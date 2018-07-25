Halliburton: Buy Or Sell?

This article discusses the reasons behind the underperformance, the key near-term risks facing the company, as well as my rating on the stock.

Halliburton Company (HAL) yesterday announced its 2Q18 results:

Income from continuing operations of $511 million, which represented a significant year-over-year increase; and

Operating income of $789 million, compared to reported operating income of $354 million and adjusted operating income of $619 million in the previous quarter.

The announced results were in-line with analysts' earnings expectations and beat the average revenue expectation by $40 million.

Stock Price Reaction

Despite the results meeting expectations, the stock dropped significantly:

HAL Price data by YCharts

As of noon on Tuesday, the stock had declined by nearly 10 percent since before the earnings announcement.

Balance Sheet Concern

The following graph compares Halliburton's balance sheet leverage to that of its primary competitor, Schlumberger (SLB):

HAL Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Halliburton's balance sheet leverage doubled in late 2015 and early 2016, which has increased the company's risk profile. In addition, its profit margin has struggled to recover with oil market fundamentals:

HAL Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Halliburton's high balance sheet leverage and negative profit margin have kept investors at bay, leading to stock price underperformance.

This Is Temporary

Investors "grew worried about demand for the company's oilfields services slowing down in the Permian Basin, a key region for the company," but the fact is that the Permian Basin's bottlenecks are only temporary, as a fellow contributor pointed out with the following graph:

Beyond the next six to twelve months, the U.S. oil producers, especially in the Permian Basin, will need to participate in the solution to the deepening production declines in Venezuela:

I discussed the worrying situation in Venezuela, which is directly relevant to Halliburton investors, in my article: Venezuela: The Key To Oil Prices.

Oil Prices Push Higher

The following graph illustrates the persistent rise in oil prices since January of 2016, and the acceleration in July of 2017:

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

I expect oil prices to accelerate again in the second half of this year, and headlines are starting to point to the same:

Expert makes the case for $400 per barrel oil

The noted geologist and writer, Art Berman, also finds this scenario credible:

Finally, a prominent oil hedge fund manager, Pierre Andurand, also agrees:

Oil Hedge Fund Manager Says $300 Oil ‘Not Impossible’

Energy Stocks Have Trailed Energy Prices

The following graph compares Halliburton to its peers and oil prices:

HAL data by YCharts

In the last one-year period, Halliburton has declined by 8 percent, whereas Schlumberger has remained relatively flat, the energy sector has increased by 16 percent, and oil prices have pushed higher by nearly 50 percent.

Earnings Expectations

The following table illustrates that analysts on average expect the company's earnings to increase by one-third from $2.38 per share to $3.16 per share:

The range in estimates, however, remains high from a low estimate of $2.02 per share to a high estimate of $3.85 per share. The uncertainty in forward estimates, I believe, has capped the stock price from reflecting the fundamental improvement in oil market demand and supply balance.

Bottom Line

The recent underperformance in Halliburton's stock price, combined with analyst expectations of increasing earnings, the significant improvement in oil market fundamentals, and the potential black swan events due to plunging Venezuela oil production as well as Iran sanctions lead me to rate the company BUY. I will monitor Halliburton's balance sheet leverage and other fundamental developments for my followers and Value Portfolio subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.