Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) CEO Troy Woods on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2018

Executives

Shawn Roberts - VP, IR

Troy Woods - Chairman, President & CEO

Paul Todd - Senior EVP & CFO

Analysts

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup

Timothy Willi - Wells Fargo Securities

David Togut - Evercore ISI

Georgios Mihalos - Cowen and Company

Daniel Perlin - RBC Capital Markets

Blake Anderson - Stephens

David Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Steven Kwok - KBW

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs Group

Jeffrey Cantwell - Guggenheim Securities

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities

Thomas McCrohan - Mizuho Securities

Glenn Greene - Oppenheimer

Shawn Roberts

Thank you, Nicole, and welcome, everyone. We'll begin this evening's call with opening comments by TSYS Chairman, President and CEO, Troy Woods; followed by TSYS CFO, Paul Todd, who's going to review the second quarter 2018 highlights and consolidated financials. Troy and Paul will be referencing a slide presentation during their prepared remarks. A copy of this presentation as well as our earnings release and supplemental schedules are available on our website at investors.tsys.com.

I'll now call your attention to the fact that we'll be making some forward-looking statements about the future operating results of TSYS. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause TSYS' actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are set forth in TSYS' reports filed with the SEC, including its 2017 annual report on Form 10-K.

We will also discuss items that do not conform to GAAP. We reconcile these measures to GAAP measures in the appendix of the slide presentation and in the supplemental schedules to the press release.

Troy Woods

Thank you, Shawn, and good afternoon. Once again, we have delivered a strong performance across all three of our segments driven by the exceptional efforts of our leaders and team members around the world. Some of the highlights for the second quarter include: net revenue, up 13.3%; net income, up 23.8%; adjusted EBITDA increased 12.1% and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 30%.

These superior results, strong consumer spending patterns, a healthy economy and our positive expectations for the remainder of the year enables us to again increase our guidance for the second time this year while continuing to invest for the long term in preparation for our solid pipeline of new business. We are very proud of the second quarter results and the momentum moving into the back half of the year, but we are equally proud to have been recognized with several significant honors and recognitions this quarter. In its inaugural year, the Atlanta Business Chronicle named TSYS the number one company on its list of the 25 largest fintech companies in Georgia. This recognition is especially meaningful to us as we celebrate our 35th anniversary as a Georgia company. In May, TSYS was named for the second year in a row to Forbes' America's Best Employers List, providing a workplace that reflects our people-centered and performance-driven culture is a top priority for TSYS as well as a proven business strategy. And in June, we were recognized for the fifth consecutive year as one of America's most community-minded companies by The Civic 50, an initiative that identifies companies for their commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities where they do business. We are very proud of these honors as they are recognition of the dedication, commitment and hard work of our more than 12,000 team members.

Now I would like to make a few comments on each of our business segments' performance for the quarter. In Issuer Solutions, we ended the second quarter with 588.9 million traditional accounts on file, an all-time high. Also during the quarter, our clients added over 10 million accounts to our platform. Net revenue was $421 million, an increase of 5.9% on a constant currency basis. Total transactions were up 13.3%, and segment operating income was $151.5 million, both new records. We added several important pieces of new business during the quarter, including agreements with 118 118 Money, CreditShop, AirPlus and Elevate credit. All of these will migrate to our TS2 platforms. We also renewed and extended contracts with key clients, including Allied Irish Bank, Virgin Money and Nationwide. We continue to expand our PRIME business capabilities by signing new licensing contracts with Security Bank in the Philippines, our third client in that important market; and Banco Popular Dominicano in Latin America. From a conversion standpoint, we completed the migration of three Scotiabank portfolios in Costa Rica and Panama to the PRIME processing platform and successfully converted the Sainsbury's Bank credit card portfolio to TS2 in June.

We also continue to make good progress with our suite of product introductions. During the quarter, Advance went live on Foresight Score, our artificial intelligence-based fraud tool, and Swisscard signed a letter of intent to implement this product later this year. We still expect to have at least a dozen customers using this product by year-end.

Virgin Money, Tesco Bank and Sainsbury's Bank all went live on our communications platform this quarter as well. This platform is designed to better enable our clients to send compliant and service notifications to their cardholders. In China, our CUP Data joint venture continues to perform as expected, and we remain committed to and optimistic about the future of this business.

And finally, let me mention our work to implement the new regulations required by GDPR that began in May. TSYS is now fully compliant with the European Union directive by including the additional requirements as part of our normal updates to our risk and compliance programs. I want to thank our team members across the globe for their hard work on this very special initiative.

Overall, it was a very solid quarter for our Issuer Solutions team. The new business pipeline is very solid and producing letter of intents and an implementation workload that will be adding new business for at least the next 24 months.

Now let's turn our attention to our Merchant Solutions segment. In terms of financial performance, the Merchant segment set records this quarter for both net revenue at $346.4 million and adjusted segment operating income of $124.8 million. Top line growth was 24.3%, and organic net revenue growth was double digits for the third consecutive quarter. During the quarter, we successfully converted our first Cayan portfolio to the TSYS platform and are on track to complete the conversion of the remaining book of business by year-end. Our remaining Cayan integration efforts continue on schedule, and we expect to meet our end-year synergy targets.

The Genius platform continues to win in the market as we signed 15 new deals during the quarter, representing 186 locations. In June, we announced the acquisition of iMobile3, a leading provider of customizable payment solutions to small businesses. The integration of iMobile3 into the business is on track as we make plans to leverage their technology and mobile development capabilities to accelerate delivery of new and innovative offerings to the market. Also during the quarter, we signed 45 new integrated partners, demonstrating the strength of the TSYS brand and solution in the market.

Coupled with a strong pipeline of software providers across a diverse set of verticals, we believe this high-growth channel will continue to bolster the strong performance of the Merchant segment as we continue to shift our business mix towards integrated payments.

Our other distribution channels are also performing very well. Volume in our health channel is at an all-time high and continues to grow at a record pace. In our partner channel, our agent business is delivering impressive growth rates through its network of over 2,500 agents across the country. Our FI channel has a robust and active sales pipeline as we take advantage of cross-selling opportunities with TSYS Issuer Solutions. And our ISO partner channel continues to perform well with the signing of three new partners during the quarter. Our performance during the quarter brings us closer to achieving our goal to become the number one payment solutions provider to small and medium-sized businesses in the U.S.

Now I'd like to make a few comments about our Consumer Solutions segment. Early in the quarter, we made the business decision to adopt Consumer Solutions as the name for this key business segment. We will continue to use the NetSpend brand in our marketing and communication to customers, but going forward, we will use Consumer Solutions when describing our business and financials.

Coming off of a successful tax season in the first quarter, net revenue grew 9.4% year-over-year to a total of $200 million this quarter. We have also seen good momentum in new business development and the extension of key contracts. In our pay card business, we signed a new agreement with a major retailer of home furnishings with more than 1,000 store locations, who will make our pay card product available to their thousands of employees. In addition, we are in the process of launching a new white label program for Albertsons throughout all of their 2,000 store locations. This new product is designed to enhance customer retention and loyalty with key features such as a 2% cash back on transactions and rebates on reload fees. During the quarter, we also renewed agreements with several key partners, including our distribution agreement with Family Dollar and a pay card agreement with Staffmark.

We continue to be pleased with the rollout of our DDA product. The number of DDA debit active cards increased to more than 400,000 in the second quarter. This includes both new customers and those who have chosen to upgrade from a prepaid account to a DDA account. We also continue to make good progress on expanding the availability of our DDA product. Our direct channel successfully conducted a second test this quarter in preparation for a full rollout during the second half of the year.

Finally, I think it is important to mention that following the extensive flooding along the Texas Gulf Coast at the end of June, our Consumer Solutions team proactively partnered with H-E-B grocery stores to deliver disaster assistance to their affected employees using our NetSpend prepaid cards. This unique partnership with H-E-B illustrates the power of our strong relationships and is an example of the positive impact we can make on a day-to-day basis for the individual consumers, businesses and communities we serve.

In closing, I would just like to reiterate that 2018 is shaping up to be an outstanding year for TSYS, and I would like to thank all of our team members for their hard work and for these stellar results.

Now let me turn things over to Paul to provide our detailed financial information and revised guidance for 2018. Paul?

Paul Todd

Thank you, Troy, and I want to echo the sentiment of how pleased we are with our second quarter performance, which exceeded our expectations. I will now cover our consolidated and segment performance and our revised 2018 outlook starting on Slide 6. Second quarter GAAP total revenues were $1.01 billion, down 17.6% due to the adoption of ASC 606, and non-GAAP net revenue was $956.5 million, up 13.3% from 2Q last year. We have highlighted the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on our second quarter results on Page 16 of our press release.

Year-to-date total revenues were down 17.1% related to the adoption of ASC 606, while net revenue was up 12.8% to $1.89 billion. GAAP diluted EPS was $0.78 for the quarter, an increase of 25% over 2Q of 2017, and non-GAAP quarterly adjusted diluted EPS was $1.11, an increase of 30% from last year. Year-to-date GAAP diluted EPS was $1.55, up 29.9% versus 2017, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS was $2.24, an increase of 33.7%. Our non-GAAP quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased 12.1% to $345 million, and our adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.1% was down approximately 38 basis points from 2Q margin levels last year. Through six months, adjusted EBITDA is up 13.6% to $675.9 million, with our adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 25 basis points from last year. We still expect adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in the 25 to 50 basis points range for the year.

Free cash flow was $217.2 million for the quarter, bringing our year-to-date free cash flow to $382.8 million, up 14.1% on a year-to-date basis. We continue to expect our free cash flow for the year to be between $770 million to $800 million. Consistent with our capital allocation strategy, we continued our deleveraging during the quarter by paying down an additional $55 million of debt, bringing the cumulative deleveraging amount since the acquisition of Cayan to $180 million. Also, as we mentioned on our April call, we purchased the remaining 15% of our Central Payment, or CPAY joint venture, for $126 million on April 3. We also completed the acquisition of iMobile3 during the quarter for $13.4 million. And finally, we were pleased with our successful debt offering during the quarter that allowed for us to repay our notes that were due in June while also retiring a portion of our floating-rate debt, in line with our expectations. In all, from a consolidated perspective, the second quarter and first half performance were strong.

Now I will cover our segment performance, starting with our Issuer segment on Slide 8. First on growth. The Issuer segment grew net revenue 5.9% on a constant currency basis for the quarter and 7.2% on a reported basis. We saw good growth in both volume and non-volume revenue for the segment on a constant currency basis. Year-to-date, net revenue grew 6.3% constant currency with reported growth being higher at 8.3%.

Next, on margin. Quarterly reported segment margin of 36% is down 152 basis points from last year. Recall that the Q2 margin in 2017 of 37.5% was the high watermark for margin for the year, so when you look at the margin of the segment on a year-to-date basis, our year-to-date margin is down by 23 basis points.

Finally, on outlook. We continue to expect this segment to grow net revenue in the 5% to 7% constant currency range. As I mentioned on the last call, we are making investments in this segment in our people, our infrastructure and technology and in our product areas. These investments are in support of the ever-growing pipeline for this segment and to allow for future capabilities for the business, and we are pleased to be in a position to make these investments in a proactive way while still maintaining a margin focus. While we are still targeting to slightly expand the margin in this segment this year, it will depend on the pacing of these investments related to the pipeline.

In all, the issuer segment is off to a strong start for the first half of 2018. And while the performance so far this year is strong, we're equally pleased with the multiyear pipeline that has developed in this segment over the last several months.

Now on to Slide 9 and our Merchant segment. First, on growth. The continued shifting of business mix towards integrated payments has been a noticeable impact on our segment financials, helping drive ongoing double-digit revenue growth. Net revenue growth accelerated to 24.3% for the quarter, above the 20% to 22% annual range we outlined earlier this year. Cayan's strong performance, coupled with the benefit of the low double-digit organic net revenue growth of our pre-Cayan business, mitigated by some headwinds related to the adoption of ASC 606, resulted in the 24.3% reported net revenue growth for the quarter. Through the first six months, this segment grew net revenue by 23.1%.

On margin, our adjusted segment operating margin was down 58 basis points and down 47 basis points on a year-to-date basis. Excluding the impact of our two acquisitions, our year-to-date margins would have slightly expanded.

While we expect to achieve the in-year synergy targets for Cayan, we are also making investments to further expand our product development capabilities, and we are well underway with several platform consolidation efforts. Making these strategic investments in the near term will drive long-term operating model efficiencies and margin leverage. Similar to my comments on Issuer, we're pleased to be in a position to make these investments in a proactive way while still maintaining a margin focus.

Finally, on outlook. Based on the outperformance this quarter and the small benefit from the iMobile3 acquisition, we now expect this segment to grow net revenue in the 22% to 24% range, up from our previous expectation of 20% to 22%. With the slight dilutive impact to margin of the acquisition of iMobile3 and additional investments we are making, we are adjusting our margin expectations for this segment from expansion of approximately 50 basis points to expansion of up to 50 basis points.

As you heard in our recent Investor Day, we are strategically focused on expanding our presence in higher growth sectors of the acquiring industry. Our results and outlook for the Merchant segment reflect our ongoing investment in building our key capabilities and expansion into high-growth channels and verticals to generate sustainable growth and margin expansion.

Now on to the Consumer Solutions segment on Slide 10. First, on growth. The key highlight for this segment is the better-than-expected year-over-year organic net revenue growth of 9.4% on GDV growth of 9.6%. We were pleased with the contribution across all 4 of our distribution channels. We exited the second quarter with 5.1 million debit active cards, with almost half of them on direct deposit. Direct deposit by cardholders continues to drive higher usage of our Consumer Solutions products, and gross dollar volume for the quarter exceeded $8 billion.

Next, on margin. Q2 2018 adjusted segment operating margin of 25.1% is roughly in line with the 25.2% in Q2 of 2017. Finally, on our full year 2018 outlook for the Consumer Solutions segment. Given the better-than-expected organic revenue growth in the first half of the year, we are increasing our net revenue growth expectations for this segment from the previous growth rate of 5% to 7%, to 6% to 8%, with margin expectation in the same 22% to 24% range we mentioned on our last call. In all, a strong quarter and outlook for Consumer Solutions.

Now I want to comment in our revised full year consolidated guidance on Slide 13. We are increasing our total revenues range from the previous $3.9 billion to $4 billion to a $3.94 billion to $4.04 billion range, and net revenue range from $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion to a $3.74 billion to $3.84 billion range, a 10% to 13% growth rate range, up from the previous range of 9% to 12%. We are also revising our GAAP EPS range upward from the previous $3 to $3.10 to a $3.02 to $3.12 range. We are also increasing our adjusted diluted EPS range from the previous $4.25 to $4.35 to a $4.30 to $4.40 range, representing a year-over-year growth rate range of 28% to 31%, up from the previous range of 26% to 29%. We still expect our effective tax rate to be in the 19% to 21% range and our consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin to expand in the 25 to 50 basis points range.

Consistent with last quarter, there are several items that I'd like to call out as it relates to our adjusted diluted EPS cadence for the remainder of the year. We had approximately $0.02 of benefit in Q2 related to non-operating equity income and currencies that will likely not repeat in Q3 and Q4. Additionally, we have additive investments across our segments in the last 2 quarters from our Q2 investment levels, and when modeling for Q3 and Q4, these items need to be taken into account.

Finally, I want to wrap up with three callouts from today's call. The first callout is on performance, specifically on revenue growth. Each of our segments exceeded our internal organic net revenue growth targets during the second quarter. We are increasing our full year net revenue growth expectations in Merchant Solutions by 200 basis points from a range of 20% to 22%, to 22% to 24%, and our Consumer Solutions full year net revenue growth expectations by 100 basis points from a range of 5% to 7%, to 6% to 8%. These increases have allowed for a 100 basis point increase in our full year consolidated net revenue growth expectation to a range of 10% to 13%, up from our previous expectation of 9% to 12%. This growth, coupled with an expanding growth pipeline in Issuer Solutions, demonstrates that our strategic positioning efforts across our segments are paying off.

As I have mentioned several times on this call and on previous calls, coupled with this growth for the remaining part of the year, we will be pacing investments in our infrastructure, our products and our people. We are doing this in a margin-conscious fashion but are more focused on consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin goals and results as we invest in our segments at different pacing levels, with our consolidated goals being the main focal point.

The second callout is on our improving capital position. We are exceeding our internal expectations of deleveraging and were able to complete the remaining CPAY acquisition as well as the iMobile3 acquisition during the quarter, while also paying down $55 million of debt during the quarter and $180 million year-to-date.

Once our deleveraging goals are complete, we are eager to return to our capital allocation principles, which include share repurchases. We continue to embrace a flexible capital structure while remaining committed to our investment-grade rating.

The third callout is related to the increasing strategic positioning of the company in the payments industry. As you have heard at our recent Investor Day and also in our earlier comments, TSYS is increasing our strategic strength. Our strong organic net revenue growth in issuing, coupled with an ever-strengthening multiyear pipeline, buttressed with increasing investments in people, scale infrastructure and product and technology is positioning this segment well for the future on the strong results we are experiencing currently.

Our Merchant Solutions segment has made quantum leaps strategically with the Cayan acquisition, specifically, but also with smaller moves like the iMobile3 acquisition and others. Finally, our Consumer Solutions segment continues to position itself for the future with strong organic net revenue growth and the continuing successful rollout of our DDA product.

The results of each of these three segments' efforts are allowing for strong financial performance in the current quarter and provide for the increased outlook we have discussed today for the full year. Moreover, many of these investments and moves that we are working on at TSYS are better positioning us for the longer term.

It's a great time to be in the payments industry, and it's a great time to be at TSYS. We thank all of our team members for the results we have announced today, but also for the work they are doing to position us for tomorrow and into the future.

And with that, we will open it up for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Ashwin Shirvaikar of Citi.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

My first question is at your Investor Day as well as today, you kind of referenced the letters of intent, some large contracts that are sort of coming. Could you provide more details on sort of maybe potentially sizing or timeline? Should investors expect specific announcements later this year in the investments that you're making? Are they sort of marketing to close those deals, or are they more product related, have longer-term impact?

Troy Woods

Thank you, Ashwin. There's a lot in that question. We mentioned the Investor Day and, of course, Gaylon Jowers, who spoke to the issuing segment, did mention that we have a good handful of letter of intents. I have announced today in my prepared remarks four of those, I believe. And previously to that, we've announced two. So since Investor Day, we have announced six of those LOIs. But I should -- I'm very happy to say we have at least 6 or 7 more LOIs in addition to the six that we've announced since Investor Day. As to sizing, that's not something we can really do. Some of these are launching this year that I mentioned. Some will be later. I did mention that the pipeline will be bringing us business over the next 24 months. And as Paul has indicated on several occasions, it's really around people, infrastructure and product to bring these -- not only these LOIs but to bring these products to market. So it's really across the board. But as we've indicated on many occasions, it is a very strong pipeline.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Understood. And then on your capital structure, I mean, given that -- given the recent performance for the last several quarters and your own comments that indicate a fairly high level of positivity, would you consider kind of increasing your debt leverage range? That you have the traditional range seems fairly conservative given the current environment. Why wait to do a bigger buyback or a big investment given the environment?

Paul Todd

Sure, Ashwin. This is Paul. I think as it relates to our debt leverage range, we've been very consistent about that over kind of a multiyear period. And you've seen us now on two different occasions flex up to the higher end of that range to that 4x. We flexed right up to 4x with our TransFirst acquisition. We got up to almost 3.5x with our Cayan acquisition, and then are able to use our strong free cash flow to deleverage back to the mid- to high-two range, which is where we're comfortable operating the company on a longer-term basis. It provides the flexibility we need to be able to make strategic acquisitions like Cayan, but also allows us to operate things in a very solid investment-grade way. So we're very comfortable with the range that we've communicated and have been very consistent of operating within.

Troy Woods

And I think, Ashwin, as it relates to, I think, the second part of your question on buybacks, as Paul and I both have indicated, everything works out according to plan. There's no reason why we perhaps would not be back in the market toward the very end of this year.

Our next question comes from Timothy Willi of Wells Fargo.

Timothy Willi

My first question was on merchant. You referenced, I think, strongest volume quarter for healthcare. I was curious just in that business and, I guess, M&A in particular, do you see opportunities to expand upon what I think -- you guys probably have one of the leading sort of healthcare businesses at least among the public acquirers. I'm just sort of curious how you think about that and the M&A pipeline in that vertical, if there is something to build on or if you actually push your attention somewhere else. And then I have a quick follow-up.

Troy Woods

Sure, Tim, thank you. Well, as we've indicated on many occasions, the healthcare vertical is one of the strongest and deepest that we have in our Merchant segment. And as I indicated in my prepared remarks, we set an all-time record in our volume in healthcare volume for the second quarter. So yes, we're going to continue to put a lot of resources and stack resources in the most attractive verticals that we have, healthcare being one of them. As it relates to M&A, as we've said on many occasions, we look at a lot of things. I wouldn't discount anything. As we've said before, if it brings us scale opportunity, if it's in the places that we play, and it's in the verticals that we feel comfortable with, that's where we want to play. You said you had a follow-up?

Timothy Willi

I did. Just going back to the consumer side and the NetSpend business. We've seen more activity -- or I guess, you called around sort of prepaid products, things like Square Cash, et cetera, and sort of the nonbank, more technology-driven platforms. When you think about that asset at NetSpend in your consumer business, do you view that as more opportunities for partnerships or competitors?

Troy Woods

No, not at all. We don't necessarily look at it as all competitiveness. As you know, in our Consumer Solutions business, we partner with a lot of "competitors." So partnering is very critical to the continued success of consumer solutions. As it relates to technology driven, we agree with that. I think when we think about our three segments, and all of them are at different levels, but our Consumer Solutions group, when it comes to mobile applications and using mobile to communicate and roll out products with the end customer is probably as far along than anybody or any of the other two segments in the company. So technology driven is extremely important to the Consumer Solutions group.

Our next question comes from David Togut of Evercore ISI.

David Togut

I'd like to ask about open banking in Europe. Given your strong position internationally, do you see opportunities to work with your major card issuer customers in Europe as they implement some of the open banking requirements?

Troy Woods

David, we do. We've commented on a few occasions that even though we do think the competitive playing field would be more competitive with PSD2 and open banking, we also think it creates opportunities on balance for TSYS. It's still a very confusing and complicated arena out there on PSD2, but Gaylon and his team are doing a very good job in staying in touch with our customers and our other friends in Europe to see where we might be able to turn some of these challenges into opportunities.

David Togut

And just as a quick follow-up, given the strength in the Merchant Solutions business, especially the integrated payments businesses in the quarter, are there any callouts specifically on consumer spending? Are you seeing any signs that consumers are spending the tax cuts? Or any other trends of note?

Troy Woods

Well, I think we've seen several of the big banks report their volumes. All these volumes seem to be pretty robust. When you think about the big drivers, obviously, the macroeconomic drivers are out there with a strong economy. We are seeing consumer spending patterns, I think I mentioned that in my prepared remarks, are very high. Consumer confidence is high. But also, in our Merchant group, we have very strong same-store sales. Came in exceeding 5% for the quarter as well. So I think when you take all of those and with what you mentioned, Dave, in the highly integrated channel growth -- and all of our channels, actually, are performing quite well in the Merchant group to get that kind of organic growth that we talked about.

Our next question comes from George Mihalos of Cowen.

Georgios Mihalos

I wanted to ask, given the momentum that you're seeing on the Merchant side now and you sort of couple that with the strength you're seeing in the Issuer pipeline, are you seeing a bit of a halo effect between the two businesses? Meaning, are you now maybe going to some of these issuer customers and having more success selling Merchant Solutions into them on the FI side?

Troy Woods

George, there's no doubt about it. I indicated last quarter and I touched on it this time as well that there is no doubt. As we go to our -- what we call our PBR meetings on the issuer side or quarterly business review meetings, we're making a concerted effort to bring along our senior executive team in Merchants. And I've talked about that before, where we were seeing more and more opportunities with the FIs on the issuing side of the business to do business with us now on the Merchant side. And I've also indicated before that, that really was not the occasion before we acquired TransFirst and Cayan.

Georgios Mihalos

Okay, that's very helpful. And then Troy, you talked about 6 or 7 additional letters of intent post the Investor Day. Any color you can kind of provide on those letters? Is it more International, domestic, competitive takeaways? Any sort of flavor you could provide as to those portfolios.

Troy Woods

It's really check box on all of the above. It's probably a little bit -- it's more skewed to domestic. They are takeaways. They're launches. I mentioned a couple launches in my prepared remarks. 1 or 2 of those I mentioned are launches, and 1 or 2 of them are not. So it's really across the board.

Our next question comes from Dan Perlin of RBC Capital Markets.

Daniel Perlin

Quick question on the Merchant guide increase to 22% to 24% from 20% to 22%. I'm trying to understand how much of that is just outperformance in kind of core and I think the positive mix shift that's happening underlying on the integrated side? And how much of that maybe came from the recent acquisition of iMobile3?

Paul Todd

Yes. So the vast majority of it is our outperformance of the organic business as well as the Cayan business. And less than 25% of the raise is related to the iMobile3 acquisition.

Daniel Perlin

Okay. That's great. And then as we think about kind of the strategic imperatives and looking at M&A in particular, I know you talked about in the past, Cayan brought you a gateway that you needed and that's being leveraged. iMobile3 is getting you, I think, deeper into SMB, but you have stated some aspirational goals to be kind of the leader in SMB. And I'm just wondering what are some of the maybe high-level areas that you think would be, whether they be product or services, that you think you need to bring to bear in order to be the leader in that space.

Troy Woods

Dan, you mentioned most of them. I think I've also touched on this before as well. When we look at our Merchant business, we look at it in the sense that we need a very, very strong core authorization and back-end system. We think we've got one of the best in the business. We think our distribution capabilities are as good as anybody in the business. When you think about our retail and wholesale ISOs, our FI channel that we just talked about, our integrated channel, et cetera, gateway, as we indicated before, we certainly had gateways, but we did not have best-in-class gateways. And we do believe with the acquisition of Cayan and the Genius platform and their gateways, we have gone a long way in solving that issue. Then that kind of left, if you will, somewhat of a gap in smart POS and a marketplace portal. And again, we've gone a long way in closing that gap with the acquisition of iMobile3. So there's always room to improve. We're looking at our boarding and servicing platform, and we're kicking that project off as we speak. So we need to get it executed. We need to get this integration finished, and as Paul indicated, focus on deleveraging. But we feel very good about where we are with our cumulative assets in our Merchant Solutions group.

Our next question comes from Brett Huff of Stephens.

Blake Anderson

This is Blake on for Brett. I was wondering, in the operating income for the issuer segment, the profit was a little less than what The Street was expecting. Were there -- you've talked about the investments. Were there maybe any renewals that contributed to this as well? And then also, the second half margins looked like they need to be a little bit higher than the first half to get to the issuer guidance for the year. Any commentary on the split between investments in the third quarter or the 4Q? Should margins be fairly similar in those two quarters or are the investments going to be weighted to either quarter?

Paul Todd

So first of all, as it relates to the second quarter margins in Issuer, the margins actually exceeded our expectations. We actually had increasing margins from Q1 to Q2 in Issuer, which we're very pleased with given that we had our first kind of stage of investments that were phased in, in Q2. Renewals are always at play throughout our business, but there isn't anything that I would call out in the second quarter margin specifically related to renewals. As I said in my prepared remarks, we really had a comparative challenge there with that high watermark of margins in Q2 of '17 that's really kind of more at play there. And then as you kind of are doing, I think, the math as it relates to Q3 and Q4, you're also probably seeing some comparative things between the third quarter as well, which was also a very high 2017 margin quarter. So there isn't anything I would necessarily call out as it relates to cadence. Our target is to still expand the margin. So you're right that we would have some additive margin in the second half of the year to expand the margin on a full year basis for Issuer.

Blake Anderson

Great. And then just lastly on the revenue growth in Issuer, that continues to be good. Can you talk about -- are you seeing an increased demand maybe in line with the market from banks due to the tax cuts? Or maybe talk about maybe an increase in demand due to just the overall market versus what you've talked about, your new product intros, maybe your customers growing their portfolios faster than the market? If you can maybe split out those drivers, that'll be helpful.

Troy Woods

Yes, Blake. I don't think the tax cut in and of itself would be driving any of it. It certainly gives our customers a lot more flexibility in cash. But I think it's just overall market. It's complexity of the market, a lot of our customers and future customers looking for simplicity. And by that I mean, by simplicity, getting things out of in-house that they may have. Some regulatory pressures exist in some cases to simplify the footprint of some of our customers. So it's really across the board. But I wouldn't put a lot of weight on the tax cut. Paul, anything you want to add?

Paul Todd

Yes, well, I would just add on to that, that we are -- and I've said this in my prepared remarks, we are seeing a very balanced growth picture across issuing. If you look at whether it's volume-based revenues, processing fees, our value added, our Output Services, if you kind of look at the growth of all those buckets, it's in a very balanced way across all of those specific items.

Troy Woods

And I think, too, just -- the thought hit me when you mentioned the tax cut. I'd say half of those six LOIs that I mentioned are not domestic. So a tax cut is not in play there so...

Our next question comes from Dave Koning of Baird.

David Koning

And I guess my first question is how big was Cayan in the quarter? And just so we can get our numbers right, both Cayan and then also in the Merchant segment, the ASC 606 just so we can get the numbers right to that low double-digit organic.

Paul Todd

Yes, so we don't break that out at a segment level. And so I think in the prepared remarks, we talked about that low double-digit pre-Cayan and pre-ASC 606 growth rate. Obviously, Cayan is still growing in that double-digit rate that it's been consistently growing in. And then the ASC 606, and I commented when we gave our guidance at the beginning of the year, that ASC 606 had about $50 million of annual headwind. And that's still in the rough range there from a headwind standpoint. So those 3 components get us to the growth that we had for the quarter.

David Koning

Yes, okay, that definitely makes sense. And I guess the second thing, what's interesting, the yield on merchant transactions has been up 2% or 3% year-over-year for a few quarters now. So it's not just been when Cayan was acquired, but you were doing it on an organic basis, too. And so I'm just wondering, the yield growth now, like this quarter, is it kind of split between organic and Cayan and maybe sustainable over time?

Paul Todd

Yes, so we don't also split that out externally on the yield growth. But you are right in the sense that we did have several quarters of track record there before the Cayan acquisition, and that mid-2% increase is kind of continuing. And we're very pleased with the ability to get that growth and yield management in the competitive merchant acquiring industry.

Our next question comes from Darrin Peller of Wolfe Research.

Darrin Peller

I guess -- when you look at your issuer processing growth profile, it's about 6% range already year-to-date with, clearly, a lot less incremental net additions to AOF than what it sounds like we're likely to see in the next 12 to 18 months. So I guess, if you could hone in a little more on if there's been incremental services driving the growth rate versus what you would've expected year-to-date. And then more importantly, I mean, is it fair to say that the new AOF can be pretty materially additive to the 5% to 7% growth profile when we look out to late '18 or into '19?

Paul Todd

So as it relates to incremental services, we are getting some benefit from the -- and Troy commented on them in his prepared remarks, around some of the product offerings. And so they haven't reached a significant enough level for me to comment on specifically, but we are getting some additive growth there on both new services and then additive growth in the uptake of additional services. And we had yet another good quarter of value-added growth from our value-added and custom programming kind of services as well. As it relates to the pipeline, yes, I mean, the pipeline is additive growth. We're not obviously today here to talk about 2019, but the pipeline is representing to us for this segment additive growth. And so it's one of the reasons that we're so excited to be in a position to invest and even invest ahead of the pipeline to provide for this additive growth.

Darrin Peller

Okay. All right. That's good to hear. So there's nothing unusual about the 5% to 7% that we've been seeing so far year-to-date that's not sustainable. It's just the incrementals on top of that. I guess a similar question on the Merchant side is your Merchant organic business -- go ahead, I'm sorry.

Paul Todd

Well, Darrin, the only thing I would highlight is in the first quarter, we did have 100 basis points of kind of nonrecurring growth that we highlighted at the time. So you're exactly right, with the exception of that 100 basis points of 1Q growth. Yes.

Darrin Peller

All right. That's fair, Paul. Just quickly on the Merchant side, I mean, it's similar in trends with regard to -- double-digit organic is about the fastest we're seeing in the -- one of the fastest we're seeing in the industry right now. And so I guess, I just want to be clear that there's nothing unusual there either. I mean, as to why that wouldn't continue to trend in that way given the mix shift towards the IPOS-oriented businesses you've really gotten yourselves into in a good way.

Paul Todd

No, I think that's right. I mean, if you look at the revised range of 22% to 24%, that points you to the back half of having similar growth dynamics that we've had in the first half. And so I think it's a combination of factors that are at play in Merchant. We've become kind of the partner of choice on the integrated side. Obviously, we've added some additive growth as it relates to Cayan. We've gotten some now positive growth out of indirect. And so we have a lot of things that are coming together to produce this good strong double-digit, both organic growth and reported growth as well.

Our next question comes from Steven Kwok of KBW.

Steven Kwok

First question I have is just around the platform consolidations. Can you talk about the timeline around how long it will take? How much investments go into it? How should we think about from a payback perspective, once this platform consolidation is done, how much of incremental benefit can you guys realize?

Troy Woods

Steven, I'm assuming you're talking about in the Merchant Solutions group?

Steven Kwok

Yes, that's correct.

Troy Woods

Well, a couple of points. One, we've talked about, from a back-end perspective, we plan to have that done by the end of this year. But I think when you take it all into consideration, when you think about boarding and servicing that I mentioned a minute ago that we're kicking off a project there. We've got disparate boarding and servicing systems. We have other disparate systems. It will be a two-year journey all-in to get it all done. But as it relates to Cayan, we'll have that back end done the end of this year before we go into our freeze mode in mid-November. There might have been a second part of your question that I didn't pick up.

Steven Kwok

Yes, just the second part is how we should think about, from a expense benefit heading forward, if a lot of it is done by the end of this year. How should we think about the benefits as we head into next year?

Paul Todd

Well, yes. I mean, these -- we're doing these for efficiency. And so there's obviously efficiencies that will be baked in. And so obviously, as we move into talking about '19, that will be one factor of our '19 discussion. And as Troy said, some of these aspects have more than just a 1-year kind of impact. But I commented on that in my prepared remarks. I mean, this is to help us have a much more scalable and margin-efficient business.

Our next question comes from Jim Schneider of Goldman Sachs.

James Schneider

Troy, I just wanted to maybe go back to the letter of intent commentary you made earlier. I think at the Analyst Day, you referenced two top-20 U.S. issuers where you had LOIs in the pipeline. Do you feel confident that you'll be able to announce something more concrete in the next couple of quarters around those? And would you expect them to take the normal 12 to 24 months to turn into revenue?

Troy Woods

Yes, Jim. Nothing has changed there. Still have those two top-20, number one. Number two, I think you said over the next -- what did you say, 3 or 4 quarters, 2 or 3 quarters, and the answer to that is yes as well. We'll have those announced clearly in that time period. Was there a third piece to that question?

James Schneider

No, just two pieces. And then, I guess, maybe my follow-up would be just on the investments, I want to clarify, Paul, some of the comments you made around pacing of investments. I mean, it sounds like you're -- given the margin expansion commentary you made around the back half that most of the investments that you plan on making are kind of already in the Q2 OpEx run rate. Is that a fair statement? Or is there kind of additional investments that you would plan on phasing in incrementally in the back half?

Paul Todd

Yes, Jim, it's the latter. There are additive investments that we'll be phasing in, in the back half of the year, so that is exactly the way to think about it. The comments I was making earlier was around year-over-year comparisons related to that, and then the fact that we did phase in kind of a first staging of those investments in Q2 and got margin expansion between Q1 and Q2.

Our next question comes from Jeff Cantwell of Guggenheim Securities.

Jeffrey Cantwell

Appreciate all your forward guidance. Can you maybe just talk a little bit about the Issuer revenue guide? What I'm trying to piece together is better-than-expected revenue in Issuer this quarter. Underlying change in this segment looked quite strong in terms of account on file. It seems like you've been beating expectations pretty consistently there in revenue past few quarters. And you're alluding to a strong pipeline. So I guess, my question is, is that conservatism for the remainder of this year? Or are you seeing maybe something in the macroenvironment that's making you consider the back half differently perhaps? Just trying to get some color.

Paul Todd

Sure, yes. So I'll start off and maybe, Troy, you may want to add. If you think about how we talked about the revenue increase in issuing when we started the year, we said 5% to 7% but in the lower half of that range due to the headwinds associated with both the renewal and we also had some ASC 606 headwinds. And if you look at where we're at and you take out the 100 basis points of kind of nonrecurring growth in the first quarter, we're in the lower half of that range. And so we're expecting to kind of remain in the lower half of that range for the latter half of the year. There isn't anything that I'd call out specifically there. As it relates to the pipeline, obviously, while we are doing some investments ahead of the pipeline in calendar year 2018, from a revenue standpoint the pipeline effects that we're talking about here are '19 and beyond.

Jeffrey Cantwell

I appreciate that. And then I guess, my follow-up, I wanted to ask a question about the expansion you're seeing in RPT in Merchant this quarter. It's up another 2%-ish over the previous year, pretty similar to last quarter. Can you just remind us what's driving that expansion? I'm trying to figure out if this contribution is specific to Cayan or maybe more specific to something you're seeing in TransFirst. I know you talked about greater strategic emphasis on your value-added services. Just trying to get a sense for how sustainable that $0.23 is as far as you might have some visibility.

Paul Todd

Sure. So I think we talked about it a little bit earlier. We were seeing expansion of that before Cayan. And we did at the time of the acquisition comment that Cayan would become additive to that as well. So is it sustainable? Yes. And there's several different dynamics that are playing into that. But we made good progress before we completed the Cayan acquisition, and we've had good progress since.

Our next question comes from Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank.

Bryan Keane

Most of my questions have been answered, but let me just ask a couple of clarifications. The typical formula when we think about the Issuer guide of 5% to 7% on revenue, how much of that comes from the new pipeline in a typical year versus how much of that is just all grown organic to drive to that 5% to 7%?

Paul Todd

Well, it just depends, Bryan. Depends on the particular year and the headwinds and the tailwinds that are playing in a particular year. Obviously, this year, we didn't have as big of a new business component to it that we will on a go-forward basis with the big pipeline that we have. And so this year is kind of more of just a true organic play, although we have several products and some other things that are additive to the growth. But as we look over the next couple of years with this pipeline and the harvesting of that pipeline, that'll have a bigger new business component to it.

Bryan Keane

Okay, that's helpful. And then on the slightly softened margin guidance for the year in Issuer and Merchant, is that because you're seeing this positive return from more investments and building up some investments for things like new issuer accounts coming in the pipeline?

Paul Todd

That's exactly it, Bryan.

Our next question comes from Moshe Katri of Wedbush Securities.

Moshe Katri

Any update on the Consumer side in terms of regulation in terms of where we are? And then can we talk a bit about the M&A pipeline, specifically going back to Philip's commentary on expansion into Europe, specifically the U.K.?

Troy Woods

On the Consumer side, on regulation, nothing really to add there. As I indicated last quarter, we are hedged down, extremely focused on complying with the prepaid rule that goes into effect in April of 2019. Anything beyond that would be speculation. We've said before we don't know anything beyond that, and that's exactly what we are planning. On the second one was related to M&A?

Moshe Katri

Yes.

Paul Todd

Specifically around U.K. expansion, and Philip, you may want to add on as well. But we've been pretty clear, and Philip has talked about this on several different occasions, that we're focused on the U.S. And our goals are domestic focused. And so while we continue to have success that we're having, that's our primary focus.

Our next question comes from Tom McCrohan of Mizuho.

Thomas McCrohan

The investments that you're making in people and product and technology, so we've been thinking of that as being accretive to your current rates of growth. Or is it more investments to sustain the current levels of growth rates that you're putting up there right now?

Paul Todd

So you think about it kind of in both capacities. There is kind of a people component around supporting the organic growth of the current people that are here. And so there's a dynamic supporting the organic. But specifically, what we've been more talking about here had been the investments more related to the pipeline, which has additive growth to it. So it's a little of both, but it's more heavily weighted, obviously, to the additive growth side.

Thomas McCrohan

That's great. And then just my follow-up on the margins in Issuer, Paul, the 36%. What were those margins would have been, excluding the incremental investments made this quarter?

Paul Todd

So we don't break that out specifically as it relates to the isolating out of those investments because we are making these investments in kind of this overall margin picture way. So we don't provide that breakout separately.

Our next question comes from Glenn Greene of Oppenheimer.

Glenn Greene

I'll ask my two questions quickly and upfront. First, on sort of going back to Merchant with the double-digit growth, and obviously, you have -- probably you have some -- certain parts of the business growing slower than that, and it sounds like integrated is the star. But maybe you can just update us and give us a frame of reference what kind of growth you're seeing out of integrated and remind us the proportion of the Merchant business that integrated represents. And then on the Issuer business, it sounds like from Paul's comments was roughly balanced growth. But can you tell us the relative contribution to growth from the value-added products versus the volume-based part of the business?

Paul Todd

Yes. And so, Glenn, on both of those, on the integrated side, we still have very strong double-digit growth there, both on a kind of post inclusive of Cayan and also on a excluding Cayan. Very strong growth on the integrated side, consistent with the track record. Around 36% now is roughly integrated, and so that continues to tick up as the integrated grows at a faster rate than the whole. From an issuing standpoint, when you look at the mix, if you look at that kind of value added and custom program in that line there, it grew on a constant currency basis 8.9% in the second quarter.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Shawn Roberts for any closing remarks.

Shawn Roberts

Thank you, Nicole. I don't have really much to say other than I hope you can hear the excitement we have about our business, and certainly appreciate your participation on the call. We'll be around, and hope to see you on the road in the future. Thank you.

