Don't Trust The Bitcoin Rally

Many bitcoin bulls use historical trend data to support their theses, but bitcoin has not been trading long enough to create a true "history".

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been enjoying quite a remarkable rally. Last week, it shot up 20%. This week has seen it climb past $8,000 for the first time since mid-May. Is this the start of a real rally? We are skeptical. In today’s research note, we look at the state of the bitcoin market, reflect on the dangers of trying to use “historical trends” in such a new instrument, and discuss why we are steering clear.

The Danger of Relying on “Historical” Trends

All technical trading is fraught with problems. While there are obvious benefits to understanding basic concepts of resistance and support levels, using past trends can prove dangerous when used to forecast future price behavior. There are of course cyclical commodities, securities, and sectors that can be tracked. But the predictive power even in these cases is often limited. Very long timeframes help make such historical behavior-based predictions somewhat more reliable, since they allow for analysis through all manner of market conditions. The more data available, in other words, the more reliable the model.

Time is a big problem for bitcoin. The instrument has been around for a very short timeframe in totality – even less so as a commonly known and understood instrument. With futures markets only accepting them in recent months, there is little real historical data to base a judgment upon.

And that is why the projections of Seeking Alpha’s Victor Dergunov are so dangerous for unwary readers. has been an intense bitcoin bull for some time. In a recent article, he made this startling forecast:

When will this bear market end and how high with the next bull market go? It’s impossible to say exactly, but prior declines have lasted from several months to almost 2 years. Given the prior bear market’s prolonged decline and subsequent extraordinary ascend, the next bull run could be shallower. By shallower I mean a possible ascend of about 1,000-2,000% from the lows, as opposed to the 10,000% gains Bitcoin has achieved in prior bull charges. However, this also implies the bear market may not be as prolonged as some fear. Bitcoin could bottom out between $4-5K, and this bear market may end some time in the second half of this year. So, if we apply the 1,000-2,000% figure to the next bull market from the $4-5K lows, it suggests Bitcoin’s next bull market will likely enable the price to peak between $40-100K.

This is pure technical trading alchemy. It assumes that there is an “historical” trend that matters in any conceivable way. Bitcoin trading is essentially new, and the entry or exit of financial institutions and retail players alike will continue to shape the market in unpredictable ways. Trying to use some past patterns to forecast the future is a recipe for disaster.

Dergunov is far from alone in committing the sin of looking to supposedly historical trends. In an appearance on CNBC in early July, bitcoin bull Tom Lee also looked to past data to predict bitcoin rising as high as $25,000:

From a historical perspective, over any six-month period, 35% of the time it’s more than tripled…I think it’s not out of the question that bitcoin can make a big move from here. And I would just point out, what makes it unusual today is that bitcoin is trading below mining cost and six months forward – now this is only, of course, roughly ten years of history – bitcoins had a positive return in nearly 100% of instances where it traded below mining cost.

While Lee acknowledges that the historical trading time horizon is quite short, he understates just how short. Bitcoin may have been around for about a decade, but serious trading has really only been going on for a couple years – and institutions and major exchanges have been in the game for an even shorter period. That is not a reliable basis for making projections. It is supremely dangerous to assume that these sorts of trends will hold over time, even as the underlying market and makeup of its participants change rapidly.

The Other Problem with Bitcoin

Fundamentally, bitcoin is a chimera. It is not a currency in any meaningful sense. Nor is it a commodity. There is no underlying physical asset and it is not legal tender. It is not even a particularly good store of value in the context of modern finance, where inflation and money creation have been very muted in the past few years. Even as inflation has been stable and low in the United States, the quantity of cryptocurrencies has exploded, as can be observed in this excellent chart from the Visual Capitalist.

But the biggest problem of all is one of technology. People may remember Netscape and Myspace for revolutionizing (or outright creating) new sectors. But being first rarely means being best in the world of rapidly advancing technology. If blockchain is here to stay, and that seems to be the case, it will give rise to increasingly sophisticated tokens and coins.

Nothing underpins a bitcoin’s value. Some might contend that the same could be said for the dollar, the pound, the euro, etc. But there is a difference: the dollar may be imperfect, but it is the currency of the land. If a manifestly better Cryptocurrency emerges, bitcoin could be supplanted quickly, demonstrating the intrinsic value of a bitcoin for what it is: $0.

To quote Stepan Lavrouk, one of our analysts at Almington Capital:

"What's the price of a tulip bulb in Amsterdam these days?"

Investor’s Eye View

We saw the meteoric rise of bitcoin in late 2017 as a classic bubble. We played the short side when that became possible, albeit briefly. We actually exited around the $8,000 at which it currently trades. We expected a bigger bounce back in 2018 than materialized as investors and traders made the erroneous conclusion of, “Well it’s fallen this far, so it must be a bargain”.

Since then, we have stayed on the sideline. But as bitcoin once again begins to rally, we are again looking at it seriously. All tradable instruments are susceptible to bubbles, but bitcoin and cryptocurrencies more generally appear especially so. The current rally is being fueled in large part by news that more financial institutions are dipping their toes in the crypto waters.

While bitcoin may see another big jump, the retail investors who bought the top will not likely be back in the same numbers any time soon. Volumes have started to climb again, but traders should be extremely wary.

As long as bitcoin remains such a volatile (and fundamentally worthless) instrument, investors would be wise to steer clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.