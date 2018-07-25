Norsk Hydro ASA ADR (NHYDY) CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Norsk Hydro ASA ADR (OTCQX:NHYDY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Stian Hasle - IR

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg - President and CEO

Eivind Kallevik - CFO

Analysts

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Dan Major - UBS

Sylvain Brunet - Exane BNP Paribas

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Norsk Hydro Q2 2018 presentation. For your information, today's call is being recorded.

And at this time, I turn the call over to your host for today, Mr. Stian Hasle. Please go ahead, sir.

Stian Hasle

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to Hydro's second quarter 2018 conference call. As always, we will start with a short introduction by President and CEO, Svein Richard Brandtzaeg, followed by a Q&A session also joined by CFO, Eivind Kallevik.

And with that, I’ll leave the word to you Svein Richard.

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

Thank you, Stian. Good afternoon and let me then start with a brief overview of the key developments in the second quarter. Underlying EBIT for the second quarter was 2.7 billion, down from 2.9 in the second quarter last year and down from 3.9 in the first quarter this year. This quarter was negatively affected by Alunorte, Paragominas and Albras, producing at 50% capacity, resulting in reduced volumes as well as cost inefficiencies. The main factors affecting the results in second quarter this year compared to the second quarter of 2017 is significantly increased raw material cost as well as somewhat increased fixed cost, being mostly offset by higher realized all-in aluminum and alumina prices.

Results from Extruded Solution and Rolled Products increased in the second quarter this year compared to previous year, mainly on increased margins and volumes. In addition, Energy delivered a strong result. Improvements from same quarter last year is mainly driver by prices and volume. We are obviously maintaining strong focus on the Better program and across the business areas, we have good progress and we’ll do our utmost to reach the 2019 targets. However, due to the situation in Brazil, we do not expect to meet the 0.5 billion 2018 targets.

Towards the end of January, we started production at our world-class technology pilot at Karmoy. And at the end of June, we had successfully ramped up all the 60 else, an impressive achievement and now, we will focus on delivering the technology performance as we have planned and promised. And finally, when it comes to the market side, we see the global aluminum market is in a better situation in 2018, but with an continued and increasing uncertainty following the US trade tariffs and with all sanctions together with the situation in Brazil. We reiterate that we expect global primary demand to grow by some 45% in 2018.

Let me then end my introductory comments with a few words on the situation in Brazil. As you know, we are currently running Alunorte, Paragominas and Albras at 50% capacity as a result of the embargo on Alunorte. Their process to resolve the situation in Brazil is highly complex and demanding and it’s taking longer than expected. We are in continued dialog with the government of Para and SEMAS as well as Ministerio Publico, and we had implemented measures that will enable Alunorte to continue to operate safe and sound also going forward and are eager and ready to resume full production anytime. But we do not know exactly what it will take for the authorities to lift the embargo and the timing to get back to 100% is therefore still uncertain.

Stian Hasle

Thank you, Svein Richard. Operator, we’re now ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Jason Fairclough

Hi. Svein Richard, it’s Jason Fairclough calling from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. I just wanted to start with the obvious question here, which is Alunorte. I mean, you’ve said there is not really much change. What’s the problem? It would be great to have a little bit more color as to where we’re stuck? Are we stuck with the local government? Are we stuck with the state government? Are we stuck with the federal government? Are we still back at Ministerio Publico? And you guys, I believe, had initiated a court action, where are we with that, because it just seems to be we’re just dead here. I mean, in a way, I wonder if I should just take out 50% of Alunorte forever. Is that overstating things?

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

Thank you, Jason. I think that is really overstating. Since we met last time, there has been made progress, of course, and it’s moving forward in the right direction, but as I said, it has taken a longer time than what we expected and that’s why we’re also now evaluating to curtail three lines out of the seven production lines in Alunorte. We are now negotiating or discussing with the government of Para, SEMAS, the state environmental agency and we also have had several meetings with the Ministerio Publico.

And embargo, to lift the embargo, we have to have a clearance from government of Para, of SEMAS and also IBAMA that initiated embargo on the DRS2 [indiscernible] And of course, we also need the court ruling to formally lift the embargo. And so what we are now working with is the terms of adjusted conduct, which has to move forward obviously constructively and we are very close there and it’s terms for, it’s TC at this social part of the agreement that we are now discussing with the authorities and also there, we are moving forward.

But as I said, we don’t know exactly what it will take for authorities to lift the embargo and that’s where we also of course are a bit disappointed to observe that it has taken longer time than what we expected that we are not in a situation where we really think we’re almost going to find a solution. It’s just a matter of time when the solution will be found and agreed with. So, all in all, I would say, there is definitely progress, but I’m certain about the speed to reach the final target there.

Jason Fairclough

Svein Richard, so I acknowledge that you guys are working very hard on this and it must be very, very frustrating. I am just going to push a little bit here, if that’s okay. So if we actually walk through these different bodies, has anybody given you any kind of signoff, whether verbal or written? So it just feels like it’s a chess game, but nobody wants to go first. Is that what we’re dealing with or is there one particular group that’s not allowing this to happen or is it all of them together don’t feel particularly motivated?

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

I think it has been the maturing process during the last months, because if you think about the statements given in newspapers and media in Brazil after having rate, having the rainfall in February, it was a quite strong messages that was also supported by politicians that concluded based on pictures and based on articles. And it’s a quite long way to go to really on their mind positively of what was said in media.

And when we are now getting more external support for what we have said all the time and what was also the result out of the internal and external review, that it also published the 9th of April, where we concluded that there has been no harmful pollution or no pollution after the heavy rainfall from Alunorte and no overflow from the red mud deposits that was really in focus here.

We have now got also clear conclusion from SEMAS, the local environmental agency, the state environmental agency that there has been an overflow from the red mud deposits and IBAMA that as well environmental authorities also confirming the same. So also then, when we look at now the recent media situation, it does change quite a lot. There was quite a good article in newspaper in Sao Paulo last week that they’re addressing that the publish for the population is done and as we have also said, this is related to lack of infrastructure.

And when it’s 90 centimeters of rain coming within a few days, then there is overflow of sewage into the wells. It’s a land fill that is close by that is not protected. There are a lot of other things that really we have to look into. So I think it has taken some time to mature and when we now see and listen to the authorities, I would say that it’s a constructive dialog, but we are still not able to really conclude on what – or how much time it will take, Jason. So there is still uncertainty with the timing, but we’re going to solve this issue.

Jason Fairclough

Just one last one from me. So are the courts an avenue for you here? Would you actually, I mean, I believe there was a court action. When do you go to the courts?

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

Well, we see now that we will find a solution over the authorities first and then we will go through the quarterly agreement and then that will be the step that is necessary to be used.

Jason Fairclough

Okay. But if, I guess the point is, if we get to, let’s say we get to November and December and nothing was happening still, can you actually go to the courts to try to force some sort of resolution of the issue? Are you basically at their pleasure?

Eivind Kallevik

This is not an avenue. Jason, it’s Eivind. This is not an avenue that we’re pursuing, Jason. We would much rather like to find a constructive agreement with the governments avoiding sort of legal court processes.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Dan Major

Hi. It’s Dan Major from UBS. A few questions. Firstly not to labor the point, but just on Alunorte, more of a follow-up from Jason’s. Am I correct in saying, so you’ve got a clear conclusion from SEMAS and IBAMA on your not causing environmental damage? Do you have a similar agreement from Ministerio Publico? Is that, yeah, and is that still a contentious point in the negotiations?

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

Well, I wouldn’t say that this is the main point, Dan. But what we’re discussing here is that, I think it’s the main point for the fact that we have not contributed any pollution. That is of course very important that these authorities are stating that, not only internal and external report, but also the environmental authorities, they’re doing the same. So this is growth, very important. But with Ministerio Publico, it’s more discussions about the social plan, how we can support our neighborhood and that is ongoing.

Dan Major

So Ministerio Publico has agreed with the conclusion of SEMAS and IBAMA and yourselves that you didn’t cause any environmental damage and the focus is really on the terms of adjusted conduct from that perspective. Is that correct?

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

They’re not going into the press and giving statements about this. This is ongoing discussion that we have and the terms of adjusted conduct, the key – the talk is – the technique, the talk, which I think we can say we are very close to agree on. But the other one is the TC, the terms of conduct for the solar and the social agreements, where I think the views from the Ministerio Publico has to be taken into account.

Dan Major

Second question, you mentioned on the call earlier you have your alumina requirements covered for the rest of the year, but you’re obviously still in the market, it looks like in terms of your sourced alumina, purchasing more alumina is implied by the contract from your end and you’re still sort of supplying externally. Can you give us a sense of how much alumina you’re supplying in the spot market, what conditions are like at the moment and what do you see as being driving the recent tightness in the market that has been reflected in the uptick in the alumina price?

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

As I said, we are mostly covered for our smelting capacity for the rest of the year. So we have been looking in the third party market there. So maybe Eivind can talk more on that.

Eivind Kallevik

Yeah. When it comes to pricing, Dan, these contracts are related to the PAX index as most, if not, all contracts are in the marketplace today.

Dan Major

Okay. So just to follow-up on that, am I wrong in saying, if you take the annual number that you buy from Rio on an aluminum price linkage, it’s about 225,000 tons a quarter and you bought 985, so you’re buying the rest just simply in the spot market, is that the right assumption?

Eivind Kallevik

That’s the right assumption.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Jason Fairclough

It’s Jason Fairclough again. It sounds like there is only me and Dan on the line or we’re the only ones asking questions. Look, a little bit more techie. Karmoy, I see it’s up and running at full capacity now. In terms of the cost performance, do you feel like that is now at a steady state cost performance? And then how long before we think about taking the benefits from Karmoy and the learnings from Karmoy and transferring those to some of the other smelters?

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

Okay. Obviously that from a cost perspective, we have the higher cost for the moment. There are a lot of work on stabilizing the electrolytic cells, which is quite normal procedure. And stabilize the equipment, there are follow-up costs that follows there. So, the cost is higher than normal operation, I would say. So if you’ve done, think about the technology element that we’re going to transfer from the Karmoy technology pilot to the existing smelters, we say that it’s one to two years’ time before most of the elements will be ready for transfer.

It’s many different elements there related to the cathodes, to the anodes, to the computer control system, it’s heat balance, it’s interpolar distance, several factors that are affecting the output and the energy consumption. So all-in-all, if you look at the ongoing plan we have for increasing carbon density in our existing cells, you will see from 2015 to 2025, an increase of 200,000 tons or together, that’s the result of these technology elements. On top of that, our intention is of course also not only the increased production, but also at the same time, to reduce energy consumption. So that is something we will come back to later.

Jason Fairclough

And just a follow-up, Svein Richard, there was an interesting announcement that came out from the Canadians and Alcoa and Alcan talking about starting to implement an inert anode project. Is that something that you guys have looked at or working on to feel like you’re falling behind now on technology?

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

That’s a good question, Jason. We’ve got the discussion from the others. We did quite a lot of research work on this in the 80s and 90s and it is quite a well-known technology from a principal point of view, different approaches there, but it is based on still the same molten salt technology with cryolite as the basis and where you have to operate it at quite high temperature. If you then take away the carbon anode in this process, you increase the energy consumption guide substantially.

So from that point of view, it doesn’t make sense. But you can, in theory, get the carbon, CO2 process, but utilizing the carbon in a way that is done in our process is very, very efficient way of utilizing carbon and from an energy point of view, it is in a way, the best way so far. I can also say that we are also working on carbon free technology long-term. That is not something you should worry about short-term, but that is more for the future, but that is technology which is not only carbon free, but which also reduces the energy consumption.

So if you think about the technology that you’re referring to, if the energy source is not based on renewable energy, it will increase the carbon emissions, because you will have higher energy consumption and hence, if you use fossil fuel, coal or gas, you would have even higher emissions with this technology. So that’s why we – that is not the first priority for us to approach this kind of technology, but we have some long term alternatives.

In the meantime, we are quite convinced that the technology we are developing from a competitive point of view and also from a climate point is the best available technology today and I’m very happy that we have succeeded on the ramp up and also we already now see that we are producing aluminum at Karmoy with the lowest energy consumption the world have ever seen.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Sylvain Brunet

Sylvain Brunet, Exane BNP Paribas. Two questions on cost please. The first one was on slide 26 of your presentation, where you give us the breakdown between fixed and variable for both Alunorte and Paragominas. If you could also give us how much of that is labor or if we should assume that most of the Alunorte fixed costs are labor.

And my second question is on pits and pet coke, to get a sense of whether your procurement department expects some pickup in those costs in the later part of this year as winter cuts would kick in again in China, if there is any expectation that supply partners could again push this cost higher?

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

When it comes to the fixed cost, a large part of this is manning-related, either directly or indirectly through maintenance workers at the plants.

In terms of pits and coke, what we see for, at least for the third quarter, is that we don’t really expect any significant pickup in those costs as we get into the third quarter. Then we will see what the winter costs are. We don’t expect the same significant change as we saw last year.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Dan Major

Hi. It’s Dan from UBS with a couple of follow-pus. On Alunorte, you’ve obviously stated very clearly, you can’t give any guidance on timing of the restart. On your comments around closing the three production lines, is there a hard deadline when, can you give us anymore guidance exactly on when you have to make that decision?

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

There is no hard deadline here. And of course, this has been an option that has been ready also previously, but as the time has gone and we see that it has taken longer time than what we expected, we are now more seriously evaluating this option and by doing this, we can save also the costs then to $15 per ton, which makes a lot of cents and adapting manning to the situation. It is quite demanding the way we are operating but at five lines, two in standby, five lines then operated with low outputs each. So it’s not an optimal way of running the refinery. So, we’re seriously evaluating that now, but we haven’t taken a firm decision, but also it’s not a firm deadline either.

Dan Major

And maybe a couple of modeling related questions. Can you give us any guidance on the closing date for the ISAL acquisition? Is it early Q2 -- Q3 or late Q3, when we should be thinking about that?

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

We put a little bit more rounding. We said during second half of 2018, this is currently in process in the European Commission and it’s very hard to pinpoint a more specific date.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] As we do not have any further questions at this time, we turn the call back over to the organizers for any additional or closing remarks. Thank you.

Svein Richard Brandtzaeg

Thank you and thanks for joining us today. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. Thank you and have a nice evening.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today’s presentation. We thank you very much for your attendance. You may now disconnect. Thank you.