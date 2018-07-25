Vicor Corporation (VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

James Simms - Chief Financial Officer

Patrizio Vinciarelli - Chief Executive Officer

Dick Nagel - Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Mark Lanier - Pegasus Capital

John Dillon - D&B Capital

Alan Hicks - Ainsley Capital Management

Jim Bartlett - Bartlett Investors

And now next, I'll introduce our host for today. We have Mr. Jim, Mr. Jim Sims, CFO; and Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO. Go ahead, please.

James Simms

Thank you, Bart. Good afternoon, and welcome to Vicor Corporation's earnings call for the second quarter of 2018. I'm Jamie Simms, CFO, and with me here in Andover are Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO; and Dick Nagel, CAO.

Today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results for the three and six months period ended June 30. This press release is available on the Investor Relations page of our website, vicorpower.com.

We also filed a Form 8-K earlier today with the SEC related to the issuance of this press release. As always, I'll remind the listeners this conference call is being recorded and this is the copyrighted property of Vicor Corporation. I also remind you various remarks we make during this call may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Except for historical information contained in this call, the matters discussed on the call, including any statements regarding current and planned products, current and potential customers, potential market opportunities, expected events and announcements as well as forecasts sales growth, spending and profitability are forward-looking statements, involving risks and uncertainties.

In the light of these risks and uncertainties, we can offer no assurance that our forward-looking statement will, in fact, proved to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those explicitly set forth in or implied by any of our remarks today. The risks and uncertainties we face are discussed in Item 1A of our 2017 Form 10-K, which we filed with the SEC on March 9, 2018.

Please note, the information provided during this conference call is accurate only as of today, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Vicor undertakes no obligation to update any statements, including forward-looking statements made during this call. And you should not rely upon such statements after the conclusion of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at midnight tonight through August 8. The replay dial-in number is (888) 286-8010, followed by the passcode, 68688022. In addition, a webcast replay of today's call will be available shortly on the IR page of our website.

I'll start this afternoon's discussion with a review of our financial performance, and Patrizio will follow with comments about current business conditions, after which, he will take your questions.

Beginning with consolidated results as stated in this afternoon's press release, Vicor recorded total revenue for the second quarter of $74.2 million. Q2 represented a sequential quarterly increase of 13.7% from the $65.3 million recorded for Q1, and was 28.6% higher than revenue recorded for the second quarter of the prior year of 2017.

Our consolidated gross margin rose to 48.4% for the second quarter, up from the prior quarter's 46.3% gross margin, and the Q2 2018 margin of 44.9%. Operating expenses sequentially declined on a relative basis from 40.6% to 37.2% of revenue. Operating income rose to 11.2% of revenue or $8.3 million for the second quarter.

For the quarter, our effective tax rate was 4.4%. And we recorded a net provision of just $363,000, resulting in net income after a minority interest of $0.19 per diluted share as compared to $0.10 per share earnings last quarter. The diluted share count used in the second quarter EPS calculation was 40,646,000 million, up from the prior quarter's diluted share count of 40,167,000 million.

Notable revenue events in Q2 for advanced products included a record volume of Vicor's ship [ph] regulator shipments for 48-volt to point of load applications. And initial shipments of MCMs and MCDs providing our Power-on-Package solution for a high-performance GPU application. Quarterly international revenue increased by 20.3%, sequentially.

Turning to volume, that is orders received and shipped within the quarter totaled $13.5 million, representing approximately 18% of second quarter revenue, reflecting a continued increase in our consolidated backlog, which exceeded $103 million at the end of Q2.

Product gross margins benefited from the efficiencies of higher production volumes, but were negatively impacted by higher material costs. We are carefully monitoring material cost, given supply chain constraints, which may continue into 2019 for commodities such as ceramic capacitors and discrete semiconductors.

Nevertheless, we have not changed our expectations for sequentially higher gross margin percentages through 2018, driven by higher volumes and economies of scale that will further reduce average unit cost.

Operating expenses for the second quarter rose 3.9%, sequentially in absolute terms, after being essentially unchanged from the fourth quarter to the first quarter. The impact of our annual merit increases for salaries and wages as headcount is our largest expense, an increase of sales commissions paid associated with an increase in commissionable sales, and certain one-time charges associated with severance accounted for the bulk of the increase in operating expenses. I'll return to these charges in a moment.

Our largest operating expense category, R&D has been steady on an absolute basis since Q2 2017, the height of the development of Power-on-Package technology. For Q2 2018, R&D expenses represented 15.4% of consolidated revenue.

While we believe, 15% of revenues for engineering expense is an appropriate level of R&D spending for Vicor, we also believe having invested upwards of $400 million and secured a comprehensive patent portfolio over the last 10 years, our R&D spending can expand at a lower rate than our expected revenue growth rate for the foreseeable future. As such, we expect the yearly rate of increase in R&D spending to be in the single digits.

Marketing and sales activities currently represent our second largest expense category at 14.3% of revenue. And it increased as we have built out the global sales and field applications personnel and infrastructure needed to execute our strategic transaction.

While mindful of the cost of lengthy, evangelical efforts needed to promote Vicor's highly differentiated products, we believe the company has across a chasm, so to speak, given the momentum achieved in the 48-volt to point-of-load market segment we have created.

As such, we believe growth in marketing and sales spending should lag top line growth as our customer base expands beyond early adapters. Sales commissions, customer support activities and TME will likely grow at rates commensurate with our sales growth. But total payrolls should increase at a lower rate.

Accordingly, we expect the ratio of marketing and sales expenses to revenue to decline. G&A expenses represented 7% of revenue in Q2, and are expected to decline as a percentage of annual revenue. But of course, will vary quarter-to-quarter depending upon the timing of audit and filing expenses.

Returning to the one-time charges incurred during the quarter, we are closing one of our custom subsidiaries and transferring customers engagements to other subsidiaries, effective 12/31/2018, as a part of our ongoing initiative to streamline operations and improve our cost structure.

To cover disclosure and other severance and personnel related cost, we incurred a total of approximately $500,000 in charges for the second quarter.

Other income swung to a negative value as we recognized to $300,000 of foreign currency valuation loss, largely related to the weakening of the euro in April and May. While substantial currency moves do occur, they are difficult to predict. And our expectation for other income remains positive going forward.

Pretax income totaled $8.3 million for the second quarter. As stated, we recorded an income tax provision, reflecting federal state and foreign amounts of $363,000 for the quarter.

I'll now take a moment to address our evolving tax position and to clarify the accounting for our deferred tax assets.

As of December 31, 2017, the balance of the 100% allowance against the value of Vicor's domestic net deferred tax assets stood at $33 million. This allowance was established over the years to reflect the likelihood considered more likely than not at the time, why corporate not return to a sustained level of profitability that would allow the company to utilize its deferred tax assets, which represent the cumulative value of delectable temporary differences, tax credits and tax laws security forwards to offset future taxes.

Due to Vicor's improving financial results, over the coming quarters, we will be assessing the need to continue to maintain its valuation allowance. Based on the likelihood of the sustained -- a sustainable level of quarterly profitability, allowing the full utilization of our domestic DTAs.

Elements of this assessment will include our ability to actively forecast taxable income, the number of quarters of success of profitability appropriate to support a decision to release, i.e, reduce the allowance, and the amount of the allowance to be released.

If and when, we determine the valuation allowance should be released, we would debit the balance of the allowance at the time and credit income tax expense by the same amount, resulting in a potentially substantial tax benefit, in turn resulting in a potentially substantial increase in reported net income for the quarter in which the release occurs.

Please note, this release transaction would have no direct impact on cash flow. Also note, due to our recent profitability, the company has been utilizing available net operating loss security forwards and tax credits to offset taxes due on taxable income based on our estimated total tax provision for the year. As such, the balance of DTAs and the valuation allowance against those DTAs has declined.

But because the DTA balance is reported on our quarterly balance sheets on a net basis, reflecting the allowance. And because we prepare our quarterly tax expense calculations based on full tax year assumptions. In other words, we don't adjust or true up the valuation allowance for the financial statement footnotes in our Form 10-Q filings, the updated balance of DTAs and the balance of the allowance against them may not easily be determined by investors until we file our 2018 Form 10-K sometime in early March 2019.

Assuming continued profitability, if and when, we were to decide to release the then current valuation allowance, the amount of such a release would be lower than the $33 million balance recorded as of December 31, 2017.

However, at the present time, we cannot reasonably estimate the timing of the potential release, the amount of the allowance to be delays, while the balance of the DTA's at the time of the release.

We are bringing this to your attention at this time and consideration of why because improve profitability is, driven by what we consider to be sustainable company specific factors. While there is no number of profitable quarters, the accounting profession and the SEC consider a minimum threshold for supporting a decision to release an allowance.

We believe the company is well-positioned to sustain the recent trend of improving performance. As such, although, we have no schedule for doing so, we believe it is more likely than not we will release some portion, if not all, of the then current allowance within the next 4 quarters.

Turning to the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents sequentially increased $11.2 million for the second quarter, ending at approximately $53.9 million. This increase reflects operating cash flow of $9.3 million and $3.6 million of proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options during the quarter, offset by capital expenditures of $1.7 million.

Note, just over half of the proceeds from stock option exercises were associated with the May merger of our Picor [ph] subsidiary into Vicor, which will -- I will address at the conclusion of my remarks. Given the increase in sales, net trade receivables also increased, sequentially rising $3.4 million or 8.3%, ending the quarter at $43.9 million.

DSOs were slightly to 46 days, up from the prior quarter's 44. Portfolio quality remains high. Inventory, net of reserves also increased sequentially, rising $2.8 million or 7.2%, largely reflecting rising material and component purchases to meet our increasing backlog. Annualized inventory turns were steady at 3.5 [ph] quarter-to-quarter.

Winding up my review of the second quarter, total employee headcount as of June 30, increased to 1,024 from 995 due to increased temporary and co-op staffing. Total full-time employment was essentially unchanged, up 3, from 969 to 972.

As addressed last quarter, productivity continues to improve with improved level loading of quarterly production and longer-term visibility into our drawing backlog. My final comment is on the merger as of May 30 of Picor Corporation with and into the parent, Vicor Corporation.

As a result of the merger, the separate corporate existence of Picor ceased, although, its operation remain a business unit within Vicor. And we continue to present Vicor as a distinct segment and our publicly-financed financial statements. Both Picor and VI Chip subsidiary were established at separate corporations in order to facilitate an independent status at some future date, reflecting their distinct operational and product characteristics.

Over time, employees were awarded options for the purchase of subsidiary stock. And some options were exercised, resulting in the ownership of subsidiaries stock by employees and retirees. Approximately 3 years ago, the Vicor board authorized the development of the plan that will provide liquidity for holders of subsidiary options and stock.

As independent status was less likely for both subsidiaries. We completed the Picor merger in the second quarter. Through the [indiscernible] merger holders of Picor common stock and Picor stock options received an equivalent value of Picor -- excuse me, of Vicor common stock and Vicor stock options, respectively. And the Picor Corporation amended and restated 2001 stock option plan. And any options outstanding there under were assumed by Vicor.

The merger and the option plan assumption did not represent a tax event for either employees or the company. Similarly, there was no impact of the merger on Vicor's consolidated financial statements or any impact our segment reporting for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30.

The primary impact of the merger and option plan assumption was an increase of approximately 500,000 shares in Vicor's fully diluted share count calculations.

Management plans to address liquidity for holders at VI Chip options and shares, possibly with the same methodology recently utilized for Picor holders. We anticipate being able to complete the transaction, involving our VI Chip subsidiary in 2019.

Our expectation is the completed transaction or transactions will have no material impact on Vicor's consolidated financial statements.

Finally, turning to our third quarter outlook, given our increased backlog and visibility into customer requirements, we are forecasting a sequential increase in consolidated revenue with improved profitability.

I must remind listeners, as I do each time I speak with you, our operating and financial forecasts are subject to unanticipated changes. As discussed, the supply chain and such entities represent near term risk for us as well as our customers, notably CM's experiencing supply constraints or the cost of potential tariffs.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Patrizio.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you. As reported in our press release and addressed by Jamie, the second quarter of 2018 was characterized by substantial increase in EPS, net of higher material costs and one-time charges.

Total bookings increased sequentially to $87.5 million, the 10th consecutive quarterly rise, reflecting the long anticipated efficient from 12-volt to 48-volt in data centers. We believe that before too long, a senior transition will gain momentum in automotive.

Of the point-of-load, Vicor is uniquely positioned to enable high performance CPUs, GPUs and artificial intelligence assets for applications, including cloud computing, autonomous driving, 5G mobility and robots.

It is worth noting that power computing, artificial intelligence assets built on a 7 nanometer node, and consuming as much as 1,000 amperes cannot be efficiently powered without VTMs or MCMs, using Vicor Power-on-Package technology. And 1,000 amperes is what it takes to expand computing beyond the limits of Moore's law.

With the transition from 12 to 48-volt, Vicor is also uniquely positioned to provide high density front ends, supplying 48-volt hubs from IC sources, doubling our market opportunity while enabling Vicor customers to leverage complete, high density power systems from the source to the point of load to 48-volt.

To meet rising demand, we're expanding capacity, initially in our 250,000 square feet Andover factory. And in approximate 18 months with a second facility, specifically designed to manufacture proprietary ships as the converter housing package. The package technology needed to enable Power-on-Package.

As always, I'd like to limit my prepared remarks to minimum as I would rather answer your prepared questions. So I will open the call. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question coming from Ken from [indiscernible] Asset Management. Go ahead please.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. I'll start with two questions. And then hop back in the queue and give others a chance. But can you be more specific in your capacity expansion plans going forward? I know last quarter you spoke a little bit about the potential for using third-party to help you with the manufacturing side. Can you just expand a little bit on what your plans are at this point to increase your capacity going forward?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. So as discussed in earlier calls, we have lined up third parties to facilitate certain process steps. It can be taken out of our manufacturing lines in Andover to both align ourselves with certain core competencies and facilitate other capacity with the Andover factory.

With this initiative, we believe that the Andover factory can support up of $0.5 billion in sales. We are in parallel pursuing opportunities for expansion in our general area, like the New Hampshire but possibly Massachusetts as we're looking at a variety of opportunities. And we'll be closing in on while this opportunities in the near future anticipating that the second factory will want to be up and running in approximately 18 months.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And were there any 10% customers in the quarter? And if there were, was anyone new to that list in the current quarter?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

There was no 10% customer in this past quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. I’ll get back in the queue. Thank you so much.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Matt [indiscernible] from Shay. Go ahead please.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, as well. And my question is related to the previous one. But noting that the company has achieved the best gross margin in recent years and the continued progress expected in sales. I'd like to ask about a, how many -- how much more efficiency can be achieved out of the existing facilities in Andover from a gross margin standpoint?

And then part B would be, as you contemplate the additional facility 18 months out, when this comes online, would it be reasonable to expect a step back in gross margins? Or with the additional capacity, it'd be possible in a format that maintains your gross margin progress? Thank you so much.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you. So first with respect to expanding capacity within our existing facility. As you can imagine or as implied by discussions that have taken place in the past, we were a large and largely fixed cost structure associated with -- particularly in this area. Manufacturing overhead to facilitate the unique processes and capabilities we have developed in our factory. This resources will not have to scale up anywhere close to direct proportion to the increases in revenues that can be supported from the Andover factory.

In other words, as we get to the roughly $300 million level of the most recent quarter to $0.5 billion level, I do not see the bulk of our manufacturing infrastructure growing in cost by more than, I would say, high single digits. So with that, we anticipate significant improvements in margins. We also expect to be able to achieve -- and reduce media cost, associated with larger volumes. So all this should support an expansion and margins.

So I should note though, that with respect to the media cost component, I suggested in the prepared remarks and as noted also by Jamie, particularly with respect to certain commodities in recent quarters, their MD&A, they released commodities because of the demand level.

So with respect to those components. But there's an issue that we'll settle out, and again, looking at the 10,000 feet, the media cost structure of the products will be going down to some degree with increased volumes. Now with respect to second half of your question -- to your point, as we begin to invest in the new facility, we're going to have to start appreciating that facility, the equipment that goes in it and we're talking tens of means of dollar of equipment.

But however, as suggested in earlier calls, we are first taking the steps to, necessary to expand capacity within the existing facility to increase the margins well above the recently reported 48% before we begin to -- have to carry the processional cost associated with a new facility.

Also in regards to the new facility, as suggested in the prepared remarks, this is going to be a facility that will be designed -- is being designed from the ground up to make the manufacturing of chips, our unique packages that support initially all the products in the most efficient manner, more efficiently than with the existing facility.

So in summary, there's going to be continuous improvement over the next four quarters. At some point, there's going to be negative contributions, rising from additional depreciation. But those are going to be absorbed by the higher revenues.

And ultimately, are going to be benefiting from the greater efficiency of manufacturing line that is architected to make best use of resources in making chips. Something that when the Andover facility was originally designed, it wasn't even a fragment of anybody's imagination.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for the insight. And best of luck.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you

Our next question comes from John Henderson from [indiscernible] Trading Group. Go ahead please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. Congrats on the forward [ph] progress, exciting.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

One question regarding the cadence of orders on your last call, I think you had provided investors with the expectation that orders would grow sequentially throughout the year. I was just checking in on that front, are the expectations still the same?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. Expectations are still the same. Thus far, this quarter, we are ahead of the prior quarter, about the same rate as last quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. And looking further ahead, is there any type of acceleration that you can talk about for Q4 for next year? Is it just too early, yet?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

I think it's too early. There's a lot of moving pieces. I suggest in my prepared remarks that within the last several months, we've seen change having to do with the main initiatives on the AI front. The [indiscernible] that many have come to make regarding the fact that when you need to power an asset with 400, 500, 600 amps of current consumption of 0.8volt or 0.7-volt, the organizations solution going through a 12-volt pass and a large multiplicity of buck regulators no longer works, the special, the buck stops comes to mind or the bucks stop there.

They stop at a few hundred amps, practically speaking. So we're seeing a lot more opportunity developing on that channel front. Also suggested in my prepared remarks, we're also seeing more opportunity taking customers from their AC sources to the 48-volt up.

We already had one such engagement in Japan last year. I believe that this is a precursor to future engagements of a similar kind. We're going to be providing the complete solution from the AC source to the point load through to Factorized Power building blocks all the way. So all these things will contribute to near term and longer term growth opportunity. As far as I can see.

Unidentified Analyst

And final question. I know when I attended the investor meeting for your annual report, you were referenced way more as a customer. And in Google's conference call, they referenced how autonomous vehicles usage was 8 million miles. And it seems as though the opportunity has nearly began. Are you still of the opinion that it's going to be 2022 till we see full-fledged adoption there?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. We believe from a variety of sources that the promise of level 4 and eventually level 5 autonomous driving is coming to fruition. I think it is going to start happening with the fleets for particular purposes in the July timeframe. We are very excited to be engaged in the best applications of this kind with, I think, companies that have had the great leadership in that channel of field.

So this is a first step in our entry into the automotive space. We believe we've considerable opportunities going beyond the autonomous driving opportunity. GP use is another area of opportunity in the general space.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks so much guys.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you

Thank you. The next question is coming from Mark Lanier from Pegasus Capital. Go ahead please.

Mark Lanier

Thank you. One of my questions has been answered. The other one has to do with the subject of tariffs. I understand the full range of uncertainty that surrounds this issue to a degree, but I wonder because you mentioned it previously in the call, what thoughts you have about the levels of exposure you may have for a potential tariffs that people may be predicting? That would be helpful.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, so it's obviously a very fluid situation. I have to predict what is going to happen. Thus far, we have not incurred significant incremental costs due to any tariff. We do not know whether there would be any real impact from any of the tariffs. Obviously, there's been talk of potentially having tariffs applied to all of the Chinese imports, in particular.

And we do source from China, certain components. But I would say on a general level that throughout the electronics supply chain, tariffs are going to have to be absorbed and to the extent that they stick, passed along to customers. Obviously, if it is -- if the minimum impact that we're going to absorbed them for goodwill. If it were to become more significant, we'd have to reflect them in the price of the product. I hope that answers your question.

Thank you. Our next question coming from John Dillon from D&B Capital. Go ahead please.

John Dillon

Hey, guys. Congratulations. Really great quarter, in particular, the backlog numbers. I think a record -- all-time record. And also, it's really nice to see you generate that much cash, really, really nice job.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you.

John Dillon

So my question is on the bookings. I want to just see if I could get a little more color on the bookings. With the MBMs and the Nvidia opportunities hitting in the fourth quarter, I think Nvidia announced there's going to be shipping production quantities. So they're new systems in the fourth quarter. Can we expect the bookings to have a sequential increase this quarter?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. As I mentioned earlier in answer to an earlier question to July 24, we are substantially ahead of where we were at this time last quarter.

John Dillon

Okay, good. Could we expect a 10% increase, you think on that?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, I'm not going to take to digit -- accurate prediction with respect to that. Let's wait and see what happens. But I think we are continuing to see improvements there on the demand side.

John Dillon

Have you had many bookings for the Nvidia stuff yet? Or is it still coming this quarter…

Patrizio Vinciarelli

We're not mentioning customer names. But generally speaking, we are seeing bookings from all of our new programs, including ones that have been made public.

John Dillon

Right. And you mentioned supply chain constraints, do you feel that, that's going to slow down your revenue? I mean I heard from Jamie, you are expecting a sequential increase in revenue. But I didn't hear any kind of, is it going to be a substantial? Or just a marginal increase in revenue?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

We're going to see a substantial increase in revenue. I think availability of certain components, in particular semi caps and power semiconductors has been an issue. There have been some price increase in the general area. We solve those. We incur the semiconductor cost in Q2 because of those. But we've been able to get the components we need in order to take care of our customers.

John Dillon

Okay. Great. So you have the parts. You're just going to pay a little bit for them?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes.

John Dillon

Yes, and one last thing. You said you're extending the performance beyond Moore's law with a new set of nanometer. Can you explain that a little bit more? Is it because they way you deliver power, you're enabling these artificial intelligence systems? Or how does that...

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes, so typically, we're not in the business of making the CPUs or GPUs far from it.

John Dillon

Obviously.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Our business opportunity is limited to enabling solutions, best-in-class solutions, which notably require power. And the point there is that it has become very clear that number one, Moore's law is at the long run and a great run, Intel was for a long time able to keep raising the bar on performance. I think it's no mystery that Intel CPU is not in recent times made progress at the right of early times. So Moore's law has been, if not hitting the wall, has been coming into a different area of maturity and slow down.

On the other hand, Nvidia is the prime example with it's GPUs, has been able to accelerate, no pun intended, performance of FX that are developed on and with a different methodology, and on processes that require power delivery of the level several hundred amperes and voltage nodes, well beyond 1 volt.

So that fundamentally different from the Intel paradigm. So Intel paradigm has been predicated on a different computing architecture. And on an internal regulator methodology that sources power, typically a 1.8 volt. So what you have in the computing field is again, the Intel paradigm, which continues to leverage Moore's law based on 1.8 volt feet to the CPU or typically 100 or 200 amperes, on the one end.

And then you have the GPUs and other kinds of AI FX that are operating on 7 nanometer node, typically the SMC in Taiwan. And from those platforms, they can achieve very high level of power on computing performance. But at the cost of having to feed those devices with 0.8, 0.7 volt to 400 -- 400, 600 amperes and rising.

It's those kinds of computing platforms that are going beyond the limits of Moore's law. And it is those kinds of computing platforms that with our chips and with our Factorized Power solutions, with our VDMs, or even more so, with our MCMs, with our Power-on-Package technology, we can best support.

John Dillon

Got it. Thank you very much. And again, congratulations.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking the follow up, I appreciate it. Just two more questions, quickly. The new facility. You talk about an 18-month timeframe to have that facility up and running. Is that being driven by specific customer demand forecast that your customers have discussed with you? In other words, what visibility do you have our that timeframe for the need to have that type of revenue capacity? And what do you think the CapEx would be for the new facility, roughly?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

So the math is roughly the same, all right. We're growing at 30%, 35% annual rate. And in the most recent quarter, we were and analyzed the $300 million rate. So just a linear speculation, I don't want to draw a line here. But I am answering your question, in effect, at a high level. In 12 months, with a 30%, 35% growth, the $300 million turns to $500 million.

And 6 months after that, we get pretty close to the capacity limits of Andover facility. And obviously, we would not want to be that close to the capacity of Linear sub facilities. So we want to get a new facility up and running ahead of an actual need.

Now, having said that, these elasticity, we expect some level of velocity with respect to the expected capacity of our existing Andover factory. We've been creative in the past with respect to thinking out ways on how to get more capacity out of the certain space.

And I'm sure there is still opportunity for some further expansion in that capacity should the need arise. So this is roughly speaking, the math, the sense behind the need to have another facility in place in approximately [indiscernible] months. Whether it's going to be 13, 14 months, or a little longer than 18 months, it's going to depend on how more capacity we can get out of and what actually happens with respect to demand from particularly, large customers and customers are larger.

We have a more and growing statistical base of customers. So that's general rising the tide. And within that, there are some very large customers. Even though, we haven't had one in last quarter with more than 10%. We may well have in the next year greater than 10% customers, maybe one, maybe two. So their unique demands will also drive to the decisional point with respect to the additional capacity.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And Jamie, just more of a housekeeping question. You talked about the revenue split between advanced products and legacy products in the quarter?

James Simms

We did not in our remarks. But I believe, we do in the filing.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Generally speaking, I would say that both -- we look at the business as our power component business, at the point for load and the power system business in the front-end. The power system business includes within it the legacy business of the classic Vicor bricks. Both businesses are growing.

The growth rate of the power component business is the point of load business as being significantly higher than the power system business. But as suggested earlier, I would expect before too long the power system business growth rate will increase. And long term, both business units should grow out of comparable rates.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question and let me add congratulations on another great quarter. And your backlog is growing as rapidly and significantly as it has. How should we think about the trend in converting that into revenue? And with Q2 a reasonable template for doing so?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. I think that as suggested in the prepared remarks, we see the point of wearing it is important ritual going to be growing the top line will not spelling out exactly how much because a variety of factors. But we see growth that is going to bring about further expansion in the margins. We expect to get to -- across the 50% level on gross margin space on the top line increasing to a level that will bring about clear economies of scale.

Next question coming from Alan Hicks from Ainsley Capital Management.

Alan Hicks

Can you give us an update on the RSM product?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

So we have begun to branch it out into particular models for a broadening range of customer opportunities. So initial engagement, as you might recall, was with a Japanese customers I referenced earlier were -- that was the first, we provided a complete solution from what in Japan is 200 -volt, three-phased AC source all the way to the point of load. The way of larger arrays, a multi-megawatt insulation. Large array of RSMs, you would call systems, delivering to a 48-volt up the power required to drive MCD and MCMs systems, powering a large array of CPUs.

Their initial system is paving the way for new engagements with a number of customers that will not use the same 200 volt FM, because that kind of specific to the Japanese AC mains. What we'll need for other engagements are versions of RFM that enable the conversion from 400 volt and 480 volt AC sources.

Those are coming together, we're having the customer demonstrations in the next few months. Again, setting the stage for RFM sales and complete solutions from the AC source all the way to the point of load.

Alan Hicks

So initial product in Japan that was sort of just -- was it like a custom application for them? Or was…

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, it was a solution. Again, for the Japanese AC source, [indiscernible] source which happens to be 200 volt to apply RFMs into data centers and other applications on a global scale. It takes variation on the initial RFM. It's fundamentally the same product, its just the minor alternations that enable it to operate from 400 or 480 volt sources.

So we've completed those improvements and those are demonstrations. And are engaging now in -- or beginning to engage in demonstrations with a number of interested customers. So there is a great deal of interest in this product for a number of reasons, one, is obviously the 48-volt hub getting old in certain and markets and needing to supply the 48-volt hub from a variety of sources, including particular three-phase AC sources. In other factor of play is liquid cooling, the RFM is uniquely adapted to be cold, either in fine art, in an immersion band or with more conventional water cooling, which conventional AC DC front ends are not nearly as capable of doing. In other words, we can support much, much higher density in the front-end than conventional AC power systems can. Because of the unique attributes of the other fans.

As you might have read, liquid cooling is coming-of-age because of the drive to a higher density in racks and generally speaking, in a variety of systems. So all these factors converge to the merit of a solution, it's architected in for all risky elements from their fan performing conversion from the power source to the 48-volt hub, followed by, in particular, Power-on-Package, MCD-MCM systems, taking power from the 48-volt up and delivering it to the point of load.

Alan Hicks

So would you say you're standardizing some products based on the original application with [indiscernible]?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. Yes. We have a standard product now that is -- can be configured to convert power from either 400 volt, 200 volt or 480 volt to a 48-volt or 54-volt hub.

Alan Hicks

Okay. So how soon do you think there will be shipping in volumes?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, so I think we are engaging with customers that have some interest, I think, to manage profession in this regard, I should point out that we are dealing with our product, it's not a consumer product, it’s got just [indiscernible] in terms of designing cycle, it gets measured in -- as a ballpark 12 months. I think best case, it can be -- it'll shorten that. In some case, it can be 1.5x or 2x depending on the nature of the customer in the application.

But I think it is something that as we look out 1 year to 2 years, we'll begin to make a substantial contribution to our revenues. And by the way, the Japanese customer will be buying for 2019 substantial new plants RFMs as well. So it's not that we get -- at dry spell from here until broader shipments on RFMs.

Alan Hicks

Have you shipped, I think if I remember right, it was $8 million order from a Japanese customer?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes, it was very substantial, at the time.

Alan Hicks

Is that already shipped?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes.

Alan Hicks

But that's not included in backlog, then?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

No. That was shipped last year.

Alan Hicks

Oh, last year.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

That was last year. It actually contributed in recent quarters. But those systems with the particular customer will come back in significant volume in the first half of 2019.

Alan Hicks

They had another larger system they were developing, is that...

Patrizio Vinciarelli

A larger scale system.

Alan Hicks

Then, was it -- it was may be a year or 2 ago, I think Jamie mentioned, you might be having any revenue line called power systems at some point. And I would assume that the product like RFM...

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes, they fall in that category. Absolutely. So the other thing is a prime example of a power system product much not the only one truce with the NBM is also power systems product. So generally speaking, power system product are unlike water flowed solutions, they our devices converters that take a power source and converted to some hub, we at 48-volt, 12-volt, is the case May be, to -- and these are in effect intermediate wattages to the point of load.

You can think of it as a steppingstone, fundamentally in our kind of power conversion, the power comes from a source, typically high wattage brass or an AC source, single phase our three-phase and to get to the point of load, to get let's say, to NAIA [ph] asset. Ideally, it would take a first step from the source to 48-volt and sometimes with 54-volt.

And then from 54-volt or 48-volt, as the case may be directly to the point of load. That the hub is, if you will, in an allergy of an airline, having airplanes that the customers from any initial airport to a variety of destinations by way of hub. A voltage up, the place of senior role. We take the power from a variety of sources, take it to 48-volt on its way to the point of load. And the power system business to do with taking that first step.

Alan Hicks

And I think you said at one point, power systems part of the business could be 50% of all your revenues?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Yes. Because fundamentally, its the same amount power, right? The powers is essentially conserved. So these systems are typically have an efficient in the '90s. So whatever is consumed, let's say, by FX, I guess supply, if it gets applied by a Factorized Power solution, comprising PRM some obedience from our MCMs that same power comes out of the 48-volt have and this will be delivered and needs to be replenished of the 48-volt out by tran-10 systems.

So what you're dealing with is the same power delivery through this series of two steps. And the valuable position with each of the two steps in terms of [indiscernible] per volt, is fundamentally is in the same ballpark. So that's the simple math stands behind the factor of two.

Alan Hicks

One last question. I was looking at the last 10-Q. And it was about the eliminations. So I think you did $8.2 million, I think in Picor revenues. But it's reported as $4.5 million because part of it goes into the BB revenue line, is that how that works?

James Simms

Yes.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, so what is going on with that, is that part of the very important role that Picor has played and continuous to play within Vicor large. It is the source of all of our assets. So we don't make typically a AI asset. But we do design, develop and get fabricated a variety of Vicor unit controllers, these are ASICs that by core design, develop and provided to Vicor as a whole. And so they're being in the company sales having to do with those ASICs.

James Simms

We're getting pretty much the end if there's one more question.

Okay. Next question coming from Jim Bartlett from Bartlett Investors.

Jim Bartlett

Real quickly. On the new facility, assuming 250,000 square feet, what will be the capital cost?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

I'm not going to spell out a number. But it is several tens of millions of dollars, all in. It's not going to be all in on day 1. But obviously, the space itself and then a considerable amount of equipment going into that.

Jim Bartlett

Is it just going to be 250,000 square feet or could it be more?

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Well, so we're looking at options that may include more than the land required to support 250,000 square feet. But I'm not sure that we're going to adapt on a campus that can support that. So these are all the factors applied. And this will get started out in the next few months.

Jim Bartlett

Okay, and congratulations again that last [ph] quarter and where you position the company.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

Thank you.

Patrizio Vinciarelli

With that thank you and we’ll be talking to you in three months.

Thank you, ladies gentlemen. You may now disconnect.