Google Still Has Significant Upside (DCF Valuation)

Google took a $5.1 billion hit from a European Commission fine, its second in the past five quarters - will antitrust issues continue to plague the company?

Google (GOOGL; GOOG) posted strong results in the most recent quarter, beating analysts' expectations and showing strong growth in each geographical region and segment. It is amazing to watch an $800 billion company continue to grow revenues at ~25%/year, and this quarter marks Google's ninth straight quarter of revenue growth of more than 20%.

In this article, I briefly look at Google's strong quarter (yet another in a long history of strong quarters) before trying to value Google based on a discounted cash flow analysis. Based on that analysis, I value shares of Google at ~ $1,460/share. I have also included a link to my Google Sheets DCF model, such that users may save a copy of their own and adjust my assumptions to match their expectations.

As a Google shareholder, I was very happy with the results of the most recent quarter. The market agreed, with shares rising ~4% after-hours when results were announced.

Another Great Quarter

On July 23, Google announced their quarterly results (press release, 10-Q, earnings call transcript) for the quarter ending June 30 (Google's second quarter of 2018). Those results were very strong, showing little reason for Google's stock price to alter from its long-term upward trend.

Revenue: Google generated revenue of $32.7 billion in the quarter, up 26% from the $26.0 billion one year ago. Excluding partner payouts, Google has net revenue of $26.2 billion, compared to consensus estimates of $25.6 billion. In constant-currency units, revenue was up 23%, in line with a 23% rise one year ago and a 23% increase last quarter.

Google's revenue increases, in constant currency, have been extremely stable over the past two years:

9/16 12/16 3/17 6/17 9/17 12/17 3/18 6/18 Revenue y/y(constant currency) 23% 24% 24% 23% 24% 24% 23% 23%

Source: Author based on Google press releases.

Geographically, revenues increased in each of Google's regions, with APAC increasing the most (up 34% in constant currency) and EMEA the least (up 19% in constant currency). By segment, "Other Revenue" (including Cloud and Play) rose most quickly, up 37%. Most of Google's revenue comes from advertising, which rose 26% over last year from $22.7 billion to $28.1 billion.

Profit & Fines: Operating profits were hurt this month by a $5.1 billion non-tax-deductible fine from the European Commission. That fine was for €4.34 billion for "illegal practices regarding Android mobile devices to strengthen dominance of Google's search engine." This hurt operating profits in Q2 2018, much like a €2.42 billion fine (for "abusing dominance as search engine by giving illegal advantage to own comparison shopping service") last June hurt operating profits in Q2 2017.

Google is planning to appeal the €4.34 billion fine, but took a $5.1 billion charge on its earnings in this quarter. As an investor, I would not be confident in getting any of this money back. If they get any of their money back, I would treat that as a windfall. The windfall would not be particularly significant, however, given Google's ~$840 billion market cap - even a full recovery would be only worth only a fraction of a percent of stock price.

As an investor, the larger concern here is that there may be future issues with additional fines or with other antitrust concerns. Google is enormous and may fall victim to the same sorts of antitrust problems that once plagued Microsoft (MSFT). Investors should be wary of antitrust concerns, and the impact they may have on Google in the future.

Excluding the European fine, Google registered $10.9 billion in operating expenses, for an adjusted operating margin of 24%. R&D costs rose 23% compared to last year while SG&A costs rose 26%. This adjusted operating margin is approximately in line with those of the past two years:

9/16 12/16 3/17 6/17 9/17 12/17 3/18 6/18 Adjusted Operating Margin 26% 25% 27% 26% 28% 24% 22% 24%

Source: Author based on Google press releases.

These adjusted operating margins exclude the two European fines above in the 6/18 and 6/17 quarters and are otherwise equivalent to GAAP operating margins. Google's operating margins have remained relatively consistent over the past five years. (The chart below shows GAAP operating margins and excludes the most recent quarter.)

Excluding the impact of the fines, net income was $8.3 billion and diluted EPS was $11.75.

Google continues to have great liquidity and cash flow. Google reported cash and marketable securities of $102.3 billion at the end of the quarter (up slightly from December 2017), offset by only $4.0 billion in long-term debt. During the first six months of 2018, Google had operating cash flow of $21.8 billion, compared to $17.0 billion one year ago. This operating cash flow was partly offset by $12.7 billion in capital expenditures.

Losses from "Other Bets" increased to $732 million, up from $633 million a year ago. This category includes Waymo's self-driving fleet of tens of thousands of robot taxis. Such initiatives are money-losers now, but these bets could prove to be very profitable in the future. Today, many companies are competing in the self-driving vehicles market, but it is not difficult to believe that Google will one day emerge as the market leader there, much like how Android displaced prior proprietary mobile operating systems (excluding those from Apple (AAPL)).

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

I value Google at ~ $1,460/share based on my discounted cash flow valuation available on Google Sheets. I would encourage interested readers to play with this model to closer match your own beliefs about Google's future. To save your own copy, use File > Make a Copy, and save on your own Google accounts, editing it as you see fit.

(Interested readers may also wish to review NYU professor Aswath Damodaran's much more detailed valuation of Google, using last quarter's results, on his blog. He includes his own DCF model, which you can also download and edit.)

To make a DCF, I must make many assumptions about the future performance of the company to estimate its future cash flows. I expect that every reader would have their own beliefs about Google's future growth, margins, and other matters. Accordingly, I expect that others' valuations of Google may differ from my own. I welcome comments below to let me know how you expect Google to grow (or not) in the future.

Source: Author, based in part on Google's past results.

For this valuation, I have used a ten-year DCF, which holds Google's revenue growth rate constant for the first five years before scaling that growth down to a terminal growth rate over the next five years. In this chart, year 0 is the last four quarters, spanning from 9/17 to 6/18. Accordingly, year 1 is the next four quarters, from 9/18 to 6/19, and so on.

Revenue growth: I have used a five-year growth rate of 20%, followed by a terminal growth rate of 2.9% (equal to the risk-free rate which I am using). This growth rate reflects that I expect that Google will be able to continue its strong growth for years to come, before eventually becoming a stable, mature company and growing at a rate close to the rate of the economy.

This growth rate is slower than Google's growth rate over the past few years, including in the most recent quarter, which has been closer to 23.5%, using constant currency. Even using a growth rate below Google's recent growth rate, revenue would rise to nearly $500 billion in ten years, which is nearly as much as Walmart (WMT).

Revenue growth rate is highly speculative, especially that far into the future. I expect that opinions on Google's future revenues would vary significantly. Google's value in a DCF such as this will be quite dependent on future growth rates, and choosing a higher rate or a lower rate would dramatically alter Google's valuation, with all else kept constant:

Source: Author (altering five-year growth rate with all else constant).

Operating margins: I have assumed operating margins will continue at their rate from the past ten quarters into the foreseeable future. The average adjusted operating margin in the past ten quarters has been about 25.5%, which is the value I have used both for the next five years and terminally. It would be plausible to use either a higher value in the future (the benefits of scaling, for example) or a lower value in the future (as competition increases). Rather than take either approach, I have kept margins constant.

Tax rates: Excluding special events, Google's tax rate over the past ten quarters has been about 15.6%. This excludes both European Commission fines as well as the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act last year. Global tax rates are speculative and difficult to estimate, given Google's varying geographic revenue and the potentially-changing tax rates of all jurisdictions. Over the past two quarters, Google has paid substantially less than 15.6% taxes, but this estimate still appears reasonable to me.

Net Capital Expenditures: In this DCF, I am using net capital expenditures which offset depreciation costs from capital expenditures. I am setting these as a percentage of revenue based on Google's actual spending over the past two years, which has averaged about 7.5%. This DCF does not explicitly account for changes in working capital, as I believe those changes are negligible over the long term.

Discount rate: For my discount rate, I am using the CAPM, with a beta of 1.06, an equity risk premium of 4.99% (from Damodaran), and a risk-free rate of 2.89% (matching the 10-year treasury constant maturity rate). This beta is from YCharts' 5-year beta:

Others might wish to use other discount rates. For example, Credit Suisse analysts (led by Stephen Ju) prefer to use a discount rate of 10.5% for Google. There are also many ways to calculate the beta itself, which can result in wildly different discount rates. For example, Yahoo Finance lists a beta of 1.30, which would result in a discount rate of 9.4%, all else equal. Changing the discount rate to 9.4% would drop Google's valuation down to $1,190.

Other values in my valuation come from Google's most recent press release, including $102.3 billion in cash and marketable securities, $4.0 billion in debt, and 703,247,000 diluted shares outstanding.

Conclusion

Google had a great quarter. Each of Google's last ten quarters have shown currency-adjusted revenue growth rates between 23% and 25%. Meanwhile, Google's operating margins remain strong, and the company has an amazing balance sheet with large amounts of cash and investments with scarcely any debt. Google also showed strength in each of its geographical locations, and in each of its operating segments. Google beat expectations for both net revenue and for earnings per share.

However, Google also faced a $5.1 billion charge for allegedly anti-competitive activities in Europe. If these charges become more frequent, they could be a headache for shareholders. It's still a bit premature for that concern though, as at this point, $5.1 billion is a drop in an $840 billion bucket.

In my view, Google shares are still under-valued at their closing price (July 24) of $1257 (for GOOGL). Based on my DCF valuation, I see shares as having 16% upside from this figure, or 25% upside if one uses a "target price" for a year from now as sell-side analysts prefer. This estimate is based on many factors and is highly sensitive to those factors - others could come up with vastly different estimates. I'd encourage interested readers to play around with my DCF model as they see fit.

In my view, Google is operating extremely efficiently, benefiting from the expertise of great management and a talents corps of engineers. The company continues to post amazing growth for an $800 billion company along with great margins and continued innovation in all its businesses.

I am a happy shareholder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.