Verizon Delivers, Setting Up For Long-Term Opportunity

Despite trading near 52 week highs, the investment picture of Verizon has improved and the stock offers long term opportunity for capital appreciation.

We review strong results in the core business, as well as where things fell short during the quarter.

Telecom titan Verizon Communications (VZ) delivered Q2 2018 earnings results on Tuesday. The company delivered a beat on both the top and bottom lines, but there are things to like beyond the headline. We dive into the earnings results, and take a refreshed look at the business to determine whether shares are worth scooping up or not at current prices.

source: Verizon Communications

A Strong Quarter For Various Reasons

Verizon was able to deliver a beat on both the top and bottom lines. Revenues came in at $32.20B, 5.4% year over year (and $420M over expectations). Meanwhile, earnings came in at $1.20 per share ($0.06 over expectations). But the quarter was more than just a beat. There were a number of items I liked that go beyond the top and bottom line. There are signs of strength in key ares of the business.

Verizon added wireless customers, up 531K net additions. Of which, 199K were net phone additions. Tablets lost ground by 37K, but "other" devices (which are essentially wearables) were up 369K.

source: Verizon Communications

This figure is a better output than its previous quarter, and in the vicinity of Q2 fiscal year 2017. With more connected consumer devices gaining popularity (looking at you Apple Watch), these figures should continue to grow. The other side of the equation is churn (customers leaving Verizon), which was 0.75% for the quarter. This is the fifth consecutive quarter in which churn has failed to surpass 0.80%. The wireless retail sector is fiercely competitive with pricing pressure from smaller competitors such as Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS), and DirecTV bundling packages from arch rival AT&T (T). To continue building on its account base is critically important, and it is encouraging to see continued momentum here.

The wireline business is facing a few challenges, which I will cover below. I do want to point out that despite some challenges, broadband had a nice quarter with 43K connections added. This was enough to push overall revenues up 2.3% year over year. With overall revenues up in a segment with dying technologies - I consider that a "win".

I really liked the cash situation for Verizon this quarter. Its free cash flows of $9.8B for the quarter were up $1.9B from the prior year. Furthermore, it paid down $4.4B in debt as part of the windfall received from tax reform passed earlier in the year.

source: Ycharts

Per Verizon CFO Matt Ellis:

We intend to use the majority of benefits from tax reform in 2018 to strengthen the balance sheet."

The company is levered up at 2.7X EBITDA, but as a telecom company with extremely high CAPEX this is standard procedure. Still, to see Verizon utilize this boost in cash as a means to lower its debt is something to be applauded. Meanwhile, CAPEX is being projected to come in at the low end of guidance - around $17B for the year.

The company has also started making good on a previous initiative to produce $10B in cost savings over the next four years. Through Q2, the company has saved approximately $500M. Verizon is behind pace thus far, but I am not going to knock a company for cutting costs.

Also, 5G will begin launching in 2018. The earnings report revealed that Houston TX will join Sacramento CA and Los Angeles CA. 5G is the latest in the data "arms race" among telecom players, and the technology (which will be more than 10X faster than 4G) will take mobile content consumption to the next level. The higher speed networks will improve access to high definition content, and expand data consumption for wireless customers. Wireless customers will continue to need higher priced/margin data plans to accommodate the demands of 5G.

Lastly, the company is showing continued forward momentum with upcoming technologies. Revenue from "Internet of Things" services are up 13% year over year. Services such as Verizon Connect are included in this figure. These services utilize Verizon's networks to offer means of increasing efficiency in commercial applications.

Not All Roses

The quarter wasn't perfect for Verizon, and the company still faces some challenges. Despite total Fios revenue growth of 2.3% and broadband growth of 43K connections, the wireline business is losing customers in video and voice. This is in part due to dated technologies such as landline phone connections as consumers typically use cell phones these days. This is simply a fading technology, so I don't see a need to hold Verizon hostage over it.

source: Verizon Communications

I am a little more bothered that Verizon is also losing Fios TV customers. While there is an overall trend of "cable cutting", you would like to see better retention considering how expensive the infrastructure is.

source: Verizon Communications

While "Internet of Things" services saw revenue growth, I was disappointed to see that Oath - the result of Verizon's entrance into digital content (which includes its subsidiaries of Yahoo! and AOL among others) was flat on revenue at $1.9B. This is supposed to be a growth driver for Verizon over the long term and the company invested more than $8B to be in this space. It is still early, but you want to see the ball starting to roll in a meaningful way.

Are Shares A Buy?

Shares of Verizon responded to the news by going into the green during trading, and the share price of just over $51 is getting close to its 52 week high.

source: Ycharts

Analysts expect Verizon to earn approximately $4.59 per share for full year 2018. This would put shares near 11X earnings. This is a steep discount to its 10 year decade median of more than 17X earnings per share.

The company's benefit from tax reform laws really help re-write the investment picture. Verizon's influx of cash is being used to clean up debt (which brightens the investment picture), and will no doubt be able to fuel forward dividend growth as well (which also brightens the investment picture).

source: Verizon Communications

Over the long term, the tax reform will boost annual FCF by roughly $2B. This will give additional flexibility to the company that can be used to fuel dividend growth.

Verizon's investment outlook is improved after its most recent quarter. The wireless business is the main driver of Verizon, and continues to show increased strength. The company is gearing up for its next technological venture with the pending launch of 5G service this year.

The company is struggling in some areas such as its wireline business, and Oath is flat. These aren't enough to spoil the overall picture, because the wireless business is strong. In addition, the company is using its tax reform boost wisely by paying down debt.

Competitors with much larger ambitions such as AT&T may provide more long term upside, but Verizon certainly has a higher floor at this time. For income investors, you are offered a very safe dividend that is likely to grow at an elevated rate in the coming years.

Despite trading near 52 week highs, Verizon isn't a bad deal right now. Verizon's future is looking solid, and its improving balance sheet will give it stability that investors crave. If the wireless business continues to build (likely with a 5G rollout), and Verizon starts to see some progress with Oath - investors should expect some capital appreciation still to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.