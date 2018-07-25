Federal Reserve Watch:  Federal Reserve Under Attack?

There are a lot of things going on in addition to the noises being made by Mr. Trump and this is as the economy enters its ninth year of recovery.

Right now, the Fed is on target to raise its policy rate two more times this year and to continue to reduce the size of its balance sheet.

The next six months are going to be very interesting for the Federal Reserve, and not just because President Donald Trump is concerned over the proposed Fed path.

President Trump finally is talking up his concern over the Fed’s steady path to higher interest rates. The higher interest rates might slow down production in the US economy and the higher interest rates have seemingly resulted in a stronger US dollar, which can also reduce exports and further slow down the rate of growth of the economy.

My only surprise in the effort of Mr. Trump is that it took so long. Precedent is not a concern of Mr. Trump. Therefore, it was only a matter of time before he took to the air to voice his concern.

Will this have any impact on the behavior of Federal Reserve officials going forward?

The reaction of the financial markets seems to be pretty benign so far. As with other initiatives that Mr. Trump tosses out into the wind to see how others respond, we will just have to wait.

The financial markets still seem to think that the Fed will continue on the path carefully laid out over the past two or three years. Where we are right now is that two more increases are expected in the Fed’s policy rate of interest this year. Next year there seem to be two more increases built into the plans.

This would bring the policy range for the Federal Funds rate into the 2.75 percent to 3.00 percent range.

Right now, the range is set at 1.75 percent to 2.00 percent. The effective Federal Funds rate has been at 1.91 percent for the past week.

One of the big unknowns in the world right now seems to be the uncertainty connected with the plans of other major central banks with respect to their policy rates of interest. The European Central Bank is on the verge of beginning to raise rates in its domain. The Bank of Japan recently created a minor turmoil in financial markets as it gave signals that it might be altering its policy.

Many have argued that one of the reasons that the US dollar has remained as strong as it has is not that the Federal Reserve keeps raising its policy rate of interest, but that other central banks have been very reluctant to being raising their policy rates.

If these other central banks had started to raise their rates, along with the Federal Reserve, the US dollar would not have moved as high as it has.

Another uncertainty will also impact the Federal Reserve and that is the state of the economy. One of the factors remaining unknown is how much impact the tax reform bill and the expansive government budget from January 2018 will impact economic growth.

Stronger growth will support Fed officials' stated path for rising interest rates. Weaker growth will result in pressure to resist further increases.

So far, there has not been a rush to spend a lot of the corporate tax benefits on physical capital investment. This, of course, was the major impetus behind the increased government deficits.

But, we are now in the ninth year of the current economic recovery, the second longest in history, and executives seem to be waiting to see how much legs the expansion still has. Never before has such a fiscal expansion program been created so late in an economic recovery.

So far, corporations have done more in terms of stock buybacks and increased dividends with the benefits of the Trump tax program. Again, we are going to have to wait and see what happens on this front.

One other major uncertainty exists and that relates to the trade wars that are now just getting under way. Today, July 24, 2018, President Trump has shown just how serious he is about creating a worldwide trade war but presenting the idea that farmers hurt by recent tariffs will be “bailed out” by a new government program that will add billions of dollars to an already increasing government budget deficit.

There seems to be little doubt that Mr. Trump is a Mercantilist at heart.

And, these are just the major financial question marks on the table right now.

Behind all these headline issues, the Federal Reserve continues to reduce the size of its balance sheet.

As of July 18, 2018, the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve (from the Fed’s H.4.1 release) has declined by $163 billion from the time the Fed began its program, September 27, 2017. During this time, commercial bank excess reserves (proxied by the Fed’s Reserve Balances line item) have declined by almost $230 billion.

This has been quite a move.

In terms of the actual reduction in the Fed’s securities portfolio, the decline has amounted to just under $169 billion from September 27, 2017 to July 18, 2018. This number includes changes in the securities premiums and discounts connected with the securities.

The original plan presented by Federal Reserve officials stated that they wanted the securities portfolio to be $180 billion smaller by the end of June 2018. Seems to be that the Fed is doing an exceptional job in meeting its plans…without disruptions to the financial markets or the commercial banking system.

It should be noted that the Fed’s plans are to reduce the securities portfolio by another $120 billion in the third quarter of 2018. It will be interesting to see if the Fed can continue to stay close to plan. This would bring the reduction in the portfolio to $300 billion.

The last half of 2018 should be an interesting one for the Federal Reserve and a real test for the new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The “forward guidance” of the Fed for this period is to bring the target range of the Federal Reserve’s policy rate up to 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent by the end of the year and to reduce the securities portfolio by another $270 billion, at a time when the President of the United States might be waging war against these very actions.

Furthermore, with the effective Federal Funds rate rising to, maybe, 2.40 percent by the end of the year from its current level of 1.91 percent, more pressure may be exerted on the term structure of interest rates, where the yield on the 2-year US. Treasury note is just over 2.60 percent while the yield on the 10-year note is around 2.95 percent.

How flat will the yield curve become? Will in invert over the next six months? Will this mean a recession coming on? Will this mean that the Fed will back off its current path? Will President Trump and the US Congress respond? Stay tuned!

