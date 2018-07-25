What To Do With CYS Shares After The Decline

The announcement plus dividend payouts for both stocks has lead to a steep decline in both stock prices.

The final exchange ratio has been announced: .468 shares of TWO per share of CYS, plus 9 cents cash.

Investment Recap

I previously published an article on May 23rd which examined the arbitrage opportunity that existed in the Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) - CYS Investments (CYS) merger. Some understandably criticized the size of the potential return, as the calculated final buyout of approximately 7.44 was not good enough for a 7.32 share price.

Since that article was published, there were 8 trading days with closing price of CYS at below the 7.32 mark. Additionally, shareholders prior to June 21st received a $0.22 dividend on July 11th. Shares hit an intraday high of 7.69 on July 9th. Selling shares around these levels, after collecting the dividend, left you with over an 8% return in less than 2 months. The investment thesis proved to be successful.

Finally, We Get Some News

Two Harbors announced that the exchange ratio would be .468 shares of TWO per share of CYS, plus .0965 in cash. The deal is expected to close after market close on July 31st.

A perfect storm of events caused CYS shares to plummet in price. First, the announced exchange ratio may have disappointed some investors who were expecting more. I had originally figured the exchange ratio to be .47 per share, which tells me that the book value declines were essentially in-line with my predictions. TWO's book value should therefore be around $15.56 per share at this time, nearly a 1.00 P/BV.

Secondly, both stocks had interim dividends of approximately 1/3 of the usual quarterly amounts, and this caused the stock price to decline by a similar value.

Third, since CYS shares' value is tied to the value of TWO shares, a drop in TWO will cause a drop in CYS. A 24 cent drop in TWO share price results in an 11 cent loss of value in CYS shares.

Image from Yahoo Finance

What Should You Do Now?

Is there any value left in buying CYS shares? Is there any arbitrage left with which to profit?

15.60 TWO price x .468 ratio = 7.30 value

7.30 value + .0965 cash = $7.39

Current price of CYS: $7.37

No arbitrage opportunity left.

It is virtually impossible to make money by buying CYS shares at this point, so unless you’re a high-volume day trader, stay away until after the merger.

If you are still holding CYS shares from before June 21st, you are at least above water on your investment so long as you did not buy shares at their absolute peak of 7.63 on 6/20.

If your goal is to try and acquire shares of TWO at a discount, there is none left to be had. Your best bet is to wait until a few days after the merger when people are receiving their new shares and will be selling them off. This is typical behavior following stock for stock mergers, and I don’t expect this transaction to be any different. Wise investors will realize that by selling shares at the post-merger price decline they will be selling low and creating a larger taxable event (if held in a standard, taxable account), a great way to lose money.

It's not all doom and gloom: TWO is a well-run company, and shareholders of CYS should be happy to be rotating into a better run company. My write-up of the strengths and weaknesses of the companies still holds true today.

However, one thing to keep an eye on is the continued slide in the yield curve. This continued slide to .29 difference between the 10 year and 2 year treasury rates (despite the recent 7 bps bump) will put pressure on mREITs such as TWO. There are hedges in place, but active investors should be aware of the potential risks.

10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity

Summary

I'm happy to see that the investment thesis proved to be a successful one, and I hope that many were able to profit from this arbitrage opportunity. For those that have continued to hold onto shares of CYS, you need to evaluate your goals: holding on for income, selling shares to "cash out" and realize your gains/losses, or waiting for the post-merger sell-off to pick up more TWO shares at a discount. If shares of TWO have a book value around 15.60, there may be a moment in the next month in which to jump in below $15.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO, MORL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.