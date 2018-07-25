A Pair Trade Idea In Energy And Air Travel

Pairing both could minimize the impact of crude price volatility and leave the position more exposed to the fundamentals of each company.

Not news to most investors, the volatility of crude oil prices tends to have material impact on the financial performance of companies in two key sectors: energy and transportation, particularly air travel. Generally speaking, an increase in commodity prices tends to encourage oil production as the barrel economics improve for suppliers (i.e. oil and gas exploration companies and those that service them), while meaningfully dragging margins and earnings for companies that rely on large quantities of carbon-based fuel to operate (e.g. airliners).

The overwhelming impact that crude oil and its erratic price behavior have on O&G and airline companies is one of the main reasons why I am reluctant to invest in two of my favorite stocks within these sectors: Schlumberger (SLB) and Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Fundamentally, I like SLB for the international diversification and operational excellence that the company displayed during the tough, multi-year downcycle that started in 2014; while I appreciate DAL for the appeal of its near-to-mid term strategy of limiting capacity in the upcoming fall season to boost margins and earnings growth, along with stock valuations that look conservative. Both companies seem to have "shed fat" and tightened their budgets to fight falling (2014-2017, in the case of Schlumberger) and rising (2017-2018, in the case of Delta) oil prices, which I find encouraging -- readers can access my recent articles on both companies and further explore the bull theses.

Whereas making bets in any of these stocks individually could pose higher risks to external factors than I am willing to bear, investing in both at the same time might make more sense. DAL and HAL seem to be significantly correlated to crude prices (see graphs below, with green and red arrows highlighting the price movements), the former negatively and the latter positively. Therefore, a pair trade could help to cancel out -- or, more realistically, minimize the impact of -- volatility in the market value of the barrel of oil, leaving the paired position exposed primarily to the desirable fundamentals of both companies.

The pair idea could be as simple as a 50/50 split between both stocks. A quick back test reveals that an investment in DAL and another in SLB since April 2007 would have produced 56% and 32% of annual share price volatility, respectively (measured as one standard deviation of the weekly returns of each stock). A 50/50 play over the same period would have lowered volatility to 30% while producing annual returns just short of 6%. Not necessarily impressive, but a significant improvement nonetheless.

Influencing the performance above was a drawn-out, four-year long bear in the energy sector that only now appears to be in the rear view mirror. If I normalize my back test to exclude this event (but still include the 2008-2009 Great Recession to help compensate for the long period of economic expansion that followed), the pair trade would have created a decent annualized return of over 7% between April 2007 and April 2014, while shaving quite a bit of the volatility that each individual stock has produced.

Final thoughts

I should note that, at least judging by historical trends alone, a DAL-SLB investment would likely still boast a fair amount of risk and volatility. I also offer no guarantee that such a play would be market-beating in either absolute (i.e. returns only) or relative (i.e. returns vs. volatility) terms.

I would argue, however, that the pair trade might be more digestible to most people than an isolated investment in either stock would. It could smooth out the ride to my $90 SLB share price target, for example, or soften the blow to DAL in case crude oil begins to rise significantly above the current $70/barrel levels.

