Dollar Flat On Trade And Currency War Comments: OANDA Podcast

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Alfonso Esparza reviews the major upcoming market news, macro analysis and economic indicator releases that will impact currencies, stocks and other asset classes.

Tune in every Tuesday and don't miss a beat as we cover the hottest trends impacting the markets in the week ahead. Trading is high risk. Losses can exceed investment.

The USD fell against major pairs on Friday after US President Donald Trump tweeted that China and the EU manipulate their currency. Trade war escalation has reached a second phase at a time when American politics are having an identity crisis with the ongoing Russian interference during the 2016 elections. Steven Mnuchin will head to Buenos Aires to take part in the finance ministers G20 meeting with trade and monetary policies sure to be a topic of discussion. The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its main refinancing rate on Thursday, July 26, at 7:45 am EDT with little expectations of a change. ECB President Mario Draghi will host a press conference at 8:30 am EDT with the market focused on his comments for insights into the monetary policy of the central bank.

- US President worried about Fed's monetary policy triggers currency war

- European Central Bank meeting anticipated to be a quiet affair

- Canadian inflation and retail sales beat expectations