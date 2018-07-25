Can Amazon Conquer The Luxury Goods And Luxury Re-Commerce Market?

Amazon has a powerful platform, but will need to either learn from the upstarts or acquire their expertise if it wants to tap a vast and growing market opportunity.

Other players, such as Farfetch, have already won significant attention and command high valuations; next-gen platforms like Luxury Garage Sale are further expanding the capabilities of online luxury.

It has been even more difficult to break into the online luxury resale, or luxury re-commerce, business.

The impersonal nature of its platform, as well as a lack of luxury-facing competencies, have made it difficult for Amazon to make progress in the rapidly growing segment.

Despite cracking into everything from groceries to drugs, Amazon still has trouble cracking the luxury goods market.

Amazon (AMZN) may be the ultimate disruptor of retail business. Indeed, sometimes it seems as if there is nothing Amazon cannot do. What began as an online bookstore, eventually transitioned to selling virtually anything you could ever want online. Then Amazon upped its game by breaking into the grocery market with its purchase of Whole Foods Market. Most recently, it has started to make a play at the generic drugs market. Virtually anything that can be purchased online and be delivered by mail, Amazon does – or seems poised to do soon.

Yet, there is one rapidly growing segment within the online retail market Amazon has failed to crack: luxury goods.

The market opportunity is massive. Can Amazon break into a space that it has long found elusive? Let’s explore this question.

Golden Opportunity

According to a recent study by Bain & Co., the global luxury goods market will exceed $300 billion by 2020. While brick-and-mortar sales continue to predominate, that looks set to change. Currently, 9% of luxury goods sales are made online. Bain projects that figure to rise to 25% by 2025.

The chief driver of the shift online is generational. As Millennials become the chief economic actors, they are reshaping the luxury space, just as they have every other market. The Millennial generation is marked by a desire for experiences over physical objects alone. That prioritization of experience filters into Millennials’ purchasing habits, as the Bain study reports:

With the remarkable growth of the online channel, the role of physical stores will need to change. Stores haven’t lost their purpose, but brands need to reinvent them to better engage with customers, in a way that transcends channels. Stores will have to pivot from a transactional role to become venues for a broader range of customer interactions. Luxury brands have grown accustomed to presenting a monologue about themselves in stores that feel like temples. Increasingly, they will need to transform stores into places that feel like home, delivering distinctive, immersive experiences and engaging in a genuine dialogue with customers.

It is unsurprising, therefore, that luxury brands are aggressively embracing e-commerce. And the market's hunger is real, as the case of Farfetch (FARF) readily demonstrates. The London-based e-commerce platform has carved out a niche as a “mini-Amazon” in the luxury fashion sector.

While Farfetch barrels toward an IPO later this year, Amazon has failed to make much headway in the space. Amazon has never been great at the personal, human touches of the shopper experience, but that is crucial in the luxury goods space. Building out those capabilities in an effective way that gels with its e-commerce platform and business should not be an overly onerous task. And the investment appears to be worth making.

The Rise of Luxury Re-Commerce

Luxury resale, or luxury re-commerce, is a sub-segment of the broader resale market that is gaining traction online. The resale market is estimated to be worth $20 billion and is poised to more than double by 2022, according to a study by ThredUp, a startup operating in the space.

Trish Lukasik, CEO of Luxury Garage Sale, an omnichannel retailer specializing in luxury designer consignment, has defined this new market as “luxury re-commerce.” According to Lukasik, luxury re-commerce brings the experiential aspect of buying luxury merchandise to the luxury resale market. She defines the luxury re-commerce movement as an omnichannel aftermarket of collecting and reselling – or consigning – authentic, highly desired iconic fashion brands combined with personalized, luxury-based services.

But this is not a simple endeavor. Lukasik stresses the need for stringent authentication in combination with luxury-based experiences. By this measure, it is easy to surmise that Amazon’s lack of a presence in the space can be seen as an opportunity for upstart players to shine. Amazon, Alibaba and similar e-tailers struggle in the resale space for a couple reasons. They lack the expertise and infrastructure to provide authentication services, which are essential for making luxury re-commerce work at all. And, maybe more importantly, the e-commerce giants do not offer the experiential element that is a central part of the luxury shopping experience that has contributed to the success of platforms such as Luxury Garage Sale.

That increasingly widespread desire to “experience,” thanks to the growing buying power of Millennials, is forcing fashion houses and resalers alike to adapt. Farfetch’s $5 billion IPO is a testament to that fact.

Lukasik’s approach may provide the answer that Amazon & Co. have failed to find. Luxury Garage Sale combines the ease of online shopping, a brick-and-mortar presence where shoppers can touch and try on the high-end pieces before they buy, with traditional luxury service components, such as closet curation and style consultation, at the same time embracing a flexible brick-and-mortar approach with strategically located pop-up boutiques. This mix of online and in-person luxury service allows the re-commerce platform to “play to people’s desire to experience and engage with the brands they buy,” Lukasik says.

Amazon is no stranger to the resale market. But the impersonal nature of its platform, and lack of necessary infrastructure to build consumer confidence, has made its e-commerce ecosystem unconducive to penetrating the luxury re-commerce market.

Investor’s Eye View

With a market cap of $890 billion and a vast number of business verticals, Amazon might not seem to be in dire need of investing in luxury goods and luxury re-commerce. But to keep its eye-opening valuation up and revenues growing, the company must constantly pursue new market opportunities.

The luxury goods market looks like an excellent opportunity for Amazon. While they may have the resources to make a play in the luxury space, there is a key element to luxury re-commerce that they currently don’t have in place. As Lukasik stated, authenticity is a vital part of the luxury buying experience. Before Amazon can do anything, they have to build a model that incorporates authentication. Frankly, this is an implication that applies to everything that is sold on Amazon’s platform. The real question is can they adapt?

