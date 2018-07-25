POSCO: Positive Q3 Outlook Matters More Than Q2 Results

Investment highlights

For 2Q18, POSCO (PKX) reported KRW822.1bn in parent operating profit and KRW1.25tn in consolidated operating profit. The results were below our estimates but in line with market expectations. Our investment points are as follows: 1) Earnings look set to improve QoQ in both 3Q and 4Q after bottoming out in 2Q; 2) steel market conditions in China will likely remain favorable in 2H18; and 3) the valuation is attractive, with the stock trading at 0.6x P/B. Shares have already priced in earnings deterioration, in our view. We reiterate BUY and our target price of KRW460,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For 2Q18, POSCO reported KRW7.70tn in parent sales, KRW822.1bn in operating profit, and KRW788.7bn in pretax profit. Parent operating profit was up 40% YoY but down 19% QoQ. Consolidated operating profit rose 27% YoY but fell 15% QoQ to KRW1.25tn. The lower than expected operating profit (the reason for the QoQ decline) has to do with one-off costs, in addition to the widely anticipated sales declines. The one-off costs are estimated to be about KRW100bn, including special incentives and the cost of massive repair and maintenance work at the Gwangyang steel mill, which we believe will disappear in 3Q18. For 3Q18, we estimate parent operating profit to grow 28% YoY and 12% QoQ to KRW925bn. POSCO is attempting to raise HRC/CRC ASP in 3Q and plate ASP sometime in 2H. Even assuming a conservative rise in ASP, we will still see earnings growth as one-off costs diminish. Shares have corrected to the low-KRW300,000 level on macro uncertainties and pedestrian movements of Chinese steel prices amid weak seasonality. However, we expect the stock to move northwards as the direction of earnings becomes clear and attention is renewed on attractive valuation as well as firmer-than-expected sector fundamentals.

