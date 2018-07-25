Shinhan Financial Group: Firm Top Line, Higher-Than-Expected Income

Investment highlights

Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) reported KRW938bn in 2Q18 net income (+5.2% YoY), beating the consensus estimate of KRW886.2bn. Notable events in 2Q include: 1) a KRW49bn provision writeback; 2) a KRW25bn gain from the disposal of dividend funds; and 3) a KRW50bn NPL-related gain. Without these, net income would have come to KRW870bn, which is still good. Core income (interest income plus commission income) rose 12% YoY and 3.7% QoQ. Group NIM increased by 1bp QoQ and 4bps YoY. Banking NIM was also modest, rising by 2bps QoQ and 7bps YoY. Credit card NIM growth slowed but credit card operating revenue advanced 11.2% QoQ, driving overall commission income higher (+6.1% QoQ, +17.2% YoY).

Loans increased 2% QoQ (household loans +1.6%, SME loans +3.2%, conglomerate loans - 1.5%) and 8.3% YoY. Cumulative loan growth was 4%, already close to the annual loan growth guidance of 5%. Helped by improving NIM, net interest income rose 3.1% QoQ and 10.8% YoY. The credit cost ratio improved by 1bp QoQ to 26bps. Without the provision writeback, the ratio stood at 33bps, still below guidance. The new NPL ratio remained low, although it rose by 11bps QoQ to 62bps. The Group CET1 ratio remained flat QoQ at 13%. Shinhan’s capital strength allows it to actively engage in a variety of capital policies. We note the company’s growing ability to generate earnings on the back of steadily increasing core income backed by asset soundness. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW66,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Shinhan plans to strengthen its non-banking arms to achieve balanced growth between banking and non-banking as well as interest and non-interest income. Shinhan became a mega IB with equity capital of more than KRW3tn after a capital increase in 2016. Despite merchant fee cuts, Shinhan Card continues to boost profitability though continued cost management and preemptive funding, which helps it to defend NIM. Capital strength remains the firm’s greatest strength. Its dividend propensity dipped last year but this year, we expect to see several shareholder-friendly policies, including increased propensity and share buybacks. Efforts to facilitate inorganic growth through M&As are also under way. We applied 0.92x target P/B to 2018F BPS to arrive at our target price of KRW66,000 (COE 11.8%, ROE 10.3%).

