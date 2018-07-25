Hasbro: Played Out?

We called for a buy in shares under $100 and now they are at a 2018 high.

We called for a buy in Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) shares under $100 back in the winter. The company has just reported earnings and shares have rocketed higher. As such we want to check in on the name, which we believe is still the top play in the toy space, to determine if we should stick with the name.

We still believe the company is entering the back half of a "toy cycle," with new product releases coinciding with on successful movies, comics, shows and more. In this column, we will highlight a few key trends that you should be aware of and update our projections for 2018.

Toys "R" Us weighs on sales

We came into this quarter expecting fully to see sales that would be down almost 10% given the fact that Toys "R" Us, a top volume outlet for Hasbro's toys, was closing its doors. Despite that fact, sales were stronger than expected, but still fell. Take a look at the last three years of Q2 sales:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

With the absence of Toys "R" Us, the company will need to innovate and work to get its products into the hands of merchants and consumers moving forward. Amazon is one partner, but Amazon cuts into margins given there reach. Hasbro and the industry at large experienced an overall decline in consumer demand in Europe as well.

The trend in sales here and from other companies having reported earnings reveals the consumer is still strong, but demand is slipping slightly. That said, the year is unfolding pretty much as expected. For the quarter, we expected revenues of $860-$870 million on the back of Toys "R" Us being gone, but our expectations were handily surpassed. This is because revenues came in at $904.5 million, surpassing our estimates by $44.5 million on the lower end of our range.

Sales were down both in the U.S. and Canada, as well as internationally. In the U.S. and Canada, net revenues decreased 7% to $459.3 million compared to $494.4 million last year, while operating margins expanded. The segment reported an operating profit of $76.2 million, or 16.6% of net revenues, compared to an operating profit of $81.6 million, or 16.5% of net revenues, in 2017. Again, the decline was Toys "R" Us related.

One positive for the top line was the Entertainment and Licensing segment. The Entertainment and Licensing segment saw net revenues increase 26% to $64.7 million compared to $51.5 million in 2017.

Internationally, net revenues were $380.4 million, down 11%, compared to $426.6 million in 2017. Revenues in the segment were negatively impacted by weakness in Europe, including a push to turnover inventory. It has to be noted that the loss of Toys “R” Us revenues in many Europe and Asia Pacific markets weighed as well. Revenues were down everywhere. Europe net revenues decreased 16%, Latin America decreased 3% and Asia Pacific decreased 5%. Emerging markets net revenues also decreased 9% in the quarter. There is still reason to be positive however.

Bottom line strong

Look there is no question that the top line was hit hard, but we were expecting worse, particularly in the U.S. and Canada. With the much better than expected overall sales, despite the declines, earnings were strong, though they declined from last year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

The decline in sales led to a decline in earnings. This stands to reason. In addition, a share repurchase program helped boost earnings per share. Factoring in expenses, we saw net income register at $60.3 million or $0.48 per share. This represents a notable but expected decline year-over-year in net income from last year’s $67.7 million, or $0.53 per share. While these declines are certainly ugly on paper, the results were better than expected. Given the shareholder friendly nature of the company, in conjunction with the better than expected results, the bulls are out in force today,

Shareholder friendly

As you know, share repurchases boost earnings per share by reducing share count. Hasbro had a strong buyback history. In fact, the company has been buying back shares consistently. In this quarter alone, it purchased $74.1 million worth of stock. In addition, it has authorized more and more cash toward the repurchases. This drives up earnings per share, in addition to any gains seen organically. It is worth noting that there is still $565.1 million remaining in the repurchases authorization.

What is also important to realize is that Hasbro is also a dividend growth stock. While in recent years we viewed the stock under the guise of a growth play, with a small dividend. However, the yield is just under 2.6%. In addition, the company continues to raise its dividends each year:

Source: Data from NASDAQ, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We were impressed with another 10.5% dividend hike being announced to start the year, bringing the quarterly payout to $0.63 per share. While a near-2.6% yield will not result in yield hunting dividend investors diving in, it certainly will start to catch some attention. We like this yield, and at just 18 times trailing earnings, the dividend is attractive, especially considering our projections for 2018 growth.

Revising our 2018 projections

The toy cycle continues, but the loss of a key partner in Toys "R" Us is being felt. Hasbro does have a strong financial position with $1.16 billion in cash, and only $20 million of short-term debt. Long-term debt is $1.69 billion, but we expect the company to chip away at this debt over time.

For 2018, we are now revising our expectations lower. We are targeting $5.3 billion to $5.45 billion in revenues, down from $5.4 to $5.6 billion. On the bottom line, we expect a reduced share count, similar expense growth and a tax reform benefit to drive earnings per share higher. Based on our revenue projections, we are eyeing earnings of $5.45 to $5.65, down from $5.60 to $5.85.

At the highest end of these expectations, we have a stock at $107.40 per share. This means the name is trading at 19 times 2018 earnings. In our opinion, this is a but expensive, especially after the 11% return we have had in shares since our buy call.

Take home

Hasbro is our top choice in this sector, but the name has gotten expensive at present levels. Let the name cool off, and we can revisit under $100. We are taking profits here at $107.40.

Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Time is running out on our half-off pricing, so act now. Get our highest conviction rapid-return trade ideas for ~$1 a day. What we do for you: Find beaten-down stocks and profit from their reversals. 2-3 swing trades a week, monthly deep value plays. Guided entry and exits. Open discussions of ideas with other day-traders and DEEP value investors. Invest in your future by joining BAD BEAT Investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author sold position at $107.40 on the open market 7/23/2018