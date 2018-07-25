UPS Stalls Pre-Earnings Between Key Pivot Levels

The weekly chart for UPS shows that the stock has held its ‘reversion to the mean’ between Feb. 9 and July 13.

The daily chart for UPS shows that the stock has stalled between my semiannual and quarterly pivots pre-earnings.

If the global economy is booming, UPS should be increasing package deliveries around the world.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is a global leader in package delivery and should be benefiting from a strong global economy, but the stock stalled at an all-time high of $135.53 back on Jan. 18. The stock gapped lower on Feb. 2 following disappointing earnings guidance. The stock then traded to its 2018 low of $101.45 into March 23. A positive reaction to first quarter earnings released on April 26 led to a secondary high of $119.17 on June 12.

The company may have a reasonable P/E ratio of 19.27 with a favorable dividend yield of 3.23% but daily and weekly charts plus key levels are a better guide to investment and trading strategies.

Analysts expect UPS to earn $1.92 a share when they report before the opening bell on Wednesday, July 25. Keep an eye on strong international deliveries, supply chain applications and freight. Increasing package volumes should be a function of an expanding economic growth but that’s not reflected in the daily and weekly charts. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act should provide a positive to the bottom line.

The daily chart for UPS

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for UPS shows that the stock crashed by 25% from its all-time intraday high of $135.53 set on Jan. 18 to the 2018 low of $101.45 set on March 23. This bear market drop is being consolidated. Note how the 200-day simple moving average of $114.58 was a magnet between May 11 and June 22. The stock failed to stay between my semiannual and quarterly pivots of $112.64 and $114.11, respectively, on Tuesday. My monthly value level of $108.93 is the lowest of three horizontal lines.

The weekly chart for UPS

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for UPS will be positive given a close on Friday above its five-week modified moving average of $111.43. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average at $107.15, which was a magnet between the weeks of Feb. 9 and July 13. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the week at 40.62 up from 39.07 on July 20.

Given these charts and analysis, buy weakness to my monthly value level of $108.93 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level of $114.11.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.