MOB are “out of favor” for larger institutions (sector rotation) but I find MOB’s to be a perfect category for retirees.

Performance YTD: -7.5%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): HTA has scale advantage and we are beginning to see the DRE MOB integration unfold. Remember that HTA’s leases increase by an average of 2.3% per year and the company has above-average retention and occupancy levels.

Bottom Line: HTA shares trade at $27.10 with a P/FFO multiple of 16.4x (4-year P/FFO average is 18.0x). The dividend yield is 4.5% and earnings are expected to grow by around 5% in 2018 and 7% in 2019 (consensus estimates). See my latest article HERE.

REITS FOR RETIREMENT NUMBER NINE: Crown Castle Intl. (CCI)

The Big WHY: Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber, across every major U.S. market, connecting cities and communities to data, technology and wireless services. In first quarter 2018, the company’s tower business signed comprehensive leasing agreements with several of its largest customers.

Feathers in Their Cap: AFFO grew 24% from first quarter 2017 to $558 million. With 8.5% annual dividend increases the past three years, Crown is targeting 7% to 8% annual growth. It has a current dividend yield of 4.1%, with a 77% payout ratio.

Downsides: Very little, Sprint/T-Mobile deal overblown (due to rationalization of real estate).

Performance YTD: 0.1%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): Cell Tower REITs are one of the only real estate categories that have not benefitted from the REIT rally in Q2-18. I find Crown Castle to be an attractive REIT to own today.

Bottom Line: Crown Castle trades at $108.75 with a P/FFO multiple of 23.5x (4-year historical P/FFO average is 21.8x). The dividend yield is 3.9% and well-covered.

REITS FOR RETIREMENT NUMBER TEN: LTC Properties Inc. (LTC)

The Big WHY: LTC is a gem to own because (a) the dividend is paid monthly, (b) the company invests using a net lease (lower risk) model, and (c) the management team is highly disciplined.

Feathers in Their Cap: LTC has maintained a very consistent record of increasing dividends, raising (dividends) every year except 2009 (when the company just froze the payout and did not cut the dividend).

Downsides: A few weak tenants (namely Anthem, LTC’s 6th largest tenant/operator that generates around $10 million annually), but LTC is managing the risk and a variety of options are available.

Performance YTD: -2.0%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): LTC has very low leverage and this protects the dividend over the long-term. Also, we like the management team because of the disciplined capital markets execution.

Bottom Line: LTC is trading at $41.81 per share with a P/FFO multiple of 13.x. The dividend yield is 5.5% and fundamentals are sound. See my latest article HERE.

