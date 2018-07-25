32 'Safer' Basic Materials WallStar Dividends For July

Analyst one-year targets concluded that $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top "safer" dividend basic materials stocks generate 7.1% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. Smaller lower priced WallStars paced the 'safer' dividend Basic Materials pack in July.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' basic materials WallStars also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratios, to further document their dividend backing.

WallStars show positive broker target price upsides. 32 of 54 WallStar stocks were tagged "safer" for dividends by showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields beyond their dividend yields 7/20/18.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Assert Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Stocks May Net 3.72% to 35.26% Gains By June 2019

Four of the ten top-yield "safer" dividend basic materials stocks (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus the yield strategy for this group for June proved 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were flagged by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one-year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 20, 2019, were:

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) netted $480.91 on a target price from three analysts combined with dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) netted $374.32 based on a target price from five analysts combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SXCP.

Randgold Resources (GOLD) netted $362.81, based on a target price from five analysts combined with projected annual dividends, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 96% less than the market as a whole.

Chemtrade Logistics (CHE.UN.TO) netted $355.00 based projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Olin (OLN) netted $327.22 based on dividends plus price estimates from fourteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% more than the market as a whole.

Huntsman (HUN) netted $281.33 based on dividends plus price estimates from eleven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 170% more than the market as a whole.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) netted $233.09 based on a target price from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

DowDuPont (DWDP) netted $226.13 per a target price from twenty-six analysts combined with projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) netted $217.45 based on a target price from twenty analysts combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Mercer International (MERC) netted $211.21 based on dividends plus price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 30.7% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 'Safer' dividend Basic Materials stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

July 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Stocks

Yield (dividend/price) results from here July 20 supplemented by 1-year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for thirty-two of fifty-four stocks in the basic materials sector produced the actionable conclusions discussed here.

Twelve of Thirteen Industries Were Represented By The 32 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials 'WallStar' Equities Listed

Of thirteen basic materials sector industries, twelve were represented by the 41 firms that showed positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of July 20. The industry representation broke out, thus: Coal (3); Specialty Chemicals (7); Chemicals (5); Industrial Metals & Minerals (3); Steel (4); Lumber & Wood Production (1); Building Materials (1); Paper & Paper Products (3); Agricultural Inputs (1); Copper (1); Gold (1); Aluminum (2); Silver (0).

Top ten "safer" basic materials stocks showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of July 20 represented the first eight industries on the list above.

Basic Materials With 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 54 top yield Basic Materials WallStars on the above list. Below is the list of 32 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate cash flow, however, can always be manipulated by boards of directors who may choose to create company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth, and P/E ratio levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio show a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Showed Nice Gains From Lowest-Priced 'Safer' Dividend Basic Materials Equities

Ten "Safer" dividend basic materials firms with the biggest yields July 20 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced of Ten 'Safer' High Yield Dividend Basic Materials Stocks (11) Delivering 21.18% Vs. (12) 19.78% Net Gains From All Ten By July 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the "safer" ten basic materials pack by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 7.1% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest-priced "safer" dividend basic materials POSCO showed the best net gain of 48.09% per analyst targets.

Lowest-priced five "safer" dividend basic materials stocks as of July 20 were: Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC); Chemtrade Logistics (CHE.UN.TO); SunCoke Energy Partners; Westlake Chemical (WLKP); Norbord (OSB), with prices ranging from $11.97 to $37.87.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend basic materials 'WallStar' dogs as of July 20 were: BHP Billiton (BBL); Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl; Rio Tinto (RIO); POSCO; LyondellBasell Industries (LYB), with prices ranging from $42.73 to $107.93.

This distinction between five low priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend "Safer" Dividend Basic Materials stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.